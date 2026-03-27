Richmond's Poe Museum has acquired an original Poe letter - the first Poe letter to enter the collection in the past 14 years and only the second in the past 50. Poe wrote it about a year before his death in a desperate appeal for financial assistance from his foster uncle, Edward Valentine, who had been very close to Poe during the latter’s childhood. The letter will be on display this summer. - April 22, 2019 - Poe Museum