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Within Historical Sites
Xiomaro’s Street Photography of New Jersey’s Wildwoods Captures Life Beyond the Boardwalk Nostalgia
“Street Photography of the Wildwoods: The Other Side of Nostalgia” by Xiomaro, will be released on March 31, 2026. The book is available on Amazon and bookstores everywhere. - March 27, 2026 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Free Genealogy Workshop Series Launched as part of U.S. Semiquincentennial Programming
In 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of a regional commission planning events in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area announces a genealogy workshop series. These... - January 10, 2026 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
New Street Photography Book Authored by Artist Xiomaro
"Street Photography of New York City" will be released by Sutton Publishing on October 30, 2025. - October 24, 2025 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Heritage Area Expansion Leads to Increased Cultural Tourism Investment in Prince George’s County, MD
Anacostia Trails Heritage Area, Inc. (ATHA) announces the approved amendment of its state-certified geographic service area boundary to include the entirety of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The expansion has led to two first-time grantees of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grant... - July 24, 2025 - Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.
Altezeitschriften.de Sale of Rare and Historical Journals from 1933 to the Present Day
The online shop altezeitschriften.de offers a unique selection of original magazines, periodicals, and illustrated publications from past decades. Whether as a keepsake, a gift, or for research purposes – collectors and nostalgics will find authentic historical documents here, ranging from the 1930s to the 2020s. Each issue is a piece of history – carefully preserved and available for worldwide shipping. - April 13, 2025 - Altezeitschriften.de
Transform Your Photography Skills Amidst Ireland's Breathtaking Landscapes
Renowned photographer Xiomaro is hosting a 12-day photography retreat in Ireland from May 29 to June 9, 2025, aimed at enthusiasts of all skill levels. This immersive experience encourages participants to explore the art of photography beyond traditional techniques, focusing on creativity and personal expression while discovering Ireland's stunning landscapes, rich culture, and history. - November 27, 2024 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Unified Civic Monuments Project: Small Community Has Big Goals to Overcome Racial Divide Through the Power of Public Art
A group in Benton Harbor/St. Joseph, Michigan, is raising $850,000 to build the only collaborative, multi-city monuments honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - January 28, 2024 - Unified Civic Monuments Project
Xiomaro's New York City Street Photography Returns to Glasgow Gallery
The work of New York artist Xiomaro (SEE-oh-MAH-row) returns to the Glasgow Gallery of Photography with his “Ghost Walkers” image. The print is on view until December 23 as part of the “Masters of Street Photography” international exhibition. - December 03, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Xiomaro's Street Photography and National Park Photos Are Exhibited
Xiomaro, an internationally exhibited photographer, is showcasing two new exhibits for Hispanic Heritage Month and continuing through the new year. - September 27, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Teutonia Männerchor's 2023 Sommerfest and Open House
A German celebration of summer: Teutonia Männerchor will open its doors to the public for 10 days - from 7 to 16 July 2023. - July 07, 2023 - Teutonia Mannerchor
Defining Moments Canada Introduces New Project to Showcase and Share the Histories of 2SLGBTQ+ Communities Across Canada
On 1 April 2023, digital heritage organization Defining Moments Canada (DMC) embarked on their latest project, Proud to Be: Queer Canadian Histories of the 1960s-1970s. Over two years, this project will showcase diverse stories of queer people and communities across Canada by creating educational... - June 09, 2023 - Defining Moments Canada
Morris Museum Celebrates America's First Historical Park with Photographs by Xiomaro
A thought-provoking exhibition at New Jersey's Morris Museum showcases the photography of Xiomaro, a New York Artist. - May 19, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Morristown National Historical Park Installs Permanent Exhibit by Xiomaro
The rotating exhibition of fine art photographs celebrates the park's 90th anniversary. - April 19, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Teutonia Männerchor Easter Open House and Craft Market
Historic German Singing Society opens its doors to the public for the 2nd Annual Easter Open House and Craft Market. - March 24, 2023 - Teutonia Mannerchor
Xiomaro's Photography Returns to Connecticut's Legislative Office Building
Fine art photographs of the New England Trail on view to raise public awareness. - March 24, 2023 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Xiomaro's Street Photography Goes on Display
Although the artist is still creating images of bucolic National Parks, Xiomaro's unusual and gritty urban images are gaining recognition and will be part of group exhibits in Connecticut and Scotland. - November 12, 2022 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Rediscovering a National Park
Morristown National Historical Park celebrates its upcoming 90th anniversary with a fine art photography exhibition by New York artist, musician, and author, Xiomaro. - May 20, 2022 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Gamble House Conservancy Appoints Alexandra Rasic to be Next Executive Director
The Gamble House Conservancy Board of Trustees is delighted to announce that Ms. Alexandra Rasic has been appointed the next Executive Director of The Gamble House Conservancy, the non-profit organization that administers The Gamble House, in Pasadena, CA. Rasic succeeds longtime Executive... - September 17, 2021 - The Gamble House
TSR Cuts Ties with Wonderfilled Inc.
Effective Thursday, July 8, 2021, Stephen Dinehart and Wonderfilled, Inc. have been released from the licensing agreement with TSR. TSR was serving solely as the publisher for Wonderfilled, Inc., and will not be able to provide any further product information regarding Wonderfilled, Inc., products... - July 12, 2021 - TSR LLC
TSR Appoints New Public Relations Officer; Responds to Social Media Mismanagement
TSR has replaced the individual that was serving as both social media manager and information technology manager for TSR and The Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum. This individual was also the social media manager for Giantlands, Justin LaNasa, and Ernie Gygax. All posts on all social media accounts for... - July 09, 2021 - TSR LLC
Clausen Farm Presents NYC Stand-Up Comic Michele Balan
Clausen Farm presents NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” Finalist Michele Balan on July 17, 2021, at 7pm ET. - June 28, 2021 - Clausen Farm
The Stonehenge Enigma - Third Edition 2021 Published by ABC Publishing Group
The latest edition of The Stonehenge Enigma and an associated three-hour documentary is being released as a box set on the 21st June 2021. The book was first released in 2011 and was a best seller selling over seven thousand copies in its first weekend of publication, as it showed that our most... - June 18, 2021 - ABC Publishing Group
George Washington’s Encampment in New Jersey Gets Closer Look in Photography Exhibition
George Washington’s Revolutionary War encampment in New Jersey is the subject of a fine art photography exhibition and companion programs. The images were created by Xiomaro, a nationally-exhibited artist, under a commission from the U.S. National Park Service. The free exhibition will be on view from June 6 to July 31, 2021. - May 28, 2021 - Xiomaro Art Studio
A Global Day of Prayer Announced by Family of George Floyd March 8, 2021. Global Day of Prayer for Justice for George Floyd and Black Liberation.
Community Members and Family of George Floyd Join Forces for a Call to Prayer on March 8, 2021 in Minneapolis and Around the world. - March 04, 2021 - George Floyd Global Memorial
George Floyd Global Memorial Presents Global Day of Prayer for Justice for George Floyd and Black Liberation
The Community at the George Floyd Global Memorial in Minneapolis, MN announces a call for prayer on March 8, 2021. - February 24, 2021 - George Floyd Global Memorial
Ginger Rogers Birthplace is for Sale
The two-bedroom, 1-1/2 bath house at 100 W Moore Street, Independence, Missouri is where famous Hollywood actress Ginger Rogers was born. It was operated by the Owens-Rogers Museum for two years. It is now for sale by Three Trails Cottages, LLC. The house was purchased by the company in 2016 and fully restored by Gene Padgitt and HearthMasters, Inc. - April 24, 2020 - Owens-Rogers Museum
The Muzeo Awards: Art and Wine Celebration
Muzeo, a hub for creative programming, education and traveling exhibitions, will host The Muzeo Awards: Art and Wine Celebration on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Taking place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., the event is a time of celebrating community connection, the inspirational power of the arts and so much... - February 20, 2020 - The Muzeo Foundation
A Glimpse Into the Throne Room at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
One of the most articulate works of art that displays Chapters Four and Five in the Book of Revelation can be found in the stained glass window in the Chapel of the Woodland Mausoleum located at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. This program will feature Joel L. Getts TH.M, Ph.D. who will present a theological discussion of the representations depicted in the magnificent window. - October 02, 2019 - Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
Street Photography Workshop in New York City Offered by Nationally Exhibited Artist and Author
"Icons of New York" is a street photography workshop to be presented by Xiomaro, a nationally exhibited artist and author with Arcadia Publishing. - September 10, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Xiomaro, Weir Farm Artist, at Mark Twain Library for Talk on New Book Released by Arcadia Publishing
To celebrate the new photography and history book, "Weir Farm National Historic Site" (Arcadia Publishing), its author Xiomaro will be presenting an illustrated talk and book signing on Saturday, July 27, 3:00 pm, at the Mark Twain Library in Redding. The free event will also conclude the... - July 15, 2019 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Celebrate Ginger Rogers' Birthday at the Owens-Rogers Museum in July and August
The Owens-Rogers Museum: Birthplace of Ginger Rogers located at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will host special events in July and August 2019 in celebration of Ginger Rogers’ birthday. - July 08, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum
Edgar Allan Poe Appeals for Help in Letter Acquired by Poe Museum
Richmond's Poe Museum has acquired an original Poe letter - the first Poe letter to enter the collection in the past 14 years and only the second in the past 50. Poe wrote it about a year before his death in a desperate appeal for financial assistance from his foster uncle, Edward Valentine, who had been very close to Poe during the latter’s childhood. The letter will be on display this summer. - April 22, 2019 - Poe Museum
Owens-Rogers Museum Birthplace of Ginger Rogers to Open April 3
The Owens-Rogers Museum at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri will open for the season on April 3, 2019. The 1906 Craftsman Bungalow is the site where famed actress and dancer Ginger Rogers was born in 1911. - March 26, 2019 - Owens-Rogers Museum
Central Florida Youth Receives Everyday Young Hero Award for Exemplary Community Service
This week, YSA recognized 16-year-old Benjamin Mack-Jackson of Clermont, Florida as an Everyday Young Hero for his work with the WWII Veterans History Project. Mack-Jackson’s work has had a huge impact on his community and has been expanding across the United States. As a teenager, he has dedicated a significant part of his life to educating his generation, and future generations not just about WWII, but about history, veterans, compassion, generosity, bravery, and giving back. - January 17, 2019 - WWII Veterans History Project
Xiomaro's Unique Photographs of George Washington's Headquarters Acquired by Library
A portfolio of fine art photographic prints of George Washington’s Headquarters has been acquired by Morristown and Morris Township Library for their North Jersey History and Genealogy Center. The photographs were selected from a collection that is on exhibit now until December 28, 2018 at... - September 17, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Grover Cleveland Inaugural Ball Celebrates New Jersey History on November 10th
The Grover Cleveland Birthplace Memorial Association and The Montclair Orchestra are pleased to invite the public to an interactive and opulent ball celebrating the 1883 Inauguration of President Grover Cleveland at the Upper Montclair Women's Club in Montclair, New Jersey on Saturday, November 10th, 2018 at 6:30pm. - September 14, 2018 - Grover Cleveland Birthplace
Ginger Rogers Festival and Museum Tour to be Held July 13-15, 2018
The Ginger Rogers Festival and museum tour will be held at three locations in Independence, Missouri July 13-15, 2018. The festival is a fundraiser for the new museum commemorating film legend Ginger Rogers' birth in 1911 at 100 W Moore Street in Independence, Missouri. - June 26, 2018 - Owens-Rogers Museum
Women’s Rights National Historical Park Celebrates July 4 with “The Diary of Theodosia Ford” - Photographs by Xiomaro
The park’s gallery is located on the second floor of its Visitor Center at 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls, New York 13148, and the free exhibition runs from July 1 to August 31, 2018. Visiting hours are 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, seven days a week. A free limited edition exhibit ebook of the photographs can be downloaded at www.xiomaro.com, which includes free entry into a giveaway of the book, "The Fords of New Jersey" by Jude M. Pfister (The History Press) and a 5”x7” print from the exhibit. - June 22, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio
National Park Invites Public to Xiomaro's Reception and Illustrated Talk on George Washington
The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park invites the public to a free reception with refreshments and an illustrated artist talk on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The event celebrates the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters:... - April 23, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Senior Newlywed Couple to Walk 515 Miles for Charity
Newlyweds Nan O'Brien (59) & David Webb (58) will start their marriage together by making a difference. They will each walk a million steps along the Camino de Santiago on the northern coast of Spain for five charities: ALS/Lou Gehrig's Disease; COPD; the International Lyme Association; Orphans International Worldwide; and the Open Doors Foundation (providing physical therapy for the disabled). - February 15, 2018 - Honeymoon Walk For Charity
National Park Service Presents Photography Exhibition on George Washington’s Headquarters to Celebrate Presidents Day
The museum at New Jersey’s Morristown National Historical Park kicks off Presidents Day with the debut solo exhibition George Washington’s Headquarters: Photographs by Xiomáro, curated by Jude M. Pfister, D.Litt, the park’s Chief of Cultural Resources. For a free limited edition exhibit ebook of photographs visit www.xiomaro.com. - January 31, 2018 - Xiomaro Art Studio
Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker
The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard
New Exhibition on Multiculturalism at Fredericton Region Museum
A new exhibition on Multiculturalism in Fredericton and Central New Brunswick along with free admission to the Museum on August 20th. - August 11, 2017 - Fredericton Region Museum
The Baseball Heritage Museum Appoints Executive Director
The Baseball Heritage Museum at League Park is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Gaynier as Executive Director. Gaynier is a consultant with the organization leadership firm creativechange.biz and is an experienced transitional leader for organizations seeking operational improvement and... - August 04, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum
Château de Pommard Reboots Burgundy
A New Brand Image Sets the Stage for the Future - July 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard
Larry Doby Programs at the Baseball Heritage Museum
A month of programming celebrating the life and legacy of Larry Doby on the 70th anniversary of his becoming the second African American player in Major League baseball. - June 27, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum
Smithsonian Instutution Latinos and Baseball Collection Event at the Baseball Heritage Museum
The Smithsonian is coming to Cleveland to review artifacts and stories relating to Latino Baseball across the US and Puerto Rico. - June 26, 2017 - Baseball Heritage Museum
300 Years Later: Burgundy Unmasked
Château de Pommard’s New Wine Experiences Explore the Mystery of UNESCO’s World Heritage Climats. - April 20, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard
Historic Fredericksburg Foundation to Celebrate Historic Preservation Month Throughout Community
The Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc. (HFFI) will be celebrating Historic Preservation month this May with lectures, tours, and informative articles to remind the community of the city’s preservation successes and future preservation opportunities. By reaching out to all historic building-lovers who appreciate these valued resources, HFFI is excited to provide the educational opportunities their organization is dedicated to provide. - April 16, 2016 - Historic Fredericksburg Foundation, Inc.
Gathering Ground Announces Free Trials for Nature Classes in Prospect Park
8-Week Spring Season Kicks Off with Free Trial Classes - February 18, 2016 - Gathering Ground