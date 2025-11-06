Recent Headlines
Within Residential REITs
RoofPRO President Tim Taylor Named Finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics
RoofPRO, LLC President Tim Taylor is a 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics finalist. The Severn, MD roofer—founded in 2004—earned the honor for unwavering integrity, transparent service, and community support. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor (top 1% nationwide), RoofPRO rejects high-pressure sales, empowers homeowners, and backs every roof with lifetime warranties. “Ethics are comportamenti our foundation,” says Taylor. - November 06, 2025 - RoofPRO
Rent Butter Appoints Keith Gibbons as National Sales Manager
Rent Butter, the leading tech-forward resident screening and verification solution designed for workforce housing, is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Gibbons as its new National Sales Manager. With over 20 years of experience in multifamily housing and resident screening, Keith brings... - March 06, 2025 - Rent Butter, Inc.
Lookout Partners and US Forest Service Sign 99-Year Lease to Deliver Workforce Housing in Ketchum, ID
Lease Signing Is the First Public-Private Partnership Focused on Providing Workforce Housing to the “Forgotten Middle” in America’s Mountain Towns. - January 31, 2025 - Lookout Partners
RoofPRO Named "Best of the Best" for 2024
RoofPRO is proud to be named Best of the Best 2024, recognizing their commitment to excellence in roofing and exterior solutions. Serving Maryland since 2004, RoofPRO has built a reputation for outstanding craftsmanship, top-quality materials, and unmatched customer satisfaction. This honor reflects their dedication to providing reliable, high-quality services for residential and commercial clients. - December 05, 2024 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO LLC Offers Helping Hand to Maryland Grocery Shoppers Amid Plastic Bag Ban
For 20 years, RoofPRO has been active in community service in Maryland. Each year the company participates in a variety of events to address real needs in the community. This time, RoofPRO is having a little fun and helping people comply with the often forgotten, "Bring your own bag" law by virtue of giving out reusable shopping bags to make this "new" grocery shopping experience a little easier while putting a smile on shoppers' faces. - May 08, 2024 - RoofPRO
Building Dreams, Transforming Lives: RoofPRO™, Owens Corning, and Habitat for Humanity to Provide Roof Replacement for U.S. Army Veteran
Princess Anne Veteran to Receive New Roof Installed by RoofPRO™ in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County and Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project Gives Back to U.S. Military Veterans - August 07, 2023 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO Joins The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute for an Interactive Youth Camp Field Trip Event in Severn, MD
RoofPRO is proud to announce its participation in a unique and educational youth camp field trip event organized by The Complete Player Charity and Community Associations Institute. The event, taking place at The Church at Severn Run in Severn, MD, aims to empower children from low and moderate... - August 03, 2023 - RoofPRO
RoofPRO Introduces Comprehensive Roof Maintenance Plan to Promote Warranty Compliance and Long-Lasting Roofs - Residential & Commercial Buildings
RoofPRO has introduced a residential roof maintenance plan and commercial Roof Asset Management Plan (RAMP). The programs will help homeowners and businesses avoid costly mistakes, extend roof lifespan, and ensure peace of mind. By enrolling in the Roof Maintenance Plan, property owners benefit from thorough inspections, preventative maintenance, timely repairs, and warranty compliance assistance. - July 14, 2023 - RoofPRO
LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell a 20 Family Development Site in the Bronx, NY for $1,700,000
Sale Subject to Seller Delivering Approved Plans at Closing. - December 22, 2021 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE.com Sold a 3 Unit Multifamily Property in Yonkers for $750,000
This property was fully renovated in 2018. - October 21, 2021 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE.com Has Sold a Development Site with Approved Plans for $950,000 in the Bronx
The property was sold by Andrew Lichtenstein with approved architectural plans to convert an existing 2.5 story, 2-unit residential building to a 4 story 8-unit building. - October 15, 2021 - LichtensteinRE
TriHelix Investments to Acquire PreApprovedRenter.com
Atomic Innovation today announced that their Company – PreApprovedRenter.com – has entered into an agreement to be acquired by TriHelix Investments, a Private Equity company operating out of Chicago, on behalf of one of its portfolio companies, Global Verification Network. The change in... - July 15, 2021 - Atomic Innovation LLC
Gatewise Releases New Online Management Portal for Multifamily Communities
The new release offers the simplest access control solution for multifamily while providing powerful tools for community managers. - April 14, 2021 - Gatewise
LichtensteinRE Has Sold a Shopping Center in Congers, NY for $4,000,000
LichtensteinRE has procured a Rare 4% Fixed Rate Interest; Only 15 Year Seller’s PM Private Money First Mortgage for the Buyer. - January 13, 2021 - LichtensteinRE
Shaddock Development Announces Northbrook Place in Plano; Three Additional Developments Far Exceeding Sales Expectations
With new home sales at historic levels, Shaddock Development finds the perfect time to announce an exclusive, high-end, lifestyle community priced in the low 600’s, tucked strategically south of Hedgcoxe and east of Robinson Road in Plano, Texas. Andrew Shaddock explains, “I am... - November 23, 2020 - Shaddock Development
LichtensteinRE.com Helps Provide Desperately Needed New York City Affordable Housing with Sale of Development Site
This three property assemblage shovel is ready for development with approved plans. It was sold for $1,650,000 by Andrew Lichtenstein of LichtensteinRE.com. - September 24, 2020 - LichtensteinRE
Buyers Access and American Management Consultants (AMC) Announce Partnership for Multifamily Purchasing
Buyers Access multifamily group purchasing organization and optimization service has formed a partnership with American Management Consultants (AMC) to aid in the purchasing and procurement optimization efforts of their organization nationwide. - April 16, 2020 - Buyers Access
LichtensteinRE.com Just Sold 3-Family Property for $948,888 in Opportunity Zone in Tremont, Bronx
Located down the street from very desirable Little Italy neighborhood, owner occupied first time buyer enjoys maximum leverage. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE.com Just Sold Four Contiguous Properties in Mount Vernon, Westchester County for $3,650,000
These four buildings have an outstanding 100% occupancy rate. - December 20, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE.com Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Two Building Portfolio in the Bronx, NY for $14,020,000.
LichtensteinRE.com has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a two building portfolio with 46 apartments in The Bronx. The asking price is $14,020,000. This portfolio consists of two residential properties, one around the corner of each other. One is an elevator building located at 1818 Clay... - August 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE.com Negotiates $3,650,000 Sales Contract for Four Contiguous Properties in Mount Vernon, Westchester County
These four buildings have an outstanding 100% occupancy rate. - March 08, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Building in Mount Vernon, Westchester County NY
LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a three-story walk-up property located at 521-523 South 5th Avenue in Mount Vernon, Westchester County, New York. The asking price is $1,399,999 just reduced from $2,500,000. This well maintained three-story walk-up frame building... - February 26, 2019 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE Just Sold Three Contiguous Properties in Bronx, New York
This three building package was sold for $10,700,000, cash record price. - December 08, 2017 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE Has Just Sold an Industrial Warehouse in Hunts Point, South Bronx, NY for a Record Price of $7,325,000 to The Wonderful Company
LichtensteinRE has just successfully sold an industrial manufacturing refrigerated and freezer distribution warehouse located at 1123 Worthen Street in Hunts Point, South Bronx, New York, 10474. The property was sold for a record price of $7,325,000 all cash. Back in 2008 Gourmet Guru a gourmet... - December 07, 2017 - LichtensteinRE
Wellington Realty Announces Sale of Cedar Ridge Townhomes
Purchaser Acquires Multifamily Property in Hurst, Texas - November 04, 2017 - Wellington Realty
Wellington Realty Announces New Additions to the Leadership Team
Wellington Realty, of Dallas, TX, Announces Two New Additions to the Leadership Team. - July 26, 2017 - Wellington Realty
Wellington Realty Announces Sale of The Falls Apartments
Purchaser Acquires 208-Unit Property in Dallas, Texas - July 15, 2017 - Wellington Realty
Wellington Realty Announces Sale of La Bella Palms Apartments
Purchaser Acquires 117-Unit Property in Dallas, Texas - July 12, 2017 - Wellington Realty
LichtensteinRE Just Sold and Resold a Brand New Renovated Multifamily Property in Yonkers, Westchester for $999,000 Cash
Andrew Lichtenstein, President of LichtensteinRE, has just successfully sold and resold the property located at 56 Groshon Avenue in Yonkers, Westchester, for $999,000 all cash negotiating the price down from the original asking price of $1,175,000. This Yonkers property is a completely renovated... - June 13, 2017 - LichtensteinRE
Shaddock Development Purchases Land for New Homes Near Legacy West
Shaddock Development Company has purchased a 3.6-acre tract of land located in the City of Plano and Collin County. Preston Hollow-Phase II, situated just north of Hedgcoxe Road on Preston Meadow, is an ideal location for new homes due to its proximity to the $2 billion Legacy West... - May 03, 2017 - Shaddock Development
Increasing Interest by Foreign Investors in Orlando Vacation Real Estate Demands Experienced Agents
Viva Orlando has created a full service buying process tailored to the international customer: complete with offering additional steps including extensive information and assistance in managing foreign owned homes while they’re not being occupied. “We are intimately familiar with the buying process in Florida and realize that it may be different than that of [their] home state or country,” says Milena Valle, owner of Viva Orlando, who has expertly dealt with many foreign clients. - October 26, 2016 - Viva Orlando Vacation Homes
Building Slated to Begin on Historical Melton Ridge Subdivision at Stonebridge Ranch
Will Shaddock and Shaddock Development purchased a 29-acre tract of land in Stonebridge Ranch to be developed into Melton Ridge subdivision. - August 09, 2016 - Shaddock Development
LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell “Money Tree” Morris Heights 2 Adjacent 5 Unit Properties in The Bronx, New York
Even before the properties go to market Lichtenstein received two offers. - April 06, 2016 - LichtensteinRE
New Home Search Engine, Truepad, Officially Launches
Truepad, a Chicago-based tech startup, held its official launch party on Thursday, March 31 at Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic Emil Bach House. - April 03, 2016 - Truepad
LichtensteinRE Just Completed $680,400 Sale of 2nd Parcel in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn Development Site Assemblage
Andrew Lichtenstein, President of LichtensteinRE, is proud to announce the culmination of a development assemblage site in Brooklyn after selling a development site located at 3018 Brighton 5th Street in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn, for $680,400 all cash. This development site was added... - March 23, 2016 - LichtensteinRE
A History of Success
With more than $850 million in exits, tried-and-true leadership team launches new startup. - March 19, 2016 - Truepad
LichtensteinRE Introduces New Commercial Real Estate Leasing Division, Successfully Closing Lease in Only 3 Days
LichtensteinRE proudly introduces its new leasing division with an astounding first transaction that was finalized in only three days, from the potential tenants’ first call until the lease was signed. LichtensteinRE found, advised and successfully arranged the leasing of 3,500 square foot... - March 08, 2016 - LichtensteinRE
Chicago-Based Real Estate Search Engine Launches the Truepad Trusted Agent Program
Truepad, a real estate search engine that enhances home listings with unbiased home reviews from local agents, has officially launched the Truepad Trusted Agent Program. The Truepad Trusted Agent Program ensures home buyers are provided with superior service, making their home purchases efficient,... - February 22, 2016 - Truepad
Shaddock Development Company Announces Purchase of 122 Acre Development in Parker, Texas
Dallas-Fort Worth based Shaddock Development Company has acquired 122 acres in Parker, Texas between E Bethany Drive and Allen Heights Drive. The development, Parker Ranch Estates, consists of 67 lots on 1-2 acre with convenient access to North Central Expressway. William Shaddock, Partner and... - February 01, 2016 - Shaddock Development
LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Gut Rehabbed 6 Residential Unit Property in Yonkers, New York
LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell a multifamily apartment building located at 56 Groshon Avenue Yonkers, Westchester, New York. The asking price is $1,175,000 but offers at all prices are invited. The property, built in 1965, is a three story walk-up building... - January 15, 2016 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE Retained as Exclusive Broker to Sell Brooklyn Two Net Leased Retail Condominium Properties That Require Little or No Expense to Buyer
LichtensteinRE has been retained on an exclusive basis to sell two Brooklyn 100% rented retail condominiums located at 105 Kings Highway in the Gravesend/Bensonhurst Section of Brooklyn. The asking price is $4,199,999 but all offers are invited. The Retail Units consist of a Medical Radiology... - January 05, 2016 - LichtensteinRE
LichtensteinRE Just Sold a Development Site in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn for the Full Asking Price
Andrew Lichtenstein, President of LichtensteinRE, has just sold the development site located at 3016 Brighton 5th Street in the Brighton Beach section of Brooklyn, for the full asking price of $775,000 all cash. This site is a 3,200 square feet lot containing a 4,480 square foot wood frame 2 story... - December 29, 2015 - LichtensteinRE
Conrex Adds Two Senior Professionals
Connorex-Lucinda, LLC an institutional aggregator of single family rentals has brought on two senior professionals. Conrad Langenegger, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer and John Halasz, Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation, Marketing and Investor Relations as it continues to expand its core business. - January 12, 2015 - Connorex Lucinda, LLC
The Multifamily Talent Summit Kicks Off Its Nationwide Search for the Best Places to Work in the Multifamily Apartment Industry
The Multifamily Talent Summit, the Multifamily Industry’s Leadership & Talent Strategies Summit, announced today that it will partner with Best Companies Group to determine the “Best Places to Work in Multifamily.” This is the only nationwide competition of its kind, with the... - July 01, 2014 - Multifamily Talent Summit
Inaugural Multifamily Talent Summit Set for September in SoCal Wine Country
The first and only conference designed for leadership and talent strategies in the multifamily industry. Discover valuable insight on creating winning performance cultures, recruiting tactics, new technologies and employment branding practices that drive performance, productivity and effectiveness for multifamily operators. - June 05, 2014 - Multifamily Talent Summit
$20M Stands as Largest Condo Sale at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort and Residences in South Florida
Patricia Maurer holds the record for largest single transaction at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort and Residences, in Bal Harbour, Florida. At $20 million, she closed a deal at The St. Regis that remains unsurpassed in more than a year. Maurer holds her first place position while specializing in... - April 16, 2013 - Patricia Maurer, PA
Investment Property Experts ("IPX") Announces the Addition of Seasoned Sales Consultant and Property Investor, Brian Long, to Its Investor Relations Team
Rapidly growing residential real estate investment service company adds the talent necessary to support investors through all phases of the investment process. - May 11, 2012 - Investment Property Experts
Affordable Housing Developments in Brazil with MDMY Investment
Home ownership becomes a reality for thousands of residences in Ceara North East Brazil through the Federal Government Program “Minha Casa, Minha Vida”. The affordable housing program established in May 2009 is also attracting the attention of foreign investors wishing to contribute to... - January 22, 2010 - MDMY Investment
Dynamics Capital Group Presents Major Real Estate Syndication Summit on Sept 22
Valuable Seminar at West LA’s Luxe Hotel Features 16 Expert Speakers and Offers Eight Hours of Continuing Education Credit for CPAs and Attorneys - September 19, 2009 - Dynamics Capital Group
The Village of San Buenas Launches New Affordable Costa Rica Real Estate Development
The Village of San Buenas announced today that they have officially begun marketing their second phase of their development, making Costa Rica Real Estate Affordable. - May 31, 2009 - Village of San Buenas