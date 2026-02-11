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Within Commercial Rail, & Water Transportation Equipment Rental & Leasing
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
LA Ice Machine Offers Guaranteed Ice Pledge and Same Day Service for Clients in West Hills
The ice machine rental and repair company provides ice machines in West Hills when people need them the most. - March 11, 2022 - LA Ice Machine
LA Ice Machine, LLC. Helps LA Businesses Save Money in More Ways Than One
The ice machine letter guarantees scheduled maintenance, repairs, and replacements for all customers. - February 09, 2022 - LA Ice Machine
City Waste Services Launches Website Worth Reading from Start to Finish
City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services
Meredith’s Culligan Water Launches New Website for the Sturtevant Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Milwaukee. - July 16, 2015 - Meredith's Culligan Water
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Ron Starks as Service Mechanic for the Sanford, Florida Service Center
Starks brings over 25 years experience in utility equipment maintenance and dedication to customer service. - September 11, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Dzierzewski Retires After 34 Years of Service, McGowen Steps in
Utility equipment leasing team member McGowen will serve Dzierzewski’s customers. - July 03, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Adds to Rental Fleet to Support Electrical Transmission and Distribution Markets
Modern UELC Fleet Supported by Expansive National Service Organization Operating 24/7 - May 16, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Richard Coughlin Service Manager for the Sanford, Florida Service Center
Coughlin brings over 25 years of utility equipment service experience to the team - March 08, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Virgil Akin Manager for the Fort Worth Texas Service Center
Akin brings 30 years of truck, construction and rental industry experience to the team. - December 10, 2011 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Canadian Equipment Financing Company Awarded Gold Standard Rating
Patron West, a trusted Edmonton equipment leasing and financing brokerage, announced today that they have achieved a Gold Standard rating with their key lending partners. - August 28, 2011 - Patron West
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Celebrating 45th Anniversary at ICUEE
At 45 Years, UELC Still Has the Most Modern Fleet and Preferred Service - August 10, 2011 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Panther Drops in to Help RNLI Project in Cornwall
On the Cornish south coast’s Lizard peninsula, Panther Platforms is working towards an October 2011 deadline to help contractor BAM Nuttall finish building the new £7.5 million Lizard Lifeboat Station. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is replacing the existing lifeboat station... - August 04, 2011 - Panther
Panther Helps Human Energy Light Up Royal Albert Hall
Panther, part of powered access leaders Lavendon Access Services, played an important role in WWF’s (formerly World Wildlife Fund) "Earth Hour" climate change event at the Royal Albert Hall, London. During Earth Hour, the world’s biggest campaign against climate change, major... - July 02, 2011 - Panther
Panther Wins Test Match for Top Job at Lord’s
One of the world’s iconic sporting structures is in sparkling form thanks to a spring clean made possible by an 80ft Panther boom. The Media Centre at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London has been given a thorough clean in time for England to take on Sri Lanka and India in Test Matches this... - June 03, 2011 - Panther
Lavendon Chief Executive Calls for Training at "All Levels"
Lavendon Group Chief Executive Kevin Appleton has joined forces with industry counterpart Carlos Fernández Araoz, Chief Operating Officer of Spanish rental company GAM, to champion high quality powered access training. They gained their PAL (Powered Access Licence) Cards, gaining... - May 22, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Change in the Management Team at Gardemann: Matthew Hickin Takes Over from Maarten Mijnlieff
Maarten Mijnlieff, director at Gardemann Arbeitsbuhnen GmbH in Alpen, Germany, is leaving the company at the end of May. Maarten has been a director at the company for nine years, the last four and half under the umbrella of Gardemann's parent company, Lavendon Group. Kevin Appleton, CEO of... - May 20, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon’s Gurpartap Singh Takes Prize for IPAF Training Instructor of the Year
Lavendon Group employee Gurpartap Singh has been named IPAF Training Instructor of the Year. He impressed judges with his passion for training and his personal journey from a small village in India to playing a key role in powered access in the Middle East. Gurpartap, who works for Rapid Access,... - April 29, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Group PLC Enjoys Second Gold Celebration at RoSPA Awards
Lavendon Group PLC is celebrating winning the prestigious Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety for the second time in two years. Gold Awards are given by RoSPA to organisations that can demonstrate the highest standards of health and safety at work. - April 21, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Wins Construction News Specialist Award
Lavendon Access Services has won the prestigious Construction News Specialist Award as the UK’s best access or scaffolding supplier in 2011. The judges said they based their decision on the finalists’ rate of growth, business successes, commitment to health and safety, client... - March 27, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services
Strengthening of Executive Board at Lavendon Group plc
Lavendon Group plc, the European and Middle Eastern market leader in aerial work platform rentals and related technical solutions, announces two changes to its senior Executive Management team. Andy Wright, who joined Lavendon from Aggreko, and has led Lavendon’s UK business through a... - December 15, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Achieves UK First for International Environment Standard
Lavendon Access Services has become the first powered access company in the UK to achieve the ISO 14001 international standard for environment management, following an assessment by EQA (European Quality Assurance). This achievement underlines the company’s commitment to operating in a way... - November 20, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Panther Flies High with the Pigeons of Trafalgar Square
Wherever you find a lot of pigeons, you will also find lots of little reminders that the pigeons have indeed been there! Trafalgar Square in London is one such place and Panther Platforms has supplied the access needed for cleaning-work that keeps the famous landmark looking perfect for a tourist... - October 07, 2010 - Panther
IOSH Managing Safely Course Success for Lavendon
Lavendon Access Services is strengthening its health and safety culture further still by requiring all managers to take the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) Managing Safely course. Delivered in-house by its own training and education department, the Lavendon Academy, the IOSH... - September 22, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Panther Called in for Medieval Inspections at Salisbury Cathedral
Panther has helped facilities managers carry out important structural surveys at Salisbury Cathedral – including the first maintenance inspection of the interior of its roof for 20 years. New specialist powered access equipment supplied by Panther is opening up opportunities for working in... - August 22, 2010 - Panther
Lavendon Beach Buggy – Not for Hire
Engineers at Lavendon Access Services have put their ingenuity and team spirit to the test by competing in a powered access version of Scrapheap Challenge. Just like the popular Channel 4 show, teams from across the UK showed what skilled professionals can do against the clock with nothing more... - August 06, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Panther Lights Up Horse Guard’s Parade
Just as the sun was setting over the magnificent Horse Guard’s Parade in London, an army of Panther machines provided dramatic lighting for the hundreds of spectators fortunate enough to witness The Household Division Beating Retreat. The ceremony, on the historic parade ground was floodlit... - July 29, 2010 - Panther
Lavendon Even Greener and Safer with New Niftylift Booms
Lavendon Access Services has re-affirmed its commitment to setting the highest standards for safety and environmental protection by investing in a number of new Niftylift HR21 articulated booms for its UK fleet. The new Height Rider 21 Hybrid all-wheel-drive (AWD) boom lift is the latest... - July 28, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Group PLC Enjoys Gold Celebration at RoSPA Awards
Lavendon Group PLC is celebrating winning the prestigious Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety. Gold Awards are given by RoSPA to organisations that can demonstrate the highest standards of health and safety at work. To be one of the companies to... - June 04, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Enjoys Double Celebration at HAE Awards
Lavendon Access Services is celebrating doing the double after winning two major European awards. It has been named "Tool, Equipment and Plant Hire Company of the Year" and has won the "Effective Health and Safety Management" award at the Hire Awards of Excellence 2010. The... - May 14, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Team is Praised for International Award Win
Lavendon Access Services was named as the ‘Access Rental Company of the Year’ at the second prestigious International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs), held at the Grange St Paul’s Hotel, London last month. “Our employees’ commitment to service innovation and... - April 24, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Panther Invests in New Fleet of Service Vans
Panther is keeping customers working safely at height by investing in a new fleet of support vehicles for its National mobile engineering service. East Midlands Vehicle Hire secured the contract to provide 24 vans for Panther, part of Lavendon Access Services, the UK’s largest powered access... - April 11, 2010 - Panther
Customers See Innovation in Action at the Lavendon Academy
The Lavendon Academy opened its doors this week to show customers a new range of courses designed to set the highest standards in training. The award-winning Centre trains more powered access operators than any other training centre in Europe. From next month the Lavendon Academy will be offering... - February 21, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Promotes from Within
Lavendon Access Services (LAS), the UK’s leading provider of powered access, has promoted two senior team members. Dave Barton has been appointed to the UK Board in his role as UK Business Development Director. Dave joined the business from The Platform Company when it was acquired in April... - February 11, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services
A ‘Grotesque’ Inspection for Panther at Salisbury Cathedral
Panther has recently been helping Salisbury Cathedral with the important inspection of medieval stone gargoyles. Panther, part of Lavendon Access Services, carried out a detailed site survey at the 750 year old Cathedral to ensure they supplied the correct machine for the 3 days of inspection by... - October 25, 2009 - Panther
Doing the Locomotion with Lavendon Access Services
The UK’s largest powered access provider, Lavendon Access Services, has recently donated a G34D boom to the Birmingham Railway Museum Trust. This donation enables engineers, train historians and maintenance teams at the Museum to access all areas of the Museum’s engines. The G34 D is a... - October 23, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
A Different Kind of Hawkeye with Skylift
Skylift certainly had the best view in the house at the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at the SWALEC Stadium in Cardiff. Skylift, Lavendon Access Services’ specialist vehicle mount division, supplied Sky Sports with a 62 metre truck mounted platform for aerial filming over the... - July 19, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Invests in New Fleet of Service Vans
Lavendon Access Services is keeping customers working safely at height through its unrivalled mobile engineering service available across the UK, having recently invested in a brand new fleet of support vehicles for its Nationwide Platforms, Panther and Skylift businesses. East Midlands Vehicle... - July 08, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
Following Skylift with Masternaut Three X’s Vehicle Tracking Systems
Skylift, Lavendon Group’s Vehicle Mount Division, and the UK’s largest supplier of vehicle-mounted access, is now using Masternaut Three X’s web-based vehicle tracking and mobile resource management systems across its depot network. The system allows Skylift to track any vehicle... - June 24, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Backs Work Experience Project
Lavendon Access Services has seen its first work experience candidate successfully complete his placement. Paul Armstrong gained a 2 week insight into the day to day operations of the UK’s largest powered access rental business, along with practical and theoretical engineering... - June 14, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Continues with Technical Excellence
Lavendon Access Services, the UK’s leading supplier of Powered Access, has announced a further seven depots that have now achieved full accreditation to the TechX (Technical Excellence) programme. With the total number of TechX accredited branches now standing at ten, Lavendon Access Services... - May 23, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Wins ‘Excellence in Training’ Award
Lavendon Access Services has scooped the ‘Excellence in Training’ Award at the prestigious Hire Association of Europe’s (HAE) Hire Awards of Excellence. Coming in above a number of its industry peers, Lavendon Access Services, the UK’s leading supplier of powered access,... - May 14, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Access Services Takes RoSPA Silver
Lavendon Access Services has been awarded a Royal Society for the Protection of Accidents (RoSPA) Silver Award in recognition of its consistently high standards of Health & Safety at work. The RoSPA Silver Award provides a means of recognising and celebrating occupational health & safety... - April 24, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
Lavendon Launches New Sales Division
Lavendon Group PLC has unveiled its brand new sales division – Lavendon Sales. Launched on 9 March 2009 and based in Belgium, Lavendon Sales will have access to the Group’s European rental fleet taking responsibility for the sale of second hand machines, with a key focus on... - March 28, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation First to Rent Plug-in Hybrid Aerial Lift
UELC, a leader in the renting and leasing of aerial lifts and diggers, is the first to incorporate a Plug-in hybrid electric aerail lift into their fleet. - August 23, 2008 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Utility Equipment Leasing Corp. Acquires Fleet
Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation (UELC), a family owned and operated company specializing in the rental and leasing of utility equipment for over forty years has announced a recent agreement with Baker Rental and Leasing to acquire their entire equipment fleet. Commenting on the growth,... - August 22, 2008 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation
Lavendon Access Services Continue with Technical Excellence
Lavendon Access Services, the UK’s leading supplier of Powered Access, has just announced its first branch to successfully achieve full accreditation to the Technical Excellence programme. The Panther Luton depot was the first to do so being awarded with the standard on 23rd June. The... - August 21, 2008 - Lavendon Access Services
Nationwide Platforms - Lavendon Access Services Reveal New Name for Nationwide and The Platform Company
Lavendon Access Services, owner of the UK’s two largest rental companies, Nationwide Access and The Platform Company, has unveiled the new identity for their forthcoming merger. The new name for the combined company will be Nationwide Platforms and will be launched throughout the UK on 3... - August 20, 2008 - Lavendon Access Services