NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets.
Carrollton, TX, October 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Display and Control Architecture Accelerates Industrial Product Design
NTX Embedded, a leader in embedded display and control solutions, today announced the launch of its Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform, a next-generation industrial Human-Machine Interface (HMI) platform engineered to simplify design, speed development, and extend product lifecycles.
The Octolux platform integrates high-performance displays, robust control boards, and comprehensive engineering services to deliver smarter, faster, and more sustainable industrial and medical products.
“The Octolux architecture reinforces our commitment to innovation and customer success across industries such as automation, energy, transportation, medical devices, and IoT,” said Doug Cougle, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Operations at NTX Embedded. “It enables our partners to bring complex industrial systems to market faster—without sacrificing reliability or quality.”
Accelerated Design and Validation
Octolux solutions leverage validated hardware and software building blocks that shorten design verification cycles to as little as eight weeks. These proven modules minimize engineering risk and allow for rapid customization, helping manufacturers accelerate product timelines while maintaining consistent performance.
Integrated Engineering and Manufacturing Services
The Octolux Development Suite supports every stage of the product lifecycle—from UX/UI and mechanical design to system integration, manufacturing, and long-term support. NTX’s rigorous quality processes and decades of experience ensure durability, scalability, and sustained customer success.
Key Advantages of Octolux
· High-Resolution Displays: Sharp visualization and responsive touch for precise control.
· Proven Industrial Expertise: 15+ years in embedded electronics and HMI design.
· Agile Development: Accelerated prototyping and validation cycles.
· Customization: Flexible architecture to meet unique requirements.
· Sustainability: Environmentally responsible materials and production.
· Global Reach: Compliance with international manufacturing standards.
Availability
Octolux industrial HMI solutions are available now for OEMs and industrial partners. NTX Embedded will showcase the Octolux platform at Embedded World North America in Anaheim, California, November 4–6, 2025, Booth 2029, and at the Renesas Electronics Booth 5035.
For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.ntxembedded.com or contact sales@ntxembedded.com.
About NTX Embedded
NTX Embedded specializes in industrial Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technologies, offering advanced display platforms, mechanical design, and full product lifecycle support. With over 15 years of experience serving industrial and commercial markets, NTX delivers reliable, customizable embedded solutions that help manufacturers bring smarter, more efficient products to life.
Doug Cougle
972-394-1414
www.ntxembedded.com
