New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist-Hematologist Dr. Sobha Atluri
New York, NY, July 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Sobha Atluri, a hematologist-oncologist dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive cancer care.
Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be practicing at NYCBS’s office located at 1050 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301 and 2801 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Atluri to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “Her extensive clinical training, dedication to evidence-based medicine, and commitment to compassionate patient care make her an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Atluri’s expertise strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality, individualized care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Atluri treats both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. She is committed to guiding patients through every stage of diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. Before joining NYCBS, she completed a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at the Brooklyn Hospital Center following her Internal Medicine Residency at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island.
Dr. Atluri earned her Doctor of Medicine from North-Western State Medical University in Russia. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology, and is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, and the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
“I am excited to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and work alongside a team that shares my commitment to delivering exceptional cancer care,” said Dr. Atluri. “I look forward to building meaningful relationships with patients and helping them navigate treatment with compassion, knowledge, and support.”
With medical training spanning multiple countries and healthcare systems, Dr. Atluri brings a broad perspective to patient care. She has extensive experience in both inpatient and outpatient oncology settings. She has contributed to oncology and hematology research through multiple publications and presentations focused on improving outcomes for patients with cancer and blood disorders.
To make an appointment with Dr. Atluri, please call (718) 732-4049. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
Beginning July 1, 2026, Dr. Atluri will be practicing at NYCBS’s office located at 1050 Clove Road, Staten Island, NY 10301 and 2801 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10314.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Atluri to our practice,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “Her extensive clinical training, dedication to evidence-based medicine, and commitment to compassionate patient care make her an outstanding addition to our team. Dr. Atluri’s expertise strengthens our mission of delivering high-quality, individualized care to patients throughout New York.”
Dr. Atluri treats both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. She is committed to guiding patients through every stage of diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. Before joining NYCBS, she completed a Hematology and Oncology Fellowship at the Brooklyn Hospital Center following her Internal Medicine Residency at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island.
Dr. Atluri earned her Doctor of Medicine from North-Western State Medical University in Russia. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology, and is an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Hematology, and the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
“I am excited to join New York Cancer & Blood Specialists and work alongside a team that shares my commitment to delivering exceptional cancer care,” said Dr. Atluri. “I look forward to building meaningful relationships with patients and helping them navigate treatment with compassion, knowledge, and support.”
With medical training spanning multiple countries and healthcare systems, Dr. Atluri brings a broad perspective to patient care. She has extensive experience in both inpatient and outpatient oncology settings. She has contributed to oncology and hematology research through multiple publications and presentations focused on improving outcomes for patients with cancer and blood disorders.
To make an appointment with Dr. Atluri, please call (718) 732-4049. For more information, please visit nycancer.com.
About NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is a leading oncology practice dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals with cancer and blood disorders throughout New York State. With locations across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley, our mission is to bring world-class cancer care close to home, where patients can heal with the support of family and community.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
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