Action Packed Spy Series Promises to Transform West Columbus Into a Tourist Hotspot

The motivation behind the new action-packed superspy series, The Spies from Sullivant’s Hill, had nothing to do with attaining personal fame or fortune. According to author Craig Wise, "this series is to expose decades of top-secret programs that Washington began hiding on and under Sullivant’s Hill (now West Columbus) during the Civil War as fun, action-packed (fictionalized) entertainment.