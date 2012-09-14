PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD

Central Island Healthcare Guide Residents Through VIRTU-WELL Reality VIRTU-WELL Reality will be visiting Central Island Healthcare. - February 08, 2019 - Central Island Healthcare

MED + Launches New Website to Better Serve the Community in Need of Reliable Home Health Care Products & Services MED + Medical Equipment Distribution is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at www.medplushealth.ca. The revamped website was designed to make it easier for clients to engage with the MED + sales team for all their home health care product and service needs; while providing vital information... - June 01, 2018 - MED + Medical Equipment Distribution

Ally Medical Services and Preston Wound Care Merge to Become Acentus. New Platform Represents a Compelling Alternative for Healthcare Entrepreneurs. Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in Tampa. Ally... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus

Central Island Launches LGBT Program Based on the data and statistics available, Central Island Healthcare realized that the LGBT community is extremely under served when looking for an in-patient healthcare experience. Whether seeking short term in-patient physical rehabilitation or long term skilled nursing care, all LGBT guests will benefit from what the Central Island Healthcare LGBT Program has to offer. - April 11, 2018 - Central Island Healthcare

PSP Homecare (PSCR) is Working on Updates to Become Fully Current in Its SEC Filings Plan is for Company to File All Outstanding Filings as They Are Completed. Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, announced today that the Company is in process of updating its fillings with SEC. - February 05, 2018 - Proto-Script Pharmaceutical Corp.

Ability Center Acquires Accessible Mobility Center of Santa Rosa Largest Western US Mobility Dealer Grows to 14 Locations - December 30, 2017 - Ability Center

Mobilize Rescue Systems Embarks on Campaign with School Health & First Care Provider to #Mobilize1Million Bystanders to Stop Massive Bleeding with New Trauma App In response to recent tragic events and the Department of Homeland Security’s Stop the Bleed and Until Help Arrives initiatives, Mobilize Rescue Systems is partnering with School Health and First Care Provider to empower one million bystanders to become First Care Providers by National Stop the... - December 29, 2017 - Mobilize Rescue Systems

Grace Care Announces Health Check-Up Camp Held at Brati Sangha, in Association with Indian Association of Retired Person to Healthy Living in Elderly People Grace Care Kolkata, West Bengal, India the premier home care provider, is pleased to announce conducting free health check-up camp in association with Indian Association of Retired Person for some of the most common but fatal illnesses like Diabetes, Hypertension, Heart diseases and Thyroid disorders and including Hearing & Speech disorder held on 17th December 2017 by Grace Care, Home Care Services dedicated to providing the best In-home Health Care in association with IARP , at Brati Sangha. - December 21, 2017 - Grace Care

Grace Care Announces Free Health Check-Up Camp in Association with Indian Association of Retired Person A free health check-up for some of the most common but fatal illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and thyroid disorders has been organized on 17th December 2017 by Grace Care, Home Care Services, dedicated to providing the best In-home Health Care in association with IARP. - November 21, 2017 - Grace Care

Grace Care Announces Partnership with Indian Association of Retired Person for Providing Home Care Services Grace Care will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - November 09, 2017 - Grace Care

Grace Care Announces Partnership with Pronam Joint Project of Kolkata Police & The Bengal for Providing Home Care Services Grace Care Announces partnership with Pronam in Association with Kolkata Police for providing Home Care Services. Grace Care will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - November 07, 2017 - Grace Care

Central Island Healthcare Invites HorseAbility Miniature Therapy Ponies Aiden and Pearl to the Facility HorseAbility’s miniature therapy ponies Aiden and Pearl are visiting Central Island Healthcare on Thursday, November 9th at 2:15 PM. - October 27, 2017 - Central Island Healthcare

Skip Sanzeri Leads AlerSense Forward Skip Sanzeri moves AlerSense into both US Retail and International Markets. - July 22, 2017 - AlerSense, Inc.

Grace Care Announces Opening of New Kolkata Office for Providing Home Care Services In-home care leader will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - July 13, 2017 - Grace Care

Cotral Lab Part of Best in Show Awards at 2016 NSC Expo New Product Showcase – Best in Show Awards to be held at 2016 NSC Congress & Expo in Anaheim, CA. - October 02, 2016 - Cotral Lab Inc.

1-800-HOMECARE™ Releases New Home Care Provider Search Tool for Patients This month, 1-800-HOMECARE™, a subsidiary of Primary Wave Media LLC, announced the release of a new Home Care Provider Search Tool to make finding and researching home care providers easier for patients. The new tool is entirely focused on providing patients with a reliable resource to find home... - September 14, 2016 - 1-800-HOMECARE™

All Star Medical Shares Medical Equipment Knowledge with Local Occupational Therapy Students from Tennessee State University Last month, for the third year in a row, All Star Medical based out of Hermitage, TN hosted the Occupational Therapy students from Tennessee State University for an educational workshop. This full-day event included hands-on product exposure and training, demonstrations on how to properly fit their patient's... - August 13, 2016 - All Star Medical

Jogflex Muscle Toning Belt Releases in North America The Jogflex upper body muscle toner (along with Walkflex & Physioflex) are now available online for athletes and retail outlets. - July 16, 2016 - Jogflex Mobile Muscle Toner

Novacorr Healthcare is Providing Bariatric Chairs in Brisbane Novacorr Healthcare is now offering custom-built bariatric chairs in Australia for people who prefer having chairs that are built according to their own specific requirements. - June 17, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare

Cotral Lab COO, Ricardo Allamelou to Speak at Safety 2016 American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) hosts annual Safety 2016 conference in Atlanta, Georgia. - May 07, 2016 - Cotral Lab Inc.

Fairfield Care Now Streamlining Its Catering Equipment Delivery Mechanism As the expectations of the customers and clients are rising by the day, wholesale and retail care home suppliers need to further streamline their delivery mechanism while focusing on widening their product range. Fairfield Care Products is already doing that with its range of catering equipment, janitorial, and all care home supplies. - March 29, 2016 - Fairfield Care Products

Novacorr Healthcare’s Electric Lift Chairs Are a Convenient Option for the Elderly Novacorr Healthcare’s electric lift chairs make life for the elderly easier and hassle-free at home. - March 11, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare

Novacorr Healthcare’s Acorn Stairlifts Can Make Going Up and Down Stairs a Breeze Novacorr Healthcare aims to provide its client with the utmost comfort by providing them with comfortably built Acorn stairlifts to ascend and descend. - February 13, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare

RespiTrend, Inc., Developing Noninvasive Devices for Blood Propofol and Blood Glucose Monitoring RespiTrend, Inc. (“RTI”) is a medical technology company which is raising capital to advance commercialization of two technology platforms, PROPOTREND™ and GLUCOTREND™ for the healthcare industry. - January 28, 2016 - RespiTrend, Inc.

NovaCorr’s Bariatric Bed Can be Customised Based on Clients’ Needs NovaCorr is offering a customisable bariatric bed that can be made to suit individual clients’ needs. - January 16, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare

Announcing the Launch of AlerSense™ The World’s First Smart Allergy and Asthma Air Quality Alert System. - January 14, 2016 - AlerSense, Inc.

Novacorr Healthcare Offer Hi-Lo Bed with One-Touch Wireless Control for Adjustments Novacorr Healthcare is offering one-touch wireless control hi-lo bed for easy adjustments. - December 12, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Leading Australian Healthcare Products Company Launches a New Selection of Electric Lift Chairs Novacorr Healthcare has invested in a new range of electric lift chairs that are all exclusively available for the customers who are in need of such a solution. - October 10, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Ability Center Announces New Store Opening in Fresno, CA Ability Center, the Western United States largest mobility dealer, announced today the opening of their 11th store in Fresno, CA. As a leader in the mobility industry, Ability Center honors their responsibility to actively support and participate in the communities they serve. The newest Ability Center... - October 01, 2015 - Ability Center

YOUCAN TOOCAN Home Medical Supply Opens Additional Location in Colorado Springs Durable medical supply store expands metro Denver brand to a new city. - September 30, 2015 - YOUCAN TOOCAN Home Medical Supply

Novacorr Healthcare Has Now Started Offering Hilo Bed to Ensure Greater Comfort and Well Being The company is focusing on enhancing further care and comfort of their clients by coming up with relevant products. - September 13, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Novacorr Healthcare Invests in Bariatric Bed Research and Development Novacorr Healthcare seems ready to introduce more thoroughly researched and developed products to the market once more. - August 15, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Novacorr Introduces Yet Another Ergonomic Design in the Form of Acorn Stairlifts Novacorr Healthcare’s ACORN Stairlifts are designed to provide the utmost of comfort and convenience to those who use them. - July 17, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Novacorr Healthcare Provides State of the Art Hi-Lo Bed The renowned provider of customised and medically sound solutions for furniture introduces Hi-Lo beds for the patients. - July 11, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Novacorr Healthcare Introduces Its New Range of Adjustable Bariatric Beds and Chairs Novacorr Healthcare, a company that is well known in Australia for its high-quality adjustable beds and chairs, recently introduced its new range of adjustable bariatric chairs and beds. - June 14, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Novacorr Healthcare Now Gives Exclusive Offers on Their Adjustable Beds in Australia Novacorr Healthcare wants to show that they value their customers by giving them exclusive offers and discounts. - April 16, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Vitality Medical Announces New Offering of SCA Incontinence Products Vitality Medical now offers a full line of SCA Tena products on their medical supply website. SCA manufactures absorbent products that are designed to help adults and youths who are living with incontinence. - March 29, 2015 - Vitality Medical

Introducing Smart Caregiver Patient Safety Products on the New Vitality Medical Website Vitality Medical now offers 43 unique Smart Caregiver products, these are designed to be some of the most affordable patient safety products on the market. This medical supply store is excited to showcase Smart Caregiver fall prevention products, the most popular being the medical paging system. - January 22, 2015 - Vitality Medical

Novacorr Healthcare Announces Custom-Made Electric Adjustable Beds for the Disabled Novacorr Healthcare Shows Concern for the Disabled by Introducing the Electric Adjustable Beds. - January 16, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Novacorr Healthcare Announces Adjustable Beds in Sydney for the General Public Novacorr Healthcare’s adjustable beds aren’t limited for the disabled anymore, as the general public in Sydney can also take advantage of these beds now. - January 15, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare

Care of Obese Patients Facilitated by Top Quality Bariatric Bed Novacorr Healthcare has become well recognised in providing equipment and products to assist home caregivers. Customised products can be made to order for the patient. - September 05, 2014 - Novacorr Healthcare

Health & Comfort Home Care Agency Acquired by C & M Health Services, LLC Health & Comfort Home Care Agency, a New Jersey home care services company, was recently acquired by C & M Health Services, LLC, a company with extensive experience in home care and aging-in-place solutions. The company will continue to operate under the Health & Comfort Home Care Agency name. - June 17, 2014 - Health & Comfort Home Care

Photetica® Will do to the Medical Industry What Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) Did to the Automotive Industry Photetica is now in the clinical trial phase with its game changing medical technology designed to prevent and reverse chemotherapy side effects during chemotherapy treatment at a Rochester, Minnesota based Oncology research and treatment center. - June 12, 2014 - Photetica

Vitality Medical Adds Three New Urinary Catheters to Product Offering Vitality Medical announces the addition of three new urinary catheters by Teleflex Medical. These catheters feature a unique design that is easier to use and more comfortable. - May 10, 2014 - Vitality Medical

Warning Signs of Aging Parents Warning Signs That Your Aging Parent Needs Help at Home. Have you recently noticed any of the following in your loved one? - February 24, 2014 - Qualicare Homecare

National Heart Month Tips Tips for caring for patients with stroke from Qualicare HomeCare. - February 15, 2014 - Qualicare Homecare

New Jersey Local Home Care Company Provides 360 Case Management New international global home care company Qualicare is expanding its services to New Jersey residents. - February 11, 2014 - Qualicare Homecare

InnoMed Technologies Launches a Full Face Mask, The Aspen The Aspen, a lower cost solution to other similar masks on the market, will have providers talking about the price and sleep apnea sufferers talking about the comfort. - December 16, 2013 - InnoMed Technologies, Inc.