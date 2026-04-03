William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions

Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries.