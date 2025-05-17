New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Opening Of New Cancer Care Center in East Islip
East Islip, NY, May 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly announces the opening of its newest cancer care center in East Islip, bringing advanced treatment, expert care, and expanded services to the community.
Located at 136 E Main Street, the new center offers a modern, welcoming environment designed for comfort and care. Beginning May 19, patients who were seen at our Bay Shore office will now receive treatment at the East Islip location.
The East Islip center strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional cancer care close to home. Designed with patients in mind, it features expanded treatment areas, enhanced comfort, improved accessibility, advanced medical technology, and convenient on-site parking.
"Our new East Islip center reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world class cancer care right here on Long Island," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. "From expanded treatment areas to the latest medical technology, every detail was designed with our patients in mind. This center represents the future of community based cancer care. It is modern, accessible, and always compassionate."
Our new East Islip center will be home to a highly respected team of medical oncologists and hematologists, including Dr. Karan Josan, Dr. Gerry Rubin, and Dr. Richard Zuniga. Formerly based in Bay Shore, this experienced group brings a long-standing commitment to delivering comprehensive cancer care in our community.
To make an appointment, please call 631-751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and Upstate New York, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
Located at 136 E Main Street, the new center offers a modern, welcoming environment designed for comfort and care. Beginning May 19, patients who were seen at our Bay Shore office will now receive treatment at the East Islip location.
The East Islip center strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional cancer care close to home. Designed with patients in mind, it features expanded treatment areas, enhanced comfort, improved accessibility, advanced medical technology, and convenient on-site parking.
"Our new East Islip center reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering world class cancer care right here on Long Island," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. "From expanded treatment areas to the latest medical technology, every detail was designed with our patients in mind. This center represents the future of community based cancer care. It is modern, accessible, and always compassionate."
Our new East Islip center will be home to a highly respected team of medical oncologists and hematologists, including Dr. Karan Josan, Dr. Gerry Rubin, and Dr. Richard Zuniga. Formerly based in Bay Shore, this experienced group brings a long-standing commitment to delivering comprehensive cancer care in our community.
To make an appointment, please call 631-751-3000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and Upstate New York, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Categories