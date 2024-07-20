Recent Headlines
Within Scheduled Air Transportation
SkyDec.io Launches Innovative Data Conversion Tools for Customs Brokers
SkyDec.io, a leading provider of data processing solutions, announces the official launch of its cutting-edge data conversion tools development and processing platform SkyDec.io tailored specifically for customs brokers. With over a decade of industry expertise, SkyDec.io aims to revolutionize the... - July 20, 2024 - SkyDec.io
Sarah Choudhary to Launch ICE Innovations' Groundbreaking Ride-Hailing App, ICEride
ICE Innovations, under the leadership of CEO Sarah Choudhary, announces the upcoming launch of ICEride, a pioneering ride-hailing service scheduled for release in late 2024. This new app aims to transform urban mobility by integrating advanced artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences... - May 03, 2024 - Ice Innovations
Luggage Free Launches Partnership with Six Senses
Luggage Free is excited to announce its most recent partnership with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, the hospitality brand renowned for its focus on wellness and sustainability. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will simplify the travel experience to any Six Senses property, making the... - August 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
Trunkmoves.com Launches Partner Lead Re-Targeting Program
Trunkmoves.com's lead retargeting program gives moving and relocation companies a strong passive revenue stream and greater possibilities of future business sales. - March 01, 2021 - Trunk Moves
Nick Herle and Heli Aviation Offer Important Wildlife Management Tool for the FWC
Florida currently has an incredibly rich ecosystem that’s filled with various species of plants and animals. The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in Florida is the main entity in charge of preserving the varied land and water habitats located throughout 66,000 square miles of... - February 19, 2021 - Nick Herle
Shipping Specialists, Luggage Free, Partnering with Timbers Resorts, a Global Developer and Operator of Luxury Hotels, Resorts and Residences
Collaboration ensures seamless travel to the privacy and serenity of Timbers Resorts properties. - February 11, 2021 - Luggage Free
Nick Herle’s Heli Aviation Offers Disaster Relief and Powerline Inspections
The chief pilot and founder of Heli Aviation has helped aid many crisis zones with their helicopter services. - January 29, 2021 - Nick Herle
Luggage Free Announces Partnership with Aman Resorts
As part of an ongoing effort to instill safety and confidence when traveling, Luggage Free is proud to announce its recent partnership with Aman, a collection of luxury hotels and resorts. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will streamline the journey to any Aman property thereby... - January 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
TAC Air and The Wall Street Journal Launch Digital Newspaper Distribution for Business Aviation Executives
To minimize touchpoints and promote safe and healthy environments for customers and employees, TAC Air has partnered with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) to launch the private aviation industry’s first digital newspaper amenity program. - December 05, 2020 - TAC Air
TAC Air Expands Far North with Acquisition of Prior Aviation FBO at Buffalo Niagara International Airport
TAC Air - BUF location brings the network count to 16 U.S. FBOs. - October 02, 2020 - TAC Air
BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes
BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™
iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics
Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Industrial Optimizers Open Miami Office
Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
Industrial Optimizers Celebrates 30 Years with with Anniversary Events
Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica
First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Langham Logistics Announces New CFO
Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team,... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL
Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly
Cebu Pacific Chooses MP2 to Support Its Growth
Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool. Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers
Shippabo Secures $1.8 Million in Private Funding
Tech startup cuts costs and simplifies global freight shipping for importers and exporters. - February 20, 2017 - Key Financial Media
Come to Delta Charlie's for a Romantic and Unique Valentine's Date Experience with a Special Dinner and Flight Package
Looking for a unique Valentine's Day date? How about a three course meal with a sight seeing tour in a plane? Delta Charlie's provides an unforgettable dining experience that will amaze your date! - January 30, 2017 - Delta Charlie's
3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch
Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing
Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture
Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal
Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo
Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics
3PL Leader Sunset Transportation’s New St. Louis Office to House Financial Division, Sustain National Growth
Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Inc. Magazine Recognizes Sunset Transportation as a “Fastest-Growing U.S. Company” for Double-Digit Expansion, Job Creation
National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Angel MedFlight Poised for Growth with New Corporate Headquarters
Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance
AirNet and Kalitta Charters Unite to Offer Specialized Cargo Charter and Avionics Maintenance Services
AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth. A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet
National Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Earns 2015 Top Workplace Ranking from St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Leading 3PL Provider Sunset Transportation Opens New Branch in Bend, Oregon
New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
3PL Leader Sunset Transportation Increases Services, Savings to Great Lakes Region with Expanded Michigan Branch
Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
CFO of Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Honored by St. Louis Business Journal
Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
NJ Based Limousine and Transportation Service Offering Special Amenities for Airport and Corporate Transportation
Preferred Limousine & Transportation Service offers Special Amenities to their passengers making ground transportation comfortable, relaxing and entertaining. Their First Class Amenities Service is receiving rave reviews from passengers. - May 01, 2015 - Preferred Limousine, LLC
Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider Sunset Transportation Expands Leadership Team, Craig Marton Joins as President and COO
St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C.
Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club
Paragon Aviation Group Adds Minneapolis and New Orleans Locations
Paragon Aviation Group is excited to announce the addition of Premier Jet Center in Minneapolis, MN and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services in New Orleans, LA to their rapidly expanding network of elite, full service FBOs. Premier Jet Center is the newest full service FBO in the Minneapolis/St. - October 10, 2014 - Paragon Aviation Group
Expanded Chicago Branch Office Means Increased Services, Savings to Sunset Transportation Customers
Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation
GlobeAir Obtains New EASA AOC and Launches Air Cargo Services
GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir
SeaPort Airlines Appoints Two Vice Presidents
SeaPort Airlines has appointed two vice presidents, Max Griffin and Greg Smith, both with significant aviation experience. - July 10, 2014 - SeaPort Airlines, Inc.
The Frontier Airline Pilots Association (FAPA) Regains Certification as Exclusive Bargaining Representative for Pilots at Frontier Airlines
The Frontier Airline Pilots Association (FAPA) has regained certification as the exclusive bargaining representative for the pilots at Frontier Airlines. Nearly 90% of Frontier pilots participated in the election with 87% of voters casting ballots in favor of FAPA. The National Mediation Board... - June 17, 2014 - Frontier Airline Pilots Association
Dana Air Launches New Facebook Application for Reservations
Offering Customers the Ability to Book, Reserve and Fly in the Smartest Way Possible - May 09, 2014 - Dana Airlines Ltd.
New Travel Service Packnada Promises Travelers a Luggage-Free Experience
No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada
The Only Customs Broker in Albuquerque Celebrates Helping New Mexico Clients for Over One Year
It has been just over one year now since D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker has been open for business in New Mexico. In that time the business has helped a variety of clients with imports and exports spanning a variety of industries. - November 05, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
Take a Fast Jet to See Fast Cars in Abu Dhabi Say LuxuryJets Ltd
Enjoy the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in exclusive luxury courtesy of London-based Luxury Jets Ltd. - September 19, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation Joins CargoNet; Increases Company Cargo Theft Prevention
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
LuxuryJets Present the Top Ten Places to Visit on a Private Jet
A list of the top ten places to visit on a private jet has been produced by aviation specialists LuxuryJets Ltd - August 09, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd