A.B. Smith to Release Children’s Book, "Wes and Morris Meet Mr. Buck," on August 24, 2024
Delightful children’s picture book is co-authored by The Rookie’s Arjay Smith and Emmy-award winning director Brittany Scott Smith.
Los Angeles, CA, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A.B. Smith is thrilled to announce the release of their debut children's picture book, Wes and Morris Meet Mr. Buck, hitting shelves on August 24, 2024. This charming story is designed to entertain and educate young readers about the value of money through an enchanting adventure.
A.B. Smith is the pen name adopted by Arjay Smith and Brittany Scott Smith, a creative married couple from California. The Smiths bring their combined expertise of over three decades in the entertainment industry to their debut children's book. Their passion for storytelling and love for children's content shine through in this creative endeavor.
"We wanted to create a fun and engaging way to teach children about the value of money," says Brittany Scott Smith, an Emmy-Award winning director for her work on Sesame Street. "Mr. Buck's adventures with Wes and Morris offer a memorable lesson wrapped in an entertaining story."
"We feel it’s important for kids to learn about money as early as possible," adds Arjay Smith, an actor who starred on Nickelodeon’s The Journey of Allen Strange. "We hope this book sparks open conversations between parents and children about financial responsibility. As a father to two young children, I understand the importance of instilling values in a fun and meaningful way.”
In Wes and Morris Meet Mr. Buck, readers are introduced to Wes and Morris, two friends who stumble upon a mysterious piece of paper. Upon closer inspection, the paper magically comes to life and introduces itself as Mr. Buck. With rhythmic skills and boisterous charm, Mr. Buck educates Wes and Morris on saving and spending.
With vibrant illustrations by Kam DeLa, Wes and Morris Meet Mr. Buck is a wonderful journey that promises to teach children the value of a dollar.
For more information, visit: Brittany Scott Smith's website
Follow on Instagram: @wesandmorris
Purchase your copy: BookBaby Store
