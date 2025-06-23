Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.
Reno, NV, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Company will formally release the report during the Fastmarkets' 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Materials Conference, to be held June 23-26, 2025, at the Red Rock Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Lithium's President G.W. Bush, will represent the Company at the premier global gathering of lithium and battery materials stakeholders.
The Prometheus Lithium + Rare Earth Elements (REEs) Project encompasses approximately 6000 acres situated on the western flank and slope of the Weepah Hills in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The property lies in a prime geological corridor-positioned between two major drainage tributaries that flow into Clayton Valley and Big Smokey Valley, both known for their lithium-rich sediments. The Prometheus Project shares a four-mile boundary with the geothermal lease held by Chevron and Baseload Capital in the Weepah Hills, highlighting strong potential for synergies with renewable energy development. Nevada Lithium Exploration's claim-block is located just 10 minutes north of Albermarle's Clayton Valley Operation--the only producing lithium brine mine in the United States and 15 minutes to the east of Ioneer's Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, the Prometheus Project lies within the heart of Nevada's globally significant lithium belt.
"We're excited to advance the Prometheus Project, which represents a significant step forward in securing domestic critical mineral supply for the clean energy transition," said Bob Marvin, P. Geo Consulting Geologist at Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. "Our initial results demonstrate the potential for a polymetallic deposit containing lithium, REEs, and other critical and precious metals."
