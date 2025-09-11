Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand

Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman.