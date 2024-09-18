Recovery Unplugged Teams Up with the TellRobert Foundation to Offer Greater Access to Mental Health Treatment
Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health and mental health advocacy organization the TellRobert Foundation have collaborated to help more people get help for their mental health challenges. For the second time in as many years, the TellRobert Foundation has allocated the proceeds from their Annual TellRobert 5K Walk/Run event toward scholarships for people who need mental health treatment but face logistical obstacles to accessing care.
Thanks to their generous donation and partnership, Recovery Unplugged was able to provide scholarships to five individuals who needed help. “Since its inception, the TellRobert Robert Foundation has created life-changing opportunities for a population that continues to struggle to get the help they need,” says Recovery Unplugged co-founder and CEO Andrew Sossin. “We are honored and grateful to be part of that journey through these scholarships and have seen first-hand the enormous positive impact they’ve had on our patients.”
Scholarship recipients were able to access treatment through Recovery Unplugged’s inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment programs, depending on the level of care they needed. The funds covered a comprehensive range of treatment services tailored to each patient’s unique clinical requirements.
Nearly a quarter of American adults struggle with severe mental health challenges and often face financial and logistical barriers when trying to access treatment. Recovery Unplugged and the TellRobert Foundation are partnering with each other and other committed organizations to reverse this trend, increase access to care, and empower as many people as possible to overcome their mental health conditions.
About The TellRobert Foundation
The TellRobert Foundation’s goal is to bring awareness to the prevalence of mental health diseases and drug abuse in our community, especially among young adults. The foundation’s purpose is to raise money for organizations in their community that are involved with outreach and awareness programs to inform the community about the severity of mental health and drug addiction. By donating 100% of all the donated proceeds, the TellRobert Foundation helps organizations bring awareness to this growing mental health crisis.
About Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health
Recovery Unplugged is a national behavioral health organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help patients heal from substance use disorder and other mental health challenges. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices, Recovery Unplugged is the only treatment provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of our care model.
With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX; Brentwood, TN; Annandale, VA; Merchantville, NJ; and Charleston, SC, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options. Recovery Unplugged is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and is in-network with most major insurance providers.
Thanks to their generous donation and partnership, Recovery Unplugged was able to provide scholarships to five individuals who needed help. “Since its inception, the TellRobert Robert Foundation has created life-changing opportunities for a population that continues to struggle to get the help they need,” says Recovery Unplugged co-founder and CEO Andrew Sossin. “We are honored and grateful to be part of that journey through these scholarships and have seen first-hand the enormous positive impact they’ve had on our patients.”
Scholarship recipients were able to access treatment through Recovery Unplugged’s inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment programs, depending on the level of care they needed. The funds covered a comprehensive range of treatment services tailored to each patient’s unique clinical requirements.
Nearly a quarter of American adults struggle with severe mental health challenges and often face financial and logistical barriers when trying to access treatment. Recovery Unplugged and the TellRobert Foundation are partnering with each other and other committed organizations to reverse this trend, increase access to care, and empower as many people as possible to overcome their mental health conditions.
About The TellRobert Foundation
The TellRobert Foundation’s goal is to bring awareness to the prevalence of mental health diseases and drug abuse in our community, especially among young adults. The foundation’s purpose is to raise money for organizations in their community that are involved with outreach and awareness programs to inform the community about the severity of mental health and drug addiction. By donating 100% of all the donated proceeds, the TellRobert Foundation helps organizations bring awareness to this growing mental health crisis.
About Recovery Unplugged Behavioral Health
Recovery Unplugged is a national behavioral health organization that uses a music-assisted approach to help patients heal from substance use disorder and other mental health challenges. Combining traditional elements of care, such as medical detoxification, behavioral rehab, and medication-assisted treatment, with innovative music-focused practices, Recovery Unplugged is the only treatment provider to fully integrate music into every aspect of our care model.
With locations in Fort Lauderdale and Lake Worth, FL; Austin, TX; Brentwood, TN; Annandale, VA; Merchantville, NJ; and Charleston, SC, Recovery Unplugged offers all levels of treatment, including inpatient, outpatient, and online rehab options. Recovery Unplugged is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) and is in-network with most major insurance providers.
Contact
Recovery UnpluggedContact
Brandi Ganz
979-429-1676
www.recoveryunplugged.com/
TellRobert Foundation contact info:
Stephanie Fenstersheib, Esq.
Senior Managing Partner
954-456-2488
SFL@Fenstersheib.com
Brandi Ganz
979-429-1676
www.recoveryunplugged.com/
TellRobert Foundation contact info:
Stephanie Fenstersheib, Esq.
Senior Managing Partner
954-456-2488
SFL@Fenstersheib.com
Multimedia
Categories