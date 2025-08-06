New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
Yorkville, NY, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028.
Dr. Guo specializes in treating a wide range of complex adult oncological diseases with a particular focus on gastrointestinal, pancreatic and hepatobiliary cancers, breast cancer, prostate tumors, and lung cancers. She also manages hematological disorders including multiple myeloma, lymphoma, chronic myeloid and lymphoid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, anemia, and platelet disorders.
Dr. Guo earned her MD from Harbin Medical University in China, graduating at the top of her class, and obtained a PhD in Cell Biology from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center. She completed her Internal Medicine residency and Hematology-Oncology fellowship at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, where she served as Academic Chief Fellow, and received additional specialized training in Medical Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
An accomplished researcher, Dr. Guo has published extensively in peer-reviewed journals, contributed to a book chapter, and presented her work at numerous national and international conferences. She is actively involved in clinical trials at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists to advance innovative therapies in cancer care.
Fluent in English and Mandarin, Dr. Guo is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Northwell Health/Lenox Hill Hospital. She is a proud member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Society of Hematology (ASH), American Medical Association (AMA), and American College of Physicians (ACP).
“Dr. Guo’s expertise and commitment to personalized, compassionate care make her a tremendous asset to our Yorkville practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacrica, CEO of NYCBS. “Her dedication to advancing cancer care and serving the community aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional care close to home.”
To make an appointment with Dr. Guo, please call 212-861-6660.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
