Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD
VIRTU-WELL Reality will be visiting Central Island Healthcare. - February 08, 2019 - Central Island Healthcare
MED + Medical Equipment Distribution is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at www.medplushealth.ca. The revamped website was designed to make it easier for clients to engage with the MED + sales team for all their home health care product and service needs; while providing vital information... - June 01, 2018 - MED + Medical Equipment Distribution
Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in Tampa.
Ally... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus
Based on the data and statistics available, Central Island Healthcare realized that the LGBT community is extremely under served when looking for an in-patient healthcare experience. Whether seeking short term in-patient physical rehabilitation or long term skilled nursing care, all LGBT guests will benefit from what the Central Island Healthcare LGBT Program has to offer. - April 11, 2018 - Central Island Healthcare
Plan is for Company to File All Outstanding Filings as They Are Completed. Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, announced today that the Company is in process of updating its fillings with SEC. - February 05, 2018 - Proto-Script Pharmaceutical Corp.
Largest Western US Mobility Dealer Grows to 14 Locations - December 30, 2017 - Ability Center
In response to recent tragic events and the Department of Homeland Security’s Stop the Bleed and Until Help Arrives initiatives, Mobilize Rescue Systems is partnering with School Health and First Care Provider to empower one million bystanders to become First Care Providers by National Stop the... - December 29, 2017 - Mobilize Rescue Systems
Grace Care Kolkata, West Bengal, India the premier home care provider, is pleased to announce conducting free health check-up camp in association with Indian Association of Retired Person for some of the most common but fatal illnesses like Diabetes, Hypertension, Heart diseases and Thyroid disorders and including Hearing & Speech disorder held on 17th December 2017 by Grace Care, Home Care Services dedicated to providing the best In-home Health Care in association with IARP , at Brati Sangha. - December 21, 2017 - Grace Care
A free health check-up for some of the most common but fatal illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and thyroid disorders has been organized on 17th December 2017 by Grace Care, Home Care Services, dedicated to providing the best In-home Health Care in association with IARP. - November 21, 2017 - Grace Care
Grace Care will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - November 09, 2017 - Grace Care
Grace Care Announces partnership with Pronam in Association with Kolkata Police for providing Home Care Services. Grace Care will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - November 07, 2017 - Grace Care
HorseAbility’s miniature therapy ponies Aiden and Pearl are visiting Central Island Healthcare on Thursday, November 9th at 2:15 PM. - October 27, 2017 - Central Island Healthcare
Skip Sanzeri moves AlerSense into both US Retail and International Markets. - July 22, 2017 - AlerSense, Inc.
In-home care leader will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - July 13, 2017 - Grace Care
New Product Showcase – Best in Show Awards to be held at 2016 NSC Congress & Expo in Anaheim, CA. - October 02, 2016 - Cotral Lab Inc.
This month, 1-800-HOMECARE™, a subsidiary of Primary Wave Media LLC, announced the release of a new Home Care Provider Search Tool to make finding and researching home care providers easier for patients. The new tool is entirely focused on providing patients with a reliable resource to find home... - September 14, 2016 - 1-800-HOMECARE™
Last month, for the third year in a row, All Star Medical based out of Hermitage, TN hosted the Occupational Therapy students from Tennessee State University for an educational workshop. This full-day event included hands-on product exposure and training, demonstrations on how to properly fit their patient's... - August 13, 2016 - All Star Medical
The Jogflex upper body muscle toner (along with Walkflex & Physioflex) are now available online for athletes and retail outlets. - July 16, 2016 - Jogflex Mobile Muscle Toner
Novacorr Healthcare is now offering custom-built bariatric chairs in Australia for people who prefer having chairs that are built according to their own specific requirements. - June 17, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare
American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) hosts annual Safety 2016 conference in Atlanta, Georgia. - May 07, 2016 - Cotral Lab Inc.
As the expectations of the customers and clients are rising by the day, wholesale and retail care home suppliers need to further streamline their delivery mechanism while focusing on widening their product range. Fairfield Care Products is already doing that with its range of catering equipment, janitorial, and all care home supplies. - March 29, 2016 - Fairfield Care Products
Novacorr Healthcare’s electric lift chairs make life for the elderly easier and hassle-free at home. - March 11, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare aims to provide its client with the utmost comfort by providing them with comfortably built Acorn stairlifts to ascend and descend. - February 13, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare
RespiTrend, Inc. (“RTI”) is a medical technology company which is raising capital to advance commercialization of two technology platforms, PROPOTREND™ and GLUCOTREND™ for the healthcare industry. - January 28, 2016 - RespiTrend, Inc.
NovaCorr is offering a customisable bariatric bed that can be made to suit individual clients’ needs. - January 16, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare
The World’s First Smart Allergy and Asthma Air Quality Alert System. - January 14, 2016 - AlerSense, Inc.
Novacorr Healthcare is offering one-touch wireless control hi-lo bed for easy adjustments. - December 12, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare has invested in a new range of electric lift chairs that are all exclusively available for the customers who are in need of such a solution. - October 10, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Ability Center, the Western United States largest mobility dealer, announced today the opening of their 11th store in Fresno, CA. As a leader in the mobility industry, Ability Center honors their responsibility to actively support and participate in the communities they serve.
The newest Ability Center... - October 01, 2015 - Ability Center
Durable medical supply store expands metro Denver brand to a new city. - September 30, 2015 - YOUCAN TOOCAN Home Medical Supply
The company is focusing on enhancing further care and comfort of their clients by coming up with relevant products. - September 13, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare seems ready to introduce more thoroughly researched and developed products to the market once more. - August 15, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare’s ACORN Stairlifts are designed to provide the utmost of comfort and convenience to those who use them. - July 17, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
The renowned provider of customised and medically sound solutions for furniture introduces Hi-Lo beds for the patients. - July 11, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare, a company that is well known in Australia for its high-quality adjustable beds and chairs, recently introduced its new range of adjustable bariatric chairs and beds. - June 14, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare wants to show that they value their customers by giving them exclusive offers and discounts. - April 16, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Vitality Medical now offers a full line of SCA Tena products on their medical supply website. SCA manufactures absorbent products that are designed to help adults and youths who are living with incontinence. - March 29, 2015 - Vitality Medical
Vitality Medical now offers 43 unique Smart Caregiver products, these are designed to be some of the most affordable patient safety products on the market. This medical supply store is excited to showcase Smart Caregiver fall prevention products, the most popular being the medical paging system. - January 22, 2015 - Vitality Medical
Novacorr Healthcare Shows Concern for the Disabled by Introducing the Electric Adjustable Beds. - January 16, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare’s adjustable beds aren’t limited for the disabled anymore, as the general public in Sydney can also take advantage of these beds now. - January 15, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare has become well recognised in providing equipment and products to assist home caregivers. Customised products can be made to order for the patient. - September 05, 2014 - Novacorr Healthcare
Health & Comfort Home Care Agency, a New Jersey home care services company, was recently acquired by C & M Health Services, LLC, a company with extensive experience in home care and aging-in-place solutions. The company will continue to operate under the Health & Comfort Home Care Agency name. - June 17, 2014 - Health & Comfort Home Care
Photetica is now in the clinical trial phase with its game changing medical technology designed to prevent and reverse chemotherapy side effects during chemotherapy treatment at a Rochester, Minnesota based Oncology research and treatment center. - June 12, 2014 - Photetica
Vitality Medical announces the addition of three new urinary catheters by Teleflex Medical. These catheters feature a unique design that is easier to use and more comfortable. - May 10, 2014 - Vitality Medical
Warning Signs That Your Aging Parent Needs Help at Home. Have you recently noticed any of the following in your loved one? - February 24, 2014 - Qualicare Homecare
Tips for caring for patients with stroke from Qualicare HomeCare. - February 15, 2014 - Qualicare Homecare
New international global home care company Qualicare is expanding its services to New Jersey residents. - February 11, 2014 - Qualicare Homecare
The Aspen, a lower cost solution to other similar masks on the market, will have providers talking about the price and sleep apnea sufferers talking about the comfort. - December 16, 2013 - InnoMed Technologies, Inc.
The Accelerator Centre in Waterloo Ontario announces TrendyMED Inc. as winner at the JumpStart business venture competition. - August 21, 2013 - TrendyMED Inc.