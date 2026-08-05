ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available.
Los Angeles, CA, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ReGrow Medical, a premier hair restoration clinic serving Southern California, announces expanded availability of its advanced FUE hair transplant procedures across all five clinic locations. The clinic specializes in Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), the gold standard in modern hair transplant surgery, offering permanent results with no linear scar and minimal downtime.
Physician-Performed Hair Transplant With Advanced Technology
Every procedure at ReGrow Medical is performed by experienced physicians using the latest micro-punch extraction technology. The clinic's 0.7mm to 0.9mm punch tools represent the smallest available in the industry, resulting in faster healing, higher graft survival rates exceeding 95 percent, and virtually invisible donor scarring. This advanced approach to hair restoration allows patients to return to work within 2 to 5 days.
Unlike chain hair transplant clinics where technicians perform the majority of the procedure, ReGrow Medical's physicians personally handle every extraction and placement, ensuring precision and natural-looking results for each patient.
FUE hair transplant at ReGrow Medical is performed as a single-day outpatient procedure under local anesthesia. Patients remain awake and comfortable throughout, with most procedures completed in 6 to 8 hours depending on the treatment plan.
Comprehensive Hair Restoration Services
ReGrow Medical provides a full range of hair transplant and hair restoration services including FUE hair transplant for men experiencing male pattern baldness, women's hair restoration for female hair loss and thinning, eyebrow transplant for patients seeking fuller natural brows, beard transplant for facial hair restoration, African-American hair transplant with specialized techniques for textured hair, crown hair transplant and hairline restoration, and corrective hair transplant for patients unsatisfied with previous procedures.
The clinic's team has extensive experience working with all hair types, including straight, wavy, curly, and coily textures, using modified extraction angles and specialized techniques to maximize graft survival and natural appearance.
hair restoration services at ReGrow Medical are tailored to each patient's unique hair loss pattern, goals, and facial structure.
Five Convenient Locations Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical operates five clinics strategically located to serve patients throughout the region. The Sherman Oaks location serves the San Fernando Valley, Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena. The West Hollywood clinic serves the Westside, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica. The Los Angeles location serves Central LA and the San Gabriel Valley. The Huntington Park clinic serves Southeast LA, Long Beach, Downey, and the South Bay. The Bakersfield location serves the Central Valley and Antelope Valley.
Patients from across Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, and the Inland Empire travel to ReGrow Medical for its combination of physician expertise, advanced technology, and proven results.
Free Consultations and Flexible Financing
ReGrow Medical offers complimentary, no-obligation consultations where patients receive a personalized hair loss evaluation, custom treatment plan, and transparent information about the procedure. The clinic partners with leading healthcare financing providers to offer flexible monthly payment options, making hair transplant surgery accessible to more patients.
To schedule a free consultation, patients can visit the clinic's website or call directly.
About ReGrow Medical
ReGrow Medical is a physician-led hair transplant clinic dedicated to delivering permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results using the most advanced FUE techniques available. With over 5,000 successful procedures performed and a 4.9-star patient rating, ReGrow Medical has established itself as one of Southern California's most trusted names in hair restoration. The clinic's motto — Real Growth, Real Confidence — reflects its commitment to transforming lives through expert hair transplant surgery.
For more information or to schedule a free hair transplant consultation, visit regrowmedical.com or call (877) 573-4769.
Physician-Performed Hair Transplant With Advanced Technology
Every procedure at ReGrow Medical is performed by experienced physicians using the latest micro-punch extraction technology. The clinic's 0.7mm to 0.9mm punch tools represent the smallest available in the industry, resulting in faster healing, higher graft survival rates exceeding 95 percent, and virtually invisible donor scarring. This advanced approach to hair restoration allows patients to return to work within 2 to 5 days.
Unlike chain hair transplant clinics where technicians perform the majority of the procedure, ReGrow Medical's physicians personally handle every extraction and placement, ensuring precision and natural-looking results for each patient.
FUE hair transplant at ReGrow Medical is performed as a single-day outpatient procedure under local anesthesia. Patients remain awake and comfortable throughout, with most procedures completed in 6 to 8 hours depending on the treatment plan.
Comprehensive Hair Restoration Services
ReGrow Medical provides a full range of hair transplant and hair restoration services including FUE hair transplant for men experiencing male pattern baldness, women's hair restoration for female hair loss and thinning, eyebrow transplant for patients seeking fuller natural brows, beard transplant for facial hair restoration, African-American hair transplant with specialized techniques for textured hair, crown hair transplant and hairline restoration, and corrective hair transplant for patients unsatisfied with previous procedures.
The clinic's team has extensive experience working with all hair types, including straight, wavy, curly, and coily textures, using modified extraction angles and specialized techniques to maximize graft survival and natural appearance.
hair restoration services at ReGrow Medical are tailored to each patient's unique hair loss pattern, goals, and facial structure.
Five Convenient Locations Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical operates five clinics strategically located to serve patients throughout the region. The Sherman Oaks location serves the San Fernando Valley, Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena. The West Hollywood clinic serves the Westside, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica. The Los Angeles location serves Central LA and the San Gabriel Valley. The Huntington Park clinic serves Southeast LA, Long Beach, Downey, and the South Bay. The Bakersfield location serves the Central Valley and Antelope Valley.
Patients from across Los Angeles County, Orange County, Ventura County, and the Inland Empire travel to ReGrow Medical for its combination of physician expertise, advanced technology, and proven results.
Free Consultations and Flexible Financing
ReGrow Medical offers complimentary, no-obligation consultations where patients receive a personalized hair loss evaluation, custom treatment plan, and transparent information about the procedure. The clinic partners with leading healthcare financing providers to offer flexible monthly payment options, making hair transplant surgery accessible to more patients.
To schedule a free consultation, patients can visit the clinic's website or call directly.
About ReGrow Medical
ReGrow Medical is a physician-led hair transplant clinic dedicated to delivering permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results using the most advanced FUE techniques available. With over 5,000 successful procedures performed and a 4.9-star patient rating, ReGrow Medical has established itself as one of Southern California's most trusted names in hair restoration. The clinic's motto — Real Growth, Real Confidence — reflects its commitment to transforming lives through expert hair transplant surgery.
For more information or to schedule a free hair transplant consultation, visit regrowmedical.com or call (877) 573-4769.
Contact
ReGrow MedicalContact
Amiel Moshfegh
(877) 573-4769
https://www.regrowmedical.com/
Amiel Moshfegh
(877) 573-4769
https://www.regrowmedical.com/
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