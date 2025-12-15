Researchers Show Visual Training Dramatically Improves Cognitive Function After Concussion
San Diego, CA, December 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Study shows new approach restores attention, memory and reading skills faster than standard therapies
A new peer-reviewed study led by scientists at the Perception Dynamics Institute and the University of California San Diego demonstrates that a specific visual training program significantly outperforms standard programs designed to treat cognitive problems following a concussion.
The research, published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, reveals that a technique called Perceptual Attention Therapy (PATH) produces rapid improvements in reading, attention, memory and executive function.
"This study represents a paradigm shift in how we can effectively approach concussion rehabilitation," said Teri Lawton, Ph.D., lead author and founder of the Perception Dynamics Institute. "By targeting foundational visual timing deficits—specifically motion discrimination at low levels of cognitive processing—we can dramatically improve higher-level cognitive functions."
Mingxiong Huang, Ph.D., co-director of the MEG (Magnetoencephalography) Center at the UC San Diego Qualcomm Institute and senior author of the study, added, “The MEG functional brain imaging at our facility allowed us to see, in high resolutions in space and time, how the brain’s working-memory and attention networks reorganized after training. We could detect strengthened responses in many brain regions and confirm that the behavioral improvements reflected true functional recovery.”
Mild traumatic brain injury affects millions of Americans annually, with many experiencing persistent problems with concentration, memory and information processing that can last months or years. Current rehabilitation approaches often provide limited relief, leaving patients frustrated and unable to return to normal activities.
Comparing Three Approaches
PATH Neurotraining combines specialized eye-brain exercises that target movement discrimination—a function controlled by the dorsal visual pathways—with targeted working memory exercises. This two-stage approach addresses the underlying visual timing deficits before strengthening specific cognitive skills. These pathways are particularly vulnerable to concussion.
The research team compared three interventions for concussion-related attention, memory and thinking problems: PATH training; training targeting ventral (rather than dorsal) visual pathways; and working memory training. PATH demonstrated superior outcomes across multiple cognitive domains.
"Beyond the cognitive improvements, we're seeing preliminary evidence that PATH training enhances emotional functioning and reduces post-concussive symptoms, meaningfully improving patients' quality of life," added John Shelley-Tremblay, Ph.D., co-author and director of the Experimental Event-related Potentials Laboratory at the University of South Alabama.
The research team is seeking National Institutes of Health funding for a Phase II multi-site trial beginning in fall 2026, seeking to further validate these findings with larger patient populations and longer-term follow-up.
Opportunities for Study Participation
Those wishing to participate in an upcoming Phase II clinical trial can join the waiting list by contacting Lawton at 310-903-6009 or tlawton@pathtoreading.com. The team plans to offer free PATH neurotraining to individuals ages 18-60 who have experienced a concussion, with sessions available once, twice or three times weekly for a total of 36 sessions (30 minutes each). Individuals interested in trying PATH can access a free seven-session trial at https://app.pathtoreading.com.
The full study, “Retraining dorsal visual pathways improves cognitive skills and executive control networks following mild traumatic brain injury” is available at Frontiers in Human Neuroscience (doi: 10.3389/fnhum.2025.1698605).
In addition to Lawton, Shelley-Tremblay and Huang (who is also affiliated with the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and the Department of Radiology at the UC San Diego School of Medicine, as well as the VA San Diego Healthcare System), co-authors of the paper include Roland R. Lee of the UC San Diego School of Medicine Department of Radiology, VA San Diego Healthcare System and UC San Diego Qualcomm Institute.
About Perception Dynamics Institute
The Perception Dynamics Institute, located in Encinitas, California, is a cognitive neuroscience research organization dedicated to developing evidence-based interventions for cognitive rehabilitation. Founded by Dr. Teri Lawton, the Institute conducts NIH-funded research on mild traumatic brain injury, reading disorders, and visual processing. The Institute's patented PATH Neurotraining technology has helped thousands of individuals improve cognitive function through targeted visual training. Learn more at pathtoreading.com.
About UC San Diego Qualcomm Institute
The Qualcomm Institute (QI) at UC San Diego harnesses technology to jumpstart innovation in areas including culture, energy, the environment and health. While helping to prepare the next generation of California’s high-tech workforce, QI brings together researchers, artists, students, entrepreneurs and academics from across disciplines to tackle the grand challenges facing society today. Learn more at qi.ucsd.edu.
Multimedia
Retraining Dorsal Visual Pathways Improves Cognitive Skills after Concussion
This study provides compelling evidence that PATH neurotraining, when delivered as a targeted mTBI intervention, yields substantial cognitive functioning improvements—most notably in visual working memory, processing speed, reading speed, and cognitive flexibility, but also in selective attention.
