New Storage Facility Opened in Lombard, IL
LSC Development has opened a five-story, climate-controlled self-storage facility at 665 W. North Avenue in Lombard, Illinois. The redeveloped former Staples office building offers 69,375 square feet of storage, vehicle storage for 64 RVs, boats, and other vehicles, and secure keypad and camera systems. The centrally located facility will serve Lombard and nearby western suburbs.
Lombard, IL, August 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LOMBARD, IL. - LSC Development, LLC is pleased to announce the opening of a new, state-of-the-art self-storage facility at 665 W. North Avenue in Lombard, Illinois.
Conveniently positioned at the intersection of North Avenue (Illinois Route 64) and Interstate 355, the property offers exceptional visibility and accessibility. Located just over six miles southwest of O’Hare International Airport, the facility benefits from traffic counts of approximately 40,900 vehicles per day on North Avenue and 127,400 vehicles per day on I-355.
The facility serves residents and businesses throughout Lombard, Villa Park, Glen Ellyn, Addison, Wheaton, Glendale Heights, Bloomingdale, and neighboring western suburbs. Within a three-mile radius, the surrounding trade area includes a population of more than 100,000 and a median household income exceeding $100,000 - both above national averages.
The project represents the adaptive reuse of a former Staples office building, which has been transformed into a five-story, fully climate-controlled self-storage facility. The property features 69,375 rentable square feet of self-storage space, 14,960 rentable square feet of parking, and a gated, secure vehicle-storage area with 64 spaces for RVs, boats, and other vehicles.
Designed with customer convenience and security in mind, the facility includes secure keypad entry and access-control systems, as well as high-definition camera surveillance throughout the property.
Groundwork, LTD designed the project, while G.A. Johnson & Son served as the general contractor. Byline Bank provided construction financing.
“Collaborating with the Village of Lombard and the community to transform this mostly vacant office property into a modern self-storage facility was a rewarding experience,” said John Nikolich, President and COO of LSC Development. “We are excited to provide the community with secure, fully climate-controlled self-storage in a convenient and accessible location.
The facility is managed by Extra Space Storage, a publicly traded self-storage REIT operating more than 4,400 storage facilities. Customers may rent units online, by phone, or in person. More information is available at extraspace.com.
About LSC Development, LLC
LSC Development, LLC is a fully integrated real estate operating company based in Barrington, Illinois. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and ownership of commercial and self-storage properties.
Since its founding in 2002, LSC Development has acquired, developed, and operated 94 self-storage properties totaling more than seven million square feet. Its current portfolio and development pipeline encompass more than 3.0 million square feet.
Conveniently positioned at the intersection of North Avenue (Illinois Route 64) and Interstate 355, the property offers exceptional visibility and accessibility. Located just over six miles southwest of O’Hare International Airport, the facility benefits from traffic counts of approximately 40,900 vehicles per day on North Avenue and 127,400 vehicles per day on I-355.
The facility serves residents and businesses throughout Lombard, Villa Park, Glen Ellyn, Addison, Wheaton, Glendale Heights, Bloomingdale, and neighboring western suburbs. Within a three-mile radius, the surrounding trade area includes a population of more than 100,000 and a median household income exceeding $100,000 - both above national averages.
The project represents the adaptive reuse of a former Staples office building, which has been transformed into a five-story, fully climate-controlled self-storage facility. The property features 69,375 rentable square feet of self-storage space, 14,960 rentable square feet of parking, and a gated, secure vehicle-storage area with 64 spaces for RVs, boats, and other vehicles.
Designed with customer convenience and security in mind, the facility includes secure keypad entry and access-control systems, as well as high-definition camera surveillance throughout the property.
Groundwork, LTD designed the project, while G.A. Johnson & Son served as the general contractor. Byline Bank provided construction financing.
“Collaborating with the Village of Lombard and the community to transform this mostly vacant office property into a modern self-storage facility was a rewarding experience,” said John Nikolich, President and COO of LSC Development. “We are excited to provide the community with secure, fully climate-controlled self-storage in a convenient and accessible location.
The facility is managed by Extra Space Storage, a publicly traded self-storage REIT operating more than 4,400 storage facilities. Customers may rent units online, by phone, or in person. More information is available at extraspace.com.
About LSC Development, LLC
LSC Development, LLC is a fully integrated real estate operating company based in Barrington, Illinois. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and ownership of commercial and self-storage properties.
Since its founding in 2002, LSC Development has acquired, developed, and operated 94 self-storage properties totaling more than seven million square feet. Its current portfolio and development pipeline encompass more than 3.0 million square feet.
Contact
LSC Development, LLCContact
Iwona Lach
847-382-0567
lscdevelopment.com
Iwona Lach
847-382-0567
lscdevelopment.com
Categories