Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name.
Burbank, CA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zatik Naturals, a California-based maker of certified-organic personal care and wellness products, today announced expanded transparency and quality-control measures for its Black Seed Oil line in response to industry-wide adulteration pressures driven by global supply chain disruptions.
Over the past two seasons, erratic harvests, freight volatility, and tightening raw-material availability have increased the risk of black seed (Nigella sativa) oils being cut with cheaper seed oils, artificially spiked to mimic natural markers, or mislabeled by origin. These practices can misrepresent quality and mislead consumers seeking genuine Nigella sativa oil.
“Customers deserve the real thing—nothing diluted, nothing disguised,” said Ovsanna Mkrtumyan, CEO of Zatik Inc. “Zatik’s promise is simple: every lot we bottle is verified against strict identity, purity, and quality specifications before it ever reaches our production floor.”
Zatik’s 5-Point Integrity Protocol (every lot, every time)
Supplier Qualification & Chain-of-Custody
Pre-approved suppliers only, with documented farm-to-facility traceability and current certifications (e.g., organic). Each shipment must include a Certificate of Analysis (COA) matching the exact lot delivered.
Identity & Authenticity Testing
Independent and in-house screening to confirm the oil is genuine Nigella sativa:
Chemical fingerprinting (e.g., GC-MS) to verify a characteristic profile for Nigella sativa.
Marker verification (e.g., thymoquinone presence within an expected, natural range—no artificial spiking).
Purity & Adulteration Screening
Checks for dilution with lower-cost oils and non-declared additives; verification that no residual solvents, synthetic colorants, or undisclosed antioxidants are present.
Quality Metrics for Freshness
Oxidation and stability assessments (e.g., peroxide value, anisidine value, specific gravity, refractive index) to ensure the lot meets Zatik’s acceptance limits for freshness and sensory quality.
Lot-Level Release & Full Traceability
Only lots that pass all specs are released to production. Zatik maintains lot-level records tying each finished bottle or softgel batch back to the tested raw material. Consumers and partners may request batch data for verification.
“Adulteration can’t be solved with paperwork alone,” added Garik Mkrtumyan, Formulator & Product Development Lead. “That’s why we verify on arrival, not just accept a supplier’s COA. Our release decision is data-driven.”
What Consumers Can Expect from Zatik Black Seed Oil
Certified-organic sourcing and carefully vetted suppliers
Lot-verified authenticity of Nigella sativa oil (no undisclosed blends)
Strict oxidation limits to help ensure freshness and flavor
Transparent documentation available to partners and, upon request, consumers
Zatik’s Black Seed Oil is available as liquid bottles and vegan softgels, crafted in small, carefully controlled production runs at the company’s Burbank facility.
About Zatik Naturals
Zatik Naturals crafts botanical-forward, certified-organic products using bioactive-rich plant extracts and oils. Handmade in Burbank, California, Zatik emphasizes transparency, responsible sourcing, and rigorous quality practices across personal care, hair care, sun care, and wellness categories.
Media Contact:
Ovsanna Mkrtumyan
Zatik Inc.
info@zatiknaturals.com C: 626-497-0878
zatiknaturals.com
