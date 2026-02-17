The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers.
Sterling Heights, MI, February 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A Metro Detroit educator is bringing kindness to the digital world.
Sandra Ciaramitaro Mals, founder of The Good Eggs and The Good Eggs Foundation, has officially launched The Good Eggs App on iOS and Android — an interactive, ad-free learning platform designed for elementary-age children, families, and classrooms.
Built around social-emotional learning (SEL), empathy development, and global awareness, The Good Eggs App combines playful digital experiences with meaningful life skills. Children explore kindness puzzles, global adventures, creative art activities, and interactive games that encourage compassion both on and off the screen.
Unlike many children’s apps, The Good Eggs App was intentionally created without ads and with parent and teacher trust in mind. The platform promotes conversation, collaboration, and character growth rather than passive screen time.
The Good Eggs began as a children’s book series and has expanded into videos, podcasts, classroom resources, and a growing nonprofit initiative. Through The Good Eggs Foundation, Mals hosts monthly “Eggings” across Metro Detroit, supporting local charities and organizations that serve children and families in need.
“The goal has always been bigger than a book or an app,” says Mals. “It’s about raising confident, compassionate kids who understand they can make a positive impact in the world.”
With a background in education, Mals designed the app to align with character education and social-emotional learning goals used in schools nationwide.
The Good Eggs App is now available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Contact
The Good Eggs MediaContact
Sandra Ciaramitaro Mals
586-202-0128
www.thegoodeggs.org
Multimedia
Sandra Ciaramitaro Mals, Founder of The Good Eggs
Sandra Ciaramitaro Mals is a Metro Detroit educator and children’s author dedicated to character education and social-emotional learning. She is the creator of The Good Eggs books, media brand, and nonprofit foundation, and the designer of the newly launched Good Eggs App.
Child Exploring The Good Eggs App – Build Albumen Town Game
A young learner engages with the “Build Albumen Town” feature inside The Good Eggs App, an ad-free social-emotional learning platform created by Metro Detroit educator Sandra Ciaramitaro Mals.
