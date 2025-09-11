Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman.
Hartford, CT, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For three days this month — starting Thursday, Sept. 25 — Hartford will be the center of the universe for people who love the world’s first photographs. Collectors, dealers, artists, museum professionals and just plain fans of these early camera images will gather from across the globe for the annual meeting of The Daguerreian Society, the leading organization dedicated to the history, technology, art and preservation of early photographs.
A highlight of the three-day gathering will be the Society’s Photo Fair, which is open to the public and taking place Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Hartford Marriott Downtown hotel (Ballrooms A, B and C, third floor). From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET (9 a.m. for Symposium attendees), the fair will feature rare and historically important images — most one-of-a-kind. You will have a chance to not only browse through the past but also buy an authentic piece of history to hold in your hand ... for as little as $10.
Thousands of antique photos from as far back as 1840 through the Civil War and up to 1900 will be on display for purchase. The images will include vintage daguerreotypes (the earliest practical form of photography) as well as modern daguerreotypes made by contemporary artists; tintypes; ambrotypes; and pioneering paper photographs. You can even glimpse the past in lifelike 3D, thanks to early stereoscopic views. General admission is $10.
If that immersion in early photography isn’t enough, you’ll have another opportunity to hunt for photographic treasures later that day: The society is holding its annual Benefit Auction starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Nearly 80 lots will be offered. In-person bidding (for Symposium registrants) will take place at the Hartford Marriott Downtown, with online bidding available through Freeman’s | Hindman.
This will be the first time The Daguerreian Society, an international nonprofit, has held its annual Symposium in Hartford. For those who can’t attend in person, the society is also offering a Virtual Symposium Experience.
To learn more about the Photo Fair, Benefit Auction and Symposium, visit DaguerreianSociety.org/Symposium.
To download the photos above which will be offered at the Photo Fair and Auction, as well as photos and a video clip from past society fairs, click here.
Captions (clockwise from top left): Tinted daguerreotype of a woman holding a letter, circa late 1840s to early 1850s. Original paper photograph of Sergeant John Simms of Stamford, Connecticut, circa 1862, that will be for sale at the Photo Fair. View at Armsmear, the residence of Mrs. Samuel Colt, Hartford, Connecticut, by R. S. De Lamater (stereoview), circa 1869. Exceptional daguerreotype of an African American woman holding her young daughter (in auction).
About The Daguerreian Society
The Daguerreian Society is the leading organization dedicated to the history, technology, art, and preservation of 19th-century photography. Our international membership brings together photography collectors and dealers, museum professionals, historians, scientists, students, educators, photographers, and artists. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1988, The Daguerreian Society welcomes all who share an interest in early photography. For more information, please visit DaguerreianSociety.org.
Media contact: Dave Fondiller, media@daguerreiansociety.org
A highlight of the three-day gathering will be the Society’s Photo Fair, which is open to the public and taking place Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Hartford Marriott Downtown hotel (Ballrooms A, B and C, third floor). From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET (9 a.m. for Symposium attendees), the fair will feature rare and historically important images — most one-of-a-kind. You will have a chance to not only browse through the past but also buy an authentic piece of history to hold in your hand ... for as little as $10.
Thousands of antique photos from as far back as 1840 through the Civil War and up to 1900 will be on display for purchase. The images will include vintage daguerreotypes (the earliest practical form of photography) as well as modern daguerreotypes made by contemporary artists; tintypes; ambrotypes; and pioneering paper photographs. You can even glimpse the past in lifelike 3D, thanks to early stereoscopic views. General admission is $10.
If that immersion in early photography isn’t enough, you’ll have another opportunity to hunt for photographic treasures later that day: The society is holding its annual Benefit Auction starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Nearly 80 lots will be offered. In-person bidding (for Symposium registrants) will take place at the Hartford Marriott Downtown, with online bidding available through Freeman’s | Hindman.
This will be the first time The Daguerreian Society, an international nonprofit, has held its annual Symposium in Hartford. For those who can’t attend in person, the society is also offering a Virtual Symposium Experience.
To learn more about the Photo Fair, Benefit Auction and Symposium, visit DaguerreianSociety.org/Symposium.
To download the photos above which will be offered at the Photo Fair and Auction, as well as photos and a video clip from past society fairs, click here.
Captions (clockwise from top left): Tinted daguerreotype of a woman holding a letter, circa late 1840s to early 1850s. Original paper photograph of Sergeant John Simms of Stamford, Connecticut, circa 1862, that will be for sale at the Photo Fair. View at Armsmear, the residence of Mrs. Samuel Colt, Hartford, Connecticut, by R. S. De Lamater (stereoview), circa 1869. Exceptional daguerreotype of an African American woman holding her young daughter (in auction).
About The Daguerreian Society
The Daguerreian Society is the leading organization dedicated to the history, technology, art, and preservation of 19th-century photography. Our international membership brings together photography collectors and dealers, museum professionals, historians, scientists, students, educators, photographers, and artists. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1988, The Daguerreian Society welcomes all who share an interest in early photography. For more information, please visit DaguerreianSociety.org.
Media contact: Dave Fondiller, media@daguerreiansociety.org
Contact
The Daguerreian SocietyContact
Diane Filippi
412-221-0306
www.DaguerreianSociety.org
Diane Filippi
412-221-0306
www.DaguerreianSociety.org
Categories