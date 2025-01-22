Childress Ink and Ink-a-Dink Proudly Sponsor 2nd Annual Royal Rose Regency Valentine Ball, Benefitting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan
The Grand Rapids Original Swing Society hosts the second annual Royal Rose Regency Ball at the City Flats Hotel in Grand Rapids, MI, with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan.
Grand Rapids, MI, January 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Two literary-themed Valentine’s Day Balls will take place: one for children and one for adults, both supporting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan, a non-profit early literacy program serving Kent County, MI, and dedicated to inspiring a love for reading by providing free books to children.
“One of Ink-a-Dink’s core missions is to encourage a lifelong love of reading by providing free books to children,” says local children’s author and Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore Owner, Kim Childress. “With our missions combined, we get even more books into the hands of young readers. Not to mention, I get to play dress-up.”
The Fairytale Children’s Ball comes first, and every attendee will receive a free book, courtesy of Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore, Bloomsbury Publishing, Candlewick Press, and local sponsors who help make this event possible.
The Fairytale Children’s Ball features:
* Drum Circle Fun: Join a lively, interactive drum circle for rhythmic and creative fun
* Marvel at Magic: Captivating magic tricks to delight all ages
* High-Five Real Knights: Meet brave knights in shining armor
* Enjoy a Tea Party: Sip and snack at a charming tea party fit for royalty
* Craft Magical Take-Home Creations
* Gather around for enchanting tales that bring fairy tales to life
* Characters and Costumes: Dress up for an immersive fairy-tale experience
For adults looking for a unique Valentine’s Day outing that also supports a good cause, the Jane Austin-Bridgerton-themed Royal Rose Regency Ball includes a line-up of activities, ballroom dance demonstrations with optional lessons, and attendes will receive books and door prizes. The itinerary includes:
* Waltz, Tango, and Contra demonstrations and instruction
* Opera and ballet performances
* Live string music creating a magical ambiance
* Painting, calligraphy, and giant chess
* Juggling, circus acts, and hula performances
* Sword fighting demonstrations
* Regency-inspired games
For both children and adults, tickets are limited and expected to sell out. Don’t miss the chance to have an enchanting experience while supporting a wonderful cause.
Royal Rose Regency Event Details:
Date: February 13, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Location: City Flats Hotel, Grand Rapids, MI
Tickets: Available now.
Fairytale Children’s Ball Event Details:
Date: February 12, 2025
Time: 6:30 PM
Location: City Flats Hotel, Grand Rapids, MI
Tickets: Available now.
If you attended the Detroit Bridgerton Ball Event in 2024, we are offering 10 discounted spots. For more information or media inquiries regarding the event, please contact event coordinator Steve Zaagman at szaagman@gmail.com or 616-617-4842.
About:
Steve Zaagman is a celebrated event organizer in Grand Rapids known for his innovative and immersive experiences that bring communities together. With a passion for creativity and connection, Steve’s events have delighted attendees of all ages for over a decade. Email Steve at szaagman@gmail.com or call 616-617-4842.
The Original Grand Rapids Swing Society (GROSS), established in 2004, has a mission to promote positive social and healthy lifestyle choices by teaching the art of swing and ballroom dance, working to fulfill their vision of activating neighborhood parks, schools, and museums with dance classes and sessions for all ages.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan is a non-profit early literacy program serving Kent County, MI, dedicated to inspiring a love for reading and helping young minds experience the magic and wonder that books can offer by delivering free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five.
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is an official Indie Bookstore, a member of the American Booksellers Association, the Children’s Book Institute, and an affiliate of Childress Ink Publishing Product Development. Visit the store and learn more at Ink-a-Dink.com, and also at our BookShop Storefront, supporting independent bookstores nationwide, Bookshop.org/InkADink.
About:
Steve Zaagman is a celebrated event organizer in Grand Rapids known for his innovative and immersive experiences that bring communities together. With a passion for creativity and connection, Steve’s events have delighted attendees of all ages for over a decade. Email Steve at szaagman@gmail.com or call 616-617-4842.
The Original Grand Rapids Swing Society (GROSS), established in 2004, has a mission to promote positive social and healthy lifestyle choices by teaching the art of swing and ballroom dance, working to fulfill their vision of activating neighborhood parks, schools, and museums with dance classes and sessions for all ages.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of West Michigan is a non-profit early literacy program serving Kent County, MI, dedicated to inspiring a love for reading and helping young minds experience the magic and wonder that books can offer by delivering free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five.
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is an official Indie Bookstore, a member of the American Booksellers Association, the Children’s Book Institute, and an affiliate of Childress Ink Publishing Product Development. Visit the store and learn more at Ink-a-Dink.com, and also at our BookShop Storefront, supporting independent bookstores nationwide, Bookshop.org/InkADink.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr., SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
