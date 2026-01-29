Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida.
They personally donated LIfeVac Anti Choking Devices to all parents and teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and Tommie Barfield Elementary School of Marco Island.
This partnership has emerged as a significant force in enhancing emergency response initiatives and supplying essential resources to safeguard our families and our community.
With more than 4,800 lives saved thus far, LifeVac remains a premier tool in addressing life-threatening choking incidents and delivering immediate assistance in such critical situations.
Thanks to the earlier endeavors of Philanthropist and Collier County Resident, Rosario S. Cassata, he has already donated LifeVac units, which have been placed in all Collier County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicles.
Rosario S. Cassata and Arthur Lih received heartfelt gratitude from all the parents, along with a hand-painted "Thank You" poster created by the children of the First Presbyterian Preschool.
Rosario S. Cassata stated, "Our Foundation anticipates collaborating with additional First Responders, Educational Institutions and Parents in both New York and Florida."
The Cassata Foundation, classified as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, is a philanthropic entity supported by his wife, Carolyn, along with his three daughters: Nicole, Alyssa, and Gianna.
The Cassata Foundation has been committed to supporting initiatives in community safety, health, finance, and education throughout the United States.
Contact
Rosario S. Cassata Trustee
631-396-7676
