Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Newburgh, NY, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550.
With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is dedicated to providing compassionate, personalized care for each of her patients while also helping them navigate their treatment journey.
"Dr. Paracha brings exactly the kind of seasoned expertise and compassionate approach that defines excellence in oncology care. Her two decades of experience, combined with her commitment to patient education and family involvement, reflects the personalized care philosophy that is central to our practice. Her active research in lung cancer treatments further demonstrates her dedication to bringing the most advanced care to our patients," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS.
"I am excited to join the NYCBS team, where I can continue my commitment to providing compassionate, personalized care while helping patients and families navigate their treatment journey with understanding and support," said Dr. Paracha.
Dr. Paracha earned her medical degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan before coming to the United States to complete her specialized training. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at St. Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital Center at Columbia University in New York, where she also served as Chief Resident. She then completed advanced fellowship training in cancer and blood disorders at University Hospital of Albert Einstein Medical School in the Bronx.
Dr. Paracha stays current with the latest cancer treatments through her involvement in research studies, including clinical trials for lung cancer treatments. She has published medical research to help improve care for future cancer patients, demonstrating her commitment to advancing cancer treatment. Dr. Paracha is an active member of several important medical organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the American Society of Hematology, which help her stay connected with other cancer specialists and the latest developments in cancer care.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Paracha, please call (845) 562-6240. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
