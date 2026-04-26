Recent Headlines
Norva Foods - A Premium Seasoning Brand for the UK Market
Rasool Limited is pleased to announce the launch of NorvaFoods, a premium seasoning brand developed to meet the growing demand for high-quality, reliable and flavour-driven products across the UK food market. Built on a foundation of consistency, quality and modern taste preferences, NorvaFoods... - April 26, 2026 - Rasool Limited
Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market. Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity,... - October 08, 2025 - Rasool Limited
Goldenberry Farms Launches 2025 Sugar Mango Miniature Mango Season with New Digital Tools for Farmers
Goldenberry Farms® has announced the launch of the 2025 export season for miniature mangos. The company's brand of Sugar Mango brand of miniature mangos since 2021, has grown in popularity with more than 20 large retailers in the US, Canada, and Europe. This year, the brand's focus is traceability and improved product differentiation. - March 21, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Avocado & Lime Programs Amid Ongoing Tariff Threats
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of new growing regions in Honduras and Colombia and direct shipments to Canada. - March 06, 2025 - Goldenberry Farms
Coconut Cloud Dairy-Free Beverage Brand Launches Instant Latte in Single Brew Format
Dairy-free beverage brand, Coconut Cloud, launches its first single serve pod coffee beverage with its new product, Coconut Cream Latte. - October 25, 2024 - Juice Bar Solutions Inc.
Goldenberry Farms Wins 2024 Marketing Excellence Award for Its Sweet Sugar Mango brand
Sustainable grower Goldenberry Farms was awarded the 2024 Marketing Excellence award by Produce Business Magazine for its “Sweet Sugar Mango®” brand of miniature mango. - September 11, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack
Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Melissa's and Goldenberry Farms Team up to Sweeten Sugar Mango Sales in the US
Melissa’s and Goldenberry Farms have announced a joint venture, designating Melissa’s as an official distributor of its top-selling Sweet Sugar Mango®, a miniature variety with exceptional Brix and thin, edible skin. Available April-June 2024, this marks the first... - March 26, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign
Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Mixed-Origin Organic Lime Program
Goldenberry Farms is expanding its multi-origin organic and conventional lime program to supply the US market, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Colombia. - February 15, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms® Celebrates Status as Diversity-Owned and Managed Vendor, Adds New Items
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya, timed for the IFPA 2023 show in Anaheim this year. - October 20, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Announces New Organic Items for Fruit Attraction 2023
Goldenberry Farms is announcing its multi-origin, organic lime program, as well as the launch of a new growing region in Ecuador to provide bio-packed and bulk dragon fruit and pitaya to the European, Canadian, and US Markets. - October 04, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce
Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
"Can I Have That, Mom?" - More Than Anyone, Kids Influence Our Impulse Buying Behaviors
Nearly 94% of kids ask for purchases from a parent at grocery stores, and it’s at the grocer where parents are the most open to influence from their kids when it comes to food. In general, children seem to have a significant influence on product decisions for which they will be the primary consumer. - July 25, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Kid-Friendly Ramboos Prepare to Take Center Stage in Grocers' Produce Sections
Goldenberry Farms expands its popular, family-friendly offerings for the 2023 season with the expansion of its award-winning rambutan product line, featuring new “Legend of Ramboo” characters and seasonal variations. - June 16, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
2023 sofi™ New Product Winner Comá Gourmet Foods Wins sofi™ New Product Award in the Fruit Spreads, Jams, and Jellies Category
Xoconostle Spread (choko-nose-leh) to Compete for sofi™ New Product of the Year at 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show - May 13, 2023 - Comá Gourmet Foods
Goldenberry Farms Acquires Federal Registration on Sweet Sugar Mango® Brand Trademark; Announces Planned Expansion
Global fruit brand Goldenberry Farms has been awarded US federal trademark protection for its Sweet Sugar Mango® mark, a pocket-sized miniature mango with a thin, edible skin. The company has expanded its unique product offerings with Sugar Mangos™, juices, and powdered fruit products. - March 28, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Launches "Lucky Golden Fruits" with Special Packaging for Lunar New Year 2023
Celebrate the Lunar New Year with "Lucky Golden Fruits," reinforcing the traditions of gifting fruit during the festive season. - December 08, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Expands Investments Into Organic Soil Health & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programs
Sustainable Agriculture and Fruit Health develop as top priorities for leading fresh fruit brand. - October 28, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
Grower Promotes Traceability and Buyer Tools with New Website
Goldenberry Farms launches newly designed website, traceability tools, and grower interface - just in time for Fresh Summit (IFPA) in Orlando. - October 27, 2022 - Goldenberry Farms
New Craft Coffee Brand Fights Climate Change with Agroforestry
Forecast Coffee Company Sources Regeneratively Grown Coffees and Plants Trees with Profits - September 27, 2022 - Forecast Coffee Company
Goldenberry Farms™ Now Exporting New "Premium Select" Grade Goldenberries to Canada
A larger size and juicier flavor profile make this berry a standout in the category. - August 25, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms™ Joins PMA Produce Marketing Association in North America
Goldenberry Farms™ has joined the North American Produce Marketing Association (PMA), the largest trade association of top growers and producers. Goldenberry Farms™ joins brands such as Driscoll’s, Sunkist, Del Monte and Dole at the PMA, with a focus Food Safety for... - August 14, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
Goldenberry Farms Receives Global GAP and Global GRASP Certifications
Medellin, Colombia-based Tropical Fruit Grower and Exporter Goldenberry Farms joins top tier Global Producers with Accredited Global GAP and GRASP Standards in place. - April 05, 2021 - Goldenberry Farms
For Better Business Management, Invest in BMS Link’s Drapes Blinds Software.
In today’s competitive world, the demand for the best Business Management Software solutions is very high. Many business companies are investing in various software solutions to handle their business activities. Among many software solutions, BMS Link’s Drapes Blinds Software is very... - January 28, 2021 - BMS Link
New RAMBOOS™ Season Begins at Goldenberry Farms
In an effort to increase the healthy consumption of tropical fruit with families and children, Goldenberry Farms™ has launched its "RAMBOOS™" branded product line, offering a kid-friendly introduction to the world of tropical fruit. The unique labels, character presentation, and available in-store merchandising displays help to create eye-catching presentations. - April 11, 2020 - Goldenberry Farms
Kelley’s Gourmet is Proud to Announce That It Has Been Awarded a Gold Medal for Their Kelley’s Gourmet Stone Ground Mustard in the 2019 Worldwide Mustard Competition
Held under the direction of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, the 2019 World-Wide Mustard Competition drew more than 300 entries in eighteen flavor categories from as far away as Sweden, Greece, and Japan. Judges tasted the mustards “blind,” not knowing if they were... - May 24, 2019 - Kelley's Gourmet
Eat Your Coffee Caffeinated Energy Bars Launch New Flavor
To date, Eat Your Coffee has operated largely out of a college dorm room, successfully whipping up energizing snack bars for a growing group of consumers who have come to rely on the bars to boost athletic performance and daily productivity. To celebrate the young co-founders graduation this spring, Eat Your Coffee is launching a taste bud buzzin’ new flavor, Peanut Butter Mocha (available on Kickstarter) and energizing new packaging. - September 21, 2017 - Eat Your Coffee
Wang Globalnet Issues Allergy Alert Undeclared Eggs, Wheat in "Fish Cake, Fish Ball, and Fish Tofu"
Wang Globalnet of Moonachie, NJ is recalling 5 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#:13125), 2 cases of Fish Ball (Item#: 20072), 186 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 12842), 4 Cases of Fish Cake (Item#: 15731), and 3 Cases of Fish Tofu (Item#: 17185) because it may contain undeclared egg and wheat. People who have... - May 18, 2017 - Wang Globalnet
Nigeria Needs More E-Commerce Websites, Says Supermart MD
Following concerns from various quarters about the perceived saturated nature of the e-commerce sector of the Nigeria economy and in view of the ongoing profit boom in the sector, the Managing Director of Supermart.ng, Raphael Afaedor has said that the market is not yet saturated and that there is... - August 13, 2015 - Supermart.ng
W S & P Wholesale Acquires National Licensing and Formulation of Jeff Foxworthy’s Full Force Energy Shot
W S and P Wholesale announced they have finalized the acquisition of Jeff Foxworthy’s Full Force Energy Shot licensing and formulations. Foxworthy’s Full Force Energy shot is a premium 2oz energy drink which combines a fresh berry taste with long-lasting energy boost. The purchase was... - February 02, 2014 - W S & P Wholesale Corporation
How Eight Professional Athletes Are Spreading the Spirit of Aloha
Royal Hawaiian Orchards Promotes Health and Well Being Through Brand Ambassadors - March 14, 2013 - Royal Hawaiian
America's Premier Dog Barkery Present New Line of Gourmet Doggie Treats
Give A Doggy A Bone Now Offers New Line of Treats Based on Popular Human Confectionaries and Assorted Popular Culture Foods - March 07, 2013 - Give A Doggy A Bone
Good News for Gluten Free: Macadamia Nuts Offer an Aloha Experience for Health Conscious Consumers
Royal Hawaiian’s GMO Free, Gluten Free, Sulfite Free Savory and Crunch Macadamia Snacks Provide Balance in Our Fast-Paced World - March 02, 2013 - Royal Hawaiian
Freshline Gourmet Shares Authentic Quality Greek Foods with Us
The food experts and inspectors at I.C.B. Services Ltd have recently established their Freshline Gourmet (www.freshline-gourmet.com) food distribution enterprise, with a mission to provide an extensive line of the highest quality, great tasting & all natural foods Greece has to offer. By doing... - January 28, 2013 - Freshline Gourmet
Royal Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Company Formed to Bring Delicious, Better for You Macadamia Snacks to Consumers
Royal Hawaiian’s GMO Free, Gluten Free, Sulfite Free Savory and Crunch Macadamia Snacks Provide Balance in our Fast-Paced World. - November 14, 2012 - Royal Hawaiian
Bay Area Spice Company Announces Food Day Food Drive
Spicely® Organic Spices, a leading vendor of organic spices, announced a Food Day charity food drive to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank and selected charities. - July 15, 2011 - Spicely Organic Spices
World Centric Screening of Award Winning Film, Bag It, with Producers/Directors, Jeb Berrier and Suzan Beraza, Wednesday, January 5, 7PM
World Centric Presents, Bag It, Is Your Life Too Plastic? Wednesday, January 5th, 7pm. Join them for this great documentary as well as a discussion, question and answer session from the producers/directors, Jeb Berrier and Suzan Beraza. - December 31, 2010 - World Centric
San Angel Mole Cascabel Sauce Wins 2009 sofi™ Gold Award for Outstanding Soup, Stew Bean or Chili from the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade
San Angel Mole is recognized for its Cascabel varietal chile sauce at the Summer Fancy Food Show. - August 02, 2009 - San Angel Mole Company, LLC
Chef of the Future Introduces "Not Your Average Cajun Seasoning"
Chef of the Future proudly introduces his "Not Your Average Cajun Seasoning." New to the National Marketplace, this is a wonderfully tasty seasoned rub for everything cooked on your grill or in your kitchen. - June 27, 2009 - RJM Products Company DBA
San Angel Mole Named 2009 sofi ™ Silver Finalist by the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade
San Angel Mole Cascabel Sauce has been selected as a Silver Finalist in the 2009 sofi™ Awards from the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade, Inc. The sofi Awards recognize excellence in specialty foods and beverages in 33 categories and are a coveted industry honor. - May 12, 2009 - San Angel Mole Company, LLC