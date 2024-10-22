AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
Kansas City, MO, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations mark a pivotal milestone in AskSAMIE’s mission to deliver on-demand clinical guidance and accessibility solutions to support aging in place for seniors and their caregivers.
AskSAMIE’s innovative platform offers caregivers and healthcare professionals access to clinically-based guidance on the adaptive equipment, services, and resources needed to help someone age well at home. With free tools to gain personalized recommendations, a curated marketplace for purchasing the adaptive equipment, and connections to vetted essential services, everything you need for ensuring that older adults can live safely and comfortably at home is in one place. These new partnerships will extend AskSAMIE's comprehensive support to homecare and senior advocate agencies serving thousands of clients across the U.S., helping them improve care delivery while streamlining operations.
"We are thrilled to partner with ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol," said Dr. Brandy Archie, CEO of AskSAMIE. "These partnerships are a testament to the unique value AskSAMIE offers in making aging in place more accessible and effective. We’re providing caregivers and professionals with the tools and guidance they need to ensure that seniors can remain independent at home with confidence."
AskSAMIE has established itself as a one-stop solution for home accessibility, providing expert recommendations on adaptive equipment such as mobility aids, low vision tools and incontinence supplies. The platform also offers direct connections to occupational therapists virtually and in-person for personalized problem solving for all the issues with aging in place.
"This expansion brings us closer to our goal of making every home accessible and safe for older adults," Dr. Archie added. "With CarePatrol’s dedication to being a comprehensive personal service and resource for families during the placement of a love one and ComForCare as a premier in home care agency more families will learn of our services right at the time they need it - and from the partners that they know and trust. We're thrilled to continue empowering family caregivers with the resources they need to make aging in place a reality whether changes are temporary or permanent, they are a renter or home owner and frankly whether they have great financial means or not. There’s something for everyone here."
About AskSAMIE.com
Founded in 2022, AskSAMIE.com is revolutionizing home accessibility by offering a comprehensive platform that connects caregivers, healthcare providers, and families with the equipment, services, and guidance needed to keep older adults safe at home. Through its curated marketplace and clinical expertise available 24/7 through the platform's tools, AskSAMIE enables professionals and family caregivers to provide the best possible care while simplifying the process of aging in place. The company is rapidly growing, with over 500 partners, including homecare agencies and senior advocates. To learn more, visit www.asksamie.com.
Company Contact:
Ron Davidson
Phone: 800-644-3612
Email: Ron@AskSAMIE.com
AskSAMIE’s innovative platform offers caregivers and healthcare professionals access to clinically-based guidance on the adaptive equipment, services, and resources needed to help someone age well at home. With free tools to gain personalized recommendations, a curated marketplace for purchasing the adaptive equipment, and connections to vetted essential services, everything you need for ensuring that older adults can live safely and comfortably at home is in one place. These new partnerships will extend AskSAMIE's comprehensive support to homecare and senior advocate agencies serving thousands of clients across the U.S., helping them improve care delivery while streamlining operations.
"We are thrilled to partner with ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol," said Dr. Brandy Archie, CEO of AskSAMIE. "These partnerships are a testament to the unique value AskSAMIE offers in making aging in place more accessible and effective. We’re providing caregivers and professionals with the tools and guidance they need to ensure that seniors can remain independent at home with confidence."
AskSAMIE has established itself as a one-stop solution for home accessibility, providing expert recommendations on adaptive equipment such as mobility aids, low vision tools and incontinence supplies. The platform also offers direct connections to occupational therapists virtually and in-person for personalized problem solving for all the issues with aging in place.
"This expansion brings us closer to our goal of making every home accessible and safe for older adults," Dr. Archie added. "With CarePatrol’s dedication to being a comprehensive personal service and resource for families during the placement of a love one and ComForCare as a premier in home care agency more families will learn of our services right at the time they need it - and from the partners that they know and trust. We're thrilled to continue empowering family caregivers with the resources they need to make aging in place a reality whether changes are temporary or permanent, they are a renter or home owner and frankly whether they have great financial means or not. There’s something for everyone here."
About AskSAMIE.com
Founded in 2022, AskSAMIE.com is revolutionizing home accessibility by offering a comprehensive platform that connects caregivers, healthcare providers, and families with the equipment, services, and guidance needed to keep older adults safe at home. Through its curated marketplace and clinical expertise available 24/7 through the platform's tools, AskSAMIE enables professionals and family caregivers to provide the best possible care while simplifying the process of aging in place. The company is rapidly growing, with over 500 partners, including homecare agencies and senior advocates. To learn more, visit www.asksamie.com.
Company Contact:
Ron Davidson
Phone: 800-644-3612
Email: Ron@AskSAMIE.com
Contact
AskSAMIEContact
Ron Davidson
800-644-3612
www.asksamie.com
Ron Davidson
800-644-3612
www.asksamie.com
Categories