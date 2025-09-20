The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
New York, NY, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration.
Founded with a vision of fostering global peace and understanding through diplomacy, education, and economic cooperation, GCUPRI has been at the forefront of advancing initiatives that promote harmonious relations between Chinese and American communities. Over the past eight years, GCUPRI has built a strong foundation of research, thought leadership, and community engagement, culminating in the formal establishment of the Institute as a global platform for peace building and collaboration.
A Legacy of Eight Years in the Making. Since its inception, GCUPRI has worked informally and tirelessly to bridge divides, create dialogue, and facilitate partnerships between policymakers, business leaders, academics, and civil society. Through ongoing research, strategic conferences, and cooperative projects, the Institute has studied and engaged with critical global issues such as economic diplomacy, cultural exchange, and conflict resolution.
“We are incredibly proud to formalize the Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute after years of dedication and perseverance,” said Sir Gary S. Kong, J.D., Founder/Chairman of GCUPRI (as well as ftcoc.org, sirgaryszekong.org, and globalherofoundation.org).“The launch of GCUPRI.ORG represents a new chapter in our mission to foster peace, economic collaboration, and mutual understanding between the U.S., China, and the global community.”
The Launch of GCUPRI.ORG: A New Digital Hub for Peace building
The newly launched site will serve as a comprehensive resource center, providing research reports, policy recommendations, and thought leadership on global peace initiatives. The platform will feature:
- Research Publications & Reports on U.S.–China relations, economic diplomacy, and cross-cultural cooperation.
- Events, Virtual Forums & Digital Dialogues that bring together experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to discuss pressing global challenges.
- Educational Initiatives & Training Programs designed to empower young leaders in international peace efforts.
- Global Partnerships & Collaborations with institutions committed to advancing sustainable peace and development.
Harnessing AI, GIS, and Virtual Reality for Peace
A major innovation in GCUPRI’s mission is the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and Virtual Reality (VR) into peace research and international collaboration.
AI for Peace building: GCUPRI is implementing AI-driven data analysis, predictive modeling, and automated dialogue facilitation to identify emerging conflicts, analyze global trends, and recommend proactive strategies. AI-powered sentiment analysis and multilingual translation tools will further enable inclusive and accessible dialogue across cultures.
GIS for Global Insight: With advanced GIS mapping, GCUPRI is developing layered geographic visualizations to track economic cooperation, climate change impacts, migration patterns, and regional security. These tools allow policymakers and communities to make evidence-based decisions with real-time, location-specific data.
VR for Immersive Diplomacy: Through VR simulations, GCUPRI provides immersive educational environments and conflict-resolution scenarios, enabling participants to engage in experiential learning, empathy-building, and interactive policy modeling.
“Our integration of AI, GIS, and VR technologies will allow us to advance peace initiatives with greater precision, efficiency, and global reach,” added Michael J. Daly, CEO and Co-Founder of GCUPRI. “By harnessing these tools, we can better understand geopolitical risks, engage diverse stakeholders, and create innovative solutions for sustainable peace.”
A Call for Global Engagement
With its formalization and the launch of its digital platform, GCUPRI is inviting individuals, organizations, and institutions worldwide to join its mission. The Institute is actively seeking partnerships, funding, and collaborations to drive meaningful impact and expand its reach.
For more information, visit www.gcupri.org and follow GCUPRI on social media for updates on upcoming initiatives and events.
About the Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering global peace, diplomacy, and sustainable economic cooperation between China, the United States, and the international community. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and Virtual Reality (VR), GCUPRI delivers real-time insights, immersive simulations, and data-driven strategies for conflict resolution, sustainable development, and cross-cultural cooperation.
Contact
Cherie Daly
+1 (646) 917-9886
gcrupri.org
