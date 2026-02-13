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Within Home Health Equipment Rental
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
AskSAMIE Expands to Over 500 Partners Through Two Major National Homecare Deals
AskSAMIE.com, a leading provider of home accessibility and adaptive equipment solutions, announces the signing of two significant partnerships with national homecare organizations, ComForCare/At Your Side and CarePatrol, expanding its reach to over 500 partners nationwide. These new collaborations... - October 22, 2024 - AskSAMIE
Grand Opening Celebration Launches HME Home Health’s Sixth Location
British Columbia’s largest and fastest-growing independent home-medical equipment supplier – HME Home Health Ltd. – celebrated the grand opening of their sixth location in North Vancouver on Monday, March 6, 2023. “We were thrilled to welcome North Shore dignitaries and... - March 08, 2023 - HME Home Health
Another Record-Breaking Fiscal Year for HME Home Health, Canada’s Fastest-Growing Dealer - HME Leadership Team Provides Quarterly Update
HME Home Health, British Columbia’s rapidly-growing home-medical equipment company, is pleased to report another record-breaking fiscal year – along with plans for continued growth in 2023. Starting from a single location in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, HME has expanded aggressively... - December 03, 2022 - HME Home Health
Thaddeus Medical Customizable Cold-Chain iQ-Ler Now Available for Pre-Order
Cold Chain system is designed for storage, transportation and dispensary of temperature-sensitive medical therapeutics to eliminate all spoilage in cold-chain logistics and improve patient outcomes - November 03, 2022 - Thaddeus Medical
Community Wellness Opening 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky
Kentucky Commonwealth Governor Andy Beshear to Speak at the Ribbon Cutting ceremony of Community Wellness's 24x7 Patient Monitoring and Training Facility in Danville, Kentucky. - October 26, 2022 - Community Wellness
Breastfeeding Clinic Open House Offers Area Professionals the Opportunity to Collaborate for More Comprehensive Family Care
My Pure Delivery Professional Open House 6217 Chapel Hill Blvd Suite 100, Plano, Texas 75093 Thursday, April 21, 2022, 4-8 p.m. My Pure Delivery Breastfeeding Clinic is hosting a professional open house on Thursday, April 21 from 4-8 p.m. at their newly opened location in Plano. They hope to... - April 13, 2022 - My Pure Delivery
Best Fitness Devices Launch New Site to Help People Find the Right Fitness Devices & Learn How to be Healthy & Fit
Best Fitness Devices is a site where technology meets health and fitness. Best Fitness Devices provides Fitness equipment reviews, guides and tips to help people become motivated to live a well balanced lifestyle through fitness and overall well-being. - March 13, 2022 - Best Fitness Devices
Orchid Medical to Significantly Expand Its Workforce and Operations by 2022
Expansion includes numerous new positions within the company’s ancillary operations at its headquarters in Orlando. - June 10, 2021 - Orchid Medical
New Chief Information Security Officer Named at Lifelines Neuro
Rafael Garrido brings cloud security expertise for expansion of Rendr Platform EEG software. - April 15, 2021 - Lifelines Neuro
Clients Discover a Fresh Health Care Experience at Bellingham Respiratory Care and Equipment Company
Respiratory therapist Kelly Maycumber and Amrit Kaur prioritize patient care and provide state-of-the-art equipment and service at AFresh Respiratory Therapy Services & Equipment in Bellingham, Washington. - February 10, 2021 - AFresh - Respiratory & Home Medical Equipment
Grace Care Home Care Celebrates Relocation of Kolkata Office with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Providing Home Care Services
In Home Care Leader, Grace Care, hosted a Grand Re-Opening Event on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 for providing home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - November 03, 2020 - GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd , Grace Care
Top Mobility Scooter Questions Answered by All Star Medical
All Star Medical helps you understand how to choose the best mobility scooters. They go over the cost, best versions or models, new vs used, or is renting the best option verses buying. After reading this, mobility customers should have a better idea of what mobility scooter fits their needs best. - July 14, 2020 - All Star Medical
New At-Home Therapy for Arthritic Hand Pain Delivers Consistent Relief in Only Minutes Per Day
Triumph LTD announces the release of a new at-home hand therapy device that finally delivers consistent, drug-free pain relief to those suffering from the discomfort of hand arthritis. The Triumph LTD red light therapy device is side-effect-free and drug-free and delivers effective pain relief when used just 15 minutes per day. Red light therapy, heat and vibration work together to rejuvenate cell growth, bring comfort, promote circulation and lubricate joints. - August 21, 2019 - Triumph LTD
Central Island Healthcare Guide Residents Through VIRTU-WELL Reality
VIRTU-WELL Reality will be visiting Central Island Healthcare. - February 08, 2019 - Central Island Healthcare
MED + Launches New Website to Better Serve the Community in Need of Reliable Home Health Care Products & Services
MED + Medical Equipment Distribution is pleased to announce the launch of their new website at www.medplushealth.ca. The revamped website was designed to make it easier for clients to engage with the MED + sales team for all their home health care product and service needs; while providing vital... - June 01, 2018 - MED + Medical Equipment Distribution
Ally Medical Services and Preston Wound Care Merge to Become Acentus. New Platform Represents a Compelling Alternative for Healthcare Entrepreneurs.
Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus
Central Island Launches LGBT Program
Based on the data and statistics available, Central Island Healthcare realized that the LGBT community is extremely under served when looking for an in-patient healthcare experience. Whether seeking short term in-patient physical rehabilitation or long term skilled nursing care, all LGBT guests will benefit from what the Central Island Healthcare LGBT Program has to offer. - April 11, 2018 - Central Island Healthcare
PSP Homecare (PSCR) is Working on Updates to Become Fully Current in Its SEC Filings
Plan is for Company to File All Outstanding Filings as They Are Completed. Proto Script Pharmaceutical Corp. dba PSP Homecare ("PSP" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: PSCR), a durable medical equipment provider, announced today that the Company is in process of updating its fillings with SEC. - February 05, 2018 - Proto-Script Pharmaceutical Corp.
Ability Center Acquires Accessible Mobility Center of Santa Rosa
Largest Western US Mobility Dealer Grows to 14 Locations - December 30, 2017 - Ability Center
Mobilize Rescue Systems Embarks on Campaign with School Health & First Care Provider to #Mobilize1Million Bystanders to Stop Massive Bleeding with New Trauma App
In response to recent tragic events and the Department of Homeland Security’s Stop the Bleed and Until Help Arrives initiatives, Mobilize Rescue Systems is partnering with School Health and First Care Provider to empower one million bystanders to become First Care Providers by National Stop... - December 29, 2017 - Mobilize Rescue Systems
Grace Care Announces Health Check-Up Camp Held at Brati Sangha, in Association with Indian Association of Retired Person to Healthy Living in Elderly People
Grace Care Kolkata, West Bengal, India the premier home care provider, is pleased to announce conducting free health check-up camp in association with Indian Association of Retired Person for some of the most common but fatal illnesses like Diabetes, Hypertension, Heart diseases and Thyroid disorders and including Hearing & Speech disorder held on 17th December 2017 by Grace Care, Home Care Services dedicated to providing the best In-home Health Care in association with IARP , at Brati Sangha. - December 21, 2017 - GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd , Grace Care
Grace Care Announces Free Health Check-Up Camp in Association with Indian Association of Retired Person
A free health check-up for some of the most common but fatal illnesses like diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and thyroid disorders has been organized on 17th December 2017 by Grace Care, Home Care Services, dedicated to providing the best In-home Health Care in association with IARP. - November 21, 2017 - GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd , Grace Care
Grace Care Announces Partnership with Indian Association of Retired Person for Providing Home Care Services
Grace Care will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - November 09, 2017 - GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd , Grace Care
Grace Care Announces Partnership with Pronam Joint Project of Kolkata Police & The Bengal for Providing Home Care Services
Grace Care Announces partnership with Pronam in Association with Kolkata Police for providing Home Care Services. Grace Care will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - November 07, 2017 - GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd , Grace Care
Central Island Healthcare Invites HorseAbility Miniature Therapy Ponies Aiden and Pearl to the Facility
HorseAbility’s miniature therapy ponies Aiden and Pearl are visiting Central Island Healthcare on Thursday, November 9th at 2:15 PM. - October 27, 2017 - Central Island Healthcare
Skip Sanzeri Leads AlerSense Forward
Skip Sanzeri moves AlerSense into both US Retail and International Markets. - July 22, 2017 - AlerSense, Inc.
Grace Care Announces Opening of New Kolkata Office for Providing Home Care Services
In-home care leader will provide home care for the growing senior population in Kolkata and surrounding areas. - July 13, 2017 - GCHC Home Care Pvt Ltd , Grace Care
Cotral Lab Part of Best in Show Awards at 2016 NSC Expo
New Product Showcase – Best in Show Awards to be held at 2016 NSC Congress & Expo in Anaheim, CA. - October 02, 2016 - Cotral Lab Inc.
1-800-HOMECARE™ Releases New Home Care Provider Search Tool for Patients
This month, 1-800-HOMECARE™, a subsidiary of Primary Wave Media LLC, announced the release of a new Home Care Provider Search Tool to make finding and researching home care providers easier for patients. The new tool is entirely focused on providing patients with a reliable resource to find... - September 14, 2016 - 1-800-HOMECARE™
All Star Medical Shares Medical Equipment Knowledge with Local Occupational Therapy Students from Tennessee State University
Last month, for the third year in a row, All Star Medical based out of Hermitage, TN hosted the Occupational Therapy students from Tennessee State University for an educational workshop. This full-day event included hands-on product exposure and training, demonstrations on how to properly fit their... - August 13, 2016 - All Star Medical
Jogflex Muscle Toning Belt Releases in North America
The Jogflex upper body muscle toner (along with Walkflex & Physioflex) are now available online for athletes and retail outlets. - July 16, 2016 - Jogflex Mobile Muscle Toner
Novacorr Healthcare is Providing Bariatric Chairs in Brisbane
Novacorr Healthcare is now offering custom-built bariatric chairs in Australia for people who prefer having chairs that are built according to their own specific requirements. - June 17, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare
Cotral Lab COO, Ricardo Allamelou to Speak at Safety 2016
American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE) hosts annual Safety 2016 conference in Atlanta, Georgia. - May 07, 2016 - Cotral Lab Inc.
Fairfield Care Now Streamlining Its Catering Equipment Delivery Mechanism
As the expectations of the customers and clients are rising by the day, wholesale and retail care home suppliers need to further streamline their delivery mechanism while focusing on widening their product range. Fairfield Care Products is already doing that with its range of catering equipment, janitorial, and all care home supplies. - March 29, 2016 - Fairfield Care Products
Novacorr Healthcare’s Electric Lift Chairs Are a Convenient Option for the Elderly
Novacorr Healthcare’s electric lift chairs make life for the elderly easier and hassle-free at home. - March 11, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare’s Acorn Stairlifts Can Make Going Up and Down Stairs a Breeze
Novacorr Healthcare aims to provide its client with the utmost comfort by providing them with comfortably built Acorn stairlifts to ascend and descend. - February 13, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare
RespiTrend, Inc., Developing Noninvasive Devices for Blood Propofol and Blood Glucose Monitoring
RespiTrend, Inc. (“RTI”) is a medical technology company which is raising capital to advance commercialization of two technology platforms, PROPOTREND™ and GLUCOTREND™ for the healthcare industry. - January 28, 2016 - RespiTrend, Inc.
NovaCorr’s Bariatric Bed Can be Customised Based on Clients’ Needs
NovaCorr is offering a customisable bariatric bed that can be made to suit individual clients’ needs. - January 16, 2016 - Novacorr Healthcare
Announcing the Launch of AlerSense™
The World’s First Smart Allergy and Asthma Air Quality Alert System. - January 14, 2016 - AlerSense, Inc.
Novacorr Healthcare Offer Hi-Lo Bed with One-Touch Wireless Control for Adjustments
Novacorr Healthcare is offering one-touch wireless control hi-lo bed for easy adjustments. - December 12, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Leading Australian Healthcare Products Company Launches a New Selection of Electric Lift Chairs
Novacorr Healthcare has invested in a new range of electric lift chairs that are all exclusively available for the customers who are in need of such a solution. - October 10, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Ability Center Announces New Store Opening in Fresno, CA
Ability Center, the Western United States largest mobility dealer, announced today the opening of their 11th store in Fresno, CA. As a leader in the mobility industry, Ability Center honors their responsibility to actively support and participate in the communities they serve. The newest Ability... - October 01, 2015 - Ability Center
YOUCAN TOOCAN Home Medical Supply Opens Additional Location in Colorado Springs
Durable medical supply store expands metro Denver brand to a new city. - September 30, 2015 - YOUCAN TOOCAN Home Medical Supply
Novacorr Healthcare Has Now Started Offering Hilo Bed to Ensure Greater Comfort and Well Being
The company is focusing on enhancing further care and comfort of their clients by coming up with relevant products. - September 13, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare Invests in Bariatric Bed Research and Development
Novacorr Healthcare seems ready to introduce more thoroughly researched and developed products to the market once more. - August 15, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Introduces Yet Another Ergonomic Design in the Form of Acorn Stairlifts
Novacorr Healthcare’s ACORN Stairlifts are designed to provide the utmost of comfort and convenience to those who use them. - July 17, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare Provides State of the Art Hi-Lo Bed
The renowned provider of customised and medically sound solutions for furniture introduces Hi-Lo beds for the patients. - July 11, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare Introduces Its New Range of Adjustable Bariatric Beds and Chairs
Novacorr Healthcare, a company that is well known in Australia for its high-quality adjustable beds and chairs, recently introduced its new range of adjustable bariatric chairs and beds. - June 14, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare
Novacorr Healthcare Now Gives Exclusive Offers on Their Adjustable Beds in Australia
Novacorr Healthcare wants to show that they value their customers by giving them exclusive offers and discounts. - April 16, 2015 - Novacorr Healthcare