UTRS Enhances IT Services with New Subsidiary, Acquisition of Cybersecurity Company
Marlton, NJ, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc. (UTRS) – a leading provider of engineering and information technology services – has formed UTRS InfoSec LLC and purchased a cybersecurity company. UTRS Chief Operating Officer David Zalcmann made the announcement today.
UTRS InfoSec LLC, which is now a majority-owned subsidiary of UTRS, recently acquired Black Cipher Security, LLC. This acquisition will allow UTRS to leverage its long history of IT services for the Department of Defense (DoD) with Black Cipher’s extensive experience in cybersecurity.
“The new subsidiary and addition of Black Cipher will allow UTRS to further improve and expand its critical services to the DoD as well as to commercial markets,” Zalcmann said.
Founded in 2013, Black Cipher provides managed security and risk management for a variety of industries including states, municipalities, hospitals, and financial institutions as well as the clients of trusted advisors such as attorneys and accountants. Larry Hershman, former owner of Black Cipher, has been named Director of Cybersecurity Services for UTRS and will continue to lead the operations of Black Cipher, now under UTRS InfoSec.
“This is a great opportunity to build upon the essential services that both of our companies have been providing,” Hershman said.
UTRS, headquartered in Marlton, NJ, and with offices throughout the U.S., provides a wide range of leading-edge scientific, engineering, information technology, and communications services to the public and private sectors, primarily the DoD. UTRS has a long history of assuring cybersecurity compliance to the DoD and other agencies. UTRS is always thinking forward to deliver the most creative, high-quality, technology-based services and solutions to its customers on time and within budget.
