Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
Durham, NH, June 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated solely to ALS.
Participants will ride routes spanning Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine while raising critical funds to advance research aimed at developing effective treatments for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
For more than two decades, the Tri-State Trek has brought together people living with ALS, family members, caregivers, researchers, and cyclists united by a common goal: ending ALS.
"Every person here is riding for a reason," said Carol Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Development at ALS TDI. "Some are honoring a loved one. Some are living with ALS themselves. Others simply want to be part of creating a future where everyone with this disease has effective treatments. The Trek is a powerful reminder of what can happen when a community comes together around a shared purpose."
The event comes at a pivotal moment for ALS research. In 2025, ALS TDI continued to advance promising therapeutic programs, expanded biomarker research, and launched Champion Insights, a first-of-its-kind initiative studying ALS risk factors among high-risk populations, including endurance athletes, military veterans, and first responders.
Now, ALS TDI is undertaking a major expansion of its lab and science team, designed to accelerate every aspect of its work—from drug discovery and biomarker development to patient-focused research initiatives. Funds raised through the Tri-State Trek will help support the infrastructure and scientific capacity needed to move more promising therapies toward clinical trials and, ultimately, people living with ALS.
Media attending the event will have opportunities to:
• Interview people living with ALS and their families
• Speak with cyclists participating in honor or memory of loved ones
• Capture compelling visuals of hundreds of riders departing and returning
• Interview ALS TDI leadership and researchers
• Learn about the latest advances in ALS research and the organization's expansion plans
Event Details
What: 24th Annual Tri-State Trek
When: June 27–28, 2026
Where: University of New Hampshire, 5 Demeritt Cir, Durham, NH 03824
Who: More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, people living with ALS, family members, and supporters
Media interested in attending should contact Meghan Lawlor at mlawlor@als.net to coordinate interviews and event access.
About ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world's largest nonprofit biotech focused exclusively on ALS research. ALS TDI discovers and develops potential treatments for ALS and is committed to advancing therapies until everyone with ALS has effective treatment options. Learn more at www.als.net.
Participants will ride routes spanning Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine while raising critical funds to advance research aimed at developing effective treatments for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
For more than two decades, the Tri-State Trek has brought together people living with ALS, family members, caregivers, researchers, and cyclists united by a common goal: ending ALS.
"Every person here is riding for a reason," said Carol Hamilton, Senior Vice President of Development at ALS TDI. "Some are honoring a loved one. Some are living with ALS themselves. Others simply want to be part of creating a future where everyone with this disease has effective treatments. The Trek is a powerful reminder of what can happen when a community comes together around a shared purpose."
The event comes at a pivotal moment for ALS research. In 2025, ALS TDI continued to advance promising therapeutic programs, expanded biomarker research, and launched Champion Insights, a first-of-its-kind initiative studying ALS risk factors among high-risk populations, including endurance athletes, military veterans, and first responders.
Now, ALS TDI is undertaking a major expansion of its lab and science team, designed to accelerate every aspect of its work—from drug discovery and biomarker development to patient-focused research initiatives. Funds raised through the Tri-State Trek will help support the infrastructure and scientific capacity needed to move more promising therapies toward clinical trials and, ultimately, people living with ALS.
Media attending the event will have opportunities to:
• Interview people living with ALS and their families
• Speak with cyclists participating in honor or memory of loved ones
• Capture compelling visuals of hundreds of riders departing and returning
• Interview ALS TDI leadership and researchers
• Learn about the latest advances in ALS research and the organization's expansion plans
Event Details
What: 24th Annual Tri-State Trek
When: June 27–28, 2026
Where: University of New Hampshire, 5 Demeritt Cir, Durham, NH 03824
Who: More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, people living with ALS, family members, and supporters
Media interested in attending should contact Meghan Lawlor at mlawlor@als.net to coordinate interviews and event access.
About ALS Therapy Development Institute
The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI) is the world's largest nonprofit biotech focused exclusively on ALS research. ALS TDI discovers and develops potential treatments for ALS and is committed to advancing therapies until everyone with ALS has effective treatment options. Learn more at www.als.net.
Contact
ALS Therapy Development InstituteContact
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
Meghan Lawlor
(978)729-2961
www.als.net
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