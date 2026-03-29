Conflux Capital Launches Next-Generation Quantitative Strategy Platform to Expand Digital Asset Value Growth Paths
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence.
London, FL, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amidst the continued volatility of the cryptocurrency market, the price performance of Ethereum and Bitcoin reflects the industry's shift from "speculative-driven" to "asset allocation." With evolving macroeconomic conditions and increased institutional participation, mainstream digital assets continue to strengthen their position in investment portfolios.
Simultaneously, Conflux Capital announced the launch of a new quantitative strategy platform, designed to provide digital asset holders with a more efficient asset management approach through data-driven and automated models. Without altering existing portfolio structures, users can leverage the platform's strategies to participate in market opportunities and improve capital utilization efficiency.
Platform Core Features
Compared to the traditional "long-term holding + passive waiting" model, Conflux Capital emphasizes strategy-driven and flexible configuration, providing users with diverse options:
Automated Execution: The system automatically completes transactions after the strategy runs, requiring no manual intervention.
Flexible Management: Supports profit withdrawal or continued participation in the strategy, achieving compound growth.
Security Guarantee: Combines multiple security mechanisms to enhance the platform's overall protection capabilities.
Global Coverage: Service covers multiple countries and regions, with a broad user base.
Multi-Asset Support: Compatible with mainstream digital assets including XRP and BTC.
User Experience Overview
Conflux Capital offers a simplified participation path, lowering the barrier to entry:
Create Account: After registration, you can access the platform system.
confluxcapital.com/xml/index.html#/register
Select Strategy: Choose a strategy based on your personal risk tolerance and goals.
Automatic Execution: The system executes the strategy, and users can view and manage their returns at any time.
About Conflux Capital
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in London, UK, Conflux Capital focuses on quantitative trading and digital asset strategy research. The platform combines algorithmic models with market data analysis to provide users with more efficient and systematic asset management tools.
Conclusion
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence.
More information:
Visit the official website:https://confluxcapital.com
Download the application:https://confluxcapital.com/download/
Email:info@confluxcapital.com
Simultaneously, Conflux Capital announced the launch of a new quantitative strategy platform, designed to provide digital asset holders with a more efficient asset management approach through data-driven and automated models. Without altering existing portfolio structures, users can leverage the platform's strategies to participate in market opportunities and improve capital utilization efficiency.
Platform Core Features
Compared to the traditional "long-term holding + passive waiting" model, Conflux Capital emphasizes strategy-driven and flexible configuration, providing users with diverse options:
Automated Execution: The system automatically completes transactions after the strategy runs, requiring no manual intervention.
Flexible Management: Supports profit withdrawal or continued participation in the strategy, achieving compound growth.
Security Guarantee: Combines multiple security mechanisms to enhance the platform's overall protection capabilities.
Global Coverage: Service covers multiple countries and regions, with a broad user base.
Multi-Asset Support: Compatible with mainstream digital assets including XRP and BTC.
User Experience Overview
Conflux Capital offers a simplified participation path, lowering the barrier to entry:
Create Account: After registration, you can access the platform system.
confluxcapital.com/xml/index.html#/register
Select Strategy: Choose a strategy based on your personal risk tolerance and goals.
Automatic Execution: The system executes the strategy, and users can view and manage their returns at any time.
About Conflux Capital
Founded in 2023 and headquartered in London, UK, Conflux Capital focuses on quantitative trading and digital asset strategy research. The platform combines algorithmic models with market data analysis to provide users with more efficient and systematic asset management tools.
Conclusion
In the volatile crypto market, single strategies are no longer sufficient to cope with the complex environment. Quantitative trading models centered on automation and data are gradually becoming the focus of investors. Conflux Capital's continuous iteration also reflects the industry's trend towards greater professionalism and intelligence.
More information:
Visit the official website:https://confluxcapital.com
Download the application:https://confluxcapital.com/download/
Email:info@confluxcapital.com
Contact
KINGSDOWN CAPITAL LTDContact
ElizabethMargaret
813-912-1708
confluxcapital.com
ElizabethMargaret
813-912-1708
confluxcapital.com
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