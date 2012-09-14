PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines.
A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical.
"Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly
Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool.
Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot management,... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers
Tech startup cuts costs and simplifies global freight shipping for importers and exporters. - February 20, 2017 - Key Financial Media
Looking for a unique Valentine's Day date? How about a three course meal with a sight seeing tour in a plane? Delta Charlie's provides an unforgettable dining experience that will amaze your date! - January 30, 2017 - Delta Charlie's
Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics
Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance, a leading air medical transportation provider, has announced a relocation and expansion of its corporate headquarters. Angel MedFlight has executed a 5-year lease at The Pinnacle in Perimeter Center, 17851 N. 85th St. in Scottsdale, Arizona, approximately two... - August 17, 2015 - Angel MedFlight Worldwide Air Ambulance
AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth.
A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo charter... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet
Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Preferred Limousine & Transportation Service offers Special Amenities to their passengers making ground transportation comfortable, relaxing and entertaining. Their First Class Amenities Service is receiving rave reviews from passengers. - May 01, 2015 - Preferred Limousine, LLC
St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club
Paragon Aviation Group is excited to announce the addition of Premier Jet Center in Minneapolis, MN and Hawthorne Global Aviation Services in New Orleans, LA to their rapidly expanding network of elite, full service FBOs.
Premier Jet Center is the newest full service FBO in the Minneapolis/St. Paul... - October 10, 2014 - Paragon Aviation Group
Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation
GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir
SeaPort Airlines has appointed two vice presidents, Max Griffin and Greg Smith, both with significant aviation experience. - July 10, 2014 - SeaPort Airlines, Inc.
The Frontier Airline Pilots Association (FAPA) has regained certification as the exclusive bargaining representative for the pilots at Frontier Airlines.
Nearly 90% of Frontier pilots participated in the election with 87% of voters casting ballots in favor of FAPA. The National Mediation Board (NMB)... - June 17, 2014 - Frontier Airline Pilots Association
Offering Customers the Ability to Book, Reserve and Fly in the Smartest Way Possible - May 09, 2014 - Dana Airlines Ltd.
No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada
It has been just over one year now since D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker has been open for business in New Mexico. In that time the business has helped a variety of clients with imports and exports spanning a variety of industries. - November 05, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
Enjoy the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in exclusive luxury courtesy of London-based Luxury Jets Ltd. - September 19, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data to... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
A list of the top ten places to visit on a private jet has been produced by aviation specialists LuxuryJets Ltd - August 09, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
Flying Private Jet launches their new private jet and luxury website. - July 31, 2013 - Flying Private Jet
Experienced Licensed Customs Broker, D'Ann L Brown, opens Customs Brokerage office to service the Freight Forwarding and import community in Santa Fe, Taos, Farmington, Albuquerque and surrounding areas of New Mexico. This is now the only Customs Brokerage company based in New Mexico with an actual licensed broker in the office. - June 08, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
UK-based LuxuryJets says that whether planning to attend Royal Ascot, the British Grand Prix or a Summer Festival, chartering a helicopter is the way to go. - June 07, 2013 - Luxury Jets Ltd
TRIOSE Inc., a leader in the management of healthcare logistics, announced today that it has been awarded a 36-month group purchasing agreement with the Premier healthcare alliance, for Freight Management. Effective June 1, 2013, this renewed relationship allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for these services. - June 04, 2013 - TRIOSE, Inc
Banyan celebrated its 8th annual AMT Day on Friday, May 24, 2013. This annual event pays tribute to Charles E. Taylor, the first Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT), who built Orville and Wilbur Wright’s engine. It is also a day that Banyan uses to honor its Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Avionics Team and Parts team for their dedication to quality and safety. - May 30, 2013 - Banyan Air Service
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), has opened two new branch offices this past month. The first office is located in Grand Haven, MI, and the second office is located in Chicago, IL. This is a first for Sunset, and these branch offices will continue to grow and expand the Sunset... - May 22, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
U-Ocean, the oceanfreight forwarding brand of leading global freight and
logistics provider the U-Freight Group (UFL), is on the move in The
Netherlands, with U-Ocean Rotterdam relocating to a new office/warehouse
facility. - May 14, 2013 - UFreight
Working together…growing together…winning together is a motto that is often heard at Banyan Air Service. While the Banyan team demonstrates a commitment to excellence, it’s not all work and no play at the Fort Lauderdale Executive based company. - April 21, 2013 - Banyan Air Service
Mercy Jets has announced it will make contributions to heart-related charities during the month of February in honor of Heart Month. The advanced air ambulance transportation and medical escort company is placing a special focus on cardiac and heart-related health.
While the medical transport provider... - February 10, 2013 - Mercy Jets
45 years after identifying the potential of the Turkish market, Davies Turner is set to further expand its multimodal presence in the trade between the UK and Turkey, developing more environmentally friendly supply chain solutions between the two countries.
Davies Turner is offering a re-engineered... - February 06, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd