MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC

Shihang Updates the Bright Annealing Furnace Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd., today updated its annealing furnace to improve physical properties of copper nickel pipes, flanges, and fittings. - July 25, 2018 - Shanghai Shihang Copper Nickel Pipe Fitting Co., Ltd.

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Receives Three River's Manufacturers' Association Safety Award TRMA Honors F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year. - April 28, 2017 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois Proud to Announce New President and Vice President F.E. Moran Fire Protection is pleased to announce that Ken Klimasz will be taking on the role of the President of F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois (FPN). Mr. Klimasz has been a key player in FPN’s growth and success over the past five years. His knowledge and experience in the fire... - March 16, 2017 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Offers Owen Moran Scholarship to Mechanical Students F.E. Moran is offering scholarships to two mechanical trades students in honor of Owen Moran who always encouraged advanced learning and hard work. - December 02, 2016 - The Moran Group

Alexian Brothers Foundation Celebrates Donors at Ditkas Restaurant F.E. Moran Fire Protection was honored with an award thanking the company for their cumulative giving to the Alexian Brothers Foundation. They received the award on Thursday, September 29, 2016 at Ditkas Restaurant in Arlington Heights. This year, the Alexian Brother Foundation received $11 million... - October 12, 2016 - The Moran Group

Esanda Engineering Announce SPE London Ticket Giveaway Esanda Engineering has announced a new competition in conjunction with the Society of Petroleum Engineers London Section. The competition offers winners two free tickets to attend the prestigious SPE September Meeting. - September 15, 2016 - Esanda Engineering

ETT Reports 2016 is on Track to be a Record Year for Its Dual Drive Compression Business Installs At Least 30 Units in 2016 Totaling 150,000 HP, Almost Doubles the Horsepower in Operation Dallas-based Energy Transfer Technologies (ETT), a leader in natural gas compression systems and energy management today announced that 2016 is on track to be a record year for its patented Dual Drive... - September 01, 2016 - ETT

Esanda Engineering Shortlisted for Prestigious Energy Institute Communications Award Esanda Engineering has made the shortlist for the prestigious Energy Institute Awards for their outstanding achievements in communication within the energy sector. Founded in 1999, the Energy Institute Awards (EI Awards) honours enterprises and individuals around the world who have shown the highest... - August 25, 2016 - Esanda Engineering

F.E. Moran Mechanical Services and Computrols Partnership Brings Major Benefits to Customers F.E. Moran Mechanical Services has been providing HVAC services for over twenty years. They install, maintain, and repair complex HVAC and building automation systems for commercial facilities, industrial facilities, and institutional properties. Together, F.E. Moran Mechanical Services and Computrols, are providing a streamlined, energy efficient HVAC solution for all types of facilities. - August 12, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Mechanical Services Earns Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) Safety Award F.E. Moran Mechanical Systems has earned the Gold Standard from the Mechanical Contractors Association. - June 30, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Fire Protection National Recently Completed the Safety Trained Supervisor (STS) Course Through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) F.E. Moran Fire Protection National’s president and staff have completed the Safety Trained Supervisor course in an effort to put safety first. - June 19, 2016 - The Moran Group

2015 Foreman of the Year Safety Award Announced for F.E. Moran Fire Protection National F.E. Moran Fire Protection is celebrating the 2015 Foreman of the Year for Safety. The candidate needed to adhere to weekly safety compliance documentation and reporting. - May 21, 2016 - The Moran Group

Esanda Engineering Wins Prestigious IHS SPECTRUM Excellence Award Esanda Engineering are the successful winners of the prestigious IHS SPECTRUM Excellence Award for their outstanding achievements in the energy sector. Founded in 2006, the award from global business information provider IHS honours enterprises and individuals around the world who have successfully used advanced information, analytics and expertise to make better decisions and achieve their business goals. - May 17, 2016 - Esanda Engineering

F.E. Moran Provides HVAC for the New McCormick Square F.E. Moran has provided the HVAC for the new Chicago neighborhood McCormick Square. This is a neighborhood derived from the McCormick Place Convention Center. - May 07, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Fire Protection to Provide Fire Protection for Wanda Vista F.E. Moran Fire Protection is excited to provide the fire protection for the Wanda Vista, the third tallest Chicago high-rise. They will provide fire sprinklers fire pumps, and a water tank for the building. - April 16, 2016 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Awarded Lake County Contractor’s Association (LCCA) 2016 Safety Award F.E. Moran is proud to have accepted a safety award from Lake County Contractor's Association for over 500,000 hours of work without injury. - April 08, 2016 - The Moran Group

Infrakit is a Prize Winner in The Quality Innovation of the Year Competition A Finnish software company came second in the International Quality Innovation of the Year Competition. Just few months earlier it won its category in the national competition. The jury explained Infrakit's strengths to be the vast scale of opportunities it provides for construction companies through... - March 19, 2016 - DCS Finland

Southern Pipeline Services, LLC Acquires New Division Southern Pipeline Services, LLC (“SPS”) announced that it has acquired Louisiana based Compeaux Construction, a heavy equipment civil contractor founded in 2010, specializing in heavy equipment work. The addition of this business unit expands their strong presence and capabilities for industrial... - January 14, 2016 - Southern Pipeline Services, LLC.

F.E. Moran Supports Mechanical Engineering Education Through Hands-on Learning Program F.E. Moran and the Mechanical Contractors Association of Chicago (MCA) are working together for a hands-on learning experience teaching university students about careers in the construction industry. - December 05, 2015 - The Moran Group

The Moran Group Sells Fire Protection Industries – Sentinel Services The Moran Group is proud to announce that they have sold Fire Protection Industries to Wayman Fire Protection. - May 10, 2015 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Encouraging Youth Into Construction Trade with Outreach F.E. Moran and the MCA are encouraging young people in mechanical contracting through scholarships and internships. - April 02, 2015 - The Moran Group

Des Plaines Nursing Home Saved by Fire Sprinklers F.E. Moran Fire Protection installed fire sprinklers at a Des Plaines nursing home. When a fire erupted at the nursing home three years later, the fire sprinklers activated and saved the residents and property. - March 13, 2015 - The Moran Group

Evanston, IL’s Levy Senior Center Makes Energy Efficient Upgrades Northbrook, IL's F.E. Moran provides a much needed upgraded, energy efficient hot water heater system for a senior center/warming center in Evanston, IL. - January 24, 2015 - The Moran Group

Evanston Police Station’s HVAC Revived by F.E. Moran F.E. Moran in Northbrook, IL is proud to have provided an upgraded HVAC system for Evanston, IL's Police Department. - January 22, 2015 - The Moran Group

Canadian Startup Pushes for Better Cleanup in the Oil Patch Summit Liability Solutions and software startup Ark Platforms today announced a unique, long-term partnership to help Canadian oil and gas companies improve environmental cleanup using innovative new software. - December 11, 2014 - Ark Platforms

Guardian F.E. Moran Changes Name to F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Guardian F.E. Moran will be changing its name to F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems, effective January 1, 2015. With this change, they will continue to provide the same excellent service that they have always given, but they will be adding new services as well. - December 03, 2014 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems Has Earned ISO Certification F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems is proud to have earned their ISO Certification. - September 04, 2014 - The Moran Group

The Moran Group of Companies Receives All Time Historic Low EMR The Moran Group of companies is proud to announce their new, historically low EMR of .58. - September 04, 2014 - The Moran Group

John Hebert of F.E. Moran Fire Protection Joins the NFSA Future Leadership Committee John Hebert, Vice President of F.E. Moran Fire Protection Northern Illinois has been accepted to the NFSA’s Future Leadership Committee. - August 16, 2014 - The Moran Group

DBA Prevention Fire Protection Changes Name to F.E. Moran Fire Protection DBA Prevention Fire Protection was acquired by F.E. Moran Fire Protection in July 2010. They are now completing the transition and changing their name. - August 14, 2014 - The Moran Group

New Product Launch: High-Speed Metal Plate Embossing Machine The ME1500 is a brand new metal plate embossing machine in the CIM line-up of metal plate marking solutions. The ME1500 is a compact, auto-feed, high speed embosser accommodating a range of plate materials and dimensions to easily create ID tags, cable tags, serial number tags, etc. for use in the industrial manufacturing, power & utility and oil & gas sectors. - July 05, 2014 - CIM USA

F.E. Moran Awarded for Safety by Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA) Stringent Safety Protocols and Impressive Safety Statistics Earn F.E. Moran Safety Award for Two Consecutive Years - June 01, 2014 - The Moran Group

Pasadena Student Receives Future Engineer Scholarship Aydan Delgado, a senior at Pasadena Memorial High School in Pasadena, TX, will be attending the University of Houston as a Chemical Engineering major. The smart and driven young man, was awarded with the 2014 Future Engineer Scholarship from H&M Industrial EPC at the Scholarship Ceremony held by... - May 16, 2014 - H&M Industrial EPC

H&M Industrial EPC Receives Recognition from AkzoNobel After damage causes AkzoNobel facility to shut down, a top group of vendors were put in place to get the rebuild done fast and safely. - March 11, 2014 - H&M Industrial EPC

F.E. Moran Fire Protection, Northern Illinois is One of the First Fire Sprinkler Companies to Complete the Safety Trained Supervisor Course F.E. Moran Fire Protection completed the Safety Trained Supervisor course. They are one of the first fire sprinkler companies to do so. - February 15, 2014 - The Moran Group

Underwater Construction Corporation Launches a New Branch Office Underwater Construction Corporation Launches a New Branch Office in Wisconsin. The company, which already has offices in Michigan, Connecticut and Tennessee, wants to expand its operations with the launch of this branch office. - February 14, 2014 - Underwater Construction

F.E. Moran Fire Protection Receives an Illinois Fire Service Institute Appreciation Award for Their Support in 2013 F.E. Moran Fire Protection received an Appreciation Award for their side-by-side burn unit donation to the Illinois Fire Service Institute. - January 25, 2014 - The Moran Group

Fire Protection Industries – Sentinel Services Expands to Baltimore and Jersey Shore Fire Protection Industries – Sentinel Services has expanded to incorporate the Baltimore, MD and Jersey Shore, NJ markets. - November 01, 2013 - The Moran Group

The Moran Group of Companies Exceeds Industry Safety Rating Standards The Moran Group of companies has earned an above industry standard safety rating. F.E. Moran, F.E. Moran Mechanical Services, F.E. Moran Special Hazard Systems, F.E. Moran Fire Protection, and FPI – Sentinel provide HVAC, fire protection, and plumbing services throughout the United States. - September 06, 2013 - The Moran Group

Adam Klemme of F.E. Moran Fire Protection Receives Certificate of Appreciation from Fire Prevention Bureau F.E. Moran Fire Protection was awarded with a certificate of appreciation for conducting a fire sprinkler system training for the Fire Prevention Bureau of the city of Chicago. F.E. Moran Fire Protection provides fire protection systems and services nationally for a variety of markets. - July 26, 2013 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran’s Plumbing Division Expands to Residential Market F.E. Moran Plumbing provides a full array of plumbing services to the North Shore, Illinois residential population including 24/7 emergency service, home plumbing repairs, and remodels. - June 15, 2013 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Earns Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) Safety Award F.E. Moran has earned a safety award from the Mechanical Contractors Association (MCA) for their outstanding safety rating and above par safety program. Learn more at www.femoran.com. - June 09, 2013 - The Moran Group

Jeff Curlee of F.E. Moran Fire Protection Among Winning Team at NFSA’s Top Tech Competition F.E. Moran Fire Protection proves their fire sprinkler and associated alarms expertise in the Top Tech competition at the National Fire Sprinkler Association conference in Las Vegas. - April 28, 2013 - The Moran Group

F.E. Moran Launches New Website Featuring F.E. Moran, F.E. Moran Mechanical Services, and F.E. Moran Plumbing F.E. Moran launched a new website for F.E. Moran, F.E. Moran Mechanical Services, and F.E. Moran Plumbing. The new site features educational resources including article, case studies, and industry news in their blog. - April 20, 2013 - The Moran Group