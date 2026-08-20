New Storage Facility Opened in Lombard, IL

LSC Development has opened a five-story, climate-controlled self-storage facility at 665 W. North Avenue in Lombard, Illinois. The redeveloped former Staples office building offers 69,375 square feet of storage, vehicle storage for 64 RVs, boats, and other vehicles, and secure keypad and camera systems. The centrally located facility will serve Lombard and nearby western suburbs.