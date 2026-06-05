CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop.
Los Angeles, CA, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CADDARA, a premium longevity supplement brand built for 30 and above, today announces the launch of ELEVATE, a first-of-its-kind formulation combining Liposomal NAD+ and a multi-strain probiotic complex in a single delivery system. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop, ELEVATE represents a category-defining approach to cellular energy and gut health, engineered to work together rather than compete for absorption.
The supplement industry has long treated cellular health and gut health as separate categories requiring separate products. Consumers are told to take NAD+ precursors for energy and longevity, and probiotics for digestion and immune function, often in different formulations with conflicting delivery mechanisms. ELEVATE challenges that model entirely. By combining both functions in a single capsule with a unified delivery architecture, CADDARA eliminates the guesswork and the stack.
At the center of ELEVATE is CADDARA's proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology, a delivery system rare in the consumer supplement market. Conventional capsules dissolve in the stomach, where gastric acid destroys fragile active compounds before they reach systemic circulation. CADDARA's double-capsule system encases active ingredients in a protective outer shell that survives the stomach environment entirely, releasing its contents in the small intestine where nutrient absorption is at its biological peak. The result is a measurable improvement in ingredient bioavailability that standard capsule formats cannot replicate.
One capsule. Two functions.
ELEVATE is formulated around three core pillars. Liposomal NAD+ supports mitochondrial function, cellular repair, and the metabolic processes that decline with age. Resveratrol activates longevity-linked pathways and works synergistically with NAD+ at the cellular level. The multi-strain probiotic complex supports gut microbiome diversity, digestive efficiency, and the gut-brain axis, reinforcing the systemic benefits of NAD+ supplementation from the inside out.
ELEVATE is available individually and as part of The Longevity Duo, an exclusive TikTok Shop bundle pairing ELEVATE with CADDARA's ACTIVATE formulation for a complete cellular health system. The Longevity Duo is available at launch with an exclusive bundle offer for TikTok Shop customers.
ELEVATE launches exclusively on TikTok Shop on June 17, 2026. Follow @caddarashop on TikTok for launch updates and limited launch offers.
About CADDARA
CADDARA is a premium longevity supplement brand engineered for women who refuse to accept aging as inevitable. Built on proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology and rigorously third-party tested formulations, CADDARA delivers clinically relevant ingredients with precision absorption. Science That Stays With You. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Media Contact
CADDARA Inc.
media@CADDARA.com
www.CADDARA.com
@CADDARA on TikTok
The supplement industry has long treated cellular health and gut health as separate categories requiring separate products. Consumers are told to take NAD+ precursors for energy and longevity, and probiotics for digestion and immune function, often in different formulations with conflicting delivery mechanisms. ELEVATE challenges that model entirely. By combining both functions in a single capsule with a unified delivery architecture, CADDARA eliminates the guesswork and the stack.
At the center of ELEVATE is CADDARA's proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology, a delivery system rare in the consumer supplement market. Conventional capsules dissolve in the stomach, where gastric acid destroys fragile active compounds before they reach systemic circulation. CADDARA's double-capsule system encases active ingredients in a protective outer shell that survives the stomach environment entirely, releasing its contents in the small intestine where nutrient absorption is at its biological peak. The result is a measurable improvement in ingredient bioavailability that standard capsule formats cannot replicate.
One capsule. Two functions.
ELEVATE is formulated around three core pillars. Liposomal NAD+ supports mitochondrial function, cellular repair, and the metabolic processes that decline with age. Resveratrol activates longevity-linked pathways and works synergistically with NAD+ at the cellular level. The multi-strain probiotic complex supports gut microbiome diversity, digestive efficiency, and the gut-brain axis, reinforcing the systemic benefits of NAD+ supplementation from the inside out.
ELEVATE is available individually and as part of The Longevity Duo, an exclusive TikTok Shop bundle pairing ELEVATE with CADDARA's ACTIVATE formulation for a complete cellular health system. The Longevity Duo is available at launch with an exclusive bundle offer for TikTok Shop customers.
ELEVATE launches exclusively on TikTok Shop on June 17, 2026. Follow @caddarashop on TikTok for launch updates and limited launch offers.
About CADDARA
CADDARA is a premium longevity supplement brand engineered for women who refuse to accept aging as inevitable. Built on proprietary Double-Capsule Delay-Release Technology and rigorously third-party tested formulations, CADDARA delivers clinically relevant ingredients with precision absorption. Science That Stays With You. Available exclusively on TikTok Shop.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Media Contact
CADDARA Inc.
media@CADDARA.com
www.CADDARA.com
@CADDARA on TikTok
Contact
CADDARAContact
Lydia Wu
626-778-1699
Lydia Wu
626-778-1699
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