Huntington Study Group Announces New CEO
Rochester, NY, August 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Huntington Study Group® and HSG Clinical Research, Inc. (together, “HSG”) are pleased to announce that Daniel Claassen, MD, MS, an internationally recognized Huntington’s Disease neurologist and researcher has accepted the role as the organization’s Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2024.
Dr. Claassen has been involved with the HSG for over 12 years, first as a Site Investigator, and more recently as Principal and Global Coordinating Investigator on HSG studies. He serves as Editor-in-Chief of HD Insights, an HSG periodical, and a member of various committees and working groups. He was awarded the HSG Investigator of the Year in 2023 and is an engaging and well-received speaker at the organization’s annual meeting.
Claassen joins HSG from his role as Professor of Neurology and Division Head of Behavioral and Cognitive Neurology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He founded the University’s Level 1 HDSA Huntington’s Disease Center of Excellence (COE) in 2012. Under his leadership, the COE grew to be one of the largest treating clinics in North America.
His dedication to integrating clinical research and care is evident through continuous grant support from the NIH dating back to 2013 and grant funding from HDSA, CHDI, and other foundations.
With over 20 years of experience in neurodegenerative disorders, Daniel has become known in the field as a visionary, an innovator, and someone who excels at bringing people together to achieve common goals. He developed the Southeast Regional HD Symposium, which brings interdisciplinary teams together to develop comprehensive treatment goals for HD patients. His dedicated efforts in mentorship and teaching have encouraged many junior faculty to dedicate their careers to HD research and education.
"We are excited to welcome Dr. Claassen to HSG," said Board Chair, Dr. Peter Schmidt." After careful deliberation, the Board of Directors unanimously agreed that Daniel’s extensive experience and forward-thinking approach make him the ideal leader to guide HSG into our next chapter of growth and success. In addition to Dr. Claassen’s impressive credentials and achievements, he also brings patient- and family-focused compassion to everything he does. This is an exciting step for HSG. Dr. Claassen will better position HSG to organize clinical centers and industry to deliver on the hopes for better treatments and care for the HD community.”
In his new role, Dr. Claassen will work with HSG members, leadership, and the Board of Directors to set strategic direction, oversee operations, and advance the mission of accelerating treatments that make a difference for people impacted by Huntington’s disease.
“From the earliest stages of my career, I found the HSG a welcoming organization made up of members with a collective dedication to improving the lives of patients and families impacted by HD,” Dr. Claassen said. “I consider it a great privilege to lead the HSG as we work to find new treatments for this devastating disease.”
“We live in an exciting time where potential breakthroughs are on the rise,” he continues. “Supporting these requires an HD-specific clinical research program with a global reach. I am committed to meeting this need through broadening, strengthening, and invigorating the research, education, advocacy, and collaborative arms of the organization.”
About Huntington Study Group
The Huntington Study Group®, a not-for-profit organization founded in 1993 in Rochester, NY, and its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG Clinical Research, Inc., are world leaders in designing and conducting clinical trials through the world’s first and largest collaborative network with thousands of members at more than 130 HSG credentialed research sites worldwide. HSG conducted all three pivotal clinical trials that led to the only FDA-approved medications for Huntington's disease associated chorea. The organization is dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by Huntington’s disease through research, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.huntingtonstudygroup.org.
About Huntington’s Disease
Huntington’s disease (HD) is a progressive hereditary neurodegenerative disease characterized by movement disorders, psychiatric difficulties, and cognitive changes. HD symptoms usually present in middle adult life but can begin at any age. HD is a rare disorder -- about 200,000 people worldwide have been diagnosed but many more are at risk for inheriting the disease from a parent. Huntington’s disease impacts people of all genders, races, and ethnicities. While symptomatic treatments are available, a cure for HD has not yet been discovered.
