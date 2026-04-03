William R. Stanek’s Blast Off with "Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II" Brings Real-World Space Wonder to Young Readers in Picture Book and Chapter Book Editions
Big Blue Sky Press for Kids announces two special editions of "Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II," inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission. Available in Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases introduce young readers to the astronauts, spacecraft, and journey around the Moon through warm, curiosity-filled storytelling designed for families, classrooms, and libraries.
Seattle, WA, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Big Blue Sky Press for Kids, an imprint of Reagent Press LLC, is proud to announce two special editions of Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II, inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission and created for young readers. Available in both Picture Book and Chapter Book editions, the new releases give families, educators, and librarians two engaging ways to share a story of curiosity, teamwork, and exploration.
Inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission, the new Buster Bee story introduces children to the astronauts, the spacecraft, and the journey around the Moon through a warm, accessible, story-centered approach. Blending age-appropriate nonfiction with the charm of a read-aloud adventure, the books invite young readers to ask big questions about space, courage, discovery, and what it means to explore something new.
Designed for home reading, classroom sharing, and library collections, the two editions allow readers to engage with the story at different levels. The Picture Book Edition is created for younger children and shared reading, while the Chapter Book Edition offers an expanded reading experience for children ready for longer, more independent adventures.
“Children naturally ask the biggest questions,” said William R. Stanek. “These special editions were created to honor that sense of wonder with stories that feel playful, hopeful, and real - stories that help young readers imagine spaceflight while also learning about the people and mission behind Artemis II.”
“At Big Blue Sky Press for Kids, we believe the best children’s books open a door,” said Jeannie Kim, Publisher. “With Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II, young readers are invited into a story that connects imagination with real-world discovery. It’s the kind of book we’re proud to place in the hands of families, teachers, and librarians - a book that inspires curiosity, conversation, and the confidence to dream bigger.”
The new editions are presented as independent children’s titles inspired by publicly available NASA mission information and are not official NASA publications. By pairing Buster Bee’s sense of wonder with real-world space exploration, the books offer a timely and engaging introduction to one of today’s most exciting missions.
“We wanted these editions to feel both educational and welcoming,” Kim added. “Not every child first connects with science through facts alone. Sometimes they connect through story, character, and wonder - and that’s exactly where Buster Bee shines.”
Perfect for young space enthusiasts, classroom read-alouds, STEM-themed displays, and family storytime, the new editions celebrate the simple but powerful idea that big journeys often begin with small questions.
About the Book
Title: Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II
Formats: Special Edition Picture Book; Special Edition Chapter Book
Audience: Picture Book Edition for ages 3–8; Chapter Book Edition for ages 6–9
Publisher: Big Blue Sky Press for Kids, an imprint of Reagent Press LLC
About William R. Stanek
William R. Stanek writes adventurous stories filled with wonder, curiosity, and discovery for young readers. From Bugville adventures to stories inspired by real-world exploration, his books invite children to ask big questions, imagine boldly, and follow their sense of wonder wherever it leads.
Inspired by NASA’s Artemis II mission, the new Buster Bee story introduces children to the astronauts, the spacecraft, and the journey around the Moon through a warm, accessible, story-centered approach. Blending age-appropriate nonfiction with the charm of a read-aloud adventure, the books invite young readers to ask big questions about space, courage, discovery, and what it means to explore something new.
Designed for home reading, classroom sharing, and library collections, the two editions allow readers to engage with the story at different levels. The Picture Book Edition is created for younger children and shared reading, while the Chapter Book Edition offers an expanded reading experience for children ready for longer, more independent adventures.
“Children naturally ask the biggest questions,” said William R. Stanek. “These special editions were created to honor that sense of wonder with stories that feel playful, hopeful, and real - stories that help young readers imagine spaceflight while also learning about the people and mission behind Artemis II.”
“At Big Blue Sky Press for Kids, we believe the best children’s books open a door,” said Jeannie Kim, Publisher. “With Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II, young readers are invited into a story that connects imagination with real-world discovery. It’s the kind of book we’re proud to place in the hands of families, teachers, and librarians - a book that inspires curiosity, conversation, and the confidence to dream bigger.”
The new editions are presented as independent children’s titles inspired by publicly available NASA mission information and are not official NASA publications. By pairing Buster Bee’s sense of wonder with real-world space exploration, the books offer a timely and engaging introduction to one of today’s most exciting missions.
“We wanted these editions to feel both educational and welcoming,” Kim added. “Not every child first connects with science through facts alone. Sometimes they connect through story, character, and wonder - and that’s exactly where Buster Bee shines.”
Perfect for young space enthusiasts, classroom read-alouds, STEM-themed displays, and family storytime, the new editions celebrate the simple but powerful idea that big journeys often begin with small questions.
About the Book
Title: Blast Off with Buster Bee: Around the Moon with Artemis II
Formats: Special Edition Picture Book; Special Edition Chapter Book
Audience: Picture Book Edition for ages 3–8; Chapter Book Edition for ages 6–9
Publisher: Big Blue Sky Press for Kids, an imprint of Reagent Press LLC
About William R. Stanek
William R. Stanek writes adventurous stories filled with wonder, curiosity, and discovery for young readers. From Bugville adventures to stories inspired by real-world exploration, his books invite children to ask big questions, imagine boldly, and follow their sense of wonder wherever it leads.
Contact
RP Books & Audio - Big Blue Sky PressContact
Jeannie Kim
360-870-0199
www.williamrstanek.com
www.reagentpress.com
Jeannie Kim
360-870-0199
www.williamrstanek.com
www.reagentpress.com
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