Recent Headlines
Within Equity Trading
BsStrategy Advances AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Solutions for Data-Driven Market Decisions
BsStrategy combines artificial intelligence, quantitative modeling, and risk-aware technology to support more efficient and informed trading decisions in dynamic financial markets. - April 30, 2026 - BsStrategy
KingsCrowd Acquires Leading IR Platform Lustro
KingsCrowd Inc. has acquired Lustro, the leading equity crowdfunding investor relations platform built for founders. - January 28, 2025 - KingsCrowd
FOREXer Limited Awarded Top 100 Trusted Financial Institution in the Middle East
FOREXer Limited, a leading name in the financial industry, has proudly secured its position as one of the Top 100 Trusted Financial Institutions in the Middle East. This prestigious recognition was conferred at the Middle East Financial Markets Awards Ceremony in Dubai on September 24, 2023. - October 18, 2023 - FOREXer LLC Rep.
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. Appointed as Fully Disclosed Clearing Broker for Cboe’s New U.S. Treasuries Trading Platform
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. today announced it will serve as the fully disclosed clearing broker of Cboe Global Markets’ new U.S. Treasuries trading platform. As a DTCC Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) member, Mirae will help ensure anonymity on the platform, with all trades on... - December 05, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
UltraAlgo Algorithmic Trading Platform Now Provides Multi-Broker Integration for Retail Investors
UltraAlgo, a global leader in algorithmic trading solutions for active traders, today announced that the firm has extended platform integration across stock and forex transactions into several Tier 1 brokerages. Retail investors can now trade directly through the UltraAlgo platform into TradeStation, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade and IG. - November 10, 2022 - UltraAlgo
David Krantz Joins Mirae Asset Securities (USA)
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. (“Mirae”) today announced that David Krantz has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Real Estate for the U.S., based in New York. Within this role, David will oversee all aspects of the business, including acquisitions, asset management and... - October 25, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
Mirae Launches US Overnight Trading Services
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. announced the launch of US overnight trading services for clients. With the resources and reach of a leading global securities business, Mirae’s US brokerage firm has now expanded its current high touch execution capabilities for its clients by offering... - October 12, 2022 - Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc
JMS Financial Forecasts an Electrifying Year Ahead for EVs
According to JMS, the global market for electric vehicles is expected to expand from USD 121.8 billion in 2020 to USD 236.3 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6% between 2021 and 2027. - May 07, 2021 - JMS Financial
Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc.
Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc.
Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.
Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth
ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.
Professional Traders Academy Launches Forex and Crypto Currency Trading Courses in Delhi
Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy
Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite
Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.
THK Securities Ltd. Was Honored at 2018 Hong Kong Fund Awards
THK Securities provides a broad range of wealth management and investment products and services to more than 2000 customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Stock Investment, Corporate Bonds and Overseas Property. - May 09, 2018 - THK Securities
2018 Best Direct Market Access Provider Award by World Finance Market Goes to Alaric Trader
Alaric Trader, a direct market access provider to U.S. exchanges and a professional broker-dealer has been awarded with World Finance Market’s Award for Best Direct Market Access Provider in 2018. The World Finance Markets awards are created in an attempt to honor and showcase excellence and... - May 01, 2018 - Alaric Trader
Alaric Trader, a Direct Market Access Provider, is Teaching Professional and Novice Traders How to Trade Market Imbalances
Market Imbalances is one of the last few hidden treasures of market-neutral profit making and Alaric Trader is giving away a whitepaper with the best practices on trading order imbalances. - August 31, 2017 - Alaric Trader
Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Forex Rebate
Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads
Steven Trigili, CCO to be a Featured Speaker at IA Watch Compliance Summit in Boston
Steven Trigili, CCO of Garden State Securities, will be a guest speaker at the IA Watch Commitment to Compliance Summit in Boston, MA. Trigili will be speaking on how compliance officers can put in a plan of action now to prepare for the DOL's Fiduciary Duty Rule. - August 03, 2017 - Garden State Securities, Inc.
Landmark PLC Japan Set to Open a Regional Office in Hong Kong
James M. Arthur Landmark PLC Japan’s Chief Financial Officer visited Hong Kong’s central business district this week looking for suitable office space. - July 06, 2017 - Landmark PLC Japan
Investor Alert: The Tracy Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Textmunication Holdings, Inc.
Investor's Rights Law Firm Seeking Stockholders of Textmunication Holdings - May 10, 2017 - The Tracy Firm, Ltd.
TruCrowd Florida, Inc., First Company Approved Under Florida Equity Crowdfunding Regulations
Under Florida Statute 517.0611, “Intrastate Crowdfunding,” enacted on 1st October 2015, the sale of the securities to non-accredited Florida resident investors must occur via a licensed “intermediary” (funding portal web site) or a licensed broker-dealer. TruCrowd Florida... - March 28, 2017 - Trucrowd
FinancialSpreads.com Creates an Exciting New Affiliate Programme
Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads
FinancialSpreads.com Helps Investors with Big Improvements to Guaranteed Stops
Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Grant Becker Associates, the Brussels-Based Brokerage Firm, to Sponsor an Empirical Study on the Use of Financial Information by Professional Investors
In July 2016, Grant Becker Associates commissioned a review on the use of information by capital providers. - July 25, 2016 - Grant Becker Associates
Financial Spreads Increases Capacity by 500% to Cope with EU Referendum Trading Volumes
Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Financial Spreads Think the Risk-Reward Ratio of Trading the UK Referendum is Skewed Against Investors
Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
Currency House Sponsors IMOCA Ocean Masters New York - Vendee Race
Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House
Mary Beth Franklin, CFP Discusses Social Security Changes on Wealth DNA Radio April 11, 2016 at 9:00 AM PDT
The Wealth DNA radio show has Mary Beth Franklin, CFP as the featured guest on April 11, 2016 at 9:00 AM PDT (12 noon EDT). The show will focus on Social Security changes with an April 30th filing deadline. - April 08, 2016 - Wealth DNA radio
FinancialSpreads.com Reopens for Trading
In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads
The Website and Domain Address EquityCrowdfunding.com Has Hit the Market
EquityCrowdfunding.com represents a great opportunity for a company with the vision and interest to lead this market worldwide. This is a multi-million dollar name, within a market that is growing exponentially. Equity Crowdfunding is a total game changer in the Fintech world. There are many platforms out-there and more to come. Having a good plan, team and content is not enough. When it comes to Branding, Social Media, SEO, Market Size, avoiding competition, it's unmatchable! - February 03, 2016 - EquityCrowdfunding.com
Absolute Capital Launches Two New Mutual Funds
Absolute Capital has launched two new mutual funds which offer active management in response to changing market conditions. The strategies provide for market participation with a focus on risk management. The Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund and Absolute Capital Defender Fund are managed by... - January 25, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group
Absolute Capital Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies in the Inc. 5000
Absolute Capital has now been ranked as one of America’s fastest growing companies for five years in a row. Brian Osborn, Managing Director at Absolute Capital states “We are extremely proud to achieve these honors. It is a direct reflection of our team’s abilities and the... - January 11, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group
Online Trading Academy to Host Power Trading Workshops in Iowa
Online Trading Academy will host two Power Trading Workshops in Iowa in January, 2016. Both Workshops are free and open to the public with registration. The first workshop will be held in Ames on Saturday, January 2, 2016. The second workshop will be held in downtown Des Moines on Saturday, January... - December 29, 2015 - Online Trading Academy Minneapolis
Provia Laboratories Reports Continued Record Enrollments for Its Store-a-Tooth™ Dental Stem Cell Technology
Grace Century's Portfolio Project hits another all-time high for August 2015 enrollments, with August inquiries exceeding inquiries for the entire second half of 2014. The rapid growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of the potential benefits of storing stem cells for future use in personalized and regenerative medicine, as well as research developments and international expansion. - September 14, 2015 - Grace Century
Wealth DNA Radio Show Host Ron Nawrocki Discusses Bankruptcy: Investor’s Perspective on August 24, 2015 at 9:00 AM Arizona Time
Wealth DNA Radio discusses a topic that investors & savers seldom have to deal with – Bankruptcy. It’s very rare that investors file bankruptcy, but there was clearly a surge during the Great Recession. Their Guest David Knapper, Principal of Knapper Law in Phoenix, AZ specializes in Bankruptcy, Business Law, and Commercial Litigation. - August 21, 2015 - Wealth DNA radio
BarronsFX Offshore Investor Conference Call
BarronsFX plans to host a Offshore Investor conference call on Tuesday, August 11th at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with Michael P. Sullivan, Senior Director of Agricultural Trading and Oliver Morgan, Managing Partner. A presentation will be available on the firm’s web site,... - August 11, 2015 - Barrons FX
AlgoTrades.net Announces New Fully-Automated Quantitative Trading Systems
Automated trading system provider releases new and improved systems for both intraday traders and investors. - August 04, 2015 - AlgoTrades.net
Norbert Mach – 1.5 Trillion Yuan Injected Into Chinese Markets
Chinese markets fluctuate, as investors weigh up next move. - May 29, 2015 - Norbert Mach
BarronsFX Announces the Retirement of Senior Analyst Goodloe Early
Mr. Early was responsible for global research and international intergration in the energy sector. - May 23, 2015 - Barrons FX
Barrons FX: A New Alternative for the Average Investor
Far too often commodity and currency “risk” capital markets are written off by investors, pundits, and casual market observers as too aggressive or too risky a strategy for the average investor. Building off the momentum of many past conferences in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and... - May 22, 2015 - Barrons FX
Emerging Capital Limited Announces Listing on National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA- - Emerging Capital Limited is pleased to announce that its application to the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA) has been officially accepted and approved. Effective Friday, March 6, 2015, the Company will be trading under symbol ECL on the NSXA - March 11, 2015 - Emerging Capital Limited
BrightSpark Trading LLC Releases Stock Market Weekly Commentary for Week Ending 2-20-15
Artificial intelligence based real time based stock alert service scores major gains for clients in its second week of operations. - February 23, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading
Grant Becker Associates Chalks Up Another Successful Year of CSR Activities
Grant Becker Associates, a Brussels-based brokerage company, raised €40,000, donated 85 Litres of Blood and planted 550 Trees in another successful year of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities, all down to the continued commitment of its employees. In the last year, Grant Becker... - February 20, 2015 - Grant Becker Associates
Grant Becker Associates Consolidates Recent Successes with Forecast for a Huge Year in Pre-IPO Equities
Following on from the successful expansion of their institutional and retail client division, due in large part to their involvement in the hugely profitable Pre IPO, Alibaba, Grant Becker Associates CEO, Pascal De Becker said "We are creating a niche for ourselves through our team of... - February 20, 2015 - Grant Becker Associates
BrightSpark Trading Releases Inaugural Weekly Update
Company publishes stock market analysis for week ending 2-13-15. - February 18, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading
BrightSpark Trading Announces the Launch of a Complete Stock Trading Signal Service Utilizing a Proprietary Artificial Intelligence Engine to Retail Traders/Investors
Noted algorithm creators (benhur33) deliver a unique proprietary risk adverse stock trading system typically resulting in explosive short term price appreciation for its clients. - February 13, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading
Ninja Trader Webinar Introduces The Beast Automated Trading System
Featured Partner: Trading Market Technicals Introducing The Beast Automated Trading System Register Now Are changing market conditions getting in the way of your success? Do you sometimes find the exact market turning point but end up on the wrong side of the market? Please join Trading Market... - January 30, 2015 - Trading Market Technicals
NinjaTrader Ecosystem Welcomes Trading Market Technicals to Its Ecosystem of 3rd Party Add-on Partners
NinjaTrader Ecosystem, LLC is pleased to welcome Trading Market Technicals to its expanding Ecosystem of 3rd Party Add-On Partners. Trading Market Technicals provides research and trading tools for the U.S. Equities, Forex, Precious Metals and Oils markets. Trading Market Technicals offers free... - January 21, 2015 - Trading Market Technicals
Wealth DNA Radio Show Hosts 5th in Series of Informative Interviews on Financial Literacy and Responsibility with Guest Larry Winget on 12/22/14 at 9am AZ Time
Wealth DNA Radio discusses Financial Responsibility, specifically focusing on who is responsible for your financial literacy or lack thereof? - December 19, 2014 - Wealth DNA radio
AlgoTrades Partners with Interactive Brokers Canada to Offer Automated Trading of Futures & ETFs
AlgoTrades announces their API (Application Programming Interface) integration with Interactive Brokers to off Canadians in all provinces including British Columbia and the territories with automated future and ETF trading systems. - December 08, 2014 - AlgoTrades.net