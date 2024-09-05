Introducing Huskie Tools' Groundbreaking 100-Ton Convertible Crimping Head, a Revolutionary Lightweight 100-Ton Convertible Crimping Head for the Power Utility Industry

Huskie Tools is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 100-ton convertible hydraulic crimping head (EP-100SD), designed specifically for full-tension transmission and substation connections. This groundbreaking product sets a new standard in the industry, combining power, versatility, and lightweight design to meet the demanding needs of utility professionals.