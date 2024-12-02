Action Packed Spy Series Promises to Transform West Columbus Into a Tourist Hotspot
The motivation behind the new action-packed superspy series, The Spies from Sullivant’s Hill, had nothing to do with attaining personal fame or fortune. According to author Craig Wise, "this series is to expose decades of top-secret programs that Washington began hiding on and under Sullivant’s Hill (now West Columbus) during the Civil War as fun, action-packed (fictionalized) entertainment.
According to author, Craig Wise, "this series is to expose decades of top-secret programs that Washington began hiding on and under Sullivant’s Hill (now West Columbus) during the Civil War as fun, action-packed (fictionalized) entertainment.
Wise expects to turn West Columbus into a national tourist attraction by using this hill’s untold secrets as the basis for his fictionalized Superspy escapades.
Wise explains, “From 1861 to 1917, Sullivant’s Hill was far more than just the country’s first version of Area 51; seven US presidents in a row hid most of our country’s top-secret facilities and programs along a Railroad to Nowhere, which ran across Sullivant’s Hill.”
According to local legends, one of these facilities was the underground headquarters for our country’s first covet (undercover) espionage agency, which Wise calls “ORPHAN", in this series.”
Wise who has been casually piecing West Columbus's secret history together since the 1980s, says that "Once airplanes became dependable around 1917, Washington abandoned Sullivant's Hill’s private railroad for the airfields the new Army Air Corps was building."
Wise added, "unfortunately, over a century later, the crazy lengths two US Presidents installed to keep citizens and developers scared of Sullivant's Hill are still hindering West Columbus’s economy and status. Many Central Ohio people still avoid West Columbus.”
What did they do?
In 1869, Ohio-born and raised President Grant and Ohio Governor Rutherford B. Hayes (one of Grant’s closest friends and his successor) secured secret funding to build the country’s largest building (in SF). It would hold that distinction until the Pentagon opened seventy-three years later.
This building, the terrifying Hilltop Lunatic Asylum, dominated the horizon when looking west from Columbus. The hideous features of vampire bats inspired the asylum’s details. This, likely the most frightening building in our country’s history, turned Sullivant’s Hill into America’s Land of Lunatics.
While its shocking appearance scared citizens away from the hill, its massive security force guarded Washington’s top-secret facilities along that railroad behind the asylum.
By exposing Sullivant Hill's amazing untold history in these fictionalized superspy escapades, Wise sees this often-avoided side of the town getting enough attention to become a national attraction.
However, he believes that to create tourism from these stories, they need an epic TV series. Instead of chapters, Wise says each novel will have "10 to 12 cliff-hanging episodes. Once we turn these wild, ultra-fast-paced, often comical superspy tales into a TV serial, West Columbus will become a tourist attraction.”
The first novel in the series, The Southern Cross, is now available on Amazon Kindle. However, free is better. Now through January,1, 2025, you can download all ten cliffhanging episodes of Season 1 (as separate PDF files) for your free personal use at UpperColumbus.com.
What really happened on Sullivant’s Hill?
Also, at UpperColumbus.com, Wise posted hundreds of pieces of evidence he had compiled since 1985 about West Columbus’s top-secret past, including satellite imagery taken while the legendary underground spy complex was being filled with soil (being erased from history).
Season One, The Southern Cross.
The Southern Cross (1st ten episodes) introduces America’s first two superspies: former Columbus constable turned eccentric entertainer Colin McLaughlin and the brilliant badass fighter (and gourmet) Lemont Freeman, who happens to be Aunt Jemima's enormous son.
Colin and Lemont take on the planet's most self-absorbed madman, Southern tycoon Tyberious Maximus Cross. At age fourteen, Cross inherited his family's international shipping empire; 25 years later (1882), his henchmen stole seventeen notebooks from the newly arrived Nicola Tesla.
By 1885, Cross’s engineers and slaves at his hidden industrial complexes in Cuba had turned Nicky's notes into a vast arsenal of Earth's first radio wave-ignited weapons. On May 1, 1885, Cross's new Confederacy was set to win the Civil War instantly, 20 years after the first Confederacy lost it.
However, after that robbery, Tesla became ORPHAN'S Tech Master, cranking out wild weapons, spy gadgets, and insane speed machines to hopefully help McLaughlin and Freeman save America from the Southerner named Cross.
The Southern Cross (all ten episodes) will be free to download until January 1, 2025 at UpperColumbus.com.
