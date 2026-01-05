WELLIVIO®: An Italian Vision Transforming Space Into Wellness Experience
From Italy, ISO BENESSERE® presents WELLIVIO®, a new luxury wellness line where architecture, design, and sensory science merge. Beyond the traditional salt wall, WELLIVIO® transforms Himalayan salt into a living architectural and sensory element, redefining comfort, experience, and value for the world’s most exclusive spaces.
ISO BENESSERE®, an international leader in the wellness, spa, and luxury hospitality sector, announces the launch of WELLIVIO®, the new line of ergonomic chaise lounges, crystal stoves, salt modules, and luxury furnishings designed to redefine the concept of relaxation and contemporary design. The architectural salt element becomes an integral part of the experience, not just a simple covering.
“With WELLIVIO, we want to bring the excellence of Italian design and technological innovation directly to the world’s most exclusive spaces, offering comfort, style, and uncompromising wellness,” says Dr. Anastasia Baxarova, CEO of ISO BENESSERE®.
In the world of high-end wellness, there is a clear difference between what is simply installed and what is truly designed. The WELLIVIO® Luxury Lines – Himalayan Salt were created to go beyond the traditional concept of a “salt wall”: not just assembled blocks, but architecture, interior design, and wellness science fused into a single refined element.
WELLIVIO® is conceived as a luxury furnishing complement, designed for ultra-premium environments:
Presidential residences and private villas
Luxury hotels, resorts, and castles
VIP medical clinics
Elite sports centers
Yachts, cruise ships, and bespoke vessels
Wherever it is installed, WELLIVIO® does not follow the space: it defines it.
Beyond Decoration: a living wellness surface
Himalayan salt, engineered with precision and combined with advanced technologies, becomes a functional wellness surface. WELLIVIO® walls work in synergy with other wellness technologies or as a stand-alone icon, becoming the visual and emotional focal point of the environment.
The science of wellness, elevated
Halotherapy: supports respiratory wellness and creates a purifying microclimate
Chromotherapy: influences mood, relaxation, and emotional balance
Heat: relaxes muscles and promotes deep comfort
Light design: transforms spaces into memorable experiences
These elements create harmonious environments that promote calm, clarity, and regeneration.
Wellness that drives value
WELLIVIO® Luxury Lines not only provide relaxation but also enhance customer experience and behavior, fostering longer stays, improved mood, and purchase decisions. For hotels, boutiques, wineries, showrooms, gyms, and lounges, WELLIVIO® becomes:
A marketing tool
A sales accelerator
A distinctive brand element
It turns lobbies into destinations, retail into experiences, and offices into productive, harmonious spaces.
Chosen by those who set the standards
WELLIVIO® is chosen by those who set the standards: architects, developers, yacht designers, luxury distributors.
WELLIVIO® is not an accessory. It is a statement of culture, care, and excellence.
Key technical features
Integrated technology: heating, LED chromotherapy, vibro-massage, infrared
Easy installation: plug & play, ideal for hotels, spas, luxury residences, contract
Certifications: CE, fire-retardant materials, international compliance
The WELLIVIO® collection will be available from January 2026 at ISO BENESSERE® showrooms.
For high-resolution images, technical details, or to arrange an interview with CEO Dr. Anastasia Baxarova:
ISO BENESSERE® Press Office
contact@isobenessere.com | +39 0421 311700
