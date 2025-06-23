Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference

Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.