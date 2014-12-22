PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Appointment of Board Director, Quantgate Systems Inc. Quantgate Systems Inc., (“Quantgate” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has appointed Michel Lebeuf as a member of the board. Serving as corporate secretary and Chief Legal Officer. - November 16, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Epcylon Technologies Inc. Changes Its Name to QuantGate Systems Inc. Epcylon Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: PRFC) (“Epcylon” or the “Company”) a technology company that develops retail and institutional fintech products and services, announces today that it has registered for a name change to QuantGate Systems Inc. The name change for trading purposes will take effect after approval by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company will file shortly with FINRA for such approval. - November 09, 2019 - QuantGate Systems Inc.

Shadow Financial Systems Expands its Headquarters to Accommodate Continued Growth ShadowSuite is being adopted by more industry participants and current customers are expanding asset class coverage creating the need to expand the team on all fronts and therefore, the size of corporate headquarters. - May 18, 2019 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

Professional Traders Academy Launches Forex and Crypto Currency Trading Courses in Delhi Delhi based Stock trading training Institute cum support center, Professional Traders Academy (PTA), recently launched their beginner-to- advance level Crypto Currency and Foreign Exchange trading courses. These intensive investment courses, for beginners, are Delhi’s one of its kind virtual currency trading course especially aimed to assist students, businessman and working professionals in making money online. - October 17, 2018 - Professoinal Traders Academy

Cryptocurrencies Now Recognized by Shadow Financial Systems' ShadowSuite Shadow Poised for Continued Growth with Addition of Cryptocurrency Asset Support. - October 16, 2018 - Shadow Financial Systems, Inc.

THK Securities Ltd. Was Honored at 2018 Hong Kong Fund Awards THK Securities provides a broad range of wealth management and investment products and services to more than 2000 customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Stock Investment, Corporate Bonds and Overseas Property. - May 09, 2018 - THK Securities

2018 Best Direct Market Access Provider Award by World Finance Market Goes to Alaric Trader Alaric Trader, a direct market access provider to U.S. exchanges and a professional broker-dealer has been awarded with World Finance Market’s Award for Best Direct Market Access Provider in 2018. The World Finance Markets awards are created in an attempt to honor and showcase excellence and stellar... - May 01, 2018 - Alaric Trader

Alaric Trader, a Direct Market Access Provider, is Teaching Professional and Novice Traders How to Trade Market Imbalances Market Imbalances is one of the last few hidden treasures of market-neutral profit making and Alaric Trader is giving away a whitepaper with the best practices on trading order imbalances. - August 31, 2017 - Alaric Trader

Financial Spreads Launch New Monthly Forex Rebate Forex traders can now get a monthly rebate on their trading costs. - August 09, 2017 - Financial Spreads

Steven Trigili, CCO to be a Featured Speaker at IA Watch Compliance Summit in Boston Steven Trigili, CCO of Garden State Securities, will be a guest speaker at the IA Watch Commitment to Compliance Summit in Boston, MA. Trigili will be speaking on how compliance officers can put in a plan of action now to prepare for the DOL's Fiduciary Duty Rule. - August 03, 2017 - Garden State Securities, Inc.

Landmark PLC Japan Set to Open a Regional Office in Hong Kong James M. Arthur Landmark PLC Japan’s Chief Financial Officer visited Hong Kong’s central business district this week looking for suitable office space. - July 06, 2017 - Landmark PLC Japan

TruCrowd Florida, Inc., First Company Approved Under Florida Equity Crowdfunding Regulations Under Florida Statute 517.0611, “Intrastate Crowdfunding,” enacted on 1st October 2015, the sale of the securities to non-accredited Florida resident investors must occur via a licensed “intermediary” (funding portal web site) or a licensed broker-dealer. TruCrowd Florida Inc. - March 28, 2017 - Trucrowd

FinancialSpreads.com Creates an Exciting New Affiliate Programme Financial Spreads has created a fairer affiliate program. - October 28, 2016 - Financial Spreads

FinancialSpreads.com Helps Investors with Big Improvements to Guaranteed Stops Financial Spreads makes key changes to its risk management orders to help investors. - October 21, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Grant Becker Associates, the Brussels-Based Brokerage Firm, to Sponsor an Empirical Study on the Use of Financial Information by Professional Investors In July 2016, Grant Becker Associates commissioned a review on the use of information by capital providers. - July 25, 2016 - Grant Becker Associates

Financial Spreads Think the Risk-Reward Ratio of Trading the UK Referendum is Skewed Against Investors Many investors will find it tempting to trade the UK referendum however the extreme volatility will make it difficult to trade the markets profitably. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Financial Spreads Increases Capacity by 500% to Cope with EU Referendum Trading Volumes Financial Spreads has increased server capacity in expectation of heavy trading volumes around the EU referendum. - June 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

Currency House Sponsors IMOCA Ocean Masters New York - Vendee Race Currency House, an online forex broker specializing in trader education, is pleased to announce their sponsorship of the IMOCA Ocean Masters New York-Vendée Race as the presenting partner alongside SpaceCode, an intelligent asset management company. Starting on May 29th, 2016 from Downtown New... - May 18, 2016 - Currency House

Mary Beth Franklin, CFP Discusses Social Security Changes on Wealth DNA Radio April 11, 2016 at 9:00 AM PDT The Wealth DNA radio show has Mary Beth Franklin, CFP as the featured guest on April 11, 2016 at 9:00 AM PDT (12 noon EDT). The show will focus on Social Security changes with an April 30th filing deadline. - April 08, 2016 - Wealth DNA radio

FinancialSpreads.com Reopens for Trading In July 2015, Financial Spreads, the UK spread trading and CFD trading operator, wrote to their clients to say they could no longer offer a trading service. Financial Spreads has now re-opened. - February 23, 2016 - Financial Spreads

The Website and Domain Address EquityCrowdfunding.com Has Hit the Market EquityCrowdfunding.com represents a great opportunity for a company with the vision and interest to lead this market worldwide. This is a multi-million dollar name, within a market that is growing exponentially. Equity Crowdfunding is a total game changer in the Fintech world. There are many platforms out-there and more to come. Having a good plan, team and content is not enough. When it comes to Branding, Social Media, SEO, Market Size, avoiding competition, it's unmatchable! - February 03, 2016 - EquityCrowdfunding.com

Absolute Capital Launches Two New Mutual Funds Absolute Capital has launched two new mutual funds which offer active management in response to changing market conditions. The strategies provide for market participation with a focus on risk management. The Absolute Capital Asset Allocator Fund and Absolute Capital Defender Fund are managed by the... - January 25, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group

Absolute Capital Ranked as One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies in the Inc. 5000 Absolute Capital has now been ranked as one of America’s fastest growing companies for five years in a row. Brian Osborn, Managing Director at Absolute Capital states “We are extremely proud to achieve these honors. It is a direct reflection of our team’s abilities and the confidence... - January 11, 2016 - Absolute Capital Portfolio Management Group

Online Trading Academy to Host Power Trading Workshops in Iowa Online Trading Academy will host two Power Trading Workshops in Iowa in January, 2016. Both Workshops are free and open to the public with registration. The first workshop will be held in Ames on Saturday, January 2, 2016. The second workshop will be held in downtown Des Moines on Saturday, January 9,... - December 29, 2015 - Online Trading Academy Minneapolis

Provia Laboratories Reports Continued Record Enrollments for Its Store-a-Tooth™ Dental Stem Cell Technology Grace Century's Portfolio Project hits another all-time high for August 2015 enrollments, with August inquiries exceeding inquiries for the entire second half of 2014. The rapid growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of the potential benefits of storing stem cells for future use in personalized and regenerative medicine, as well as research developments and international expansion. - September 14, 2015 - Grace Century

Wealth DNA Radio Show Host Ron Nawrocki Discusses Bankruptcy: Investor’s Perspective on August 24, 2015 at 9:00 AM Arizona Time Wealth DNA Radio discusses a topic that investors & savers seldom have to deal with – Bankruptcy. It’s very rare that investors file bankruptcy, but there was clearly a surge during the Great Recession. Their Guest David Knapper, Principal of Knapper Law in Phoenix, AZ specializes in Bankruptcy, Business Law, and Commercial Litigation. - August 21, 2015 - Wealth DNA radio

BarronsFX Offshore Investor Conference Call BarronsFX plans to host a Offshore Investor conference call on Tuesday, August 11th at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with Michael P. Sullivan, Senior Director of Agricultural Trading and Oliver Morgan, Managing Partner. A presentation will be available on the firm’s web site, http://www.barronsfx.com Members... - August 11, 2015 - Barrons FX

AlgoTrades.net Announces New Fully-Automated Quantitative Trading Systems Automated trading system provider releases new and improved systems for both intraday traders and investors. - August 04, 2015 - AlgoTrades.net

Norbert Mach – 1.5 Trillion Yuan Injected Into Chinese Markets Chinese markets fluctuate, as investors weigh up next move. - May 29, 2015 - Norbert Mach

BarronsFX Announces the Retirement of Senior Analyst Goodloe Early Mr. Early was responsible for global research and international intergration in the energy sector. - May 23, 2015 - Barrons FX

Barrons FX: A New Alternative for the Average Investor Far too often commodity and currency “risk” capital markets are written off by investors, pundits, and casual market observers as too aggressive or too risky a strategy for the average investor. Building off the momentum of many past conferences in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and Melbourne,... - May 22, 2015 - Barrons FX

Emerging Capital Limited Announces Listing on National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA- - Emerging Capital Limited is pleased to announce that its application to the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA) has been officially accepted and approved. Effective Friday, March 6, 2015, the Company will be trading under symbol ECL on the NSXA - March 11, 2015 - Emerging Capital Limited

BrightSpark Trading LLC Releases Stock Market Weekly Commentary for Week Ending 2-20-15 Artificial intelligence based real time based stock alert service scores major gains for clients in its second week of operations. - February 23, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading

Grant Becker Associates Consolidates Recent Successes with Forecast for a Huge Year in Pre-IPO Equities Following on from the successful expansion of their institutional and retail client division, due in large part to their involvement in the hugely profitable Pre IPO, Alibaba, Grant Becker Associates CEO, Pascal De Becker said "We are creating a niche for ourselves through our team of dedicated... - February 20, 2015 - Grant Becker Associates

Grant Becker Associates Chalks Up Another Successful Year of CSR Activities Grant Becker Associates, a Brussels-based brokerage company, raised €40,000, donated 85 Litres of Blood and planted 550 Trees in another successful year of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities, all down to the continued commitment of its employees. In the last year, Grant Becker Associates’... - February 20, 2015 - Grant Becker Associates

BrightSpark Trading Releases Inaugural Weekly Update Company publishes stock market analysis for week ending 2-13-15. - February 18, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading

BrightSpark Trading Announces the Launch of a Complete Stock Trading Signal Service Utilizing a Proprietary Artificial Intelligence Engine to Retail Traders/Investors Noted algorithm creators (benhur33) deliver a unique proprietary risk adverse stock trading system typically resulting in explosive short term price appreciation for its clients. - February 13, 2015 - BrightSpark Trading

Ninja Trader Webinar Introduces The Beast Automated Trading System Featured Partner: Trading Market Technicals Introducing The Beast Automated Trading System Register Now Are changing market conditions getting in the way of your success? Do you sometimes find the exact market turning point but end up on the wrong side of the market? Please join Trading Market Technicals... - January 30, 2015 - Trading Market Technicals

NinjaTrader Ecosystem Welcomes Trading Market Technicals to Its Ecosystem of 3rd Party Add-on Partners NinjaTrader Ecosystem, LLC is pleased to welcome Trading Market Technicals to its expanding Ecosystem of 3rd Party Add-On Partners. Trading Market Technicals provides research and trading tools for the U.S. Equities, Forex, Precious Metals and Oils markets. Trading Market Technicals offers free educational... - January 21, 2015 - Trading Market Technicals

Wealth DNA Radio Show Hosts 5th in Series of Informative Interviews on Financial Literacy and Responsibility with Guest Larry Winget on 12/22/14 at 9am AZ Time Wealth DNA Radio discusses Financial Responsibility, specifically focusing on who is responsible for your financial literacy or lack thereof? - December 19, 2014 - Wealth DNA radio

AlgoTrades Partners with Interactive Brokers Canada to Offer Automated Trading of Futures & ETFs AlgoTrades announces their API (Application Programming Interface) integration with Interactive Brokers to off Canadians in all provinces including British Columbia and the territories with automated future and ETF trading systems. - December 08, 2014 - AlgoTrades.net

Wealth DNA Radio Show Host Ron Nawrocki Discusses Year-End Tax Strategies on November 24, 2014 at 9:00 am Arizona Time Wealth DNA Radio discusses tax strategies as the end of 2014 nears. At least 50% of people complain that they pay too much in taxes, so you’ll hear a number of strategies you may be able to use in 2014 and for many years to come. Staying Wealthy requires the skill to retain and grow what you've accumulated... and stopping the tax man from taking too big a share. - November 22, 2014 - Wealth DNA radio

Wealth DNA Radio Show Hosts 3rd in Series of Informative Interviews on Financial Literacy and Responsibility with Guest Gregg Murset of My Job Chart 11/10/14 9am AZ Time Wealth DNA Radio discusses Financial Responsibility, specifically focusing on educating children, with Special Guest Gregg Murset Founder and CEO of My Job Chart. - November 08, 2014 - Wealth DNA radio

Wealth DNA Radio Hosts 2nd in Series of Impactful Interviews on Financial Literacy/ Responsibility with Special Guest Nick "The Kick" Lowery Oct 27, 2014 at 9:00 AM AZ The host of Wealth DNA Radio discusses Financial Responsibility with Special Guest Nick "The Kick" Lowery. Lowery was extremely successful in his early career, and an inspiration to boys in the US and around the world. Lowery's winning performance didn't provide him the financial skills to be wealthy for the remainder of his life. How did Lowery fill that gap and what can each of us learn from his journey? - October 24, 2014 - Wealth DNA radio

Sharon Lechter Slated as Special Guest on Wealth DNA Radio to Kick-Off Series on Financial Literacy. October 13, 2014 at 9:00 AM PDT. Wealth DNA Radio Show Kicks Off Financial Literacy Series with Special Guest Sharon Lechter. Would you expect someone illiterate to become a best-selling author? Then why is anyone surprised that we continue to face economic crises (personally & nationally) when we don’t focus on increasing Financial Literacy? Wealth DNA Radio will be focusing on bringing financial literacy to the forefront by hosting a 4 part series of informative shows. - October 11, 2014 - Wealth DNA radio

Wealth DNA Radio Show Discusses MyRA’s and GRA’s vs IRA’s and 401(k) Plans with Teresa Ghilarducci, PhD on September 22, 2014 at 9:00 AM PDT The Wealth DNA radio show will have Teresa Ghilarducci, PhD as the featured guest on September 22, 2014 at 9:00 AM PDT (12 noon EDT). The interview will focus on MyRA and GRA vs. IRA and 401(k) plans. - September 19, 2014 - Wealth DNA radio