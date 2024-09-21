The 25th Annual Baltimore Book Festival Features Childress Ink Author and Poet, Trish Broome
Award-winning poet, Trish Broome, is among several Baltimore women writers selected to read her contribution to Yellow Arrow Publishing’s 2024 Vignette Series.
Caledonia, MI, September 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sponsored by Baltimore Women Writers, Yellow Arrow Publishing, and CityLit, the Yellow Arrow Vignette series celebrates women writers, and this year’s series highlighted the theme, “Amplify.”
Participating authors chosen to read their works include Brigitte Winter, Trish Broome, Kay White Drew, Jennifer Martinelli Eyre, Barbara Westwood Diehl, Anna Slesinski, Tracy Dimond, Cherrie Woods (aka Cherrie Amour), Robin L. Flanigan, Diane Y. Macklin, My-Azia Johnson, & Tonee Mae Moll.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the stage with other female creatives,” says Broome. “I am honored to be part of this diverse collection of voices and I’m proud it is happening in the heart of Baltimore.”
Trish Broome is a Korean-American writer and poet whose poetry is featured in “You Might Need to Hear This,” “Half and One,” “Cure Today,” and the forthcoming Kinsman Avenue Quarterly and SLAM! Anthology. She is also a contributor to the book, "A Letter To My Mom."
“Poetry has gotten a boost in popularity in recent years, which is refreshing,” says Childress Ink Acquiring Agent, Kelly White. “I love collaborating with such a unique voice in poetry.”
The 25th Baltimore Book Festival kicks off Friday, September 27, at 7:00 p.m. with an opening reception at Peabody Heights Brewery, featuring readings by a collection of Baltimore poets, musical guests, and more.
The Wish You Were Here series is to be curated by Dr. Tonee Mae Moll, and takes place Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 3:15 - 4:15 pm, on the 31st Street Stage.
About:
The Baltimore Book Festival celebrates literary greats who have added to the city’s rich history, through panel discussions, writing workshops, poetry readings, author talks, book signings, live podcast records and more. Learn more about the 25th Baltimore Book Festival by following BOPA on social media (@promoandarts). See the full Baltimore Book Festival Stage Schedule at baltimorebookfestival.com
Trish Broome (she/her) grew up in Newport News, Virginia. After college, she moved to Baltimore and fell in love with the city and its diverse culture, and she considers it her second home. She received her B.A. from Longwood College and her M.A. from Loyola University Maryland. She works at the local library and considers herself a kimchi connoisseur. She currently resides in Maryland with her husband, daughter, and two rescue dogs. Learn more at trishbroome.com, and on Instagram @trishb.poetry.
Yellow Arrow Publishing supports women writers and creatives through practical programming and access to the literary arts, sparking empathy, compassion, understanding, and community. Learn more at www.yellowarrowpublishing.com.
Childress Ink is a product development and literary agency, with a mission to seek out and share excellence in literature. Founded in 2014 by author, editor and reviewer, Kim Childress, now with an affiliated online bookstore, Ink-a-Dink. Learn more at ChildressInk.com and Ink-a-Dink.com.
Participating authors chosen to read their works include Brigitte Winter, Trish Broome, Kay White Drew, Jennifer Martinelli Eyre, Barbara Westwood Diehl, Anna Slesinski, Tracy Dimond, Cherrie Woods (aka Cherrie Amour), Robin L. Flanigan, Diane Y. Macklin, My-Azia Johnson, & Tonee Mae Moll.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the stage with other female creatives,” says Broome. “I am honored to be part of this diverse collection of voices and I’m proud it is happening in the heart of Baltimore.”
Trish Broome is a Korean-American writer and poet whose poetry is featured in “You Might Need to Hear This,” “Half and One,” “Cure Today,” and the forthcoming Kinsman Avenue Quarterly and SLAM! Anthology. She is also a contributor to the book, "A Letter To My Mom."
“Poetry has gotten a boost in popularity in recent years, which is refreshing,” says Childress Ink Acquiring Agent, Kelly White. “I love collaborating with such a unique voice in poetry.”
The 25th Baltimore Book Festival kicks off Friday, September 27, at 7:00 p.m. with an opening reception at Peabody Heights Brewery, featuring readings by a collection of Baltimore poets, musical guests, and more.
The Wish You Were Here series is to be curated by Dr. Tonee Mae Moll, and takes place Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 3:15 - 4:15 pm, on the 31st Street Stage.
About:
The Baltimore Book Festival celebrates literary greats who have added to the city’s rich history, through panel discussions, writing workshops, poetry readings, author talks, book signings, live podcast records and more. Learn more about the 25th Baltimore Book Festival by following BOPA on social media (@promoandarts). See the full Baltimore Book Festival Stage Schedule at baltimorebookfestival.com
Trish Broome (she/her) grew up in Newport News, Virginia. After college, she moved to Baltimore and fell in love with the city and its diverse culture, and she considers it her second home. She received her B.A. from Longwood College and her M.A. from Loyola University Maryland. She works at the local library and considers herself a kimchi connoisseur. She currently resides in Maryland with her husband, daughter, and two rescue dogs. Learn more at trishbroome.com, and on Instagram @trishb.poetry.
Yellow Arrow Publishing supports women writers and creatives through practical programming and access to the literary arts, sparking empathy, compassion, understanding, and community. Learn more at www.yellowarrowpublishing.com.
Childress Ink is a product development and literary agency, with a mission to seek out and share excellence in literature. Founded in 2014 by author, editor and reviewer, Kim Childress, now with an affiliated online bookstore, Ink-a-Dink. Learn more at ChildressInk.com and Ink-a-Dink.com.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Categories