Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education

Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin.