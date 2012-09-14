PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Industrial Optimizers Open Miami Office Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

Industrial Optimizers Celebrates 30 Years with with Anniversary Events Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

Cebu Pacific Chooses MP2 to Support Its Growth Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool. Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot management,... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers

Shippabo Secures $1.8 Million in Private Funding Tech startup cuts costs and simplifies global freight shipping for importers and exporters. - February 20, 2017 - Key Financial Media

Come to Delta Charlie's for a Romantic and Unique Valentine's Date Experience with a Special Dinner and Flight Package Looking for a unique Valentine's Day date? How about a three course meal with a sight seeing tour in a plane? Delta Charlie's provides an unforgettable dining experience that will amaze your date! - January 30, 2017 - Delta Charlie's

3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation’s New St. Louis Office to House Financial Division, Sustain National Growth Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Inc. Magazine Recognizes Sunset Transportation as a “Fastest-Growing U.S. Company” for Double-Digit Expansion, Job Creation National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Angel MedFlight Poised for Growth with New Corporate Headquarters Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately two... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance

AirNet and Kalitta Charters Unite to Offer Specialized Cargo Charter and Avionics Maintenance Services AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth. A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo charter... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet

National Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Earns 2015 Top Workplace Ranking from St. Louis Post-Dispatch Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Leading 3PL Provider Sunset Transportation Opens New Branch in Bend, Oregon New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation Increases Services, Savings to Great Lakes Region with Expanded Michigan Branch Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

CFO of Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Honored by St. Louis Business Journal Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

NJ Based Limousine and Transportation Service Offering Special Amenities for Airport and Corporate Transportation Preferred Limousine & Transportation Service offers Special Amenities to their passengers making ground transportation comfortable, relaxing and entertaining. Their First Class Amenities Service is receiving rave reviews from passengers. - May 01, 2015 - Preferred Limousine, LLC

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider Sunset Transportation Expands Leadership Team, Craig Marton Joins as President and COO St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C. Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club

Paragon Aviation Group Adds Minneapolis and New Orleans Locations Paragon Aviation Group is excited to announce the addition of Premier Jet Center in Minneapolis, MN and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services in New Orleans, LA to their rapidly expanding network of elite, full service FBOs. Premier Jet Center is the newest full service FBO in the Minneapolis/St. Paul... - October 10, 2014 - Paragon Aviation Group

Expanded Chicago Branch Office Means Increased Services, Savings to Sunset Transportation Customers Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation

GlobeAir Obtains New EASA AOC and Launches Air Cargo Services GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir

SeaPort Airlines Appoints Two Vice Presidents SeaPort Airlines has appointed two vice presidents, Max Griffin and Greg Smith, both with significant aviation experience. - July 10, 2014 - SeaPort Airlines, Inc.

The Frontier Airline Pilots Association (FAPA) Regains Certification as Exclusive Bargaining Representative for Pilots at Frontier Airlines The Frontier Airline Pilots Association (FAPA) has regained certification as the exclusive bargaining representative for the pilots at Frontier Airlines. Nearly 90% of Frontier pilots participated in the election with 87% of voters casting ballots in favor of FAPA. The National Mediation Board (NMB)... - June 17, 2014 - Frontier Airline Pilots Association

Dana Air Launches New Facebook Application for Reservations Offering Customers the Ability to Book, Reserve and Fly in the Smartest Way Possible - May 09, 2014 - Dana Airlines Ltd.

New Travel Service Packnada Promises Travelers a Luggage-Free Experience No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada

The Only Customs Broker in Albuquerque Celebrates Helping New Mexico Clients for Over One Year It has been just over one year now since D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker has been open for business in New Mexico. In that time the business has helped a variety of clients with imports and exports spanning a variety of industries. - November 05, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker

Take a Fast Jet to See Fast Cars in Abu Dhabi Say LuxuryJets Ltd Enjoy the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in exclusive luxury courtesy of London-based Luxury Jets Ltd. - September 19, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation Joins CargoNet; Increases Company Cargo Theft Prevention Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data to... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation

LuxuryJets Present the Top Ten Places to Visit on a Private Jet A list of the top ten places to visit on a private jet has been produced by aviation specialists LuxuryJets Ltd - August 09, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

Flying Private Jet - Brand New Private Jet Site Launches Flying Private Jet launches their new private jet and luxury website. - July 31, 2013 - Flying Private Jet

Albuquerque New Mexico Has a Licensed Customs Broker Again, After Nearly 3 Years Experienced Licensed Customs Broker, D'Ann L Brown, opens Customs Brokerage office to service the Freight Forwarding and import community in Santa Fe, Taos, Farmington, Albuquerque and surrounding areas of New Mexico. This is now the only Customs Brokerage company based in New Mexico with an actual licensed broker in the office. - June 08, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker

Charter a Helicopter for Summer Events Says LuxuryJets Ltd UK-based LuxuryJets says that whether planning to attend Royal Ascot, the British Grand Prix or a Summer Festival, chartering a helicopter is the way to go. - June 07, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd

TRIOSE Inc. Awarded a Third Party Freight Management Agreement with the Premier Healthcare Alliance TRIOSE Inc., a leader in the management of healthcare logistics, announced today that it has been awarded a 36-month group purchasing agreement with the Premier healthcare alliance, for Freight Management. Effective June 1, 2013, this renewed relationship allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for these services. - June 04, 2013 - TRIOSE, Inc

Aircraft Maintenance Technician Day Luncheon at Banyan Banyan celebrated its 8th annual AMT Day on Friday, May 24, 2013. This annual event pays tribute to Charles E. Taylor, the first Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT), who built Orville and Wilbur Wright’s engine. It is also a day that Banyan uses to honor its Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Avionics Team and Parts team for their dedication to quality and safety. - May 30, 2013 - Banyan Air Service

St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation, Opens New Branch Offices Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), has opened two new branch offices this past month. The first office is located in Grand Haven, MI, and the second office is located in Chicago, IL. This is a first for Sunset, and these branch offices will continue to grow and expand the Sunset... - May 22, 2013 - Sunset Transportation

U-Freight on the Move in Rotterdam U-Ocean, the oceanfreight forwarding brand of leading global freight and logistics provider the U-Freight Group (UFL), is on the move in The Netherlands, with U-Ocean Rotterdam relocating to a new office/warehouse facility. - May 14, 2013 - UFreight

There’s Spirit at Banyan Air Service Working together…growing together…winning together is a motto that is often heard at Banyan Air Service. While the Banyan team demonstrates a commitment to excellence, it’s not all work and no play at the Fort Lauderdale Executive based company. - April 21, 2013 - Banyan Air Service

Advanced Air Ambulance Provider Mercy Jets Announces Plan to Contribute to Heart Month Mercy Jets has announced it will make contributions to heart-related charities during the month of February in honor of Heart Month. The advanced air ambulance transportation and medical escort company is placing a special focus on cardiac and heart-related health. While the medical transport provider... - February 10, 2013 - Mercy Jets