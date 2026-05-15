The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation.
Jackson, MS, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Country Squire, one of the South’s oldest cigar establishments, announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive, formerly the beloved Bonsai restaurant location, with a full week of special events leading up to the official Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
After decades of serving pipe and cigar enthusiasts across the Southeast, The Country Squire has entered a bold new chapter with a dramatically expanded destination featuring the largest cigar humidor in the state of Mississippi, an elevated cocktail experience, luxurious lounge spaces, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room.
The new location combines the heritage and hospitality The Country Squire is known for with a completely reimagined experience designed for cigar lovers, pipe smokers, cocktail enthusiasts, and the broader Jackson community.
Grand Opening Week Events
Tuesday, May 26, 2:30pm – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Jackson Mayor John Horhn and the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership
Thursday, May 28, 2:30pm – Shop Blessing and Rededication Service
Friday, May 29, 4 - 8pm – Pipe Night with Jeremy Reeves, Blender of Cornell & Diehl Tobaccos
Saturday, May 30 – Grand opening day
The official Grand Opening celebration will feature a special commemorative presentation at 3pm and a concert with Jackson’s Patrick Harkins Band from 5-9pm. Food trucks and beer trucks throughout the day, free valet parking from 3-10pm, and cigar promotions with Caldwell Cigars. An exclusive new beer will be introduced by Urban South Brewery of New Orleans, Louisiana, the Country Squire Brew, and will be available for purchase on tap.
A New Destination for Mississippi
The new Country Squire location was designed to create an experience unlike anything else in the region. Guests will find:
The largest cigar humidor in Mississippi.
A massive mid-century themed cocktail lounge featuring an extensive menu of signature drink recipes.
State-of-the-art, world-class ventilation systems designed for comfort.
Comfortable, covered outdoor seating areas.
Abundant and convenient parking.
The Reeves Room — Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge.
“We wanted to create something that honored our history while building a destination that feels truly special for our state,” said Jon David Cole of The Country Squire. “This new location allows us to bring together premium cigars, pipes, cocktails, hospitality, and community in a way we’ve dreamed about for years, all for the benefit of our capital city and Mississippi.”
About The Country Squire:
Founded in 1970, The Country Squire has become one of the most respected names in premium tobacco retailing in America, known internationally for its pipe tobacco blends, deep roots in the pipe community, a world–class cigar selection, and dedication to hospitality and tradition.
Media Contact:
Jon David Cole, Owner
jdcole@countrysquire1970.com
After decades of serving pipe and cigar enthusiasts across the Southeast, The Country Squire has entered a bold new chapter with a dramatically expanded destination featuring the largest cigar humidor in the state of Mississippi, an elevated cocktail experience, luxurious lounge spaces, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room.
The new location combines the heritage and hospitality The Country Squire is known for with a completely reimagined experience designed for cigar lovers, pipe smokers, cocktail enthusiasts, and the broader Jackson community.
Grand Opening Week Events
Tuesday, May 26, 2:30pm – Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Jackson Mayor John Horhn and the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership
Thursday, May 28, 2:30pm – Shop Blessing and Rededication Service
Friday, May 29, 4 - 8pm – Pipe Night with Jeremy Reeves, Blender of Cornell & Diehl Tobaccos
Saturday, May 30 – Grand opening day
The official Grand Opening celebration will feature a special commemorative presentation at 3pm and a concert with Jackson’s Patrick Harkins Band from 5-9pm. Food trucks and beer trucks throughout the day, free valet parking from 3-10pm, and cigar promotions with Caldwell Cigars. An exclusive new beer will be introduced by Urban South Brewery of New Orleans, Louisiana, the Country Squire Brew, and will be available for purchase on tap.
A New Destination for Mississippi
The new Country Squire location was designed to create an experience unlike anything else in the region. Guests will find:
The largest cigar humidor in Mississippi.
A massive mid-century themed cocktail lounge featuring an extensive menu of signature drink recipes.
State-of-the-art, world-class ventilation systems designed for comfort.
Comfortable, covered outdoor seating areas.
Abundant and convenient parking.
The Reeves Room — Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge.
“We wanted to create something that honored our history while building a destination that feels truly special for our state,” said Jon David Cole of The Country Squire. “This new location allows us to bring together premium cigars, pipes, cocktails, hospitality, and community in a way we’ve dreamed about for years, all for the benefit of our capital city and Mississippi.”
About The Country Squire:
Founded in 1970, The Country Squire has become one of the most respected names in premium tobacco retailing in America, known internationally for its pipe tobacco blends, deep roots in the pipe community, a world–class cigar selection, and dedication to hospitality and tradition.
Media Contact:
Jon David Cole, Owner
jdcole@countrysquire1970.com
Contact
The Country SquireContact
Jon David Cole
601-540-2840
www.thecountrysquireonline.com
Jon David Cole
601-540-2840
www.thecountrysquireonline.com
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