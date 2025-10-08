A Taste of Italy Like Never Before Hits Long Island
The Inaugural San Gennaro Wine & Food Festival — Presented by Uncle Giuseppe’s — Debuts This Saturday 10/11/25 at the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill.
Farmingville, NY, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Long Island is about to experience a whole new kind of Italian celebration! The inaugural San Gennaro Wine & Food Festival, presented by Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, arrives this Saturday, October 11, at the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill — bringing together fine food, wine, music, and Italian culture in a way the region has never seen before.
Unlike traditional street fairs, this all-inclusive festival delivers an upscale tasting experience where one ticket unlocks unlimited access to more than 25 restaurants, wineries, distilleries, and specialty purveyors. Guests will sip and savor their way through Italy’s most iconic flavors while enjoying live entertainment, a Golf Swing Simulator, a 360-Video experience, and a special performance by the original Uncle Giuseppe’s Crooner.
“This isn’t your average San Gennaro festival,” said Steven McKenna of Taste Long Island Events, co-producer of the festival. “We’re bringing the magic of Italian culture into a full-scale culinary celebration — elegant, energetic, and completely all-inclusive. You just walk around under our beautiful 17,000 sq. ft. of tenting to taste, toast, and enjoy every moment.”
John Clarke and Lori Pannullo of Ace Party & Tent Rental — whose team is transforming the amphitheater grounds into a vibrant piazza — echoed the excitement.
“We’ve built incredible event spaces across the region, but this one truly stands out,” said Pannullo. “Picture the colors of Italy, the aromas of authentic dishes, and a crowd ready to celebrate life — all under one spectacular tented experience.”
John and Patrick Caracciolo of JVC Broadcasting, another key partner, emphasized the community spirit behind the event.
“We’ve hosted some of Long Island’s biggest concerts and festivals,” said John Caracciolo, CEO of JVC. “But this one’s special — it’s about culture, connection, and culinary excellence. We’re proud to team up with John, Lori & Steve and of course Uncle Giuseppe’s to make it happen.”
Lead sponsor Nick Renna, of Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, shared why this partnership felt like destiny.
“Our brand was built on the love of family, food, and tradition,” said Renna. “The San Gennaro Wine & Food Festival captures all of that — incredible ingredients, passionate people, and the joy of sharing a meal together. We’re thrilled to be part of something that celebrates Italian heritage in such a grand, first-of-its-kind way.”
Festivalgoers can expect Italian classics and modern favorites — from handmade pastas and artisan pizzas to imported olive oils, meats, desserts, and more — paired with fine wines, craft cocktails, and non-alcoholic options. It’s an unbeatable value for anyone who loves food, fun, and flair.
A portion of event proceeds will benefit Island Harvest, Long Island’s leading hunger-relief organization, making this a night that gives back while guests indulge.
Event Details
What: San Gennaro Wine & Food Festival
When: Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 7 PM – 10 PM
Where: Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, Farmingville
Tickets: All-Inclusive Admission — Available now at SGWFF.com
Beneficiary: Island Harvest
About Taste Long Island Events
Founded in 2021 by long-time media executive Steven McKenna, Taste Long Island Events has become the driving force behind some of the region’s most anticipated & largest culinary celebrations. With a remarkable track record of producing 102 large-format events across the Hamptons and the North Fork, McKenna and his team have redefined the standard for Food and Wine festivals in the Hamptons, on the North Fork, and Long Island. Taste Long Island Events is the producer of Southforker Magazines - The Taste of Westhampton Beach, The Hamptons Wine & Food Classic, The Northforker Wine & Food Classic, and The Long Island Wine & Food Classic each offering guests an all-inclusive experience showcasing the finest local restaurants, wineries, and craft beverage purveyors.
About JVC Broadcasting
JVC Broadcasting is one of Long Island’s leading independent media and entertainment companies, operating 22 powerhouse radio stations that connect with hundreds of thousands of listeners every week. Beyond the airwaves, JVC is known for producing some of Long Island’s largest and most dynamic live events, from sold-out concerts at the Catholic Health Ampitheater at Bald Hill, to community festivals that bring people together through the power of music, entertainment, and local pride.
About Ace Party & Tent Rental
With over 35 years of expertise, Ace Party & Tent Rental is the trusted partner behind many of the region’s most memorable celebrations. From elegant weddings and high-profile galas to large-scale festivals and corporate events, Ace delivers flawless presentation, premium equipment, and unmatched service. Locally owned and operated by John Clarke, Ace Party & Tent Rental has built its reputation on quality, reliability, and a commitment to making every event extraordinary.
About Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace
Founded in 1998, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace has grown into one of the most beloved names in authentic Italian specialty foods. With locations across Long Island and the tri-state area, Uncle Giuseppe’s brings old-world flavor to modern shoppers offering an unmatched selection of fresh-made pastas, imported cheeses, artisan breads, fine wines, and gourmet prepared dishes made daily in-store. Guided by a passion for quality and tradition, Uncle Giuseppe’s is more than a marketplace — it’s a destination for food lovers, families, and anyone who appreciates the art of Italian cooking and the warmth of true hospitality.
Media Contact:
Taste Long Island Events – http://TasteLIEvents.com
Steven@TasteLongIslandEvents.com
631-520-8063
