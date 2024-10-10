Orbital Studios and SISU Cinema Robotics Forge R&D Partnership
Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading Motion Control robotics.
Los Angeles, CA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Orbital Studios, a leader in virtual production, has announced a new R&D partnership with SISU Cinema Robotics, known for its industry-leading motion control robotics. This collaboration is set to revolutionize how advanced robotics are integrated with virtual production technologies, aiming to streamline workflows and accelerate on-set operations.
SISU Cinema Robotics has earned a reputation for its transformative approach to camera motion control, providing filmmakers the ability to execute complex shots with speed, accuracy, and consistency. When combined with Orbital Studios' advanced virtual production methods and expertise in In-Camera Visual Effects (ICVFX), this partnership opens new avenues for visual storytelling. Together, they enable filmmakers to experiment with new visual styles and capture innovative shots that were out of reach with traditional methods.
As part of this partnership, SISU’s state-of-the-art motion control robots will be available on-site at Orbital Studios’ premier production facility in Los Angeles.
“We look forward to placing our robots directly in the hands of filmmakers, allowing for real-world testing and refinement of how virtual production technology integrates with motion control robotics,” said Jeremy Allen, MBA, CPA, President of Sisu Cinema Robotics. “This hands-on approach will empower filmmakers to explore new creative possibilities and make the most of their artistic vision.”
Orbital Studios will offer clients access to SISU’s C14, C20, C31, and Battery Box, both at the studio and on-location. These versatile models cater to a range of needs, from dynamic product and tabletop shots to extensive scene coverage.
“Our collaboration with SISU has naturally evolved into an R&D partnership,” said A.J. Wedding, CCO and Founder at Orbital Studios. “We’re not only enhancing our production capabilities, improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness for filmmakers, but also setting the stage for future innovations in virtual production.”
As the industry advances, this partnership is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of cinema, driving innovations that will revolutionize modern filmmaking.
About Orbital Studios (https://www.orbitalvs.com)
Orbital Studios is a Los Angeles-based production studio founded and led by filmmakers. The company specializes in using virtual production techniques to create spectacular content, driving the advancement of storytelling and technology.
About SISU Cinema Robotics (https://www.sisucinemarobotics.com)
SISU Cinema Robotics provides precision robotic systems for film production, offering advanced camera motion control solutions that integrate seamlessly with virtual production and ICVFX to enhance filmmaking capabilities.
Contact
SISU Cinema RoboticsContact
Phil Ellingson
512-378-3459
www.sisucinemarobotics.com
