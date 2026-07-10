New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
Lake Success, NY, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous nearby site at 1 Delaware Drive.
“Our facility represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver world-class cancer care,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, Chief Executive Officer of NYCBS. “This location expands access to high-quality, patient-centered oncology services, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care close to home. It reflects our commitment to delivering modern, compassionate care in a comfortable and supportive environment.”
The Lake Success center is designed to enhance patient care, coordination, and comfort. NYCBS’s experienced oncology team provides comprehensive medical oncology and hematology services, offering individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s diagnosis and needs. The center supports seamless care delivery through integrated services, including infusion therapy, and access to supportive resources.
A key feature of the location is its multidisciplinary approach, enabling coordinated care planning among physicians, advanced practice providers, and care teams to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience. Additional supportive services are available to help address the emotional, nutritional, and logistical needs of patients and their families throughout treatment.
NYCBS remains dedicated to providing exceptional cancer care and support services, striving to make every visit as accessible, compassionate, and patient-centered as possible. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (516) 336-5255 or visit nycancer.com.
“Our facility represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver world-class cancer care,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, Chief Executive Officer of NYCBS. “This location expands access to high-quality, patient-centered oncology services, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care close to home. It reflects our commitment to delivering modern, compassionate care in a comfortable and supportive environment.”
The Lake Success center is designed to enhance patient care, coordination, and comfort. NYCBS’s experienced oncology team provides comprehensive medical oncology and hematology services, offering individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s diagnosis and needs. The center supports seamless care delivery through integrated services, including infusion therapy, and access to supportive resources.
A key feature of the location is its multidisciplinary approach, enabling coordinated care planning among physicians, advanced practice providers, and care teams to improve outcomes and enhance the patient experience. Additional supportive services are available to help address the emotional, nutritional, and logistical needs of patients and their families throughout treatment.
NYCBS remains dedicated to providing exceptional cancer care and support services, striving to make every visit as accessible, compassionate, and patient-centered as possible. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (516) 336-5255 or visit nycancer.com.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
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