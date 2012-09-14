PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Two Building Portfolio in the Bronx, NY for $14,020,000. LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a two building portfolio with 46 apartments in The Bronx. The asking price is $14,020,000. This portfolio consists of two residential properties, one around the corner of each other. One is an elevator building located at 1818 Clay Avenue... - August 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Building in Mount Vernon, Westchester County NY LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a three-story walk-up property located at 521-523 South 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, New York. The asking price is $1,399,999 just reduced from $2,500,000. This well maintained three-story walk-up frame building contains... - February 26, 2019 - LichtensteinRE

LichtensteinRE Just Sold Three Contiguous Properties in Bronx, New York This three building package was sold for $10,700,000, cash record price. - December 08, 2017 - LichtensteinRE

LichtensteinRE Has Just Sold an Industrial Warehouse in Hunts Point, South Bronx, NY for a Record Price of $7,325,000 to The Wonderful Company LichtensteinRE has just successfully sold an industrial manufacturing refrigerated and freezer distribution warehouse located at 1123 Worthen Street in Hunts Point, South Bronx, New York, 10474. The property was sold for a record price of $7,325,000 all cash. Back in 2008 Gourmet Guru a gourmet food... - December 07, 2017 - LichtensteinRE

Wellington Realty Announces Sale of Cedar Ridge Townhomes Purchaser Acquires Multifamily Property in Hurst, Texas - November 04, 2017 - Wellington Realty

Wellington Realty Announces New Additions to the Leadership Team Wellington Realty, of Dallas, TX, Announces Two New Additions to the Leadership Team. - July 26, 2017 - Wellington Realty

Wellington Realty Announces Sale of The Falls Apartments Purchaser Acquires 208-Unit Property in Dallas, Texas - July 15, 2017 - Wellington Realty

Wellington Realty Announces Sale of La Bella Palms Apartments Purchaser Acquires 117-Unit Property in Dallas, Texas - July 12, 2017 - Wellington Realty

LichtensteinRE Just Sold and Resold a Brand New Renovated Multifamily Property in Yonkers, Westchester for $999,000 Cash Andrew Lichtenstein, President of LichtensteinRE, has just successfully sold and resold the property located at 56 Groshon Avenue in Yonkers, Westchester, for $999,000 all cash negotiating the price down from the original asking price of $1,175,000. This Yonkers property is a completely renovated 5,200... - June 13, 2017 - LichtensteinRE

Increasing Interest by Foreign Investors in Orlando Vacation Real Estate Demands Experienced Agents Viva Orlando has created a full service buying process tailored to the international customer: complete with offering additional steps including extensive information and assistance in managing foreign owned homes while they’re not being occupied. “We are intimately familiar with the buying process in Florida and realize that it may be different than that of [their] home state or country,” says Milena Valle, owner of Viva Orlando, who has expertly dealt with many foreign clients. - October 26, 2016 - Viva Orlando Vacation Homes

New Home Search Engine, Truepad, Officially Launches Truepad, a Chicago-based tech startup, held its official launch party on Thursday, March 31 at Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic Emil Bach House. - April 03, 2016 - Truepad

LichtensteinRE Just Completed $680,400 Sale of 2nd Parcel in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn Development Site Assemblage Andrew Lichtenstein, President of LichtensteinRE, is proud to announce the culmination of a development assemblage site in Brooklyn after selling a development site located at 3018 Brighton 5th Street in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn, for $680,400 all cash. This development site was added to... - March 23, 2016 - LichtensteinRE

A History of Success With more than $850 million in exits, tried-and-true leadership team launches new startup. - March 19, 2016 - Truepad

LichtensteinRE Introduces New Commercial Real Estate Leasing Division, Successfully Closing Lease in Only 3 Days LichtensteinRE proudly introduces its new leasing division with an astounding first transaction that was finalized in only three days, from the potential tenants’ first call until the lease was signed. LichtensteinRE found, advised and successfully arranged the leasing of 3,500 square foot property... - March 08, 2016 - LichtensteinRE

Chicago-Based Real Estate Search Engine Launches the Truepad Trusted Agent Program Truepad, a real estate search engine that enhances home listings with unbiased home reviews from local agents, has officially launched the Truepad Trusted Agent Program. The Truepad Trusted Agent Program ensures home buyers are provided with superior service, making their home purchases efficient, effective... - February 22, 2016 - Truepad

LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Gut Rehabbed 6 Residential Unit Property in Yonkers, New York LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a multifamily apartment building located at 56 Groshon Avenue Yonkers, Westchester, New York. The asking price is $1,175,000 but offers at all prices are invited. The property, built in 1965, is a three story walk-up building containing... - January 15, 2016 - LichtensteinRE

LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Brooklyn Two Net Leased Retail Condominium Properties That Require Little or No Expense to Buyer LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell two Brooklyn 100% rented retail condominiums located at 105 Kings Highway in the Gravesend/Bensonhurst Section of Brooklyn. The asking price is $4,199,999 but all offers are invited. The Retail Units consist of a Medical Radiology Office... - January 05, 2016 - LichtensteinRE

LichtensteinRE Just Sold a Development Site in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn for the Full Asking Price Andrew Lichtenstein, President of LichtensteinRE, has just sold the development site located at 3016 Brighton 5th Street in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn, for the full asking price of $775,000 all cash. This site is a 3,200 square feet lot containing a 4,480 square foot wood frame 2 story 2... - December 29, 2015 - LichtensteinRE

Conrex Adds Two Senior Professionals Connorex-Lucinda, LLC an institutional aggregator of single family rentals has brought on two senior professionals. Conrad Langenegger, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer and John Halasz, Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation, Marketing and Investor Relations as it continues to expand its core business. - January 12, 2015 - Connorex Lucinda, LLC

The Multifamily Talent Summit Kicks Off Its Nationwide Search for the Best Places to Work in the Multifamily Apartment Industry The Multifamily Talent Summit, the Multifamily Industry’s Leadership & Talent Strategies Summit, announced today that it will partner with Best Companies Group to determine the “Best Places to Work in Multifamily.” This is the only nationwide competition of its kind, with the winning... - July 01, 2014 - Multifamily Talent Summit

Inaugural Multifamily Talent Summit Set for September in SoCal Wine Country The first and only conference designed for leadership and talent strategies in the multifamily industry. Discover valuable insight on creating winning performance cultures, recruiting tactics, new technologies and employment branding practices that drive performance, productivity and effectiveness for multifamily operators. - June 05, 2014 - Multifamily Talent Summit

$20M Stands as Largest Condo Sale at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort and Residences in South Florida Patricia Maurer holds the record for largest single transaction at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort and Residences, in Bal Harbour, Florida. At $20 million, she closed a deal at The St. Regis that remains unsurpassed in more than a year. Maurer holds her first place position while specializing in the... - April 16, 2013 - Patricia Maurer, PA

Investment Property Experts ("IPX") Announces the Addition of Seasoned Sales Consultant and Property Investor, Brian Long, to Its Investor Relations Team Rapidly growing residential real estate investment service company adds the talent necessary to support investors through all phases of the investment process. - May 11, 2012 - Investment Property Experts

Affordable Housing Developments in Brazil with MDMY Investment Home ownership becomes a reality for thousands of residences in Ceara North East Brazil through the Federal Government Program “Minha Casa, Minha Vida”. The affordable housing program established in May 2009 is also attracting the attention of foreign investors wishing to contribute to the... - January 22, 2010 - MDMY Investment

Dynamics Capital Group Presents Major Real Estate Syndication Summit on Sept 22 Valuable Seminar at West LA’s Luxe Hotel Features 16 Expert Speakers and Offers Eight Hours of Continuing Education Credit for CPAs and Attorneys - September 19, 2009 - Dynamics Capital Group

The Village of San Buenas Launches New Affordable Costa Rica Real Estate Development The Village of San Buenas announced today that they have officially begun marketing their second phase of their development, making Costa Rica Real Estate Affordable. - May 31, 2009 - Village of San Buenas

Real Property Development & Income Balanced Offering ONE Financial Corporation ("ONE Financial") is pleased to announce that an amended and restated preliminary prospectus (the "preliminary prospectus") has been filed with, and a receipt therefor issued by, the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories across Canada... - January 15, 2009 - ONE Financial Corp