|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were tasting... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet
To date, Eat Your Coffee has operated largely out of a college dorm room, successfully whipping up energizing snack bars for a growing group of consumers who have come to rely on the bars to boost athletic performance and daily productivity. To celebrate the young co-founders graduation this spring, Eat Your Coffee is launching a taste bud buzzin’ new flavor, Peanut Butter Mocha (available on Kickstarter) and energizing new packaging. - September 21, 2017 - Eat Your Coffee
Wang Globalnet of Moonachie, NJ is recalling 5 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#:13125), 2 cases of Fish Ball (Item#: 20072), 186 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 12842), 4 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 15731), and 3 Cases of Fish Tofu (Item#: 17185) because it may contain undeclared egg and wheat. People who have an... - May 18, 2017 - Wang Globalnet
Following concerns from various quarters about the perceived saturated nature of the e-commerce sector of the Nigeria economy and in view of the ongoing profit boom in the sector, the Managing Director of Supermart.ng, Raphael Afaedor has said that the market is not yet saturated and that there is need... - August 13, 2015 - Supermart.ng
W S and P Wholesale announced they have finalized the acquisition of Jeff Foxworthy’s Full Force Energy Shot licensing and formulations. Foxworthy’s Full Force Energy shot is a premium 2oz energy drink which combines a fresh berry taste with long-lasting energy boost. The purchase was made... - February 02, 2014 - W S & P Wholesale Corporation
Royal Hawaiian Orchards Promotes Health and Well Being Through Brand Ambassadors - March 14, 2013 - Royal Hawaiian
Give A Doggy A Bone Now Offers New Line of Treats Based on Popular Human
Confectionaries and Assorted Popular Culture Foods - March 07, 2013 - Give A Doggy A Bone
Royal Hawaiian’s GMO Free, Gluten Free, Sulfite Free Savory and Crunch Macadamia Snacks Provide Balance in Our Fast-Paced World - March 02, 2013 - Royal Hawaiian
The food experts and inspectors at I.C.B. Services Ltd have recently established their Freshline Gourmet (www.freshline-gourmet.com) food distribution enterprise, with a mission to provide an extensive line of the highest quality, great tasting & all natural foods Greece has to offer. By doing so,... - January 28, 2013 - Freshline Gourmet
Royal Hawaiian’s GMO Free, Gluten Free, Sulfite Free Savory and Crunch Macadamia Snacks Provide Balance in our Fast-Paced World. - November 14, 2012 - Royal Hawaiian
Spicely® Organic Spices, a leading vendor of organic spices, announced a Food Day charity food drive to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank and selected charities. - July 15, 2011 - Spicely Organic Spices
World Centric Presents, Bag It, Is Your Life Too Plastic? Wednesday, January 5th, 7pm. Join them for this great documentary as well as a discussion, question and answer session from the producers/directors, Jeb Berrier and Suzan Beraza. - December 31, 2010 - World Centric
San Angel Mole is recognized for its Cascabel varietal chile sauce at the Summer Fancy Food Show. - August 02, 2009 - San Angel Mole Company, LLC
Chef of the Future proudly introduces his "Not Your Average Cajun Seasoning." New to the National Marketplace, this is a wonderfully tasty seasoned rub for everything cooked on your grill or in your kitchen. - June 27, 2009 - RJM Products Company DBA
San Angel Mole Cascabel Sauce has been selected as a Silver Finalist in the 2009 sofi™ Awards from the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade, Inc. The sofi Awards recognize excellence in specialty foods and beverages in 33 categories and are a coveted industry honor. “sofi”... - May 12, 2009 - San Angel Mole Company, LLC