First Garden Dedicated to Planting the Bios Urn Has Opened The Tree of Life Garden is dedicated to planting the Bios Urn. On May 6th, 2017, in Quebec, Canada, the first Bios Urn was planted in a special garden just for Bios Urns biodegradable urns. - May 15, 2017 - Bios Urn Environment SL

Affordable Funerals Network Launches Community Outreach Assistance Initiative Life or Death- National Funeral Funding and Pre-Need Awareness Campaign Affordable Funerals Network is proud to launch a national campaign providing funding for at-need families to funeral homes within the AFN provider network throughout the country. - April 30, 2017 - Affordable Funerals Network

Cabarrus Memorial Gardens to Hold 3rd Annual Holiday Memorial Tree Cabarrus Memorial Gardens will host its 3rd annual Holiday Memorial Tree. Kicking off this 2014 Season with a Free Open House on Saturday, December 6th at 11 a.m. thru 3:00 pm at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, Hwy 73, Concord, NC to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost. Enjoy refreshments, choose your free ornament and write your memorial to join the precious memories on their Holiday Memorial Tree. - November 24, 2014 - Cabarrus Memorial Gardens

Rezendes Pre Need Services Addresses Public Reluctance to Funeral Planning with a Complimentary Personal Planning Book Rezendes Pre Need Services, a leader in funeral planning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, is pleased to announce it’s Complimentary Personal Planning Book. - March 04, 2014 - Rezendes Pre Need Services

Signature Sunsets Announces the Availability of Its New Book Entitled "Pondering Leaves" on the Topic of Funerary Pre-Planning "Pondering Leaves: Composing and Conveying Your Life Story's Epilogue" by Mary Ellen Markant; ISBN: 9780989767477 - January 13, 2014 - Signature Sunsets

Pet Legacy Marketing Announces SEO Services for Industry Marketing Firm for Pet Cemeteries, Crematories and Memorial Businesses Offers Comprehensive Search Engine Optimization. - January 01, 2014 - Pet Legacy Marketing

Pet Legacy Marketing Announces Suite of Pet Memorial Marketing Services New marketing company announces digital/print marketing solutions specifically created for the pet memorial, cremation, and funeral professional market. - October 27, 2013 - Pet Legacy Marketing

Company Provides Custom Marketing Solutions to a Overlooked Niche: Marketing for Pet Cremation, Funeral, and Memorial Companies Pet Legacy Marketing announces the launch of specialized marketing solutions and products to the pet cremation and memorial industry, for pet cremation professionals seeking industry expert talent coupled with print/digital marketing excellence. - October 25, 2013 - Pet Legacy Marketing

Where to Scatter Ashes - Sedona Company Has Answers Sedona Offers a Blessed Surrounding to Scatter Ashes to the Heavenly Winds - February 06, 2013 - Ashes to the Winds of Sedona

Scattering Ashes to the Heavenly Winds of Sedona Brings Closure to Families in Mourning Sedona AZ Offers a Blessed Surrounding to Scatter Ashes - December 16, 2012 - Ashes to the Winds of Sedona

Hope for the Holidays; Coping with Loss Hope for the Holidays is a free program open to the public. Uplifting 2 hour program will provide information on coping will a loss during the holidays. All faiths welcome. Saturday, Dec. 8, 1-3pm. - November 22, 2012 - Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations

Northeast Minneapolis Grief Support Group Schedules Winter Outing Widows, widowers and others facing the loss of a loved on in Minneapolis, Blaine or Osseo, MN can turn to Chapel Chummies from Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapels for support. - November 03, 2012 - Kozlak Radulovich Funeral Chapels

Stillwater's Green Cremation Featured in Flameless Cremation BBC News Article Green Cremation, one of two flameless cremation providers in the United States, was featured in a BBC News article on this popular trend. - August 22, 2012 - Green Cremation

New Book for Boomers Provides Step-by-Step Guidance on How to Best Help Their Parents as They Age This easy-to-understand guide takes you from the essentials of qualifying for Medicaid to planning a funeral – in layman’s terms. Author Jodi Clock provides fundamental information on how you can maximize your hard-earned dollars to last through your retirement. Don’t wait until it’s too late to get end-of life advice you need to safeguard you and your parents' assets. - July 05, 2012 - Jodi Clock DBA as Strategic Choices

Take Grave Care Extends Grave Maintenance Service to More Areas Take Grave Care, a well known grave site maintenance company, has announced a list of service areas where the company will be rendering its grave site maintenance services. Take Grave Care is one of the best grave maintenance service providers which serve all of the cemeteries in the Greater Chicagoland... - March 27, 2012 - Take Grave Care - Grave Site Maintenance

Continued Growth for the Triad's Largest Cremation Service Provider Triad Cremation Society, Inc. was founded after understanding the public’s need for a free-standing crematorium. They offer affordable cremation service as an alternative to the traditional funeral. By using their services you can be assured that you will receive the high level of support and dignity that funeral homes offer during your time of sorrow. Located in Greensboro's Piedmont Triad. - January 01, 2012 - Triad Cremation Society, Inc.

Strawberry Designs Moves to New Corporate Headquarters to Accommodate Growth Company Growth Fueled by Enhanced Demand of Custom Funeral Programs and Keepsake Memorials - December 30, 2011 - Strawberry Designs

Optima Cremation Service is Proudly Providing Greensboro NC and Surrounding Areas with Premium Cremation Care Optima Cremation Service, LLC is happy to announce to the public that Greensboro, North Carolina and surrounding areas now has a new alternative for direct cremation service needs. The staff of Optima Cremation Service is dedicated to providing premium cremation care to its clients. The quality service... - July 11, 2011 - Optima Cremation Service

John McQueen Named President and CEO of Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is proud to announce John T. McQueen, CFSP, has been named President and CEO. As a second generation funeral director, John began his career in funeral service working part time while in high school for the family business. Upon his return from college, John has... - December 31, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

John McQueen of Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers Elected to the APFSP Board of Trustees Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is proud to announce John T. McQueen, CFSP, has been elected to serve as on the Board of Trustees of the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. The Academy membership elects new Board of Trustees members for a term of six years. Mr. McQueen was installed... - November 19, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Pet Passages by Anderson-McQueen Supports SPCA Tampa Bay's 20th Annual 3K Pet Walk Pet Passages by Anderson-McQueen is proud to support the 20th Annual 3K Pet Walk to benefit the SPCA Tampa Bay October 16, 2010. Owning or bringing a pet is not required; you can walk in honor or in memory of a beloved pet. You may also visit the Pet Passages booth and place a picture in memory of a beloved pet on the pet memory wall. - October 10, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Teams Up with Local St. Petersburg Businesses for 4th of July Flag Retirement Initiative Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers along with a handful of local St. Petersburg, Fla., businesses, is working to highlight the importance of proper flag retirement this July 4th weekend—allowing the general public to discard worn or tattered flags in the respectable manner in which they deserve. - July 02, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Named Top Relay for Life Sponsor Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is named top sponsor at St. Petersburg High School’s Relay for Life event May 14 – 15, 2010. A total of 19 teams are participating that include the Social Security Administration and The Sembler Company. Over 200 participants have raise over $12,000... - May 13, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Celebrates Arbor Day with 1000 Trees Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is celebrating Arbor Day by providing more than 1000 trees for local residents to participate in a global reforestation project. Partnering with Seed Our Future, the St. Petersburg funeral home distributed cards to 1000 neighbors with a unique PIN code to be used... - May 01, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-Mcqueen to Participate in National Healthcare Decisions Day Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers along with other national, state and community organizations, are leading a massive effort to highlight the importance of advance healthcare decision-making—an effort that has culminated in the formal designation of April 16, 2010 as National Healthcare Decisions... - April 14, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Encourages End of Life Conversations Anniversary of Terri Schiavo’s Death Illustrates Importance of Pre-Planning. - March 31, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-Mcqueen Family Tribute Centers Supports the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers has donated all net proceeds from their annual Tree of Memories event, $2,565.00, to the American Cancer Society in support of Relay for Life. “The Trees of Memories event helps families remember their loved ones during the holiday season,” said Carole... - March 04, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

New England Burials at Sea LLC Appoints First New England Online Reseller of the Atlantic Sea Burial Shroud® Captain Brad White the president of NEBAS recently announced, “In addition to our popular ash scattering services, many families have also been requesting full body burials at sea, however, there were no suitable burial shrouds on the market available so we spent a year designing, developing & testing so we now we have the world's finest system available for ocean friendly biodegradable sea burials.” This new product uses a similar concept to what sailors 300 years ago used aboard their ships…. - February 17, 2010 - New England Burials At Sea Llc

John T. McQueen Earns Certified Funeral Service Practitioner Recertification Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers' vice president and chief operations officer recertified as Certified Funeral Service Practitioner. - January 22, 2010 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Community Effort Required to Bring Dignity Memorial® Vietnam Wall to Rose Hills in Whittier Volunteers, name readers, and contributions sought for week-long event honoring America’s Veterans. - January 19, 2010 - Rose Hills

New England Burials at Sea LLC Expands Fleet & Territory, Sea Burials Now Extend from Maine to the Carolinas for Up to 400 People New England Burials At Sea is now offering larger fleet vessels that hold up to 400 people for affordable ash scattering and full body sea burials from ME to the SC. Recommended, fully insured operates, year round. Prices vary by market starting at $495. Sea Burials are affordable dignified alternatives to traditional burials while relieving family of significant financial burdens in their time of distress. 24-48 hour service level pending location, weather conditions and season. - December 09, 2009 - New England Burials At Sea Llc

Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers Supports the American Cancer Society with Annual Tree of Memories Event Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is hosting its annual Tree of Memories event to help families remember their loved ones this holiday season. Attendees reserve complimentary ornaments to place on Christmas trees located at the Tyrone Tribute Center. In addition to the complimentary angel provided... - November 25, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers Collects Toys for 22nd Annual Jim Rosenkrans Memorial Toy Run Local funeral home calls on the community to fill their Harley-Davidson® hearse with toys. - November 23, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-Mcqueen Family Tribute Centers Hosts Reflections: The American Funeral Tour at Ribfest Mobile museum honors veterans, public safety officers, Presidents, historical figures and celebrities - November 11, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Sponsors Eighth Annual YMCA Mayor's Prayer Breakfast More than 550 local residents joined together on October 29th for inspiration, prayer and uplifting music at the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg's Eight Annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. One of the area's most popular community events, the morning is filled with prayer, worship and reflection on important... - October 31, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

William B. McQueen Elected President of the Cremation Association of North America Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers is proud to announce that William B. McQueen, President and CEO, was elected president of the Cremation Association of North America (CANA) to serve the 2009-2010 association year. CANA is an association of cremationists, cemeterians, funeral directors, funeral... - October 09, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers Helps Tampa Bay Remember 9/11 Women used to wear black dresses and men wore black arm bands to commemorate their loss. Anderson-McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers is helping St. Petersburg residents remember the heroes of 9/11 by flying 50 American flags and providing black memorial wristbands at each of its locations: Northeast... - September 12, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Friends of The Woodlawn Cemetery Announce Exciting Additions to Board, Staff of Historic Resting Place Today, the Friends of The Woodlawn Cemetery – a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and promoting Woodlawn as a historical, educational and cultural resource – is thrilled to announce new additions to its board of directors and staff, including prominent figures from media, the performing arts and law. - August 20, 2009 - Henley-Putnam University

Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Tour Visits Victims of Tragic Sea Disasters New Lost at Sea Tour at The Woodlawn Cemetery Explores Famous Maritime Disasters, Including Titanic and Lusitania - July 15, 2009 - Henley-Putnam University

Bill McQueen to be Featured Presenter at Pet Loss Business Development Conference Bill McQueen, President of Anderson McQueen Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers, will be speaking about practical business applications at the Pet Loss Business Development Conference 2009. - June 12, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson McQueen Funeral Homes Wins National Award Anderson McQueen Funeral Homes of St. Petersburg won a prestigious award at the Lincoln Heritage 2009 annual conference. - June 06, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers to Host Seminar: Thinking About Cremation? Anderson McQueen is hosting a free seminar for the public on Wednesday, June 4, 2009. - May 29, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers Encourages World War II Veterans and Supporters to Get Registered at Memorial Nine out of 10 whom actively contributed to World War II are not recognized on the National WWII Memorial. Through the World War II Registry of Remembrances, the memory of America's World War II men and women of the armed services and any civilian who helped on the home front can be preserved at the... - May 01, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson McQueen to Host Grief Conference Anderson McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers is hosting a full day grief conference in St. Petersburg on May 20, 2009, featuring Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, a noted psychologist and grief counselor. This is the 13th year that Anderson McQueen has provided a grief seminar for Tampa Bay care givers. The program... - April 22, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson McQueen Celebrates Arbor Day with 250 Trees Anderson McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers is celebrating Arbor Day by providing more than 250 trees to plant in the St. Petersburg area. "Our father planted many of the trees that now tower over our Northeast St. Petersburg location," said Bill McQueen, president and CEO of Anderson McQueen. - April 20, 2009 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers

Anderson-McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers Kicks Off Cell Phones for Soldiers Collection Drive Anderson-McQueen Funeral and Cremation Centers, in conjunction with Veterans & Family Memorial Care, is calling on St. Petersburg residents to support these brave men and women by donating old cell phones so they may stay connected to their families. - November 30, 2008 - Anderson-McQueen Family Tribute Centers