New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
Elmhurst, NY, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373.
“Dr. Yang’s expertise in immunotherapy and his dedication to research make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Dr. Jeff Vacrica, CEO of NYCBS. “His commitment to patient care and advancing treatment options aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge, compassionate care close to home.”
Dr. Yang brings a strong background in pancreatic and colon cancer research, focusing on innovative immunotherapy approaches that harness the body’s own immune system to fight these aggressive diseases. His studies have shown promising results, offering hope for improved outcomes for cancer patients, particularly those battling pancreatic cancer.
Dr. Yang received his medical degree in South Korea and completed his Internal Medicine residency at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. He went on to pursue specialized training in oncology and hematology at Northwell Health Cancer Institute on Long Island, where he further honed his expertise in comprehensive cancer care.
An accomplished researcher, Dr. Yang has published in leading medical journals and presented his findings at national medical conferences. His work has been recognized with awards from prominent cancer organizations, highlighting his commitment to advancing cancer treatment and improving the lives of patients. He completed his research at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, one of the most prestigious NCI-designated basic research centers.
Beyond his clinical and research accomplishments, Dr. Yang is passionate about teaching and mentoring. He has served as an instructor to medical residents and students, sharing his expertise to help train the next generation of physicians dedicated to caring for cancer patients.
To make an appointment with Dr. Yang, please call 718-651-9398.
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
