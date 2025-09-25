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Within Cemeteries & Crematories
From Tradition to Innovation: Practical Funeral Home Strategies on 6 Feet Ahead Podcast
Funeral home owners and directors now have access to actionable insights for modernizing their businesses. In Episode 10 of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero sits down with Jonathan Kepner, Co‑Owner and Licensed Funeral Director at Raymer‑Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation... - September 25, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
New 6 Feet Ahead Episode: Michael Dixon on Mental Health and Peer Support in Funeral Service
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead Podcast, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with Michael Dixon, a veteran funeral director and founder of Funeral Professional Peer Support, about the often-overlooked mental health challenges facing funeral professionals. This episode sheds light on the mental health crisis within the funeral service industry, the importance of peer support, and actionable strategies for funeral home owners and directors to support the well-being of their teams. - August 11, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
New Episode of 6 Feet Ahead Podcast: Antonio Green on Revolutionizing Funeral Service with AI, Communication, and Workforce Innovation
In the latest episode of the 6 Feet Ahead podcast, Oscar Guerrero sits down with Antonio Green, General Manager of James H. Cole Funeral Home in Detroit, to discuss how technology and fresh perspectives are transforming the funeral service industry. Antonio, a licensed funeral director and embalmer, shares his innovative approach to using artificial intelligence (AI), enhancing communication with families, and addressing the challenges of managing a multigenerational workforce. - August 01, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Innovating Funeral Service: How Lanae Strovers is Redefining Funeral Services with Creativity and Compassion
In this episode of 6 Feet Ahead, host Oscar Guerrero speaks with funeral director Lanae Strovers about personalizing funeral services, breaking industry barriers, and using innovative approaches to support grieving families. - June 13, 2025 - Funeral Marketing Pros
Business Consulting Firm Brien Dunphy & Associates Launch Innovative Leadership Course for Funeral Home Leaders
Brien Dunphy of Brien Dunphy & Associates, renowned ICF Executive Coach and leadership expert, announces a new course aimed at empowering leaders in the death care industry. The course is designed to enhance leadership skills and business growth in funeral homes. With his experience in the... - December 14, 2023 - Brien Dunphy & Associates
Unique Approach to Funeral Services Now Available in Sarasota & Naples, Florida
Sarasota and Naples are two of the newest locations for Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Florida’s cremation and funeral services leader. - July 08, 2022 - Baldwin Brothers, A Funeral & Cremation Society
SimpleCremationUSA.com Launches Website Offering Low-Cost Cremation Services
SimpleCremationUSA.com announces the launch of its online cremation services website. The platform allows customers to locate cremation services in their area and to arrange a cremation conveniently from any connected device. Funeral homes and crematoriums are able to register as cremation service providers on the platform, to process and be paid for cremation orders through the website. The website allows customers to arrange a cremation for immediate and future needs. - April 26, 2022 - SimpleCremationUSA.com
Baldwin Brothers, Florida’s Premier End of Life Service Providers
Baldwin Brothers also include the groundbreaking option to convert ashes into solidified remains called parting stones in their offerings. - April 04, 2022 - Baldwin Brothers, A Funeral & Cremation Society
Chicago Area Funeral Service Professionals to Gather in November for FDSA’s 2021 Annual Trade Show
The Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA) is excited to meet in person for the 2021 Annual Trade Show, which takes place on November 3 at the White Eagle Events and Convention Center in Niles, Illinois. In addition to the exhibit hall featuring industry products,... - October 14, 2021 - Funeral Directors Society Association of Greater Chicago
Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago Announces New Management
The Funeral Directors Services Association of Greater Chicago (FDSA) is pleased to announce SEVEN12 Management (SEVEN12), a full-service association management company, will be working with FDSA leadership to renew and strengthen its services to its members. - May 13, 2021 - Funeral Directors Society Association of Greater Chicago
OpusXenta Named as UK Crematoria Portal Provider in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
OpusXenta, the developer of the death care profession’s premier online marketplace, today announced their byondcloud solution was launched as the platform for the United Kingdom’s national cremation booking and availability management portal. In response to COVID-19, The Deceased... - November 05, 2020 - OpusXenta
Tolar-Westgate Funerals is Prepared to Safely Care for Families During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations remains committed and prepared to safely care for the families it serves during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Whenever possible, Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations will continue to enable families to participate in the rituals that are... - April 14, 2020 - Tolar-Westgate Funerals & Cremations
First Garden Dedicated to Planting the Bios Urn Has Opened
The Tree of Life Garden is dedicated to planting the Bios Urn. On May 6th, 2017, in Quebec, Canada, the first Bios Urn was planted in a special garden just for Bios Urns biodegradable urns. - May 15, 2017 - Bios Urn Environment SL
Affordable Funerals Network Launches Community Outreach Assistance Initiative Life or Death- National Funeral Funding and Pre-Need Awareness Campaign
Affordable Funerals Network is proud to launch a national campaign providing funding for at-need families to funeral homes within the AFN provider network throughout the country. - April 30, 2017 - Affordable Funerals Network
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens to Hold 3rd Annual Holiday Memorial Tree
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens will host its 3rd annual Holiday Memorial Tree. Kicking off this 2014 Season with a Free Open House on Saturday, December 6th at 11 a.m. thru 3:00 pm at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, Hwy 73, Concord, NC to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost. Enjoy refreshments, choose your free ornament and write your memorial to join the precious memories on their Holiday Memorial Tree. - November 24, 2014 - Cabarrus Memorial Gardens
An Entrepreneur Breathes New Life Into the Old Jinwright Funeral Home Building
Competition in Charlotte’s funeral home industry has just gotten stiffer. - November 11, 2014 - Boston's Mortuary
Rezendes Pre Need Services Addresses Public Reluctance to Funeral Planning with a Complimentary Personal Planning Book
Rezendes Pre Need Services, a leader in funeral planning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is pleased to announce it’s Complimentary Personal Planning Book. - March 04, 2014 - Rezendes Pre Need Services
Signature Sunsets Announces the Availability of Its New Book Entitled "Pondering Leaves" on the Topic of Funerary Pre-Planning
"Pondering Leaves: Composing and Conveying Your Life Story's Epilogue" by Mary Ellen Markant; ISBN: 9780989767477 - January 13, 2014 - Signature Sunsets
Pet Legacy Marketing Announces SEO Services for Industry
Marketing Firm for Pet Cemeteries, Crematories and Memorial Businesses Offers Comprehensive Search Engine Optimization. - January 01, 2014 - Pet Legacy Marketing
Pet Legacy Marketing Announces Suite of Pet Memorial Marketing Services
New marketing company announces digital/print marketing solutions specifically created for the pet memorial, cremation, and funeral professional market. - October 27, 2013 - Pet Legacy Marketing
Company Provides Custom Marketing Solutions to a Overlooked Niche: Marketing for Pet Cremation, Funeral, and Memorial Companies
Pet Legacy Marketing announces the launch of specialized marketing solutions and products to the pet cremation and memorial industry, for pet cremation professionals seeking industry expert talent coupled with print/digital marketing excellence. - October 25, 2013 - Pet Legacy Marketing
Where to Scatter Ashes - Sedona Company Has Answers
Sedona Offers a Blessed Surrounding to Scatter Ashes to the Heavenly Winds - February 06, 2013 - Ashes to the Winds of Sedona
Scattering Ashes to the Heavenly Winds of Sedona Brings Closure to Families in Mourning
Sedona AZ Offers a Blessed Surrounding to Scatter Ashes - December 16, 2012 - Ashes to the Winds of Sedona
Hope for the Holidays; Coping with Loss
Hope for the Holidays is a free program open to the public. Uplifting 2 hour program will provide information on coping will a loss during the holidays. All faiths welcome. Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-3pm. - November 22, 2012 - Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
Northeast Minneapolis Grief Support Group Schedules Winter Outing
Widows, widowers and others facing the loss of a loved on in Minneapolis, Blaine or Osseo, MN can turn to Chapel Chummies from Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels for support. - November 03, 2012 - Kozlak Radulovich Funeral Chapels
Stillwater's Green Cremation Featured in Flameless Cremation BBC News Article
Green Cremation, one of two flameless cremation providers in the United States, was featured in a BBC News article on this popular trend. - August 22, 2012 - Green Cremation
New Book for Boomers Provides Step-by-Step Guidance on How to Best Help Their Parents as They Age
This easy-to-understand guide takes you from the essentials of qualifying for Medicaid to planning a funeral – in layman’s terms. Author Jodi Clock provides fundamental information on how you can maximize your hard-earned dollars to last through your retirement. Don’t wait until it’s too late to get end-of life advice you need to safeguard you and your parents' assets. - July 05, 2012 - Jodi Clock DBA as Strategic Choices
Take Grave Care Extends Grave Maintenance Service to More Areas
Take Grave Care, a well known grave site maintenance company, has announced a list of service areas where the company will be rendering its grave site maintenance services. Take Grave Care is one of the best grave maintenance service providers which serve all of the cemeteries in the Greater... - March 27, 2012 - Take Grave Care - Grave Site Maintenance
Continued Growth for the Triad's Largest Cremation Service Provider
Triad Cremation Society, Inc. was founded after understanding the public’s need for a free-standing crematorium. They offer affordable cremation service as an alternative to the traditional funeral. By using their services you can be assured that you will receive the high level of support and dignity that funeral homes offer during your time of sorrow. Located in Greensboro's Piedmont Triad. - January 01, 2012 - Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
Strawberry Designs Moves to New Corporate Headquarters to Accommodate Growth
Company Growth Fueled by Enhanced Demand of Custom Funeral Programs and Keepsake Memorials - December 30, 2011 - Strawberry Designs
Optima Cremation Service is Proudly Providing Greensboro NC and Surrounding Areas with Premium Cremation Care
Optima Cremation Service, LLC is happy to announce to the public that Greensboro, North Carolina and surrounding areas now has a new alternative for direct cremation service needs. The staff of Optima Cremation Service is dedicated to providing premium cremation care to its clients. The quality... - July 11, 2011 - Optima Cremation Service
John McQueen Named President and CEO of Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is proud to announce John T. McQueen, CFSP, has been named President and CEO. As a second generation funeral director, John began his career in funeral service working part time while in high school for the family business. Upon his return from college, John... - December 31, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
John McQueen of Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers Elected to the APFSP Board of Trustees
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is proud to announce John T. McQueen, CFSP, has been elected to serve as on the Board of Trustees of the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. The Academy membership elects new Board of Trustees members for a term of six years. Mr. McQueen was... - November 19, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Pet Passages by Anderson-McQueen Supports SPCA Tampa Bay's 20th Annual 3K Pet Walk
Pet Passages by Anderson-McQueen is proud to support the 20th Annual 3K Pet Walk to benefit the SPCA Tampa Bay October 16, 2010. Owning or bringing a pet is not required; you can walk in honor or in memory of a beloved pet. You may also visit the Pet Passages booth and place a picture in memory of a beloved pet on the pet memory wall. - October 10, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-McQueen Teams Up with Local St. Petersburg Businesses for 4th of July Flag Retirement Initiative
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers along with a handful of local St. Petersburg, Fla., businesses, is working to highlight the importance of proper flag retirement this July 4th weekend—allowing the general public to discard worn or tattered flags in the respectable manner in which they... - July 02, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-McQueen Named Top Relay for Life Sponsor
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is named top sponsor at St. Petersburg High School’s Relay for Life event May 14 – 15, 2010. A total of 19 teams are participating that include the Social Security Administration and The Sembler Company. Over 200 participants have raise over... - May 13, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-McQueen Celebrates Arbor Day with 1000 Trees
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is celebrating Arbor Day by providing more than 1000 trees for local residents to participate in a global reforestation project. Partnering with Seed Our Future, the St. Petersburg funeral home distributed cards to 1000 neighbors with a unique PIN code to be... - May 01, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-Mcqueen to Participate in National Healthcare Decisions Day
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers along with other national, state and community organizations, are leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision-making—an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of April 16, 2010 as National Healthcare... - April 14, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-McQueen Encourages End of Life Conversations
Anniversary of Terri Schiavo’s Death Illustrates Importance of Pre-Planning. - March 31, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-Mcqueen Family Tribute Centers Supports the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers has donated all net proceeds from their annual Tree of Memories event, $2,565.00, to the American Cancer Society in support of Relay for Life. “The Trees of Memories event helps families remember their loved ones during the holiday season,” said... - March 04, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
New England Burials at Sea LLC Appoints First New England Online Reseller of the Atlantic Sea Burial Shroud®
Captain Brad White the president of NEBAS recently announced, “In addition to our popular ash scattering services, many families have also been requesting full body burials at sea, however, there were no suitable burial shrouds on the market available so we spent a year designing, developing & testing so we now we have the world's finest system available for ocean friendly biodegradable sea burials.” This new product uses a similar concept to what sailors 300 years ago used aboard their ships…. - February 17, 2010 - New England Burials At Sea Llc
John T. McQueen Earns Certified Funeral Service Practitioner Recertification
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers' vice president and chief operations officer recertified as Certified Funeral Service Practitioner. - January 22, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Community Effort Required to Bring Dignity Memorial® Vietnam Wall to Rose Hills in Whittier
Volunteers, name readers, and contributions sought for week-long event honoring America’s Veterans. - January 19, 2010 - Rose Hills
New England Burials at Sea LLC Expands Fleet & Territory, Sea Burials Now Extend from Maine to the Carolinas for Up to 400 People
New England Burials At Sea is now offering larger fleet vessels that hold up to 400 people for affordable ash scattering and full body sea burials from ME to the SC. Recommended, fully insured operates, year round. Prices vary by market starting at $495. Sea Burials are affordable dignified alternatives to traditional burials while relieving family of significant financial burdens in their time of distress. 24-48 hour service level pending location, weather conditions and season. - December 09, 2009 - New England Burials At Sea Llc
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers Supports the American Cancer Society with Annual Tree of Memories Event
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is hosting its annual Tree of Memories event to help families remember their loved ones this holiday season. Attendees reserve complimentary ornaments to place on Christmas trees located at the Tyrone Tribute Center. In addition to the complimentary angel... - November 25, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers Collects Toys for 22nd Annual Jim Rosenkrans Memorial Toy Run
Local funeral home calls on the community to fill their Harley-Davidson® hearse with toys. - November 23, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-Mcqueen Family Tribute Centers Hosts Reflections: The American Funeral Tour at Ribfest
Mobile museum honors veterans, public safety officers, Presidents, historical figures and celebrities - November 11, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-McQueen Sponsors Eighth Annual YMCA Mayor's Prayer Breakfast
More than 550 local residents joined together on October 29th for inspiration, prayer and uplifting music at the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg's Eight Annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. One of the area's most popular community events, the morning is filled with prayer, worship and reflection on... - October 31, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
William B. McQueen Elected President of the Cremation Association of North America
Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is proud to announce that William B. McQueen, President and CEO, was elected president of the Cremation Association of North America (CANA) to serve the 2009-2010 association year. CANA is an association of cremationists, cemeterians, funeral directors,... - October 09, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers
Anderson-McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers Helps Tampa Bay Remember 9/11
Women used to wear black dresses and men wore black arm bands to commemorate their loss. Anderson-McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers is helping St. Petersburg residents remember the heroes of 9/11 by flying 50 American flags and providing black memorial wristbands at each of its... - September 12, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers