City Waste Services Launches Website Worth Reading from Start to Finish City Waste Services, a disposal bin rental and junk removal company located in Toronto, has just launched their new website. A welcome change from the typical corporate filler, the content is not only informative about their services, but also entertaining enough to read every page from start to finish. Julian... - August 20, 2016 - City Waste Services

Meredith’s Culligan Water Launches New Website for the Sturtevant Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Milwaukee. - July 16, 2015 - Meredith's Culligan Water

Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Ron Starks as Service Mechanic for the Sanford, Florida Service Center Starks brings over 25 years experience in utility equipment maintenance and dedication to customer service. - September 11, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation

Dzierzewski Retires After 34 Years of Service, McGowen Steps in Utility equipment leasing team member McGowen will serve Dzierzewski’s customers. - July 03, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation

Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Adds to Rental Fleet to Support Electrical Transmission and Distribution Markets Modern UELC Fleet Supported by Expansive National Service Organization Operating 24/7 - May 16, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation

Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Richard Coughlin Service Manager for the Sanford, Florida Service Center Coughlin brings over 25 years of utility equipment service experience to the team - March 08, 2012 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation

Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Appoints Virgil Akin Manager for the Fort Worth Texas Service Center Akin brings 30 years of truck, construction and rental industry experience to the team. - December 10, 2011 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation

Canadian Equipment Financing Company Awarded Gold Standard Rating Patron West, a trusted Edmonton equipment leasing and financing brokerage, announced today that they have achieved a Gold Standard rating with their key lending partners. - August 28, 2011 - Patron West

Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation Celebrating 45th Anniversary at ICUEE At 45 Years, UELC Still Has the Most Modern Fleet and Preferred Service - August 10, 2011 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation

Panther Drops in to Help RNLI Project in Cornwall On the Cornish south coast’s Lizard peninsula, Panther Platforms is working towards an October 2011 deadline to help contractor BAM Nuttall finish building the new £7.5 million Lizard Lifeboat Station. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is replacing the existing lifeboat station so... - August 04, 2011 - Panther

Panther Helps Human Energy Light Up Royal Albert Hall Panther, part of powered access leaders Lavendon Access Services, played an important role in WWF’s (formerly World Wildlife Fund) "Earth Hour" climate change event at the Royal Albert Hall, London. During Earth Hour, the world’s biggest campaign against climate change, major landmarks... - July 02, 2011 - Panther

Panther Wins Test Match for Top Job at Lord’s One of the world’s iconic sporting structures is in sparkling form thanks to a spring clean made possible by an 80ft Panther boom. The Media Centre at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London has been given a thorough clean in time for England to take on Sri Lanka and India in Test Matches this summer. The... - June 03, 2011 - Panther

Lavendon Chief Executive Calls for Training at "All Levels" Lavendon Group Chief Executive Kevin Appleton has joined forces with industry counterpart Carlos Fernández Araoz, Chief Operating Officer of Spanish rental company GAM, to champion high quality powered access training. They gained their PAL (Powered Access Licence) Cards, gaining recertification... - May 22, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services

Change in the Management Team at Gardemann: Matthew Hickin Takes Over from Maarten Mijnlieff Maarten Mijnlieff, director at Gardemann Arbeitsbuhnen GmbH in Alpen, Germany, is leaving the company at the end of May. Maarten has been a director at the company for nine years, the last four and half under the umbrella of Gardemann's parent company, Lavendon Group. Kevin Appleton, CEO of Lavendon... - May 20, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon’s Gurpartap Singh Takes Prize for IPAF Training Instructor of the Year Lavendon Group employee Gurpartap Singh has been named IPAF Training Instructor of the Year. He impressed judges with his passion for training and his personal journey from a small village in India to playing a key role in powered access in the Middle East. Gurpartap, who works for Rapid Access, based... - April 29, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Group PLC Enjoys Second Gold Celebration at RoSPA Awards Lavendon Group PLC is celebrating winning the prestigious Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety for the second time in two years. Gold Awards are given by RoSPA to organisations that can demonstrate the highest standards of health and safety at work. To... - April 21, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Wins Construction News Specialist Award Lavendon Access Services has won the prestigious Construction News Specialist Award as the UK’s best access or scaffolding supplier in 2011. The judges said they based their decision on the finalists’ rate of growth, business successes, commitment to health and safety, client satisfaction... - March 27, 2011 - Lavendon Access Services

Strengthening of Executive Board at Lavendon Group plc Lavendon Group plc, the European and Middle Eastern market leader in aerial work platform rentals and related technical solutions, announces two changes to its senior Executive Management team. Andy Wright, who joined Lavendon from Aggreko, and has led Lavendon’s UK business through a sequence... - December 15, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Achieves UK First for International Environment Standard Lavendon Access Services has become the first powered access company in the UK to achieve the ISO 14001 international standard for environment management, following an assessment by EQA (European Quality Assurance). This achievement underlines the company’s commitment to operating in a way that... - November 20, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Panther Flies High with the Pigeons of Trafalgar Square Wherever you find a lot of pigeons, you will also find lots of little reminders that the pigeons have indeed been there! Trafalgar Square in London is one such place and Panther Platforms has supplied the access needed for cleaning-work that keeps the famous landmark looking perfect for a tourist snap. MITIE,... - October 07, 2010 - Panther

IOSH Managing Safely Course Success for Lavendon Lavendon Access Services is strengthening its health and safety culture further still by requiring all managers to take the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) Managing Safely course. Delivered in-house by its own training and education department, the Lavendon Academy, the IOSH Managing... - September 22, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Panther Called in for Medieval Inspections at Salisbury Cathedral Panther has helped facilities managers carry out important structural surveys at Salisbury Cathedral – including the first maintenance inspection of the interior of its roof for 20 years. New specialist powered access equipment supplied by Panther is opening up opportunities for working in ancient... - August 22, 2010 - Panther

Lavendon Beach Buggy – Not for Hire Engineers at Lavendon Access Services have put their ingenuity and team spirit to the test by competing in a powered access version of Scrapheap Challenge. Just like the popular Channel 4 show, teams from across the UK showed what skilled professionals can do against the clock with nothing more than... - August 06, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Panther Lights Up Horse Guard’s Parade Just as the sun was setting over the magnificent Horse Guard’s Parade in London, an army of Panther machines provided dramatic lighting for the hundreds of spectators fortunate enough to witness The Household Division Beating Retreat. The ceremony, on the historic parade ground was floodlit by... - July 29, 2010 - Panther

Lavendon Even Greener and Safer with New Niftylift Booms Lavendon Access Services has re-affirmed its commitment to setting the highest standards for safety and environmental protection by investing in a number of new Niftylift HR21 articulated booms for its UK fleet. The new Height Rider 21 Hybrid all-wheel-drive (AWD) boom lift is the latest generation... - July 28, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Group PLC Enjoys Gold Celebration at RoSPA Awards Lavendon Group PLC is celebrating winning the prestigious Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents Gold Award for Occupational Health and Safety. Gold Awards are given by RoSPA to organisations that can demonstrate the highest standards of health and safety at work. To be one of the companies to receive... - June 04, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Enjoys Double Celebration at HAE Awards Lavendon Access Services is celebrating doing the double after winning two major European awards. It has been named "Tool, Equipment and Plant Hire Company of the Year" and has won the "Effective Health and Safety Management" award at the Hire Awards of Excellence 2010. The awards... - May 14, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Team is Praised for International Award Win Lavendon Access Services was named as the ‘Access Rental Company of the Year’ at the second prestigious International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs), held at the Grange St Paul’s Hotel, London last month. “Our employees’ commitment to service innovation and customer... - April 24, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Panther Invests in New Fleet of Service Vans Panther is keeping customers working safely at height by investing in a new fleet of support vehicles for its National mobile engineering service. East Midlands Vehicle Hire secured the contract to provide 24 vans for Panther, part of Lavendon Access Services, the UK’s largest powered access rental... - April 11, 2010 - Panther

Customers See Innovation in Action at the Lavendon Academy The Lavendon Academy opened its doors this week to show customers a new range of courses designed to set the highest standards in training. The award-winning Centre trains more powered access operators than any other training centre in Europe. From next month the Lavendon Academy will be offering courses... - February 21, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Promotes from Within Lavendon Access Services (LAS), the UK’s leading provider of powered access, has promoted two senior team members. Dave Barton has been appointed to the UK Board in his role as UK Business Development Director. Dave joined the business from The Platform Company when it was acquired in April 2008. - February 11, 2010 - Lavendon Access Services

A ‘Grotesque’ Inspection for Panther at Salisbury Cathedral Panther has recently been helping Salisbury Cathedral with the important inspection of medieval stone gargoyles. Panther, part of Lavendon Access Services, carried out a detailed site survey at the 750 year old Cathedral to ensure they supplied the correct machine for the 3 days of inspection by specialist... - October 25, 2009 - Panther

Doing the Locomotion with Lavendon Access Services The UK’s largest powered access provider, Lavendon Access Services, has recently donated a G34D boom to the Birmingham Railway Museum Trust. This donation enables engineers, train historians and maintenance teams at the Museum to access all areas of the Museum’s engines. The G34 D is a diesel... - October 23, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

A Different Kind of Hawkeye with Skylift Skylift certainly had the best view in the house at the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at the SWALEC Stadium in Cardiff. Skylift, Lavendon Access Services’ specialist vehicle mount division, supplied Sky Sports with a 62 metre truck mounted platform for aerial filming over the five... - July 19, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Invests in New Fleet of Service Vans Lavendon Access Services is keeping customers working safely at height through its unrivalled mobile engineering service available across the UK, having recently invested in a brand new fleet of support vehicles for its Nationwide Platforms, Panther and Skylift businesses. East Midlands Vehicle Hire... - July 08, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

Following Skylift with Masternaut Three X’s Vehicle Tracking Systems Skylift, Lavendon Group’s Vehicle Mount Division, and the UK’s largest supplier of vehicle-mounted access, is now using Masternaut Three X’s web-based vehicle tracking and mobile resource management systems across its depot network. The system allows Skylift to track any vehicle at... - June 24, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Backs Work Experience Project Lavendon Access Services has seen its first work experience candidate successfully complete his placement. Paul Armstrong gained a 2 week insight into the day to day operations of the UK’s largest powered access rental business, along with practical and theoretical engineering experience. Completing... - June 14, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Continues with Technical Excellence Lavendon Access Services, the UK’s leading supplier of Powered Access, has announced a further seven depots that have now achieved full accreditation to the TechX (Technical Excellence) programme. With the total number of TechX accredited branches now standing at ten, Lavendon Access Services is... - May 23, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Wins ‘Excellence in Training’ Award Lavendon Access Services has scooped the ‘Excellence in Training’ Award at the prestigious Hire Association of Europe’s (HAE) Hire Awards of Excellence. Coming in above a number of its industry peers, Lavendon Access Services, the UK’s leading supplier of powered access, picked... - May 14, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Access Services Takes RoSPA Silver Lavendon Access Services has been awarded a Royal Society for the Protection of Accidents (RoSPA) Silver Award in recognition of its consistently high standards of Health & Safety at work. The RoSPA Silver Award provides a means of recognising and celebrating occupational health & safety achievement,... - April 24, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

Lavendon Launches New Sales Division Lavendon Group PLC has unveiled its brand new sales division – Lavendon Sales. Launched on 9 March 2009 and based in Belgium, Lavendon Sales will have access to the Group’s European rental fleet taking responsibility for the sale of second hand machines, with a key focus on international... - March 28, 2009 - Lavendon Access Services

Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation First to Rent Plug-in Hybrid Aerial Lift UELC, a leader in the renting and leasing of aerial lifts and diggers, is the first to incorporate a Plug-in hybrid electric aerail lift into their fleet. - August 23, 2008 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation

Utility Equipment Leasing Corp. Acquires Fleet Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation (UELC), a family owned and operated company specializing in the rental and leasing of utility equipment for over forty years has announced a recent agreement with Baker Rental and Leasing to acquire their entire equipment fleet. Commenting on the growth, President... - August 22, 2008 - Utility Equipment Leasing Corporation

Lavendon Access Services Continue with Technical Excellence Lavendon Access Services, the UK’s leading supplier of Powered Access, has just announced its first branch to successfully achieve full accreditation to the Technical Excellence programme. The Panther Luton depot was the first to do so being awarded with the standard on 23rd June. The Technical... - August 21, 2008 - Lavendon Access Services