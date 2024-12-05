Fox Chapel Publishing Acquires “First Ladies of Music: A Rockin’ Activity & Coloring Book” by Childress Ink Client, Thea Wood
Conceived by Herizon Music founder and Recording Academy member Thea Wood, “First Ladies of Music” highlights iconic women in music.
Grand Rapids, MI, December 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tentatively titled “First Ladies of Music: A Rockin’ Activity & Coloring Book,” a 96-page deluxe, celebrity coloring book.
Featuring influential women in music, past and present, spanning all genres, with a lineup that includes Carole King, Nina Simone, Judy Garland, Beyoncé, Madonna, Dolly Parton, Joan Jett, Bessie Smith, and more. Including a “Herstory” page about her life and achievements, inspirational journaling, action prompts for readers, and a distinctive illustration representing each icon for coloring.
“We are so excited to welcome Thea into the Fox Chapel family of authors and seeing this project come to fruition,” says acquiring editor Amelia Johnson.
“The Fox Chapel team understands the importance of sharing these stories with the next generation of music lovers,” says Wood. “Readers will identify with the challenges these icons have faced and be inspired by their achievements.”
“My goal for my clients is to find an editor who falls in love with their project and recognizes the author’s potential beyond a single work,” says literary agent Kim Childress. “I’m thrilled because I believe Fox Chapel Publishing is the perfect fit for Thea and her creations.”
Negotiated by Kim Childress of Childress Ink, the deal includes world rights and options for two additional, related titles.
First Ladies of Music will be released spring 2026.
Advance Praise
“It’s wonderful to see how the First Ladies of Music coloring book celebrates so many important figures in music history. So often, women are excluded from this history, but this book does better! Educating us on how they have influenced and shaped music in this interactive way is a joy. Thea Wood has created a marvelous book that not only teaches, but inspires!”
– Carla Patullo, GRAMMY® Award-winning Artist/Composer
“Thea Wood has created something really special with First Ladies of Music, a book not only fun, but one that makes you think. The beautiful art and activities for all the senses not only celebrates under-represented (though incredible) women of music, but also serves as inspiration for every music lover, young and old. This book needs to be in the hands of every girl that loves music, which is all of them!”
– Matt Busch, producer/director/writer of Aladdin 3477 producer and illustrator for Disney and Lucasfilm, including You Can Draw Star Wars, DK Publishing
About
Thea Wood, Herizon Music: As a music journalist, podcaster, Recording Academy member, and VR programming director, Thea Wood has dedicated her life to recognizing women’s contributions to modern music and promoting gender equity in the industry. Learn more at HerizonMusic.com.
Fox Chapel Publishing: Since 1991, Fox Chapel Publishing has been a trusted source for the world’s leading resources in DIY, crafting, and maker hobbies. Based in Lancaster, PA, the company releases nearly 200 new titles annually, thoughtfully curating each project to showcase the talents of its authors. Learn more at foxchapelpublishing.com.
Childress Ink: Childress Ink is a product development and literary agency, with a mission to seek out and share excellence in literature. Founded in 2014 by author, editor and reviewer, Kim Childress, now with an affiliated online bookstore, Ink-a-Dink. Learn more at ChildressInk.com and Ink-a-Dink.com.
Contact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Categories