A Glimpse Into the Throne Room at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum One of the most articulate works of art that displays Chapters Four and Five in the Book of Revelation can be found in the stained glass window in the Chapel of the Woodland Mausoleum located at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. This program will feature Joel L. Getts TH.M, Ph.D. who will present a theological discussion of the representations depicted in the magnificent window. - October 02, 2019 - Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum

Street Photography Workshop in New York City Offered by Nationally Exhibited Artist and Author "Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop to be presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and author with Arcadia Publishing. - September 10, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Xiomaro, Weir Farm Artist, at Mark Twain Library for Talk on New Book Released by Arcadia Publishing To celebrate the new photography and history book, "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing), its author Xiomaro will be presenting an illustrated talk and book signing on Saturday, July 27, 3:00 pm, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The free event will also conclude the library’s... - July 15, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Celebrate Ginger Rogers' Birthday at the Owens-Rogers Museum in July and August The Owens-Rogers Museum: Birthplace of Ginger Rogers located at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will host special events in July and August 2019 in celebration of Ginger Rogers’ birthday. - July 08, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Edgar Allan Poe Appeals for Help in Letter Acquired by Poe Museum Richmond's Poe Museum has acquired an original Poe letter - the first Poe letter to enter the collection in the past 14 years and only the second in the past 50. Poe wrote it about a year before his death in a desperate appeal for financial assistance from his foster uncle, Edward Valentine, who had been very close to Poe during the latter’s childhood. The letter will be on display this summer. - April 22, 2019 - Poe Museum

Owens-Rogers Museum Birthplace of Ginger Rogers to Open April 3 The Owens-Rogers Museum at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will open for the season on April 3, 2019. The 1906 Craftsman Bungalow is the site where famed actress and dancer Ginger Rogers was born in 1911. - March 26, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Central Florida Youth Receives Everyday Young Hero Award for Exemplary Community Service This week, YSA recognized 16-year-old Benjamin Mack-Jackson of Clermont, Florida as an Everyday Young Hero for his work with the WWII Veterans History Project. Mack-Jackson’s work has had a huge impact on his community and has been expanding across the United States. As a teenager, he has dedicated a significant part of his life to educating his generation, and future generations not just about WWII, but about history, veterans, compassion, generosity, bravery, and giving back. - January 17, 2019 - WWII Veterans History Project

Xiomaro's Unique Photographs of George Washington's Headquarters Acquired by Library A portfolio of fine art photographic prints of George Washington’s Headquarters has been acquired by Morristown and Morris Township Library for their North Jersey History and Genealogy Center. The photographs were selected from a collection that is on exhibit now until December 28, 2018 at the... - September 17, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Grover Cleveland Inaugural Ball Celebrates New Jersey History on November 10th The Grover Cleveland Birthplace Memorial Association and The Montclair Orchestra are pleased to invite the public to an interactive and opulent ball celebrating the 1883 Inauguration of President Grover Cleveland at the Upper Montclair Women's Club in Montclair, New Jersey on Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 6:30pm. - September 14, 2018 - Grover Cleveland Birthplace

Ginger Rogers Festival and Museum Tour to be Held July 13-15, 2018 The Ginger Rogers Festival and museum tour will be held at three locations in Independence, Missouri July 13-15, 2018. The festival is a fundraiser for the new museum commemorating film legend Ginger Rogers' birth in 1911 at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri. - June 26, 2018 - Owens-Rogers Museum

Women’s Rights National Historical Park Celebrates July 4 with “The Diary of Theodosia Ford” - Photographs by Xiomaro The park’s gallery is located on the second floor of its Visitor Center at 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, New York 13148, and the free exhibition runs from July 1 to August 31, 2018. Visiting hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, seven days a week. A free limited edition exhibit ebook of the photographs can be downloaded at www.xiomaro.com, which includes free entry into a giveaway of the book, "The Fords of New Jersey" by Jude M. Pfister (The History Press) and a 5”x7” print from the exhibit. - June 22, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

National Park Invites Public to Xiomaro's Reception and Illustrated Talk on George Washington The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park invites the public to a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event celebrates the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs... - April 23, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Senior Newlywed Couple to Walk 515 Miles for Charity Newlyweds Nan O'Brien (59) & David Webb (58) will start their marriage together by making a difference. They will each walk a million steps along the Camino de Santiago on the northern coast of Spain for five charities: ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease; COPD; the International Lyme Association; Orphans International Worldwide; and the Open Doors Foundation (providing physical therapy for the disabled). - February 15, 2018 - Honeymoon Walk For Charity

National Park Service Presents Photography Exhibition on George Washington’s Headquarters to Celebrate Presidents Day The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park kicks off Presidents Day with the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs by Xiomáro, curated by Jude M. Pfister, D.Litt, the park’s Chief of Cultural Resources. For a free limited edition exhibit ebook of photographs visit www.xiomaro.com. - January 31, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio

Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

New Exhibition on Multiculturalism at Fredericton Region Museum A new exhibition on Multiculturalism in Fredericton and Central New Brunswick along with free admission to the Museum on August 20th. - August 11, 2017 - Fredericton Region Museum

The Baseball Heritage Museum Appoints Executive Director The Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Gaynier as Executive Director. Gaynier is a consultant with the organization leadership firm creativechange.biz and is an experienced transitional leader for organizations seeking operational improvement and sustainable... - August 04, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum

Château de Pommard Reboots Burgundy A New Brand Image Sets the Stage for the Future - July 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Larry Doby Programs at the Baseball Heritage Museum A month of programming celebrating the life and legacy of Larry Doby on the 70th anniversary of his becoming the second African American player in Major League baseball. - June 27, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum

Smithsonian Instutution Latinos and Baseball Collection Event at the Baseball Heritage Museum The Smithsonian is coming to Cleveland to review artifacts and stories relating to Latino Baseball across the US and Puerto Rico. - June 26, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum

300 Years Later: Burgundy Unmasked Château de Pommard’s New Wine Experiences Explore the Mystery of UNESCO’s World Heritage Climats. - April 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard

Historic Fredericksburg Foundation to Celebrate Historic Preservation Month Throughout Community The Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. (HFFI) will be celebrating Historic Preservation month this May with lectures, tours, and informative articles to remind the community of the city’s preservation successes and future preservation opportunities. By reaching out to all historic building-lovers who appreciate these valued resources, HFFI is excited to provide the educational opportunities their organization is dedicated to provide. - April 16, 2016 - Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.

Gathering Ground Announces Free Trials for Nature Classes in Prospect Park 8-Week Spring Season Kicks Off with Free Trial Classes - February 18, 2016 - Gathering Ground

Wadsworth Mansion Haunted Halloween Bash Wadsworth Mansion Haunted Halloween Bash Beckons All Ghosts and Ghouls. The Wadsworth Mansion Haunted Halloween Bash will be held on Friday, October 30, from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. - September 20, 2015 - Wadsworth Mansion

Rare Classic Cars, Vintage Cars, Historic Vehicles to be Showcased at Conner Prairie’s Inaugural Festival of Machines Sept. 13-14 The inaugural Festival of Machines presented by Ricker’s runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 13-14 at Conner Prairie Interactive History Park, located at 13400 Allisonville Road in Fishers, Ind. - August 21, 2014 - Conner Prairie

Southern-Fried Funk Hits Downtown Galveston The funky, soulful sounds of Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears will be filling the downtown Galveston airwaves on July 12, 2014 at Music Nite on the Strand. Mitchell Historic Properties and the Galveston Park Board present this free, family-friendly gathering, which takes place on the second and forth... - June 08, 2014 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Golden Stage Inn Partners with Local and Sustainable Entrepreneurs Golden Stage Inn is introducing a series of local food events this spring. These events reflect the Vermont ideals of sustainability and community connection. Two local foods B&B packages include the “Foodies’ Getaway” and “Road Trip!” specials. In June, the Inn will host two Pop-Up Restaurant events prepared by guest cooks using local and organic ingredients. One is an evening of Indian Cuisine and the other a VT farm-to-table dinner. - April 05, 2014 - Golden Stage Inn

Manly Retreats Open in Downtown Galveston The newly renovated Rosenberg Building, 2311 Strand, across from Saengerfest Park, has become a “Gentleman’s Paradise” with the opening of new Mitchell Historic Properties tenants Bear Claw Knife and Shear and The Beef Jerky Outlet. - March 30, 2014 - Mitchell Historic Properties

BEER: Oregon Author Brewing Part II of Epic Historical Fiction Adventure Last week marked the beginning of production for, “Grog Wars,” the latest historical fiction adventure by Oregon author, Anne Sweazy-Kulju. - March 17, 2014 - Historical-Horse-Feathers.com

Call for New Artists – Bellamy Mansion Emerging Artist Show Bellamy Mansion Challenges Emerging Artists to Showcase the “Beauty of Bellamy” in Upcoming Exhibition, Sale and Celebration - March 07, 2014 - Bellamy Mansion Museum

Medal of Honor Recipient Urges Congress to Correct an "Oversight" Robert D. Maxwell, Oregon’s only living WWII recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, believes at least one more Oregonian, Lt. Col Leonard C. DeWitt, deserves to share that honor. Nearly 70 years after DeWitt's service, a campaign edges closer to properly honoring a decorated war hero. - February 17, 2014 - Historical Outreach Foundation

Woods Hole Choral Group Appoints New Music Director The Board of Trustees of the Woods Hole Cantata Consort is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Fort as the new director of music for its 41st season in 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Woods Hole Cantata Consort

Camp Withycombe Will Showcase the State's Rich Military History at a Veteran’s Day Open House in Clackamas, OR On the free event on Thursday, Nov 7, members of the community can preview Oregon's WWII Memorial, a 33-foot obelisk, and see treasured artifacts from the Oregon Military Museum. The event honors veterans in all branches of service, especially those in the Oregon National Guard. Adults and children alike will appreciate the educational exhibits of Oregon's military history from early tribes to present day. School groups are welcome. Guests include Veterans from WWII through Iraq/Afghanistan. - October 23, 2013 - Historical Outreach Foundation

John Mason Named Executive Director at Historic Spanish Point The Board of Directors of the Gulf Coast Heritage Association, Inc. has named John Mason as Executive Director. Mason is only the second director the museum has had since it opened in 1982. He began working there as Interim Director in April of this year. “When the time came for the board to assess... - October 02, 2013 - Historic Spanish Point

Trick-or-Treating, Costume Contests and Halloween Fun in Downtown Galveston The Saengerfest Park Mini Monster Bash is a free, family friendly Halloween carnival, scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand. - September 07, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Vallejo to Perform at Galveston’s Pier 21® Latin Rock band Vallejo will perform at Party on the Pier on Saturday, October 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pier 21®, located at 21st Street and Harborside Drive in Galveston, TX. The event is free and open to the public. - September 07, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Zombies Invade Downtown Galveston Zombiephiles of all ages are encouraged to invade Saengerfest Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both Saturday, October 12 and Saturday, October 26. The rock reggae band Idiginis will take the stage first on October 12th, and the popular gypsy rock band Come See My Dead Person, will perform on October 26th. - September 07, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Holiday Laser Light Show Offers Free Fun in Historic Downtown Galveston During Thanksgiving weekend on Saturday, Nov. 30, Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand, hosts the 2nd annual Lasers, Lights and Magic in the Park Celebration. Festivities will be held beginning at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public. - August 24, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

La Piscine’s Works by Jean Roulland This summer, La Piscine, the art and industry museum of Roubaix will present its collection of sculptures and other works by the renown artist Jean Roulland from June 29 through September 15, 2013. - June 30, 2013 - La Piscine

Talented Daughter of Willie Nelson, Paula Nelson to Perform at Galveston’s Pier 21® Paula Nelson will perform at the island’s only harbor-side live music venue. The free, family-friendly performance takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sat., June 29 at Pier 21® in Galveston, Texas. - June 02, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Del Castillo to Perform at Galveston’s Pier 21® Acclaimed Latin Rock band Del Castillo will perform at Party on the Pier on Sat., July 20. This new free, family-friendly gathering takes place on the third Saturday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through October at Pier 21 in Galveston, TX. - May 22, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Acclaimed Musician Carolyn Wonderland to Perform at Galveston’s Pier 21® Party on the Pier is a monthly free, family-friendly gathering takes place on the third Saturday of the month from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Acclaimed Texas blues musician Carolyn Wonderland will perform at Party on the Pier on Sat., June 15. - May 12, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Mitchell Historic Properties Offers Green Solution for Eco-Conscious Travelers Visiting Downtown Galveston, The Tremont House, and Hotel Galvez & Spa Galveston is going green with the installation of three convenient electric car (e-car) recharging locations throughout the island. Mitchell Historic Properties has installed level-2, DC Fast Charge (DCFC) port e-car charging stations by Blink in the Harbor Square parking lot adjacent to popular downtown... - April 18, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

April Showers Downtown Galveston with Free Family Fun Downtown Galveston comes alive with free family activity most weekends, and April is no exception. This month, catch the fun at Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand, during Movie Nite on the Strand and Music Nite on the Strand. Join the rip-roaring fun at Party on the Pier at Pier 21, 21st Street and Harborside... - March 29, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Mitchell Historic Properties Welcomes New Businesses Opening Just in Time for Summer Shoppers can enjoy three new businesses that are opening late this May in Galveston’s historic downtown. Texas Cowgirls, Del Sol, and Cariloha are leasing newly renovated space from Mitchell Historic Properties in the Dargan and Tobyn building on the Strand near the newly opened Fuddruckers located... - March 27, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Party on the Pier Kicks off Music Season at Galveston’s Pier 21 Pier 21 on the Galveston harbor is kicking off Saint Patrick’s Day weekend with drink specials, live music, and plenty of fun. The first ever Party on the Pier will start the season with merry making and much celebration as The Classix perform oldies hits for visitors and locals. Featuring live... - March 15, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

A Free Summer of Fun in Downtown Galveston Island As the weather warms up, Galveston Island fills up with amazing, free events. Visitors and residents are invited to enjoy free movies and live concerts throughout the historic downtown. This March, Movie Nite on The Strand starts the season off right for locals and visitors. Movies begin just after... - March 01, 2013 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Nonno Tony's Brings Worldly Eats to Pier 21 and Downtown Galveston Galveston Restaurant Group (GRG) recently opened their latest dining concept at Pier 21 – Nonno Tony’s World Kitchen. GRG owners Johnny Smecca, Joey Smecca, and Danny Hart collectively bring more than 100 years of experience to their newest establishment at Pier 21. Nonno Tony’s is... - November 04, 2012 - Mitchell Historic Properties

Historic Downtown Galveston Offers Free Holiday Fun The holiday season is just around the corner and this year, Historic Downtown Galveston is offering visitors some extra holiday magic. Beginning Saturday, Nov. 24, Saengerfest Park, 2302 Strand, will transform into a must-see holiday spectacular and host the return of “Santa on the Strand” as well as newly introduced “Lasers, Lights and Magic in the Park” and more. - November 04, 2012 - Mitchell Historic Properties