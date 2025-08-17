Recent Headlines
Within Marine Cargo Handling
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta Unveils Bold Vision for the Future of Maritime Technology
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta has unveiled a strategic vision to transform the maritime industry through AI, predictive analytics, and automation. The company aims to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance for global shipping operators, supported by real-time data insights and international partnerships. - August 17, 2025 - VoyageX
VoyageX AI Introduces unified AI Platform for Ship Management, Crew Operations, and Compliance Automation
VoyageX AI Launches Unified Maritime Software Platform for Smarter Ship Management and HSSEQ Compliance - June 12, 2025 - VoyageX
Long An International Port Joins 12th Portech Asia Summit 2025 in Malaysia
Long An International Port made its inaugural appearance at the 12th PorTech Asia Summit 2025 and left a strong impression by showcasing its vision for green and smart port development. - January 16, 2025 - Long An International Port
VoyageX AI Launches Advanced Ship Maintenance Software with 3-Month Trial Access to Support Efficient Vessel Maintenance
VoyageX AI launches new Ship Maintenance Software with a 3-month trial, offering AI-driven solutions to optimize vessel maintenance, improve compliance, and enhance fleet efficiency. - November 04, 2024 - VoyageX
Refrigerated Shipping Containers Now for Sale at Container One
Container One, a leading provider of shipping containers in the United States, announced they're now offering refrigerated containers for sale. These reefer containers provide a unique solution for storing and moving temperature-sensitive products like food and medicine. - September 16, 2024 - Container One
Intuit's Method Features Container One in Video Success Story
Intuit's software partner Method published a video to their YouTube channel on March 25, 2024 that features Container One’s success with its product. - April 11, 2024 - Container One
Staxxon to Accept Pre-Order Deposits for Its 20-ft, 40-ft and 40-ft HC Folding Containers
Customers can reserve units before commercial delivery in 2022. - November 10, 2021 - Staxxon LLC
Luggage Free Launches Partnership with Six Senses
Luggage Free is excited to announce its most recent partnership with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, the hospitality brand renowned for its focus on wellness and sustainability. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will simplify the travel experience to any Six Senses property, making the... - August 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
Marine Online Reinvents Vessels S&P Business Model
Harnessing digital transformation for today’s vessel sales and purchase - April 24, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Marine Online’s Platform – the Answer to Today’s Chartering Needs
Cacao Paramount Sdn Bhd posted their cargo bound for East Asia on Marine Online’s platform and received a matching vessel notification shortly after. - March 31, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Marine Online’s Platform Offers Shipowners Direct Access to Marine Services
ADK Maritime Pte Ltd enlisted the help of Marine Online for their vessel’s safety-related works to be carried out in China. - March 28, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Panama Flagship Store Facilitates Successful Online Registry Applications
Panama Flagship Store is a maritime-oriented solution for the industry to navigate the COVID-19 induced disruptions, and shift towards digitisation. Since December 2020, Integrated Maritime Management (IMM) enjoyed several successful certificate and endorsement applications with Panama Flagship Store. - March 05, 2021 - Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Shipping Specialists, Luggage Free, Partnering with Timbers Resorts, a Global Developer and Operator of Luxury Hotels, Resorts and Residences
Collaboration ensures seamless travel to the privacy and serenity of Timbers Resorts properties. - February 11, 2021 - Luggage Free
Luggage Free Announces Partnership with Aman Resorts
As part of an ongoing effort to instill safety and confidence when traveling, Luggage Free is proud to announce its recent partnership with Aman, a collection of luxury hotels and resorts. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will streamline the journey to any Aman property thereby... - January 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
Staxxon Receives CSC Certification for Its Folding Shipping Container
Patented folding intermodal shipping container receives industry certification for use in international commerce. - May 19, 2020 - Staxxon LLC
Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas
Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic
Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina
U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China
Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.
ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat
Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc
Blackhawk Partners and Golden Sea Ways S.C. Sign a 200 Million Euros Partnership Agreement to Fund & Facilitate the Purchase of 25 Vessels
Blackhawk Partners, Inc. - a private equity family office involved in the physical commodities trading business and venture capital investments - is excited to announce it has signed today a Partnership Agreement with Golden Seaways to fund and facilitate the purchase of 25 vessels over the next 5... - September 22, 2014 - Golden sea ways S.C.
South African Navy Supports Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Conference to Boost Collaboration Among African Navies
Some 600 maritime and naval experts are to meet in Cape Town from 25-27 November to discuss the price of piracy in Africa and the institutional and technical solutions available during the annual Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference and exhibition. It is the largest maritime defence... - November 13, 2013 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa
Anti-Piracy Measures for Continent’s Coastline Discussed at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa
Increasing piracy and sea crimes on Africa’s coastline as well as illegal fishing in South African waters will be amongst concerns raised by high-ranking navy and maritime industry leaders at the Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference in Cape Town next week. Chief Director for... - November 04, 2012 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa
Summer Gets Hotter This Year with Trailerboat Fisherman Discounts on Tackles
This summer Baitbox.com.au and Trailerboat Fisherman are offering its subscribers an excellent chance to get a flat 70% discount off every tackle product in their range. Trailerboat Fisherman has taken the concept of discount to new heights with this offer. It means TBF magazine subscribers can... - April 19, 2012 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.
Global Company Celebrates 60 Successful Years and Officially Announces New Boating Business
Belzona Inc., Pushes the Boat Out with Its Worldwide Success and Harbors another Business in Florida Bringing a Load of Job Opportunities - February 03, 2012 - Belzona Marine
JT’s Top Shop Introduces New Line of Boat Canvas Supplies
Midland, Ontario based boating supplies specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced the introduction of several new product lines to the company’s already comprehensive boat canvas supplies catalogue. These new product additions are designed to provide their customers across both... - January 26, 2012 - JT's Top Shop
JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Updated Line of Products Including YKK Zippers
Midland, Ontario based boating supply specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced that they have recently added new items to their exceptional line of products for the do-it-yourself boater. The company’s new product additions, which include YKK zippers and brand-name grommets,... - January 11, 2012 - JT's Top Shop
Boating Equipment Specialists JT's Top Shop Add New Marine Upholstery Products to Their Catalogue
Midland, Ontario based boating equipment suppliers JT's Top Shop have recently announced that they have added a wide array of new marine upholstery solutions to their catalogue. The addition of these solutions is designed to give boaters from around the world more choice for their individual vessel... - December 14, 2011 - JT's Top Shop
JT’s Top Shop Announces Addition of New Boat Canvas Supplies to Catalogue
Leading Canadian-owned boat canvas supplies specialists JT’s Top Shop has recently announced that they’ve added several new products to their existing catalogue. These new solutions are designed to provide their clients around the globe with a wider range of choices when it comes to... - November 04, 2011 - JT's Top Shop
Baitbox.com.au Offers Special Holiday Discounts on Tackle Products for TBF Subscribers
This holiday season, Baitbox.com.au, in association with Marinews.com, has further slashed the prices of various tackle products available on its online shop for the Trailerboat Fisherman magazine subscribers. However, the massive discounts on the entire range are only available for a limited... - November 01, 2011 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.
Focus on Increased Piracy Threat at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa in Cape Town
Piracy and other maritime threats around Africa are now costing most international users of sea routes millions in increased fuel prices, insurance, security and ransom payments as well as costing Africa its integrity, security and position as a leading player in sea trade. This is according to... - October 24, 2011 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa
Leading Boat Canvas Supplies Specialist JT’s Top Shop Adds New How-to Section to Company Website
DIY boating market leaders JT’s Boat Shop have recently announced that they have added a new section on their website designed to help their cliental professionally install and repair the boat canvas supplies on their vessel. This new how-to section offers helpful hints, manufacturing... - October 14, 2011 - JT's Top Shop
JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Specialty Pricing on the Latest Marine Upholstery
Leading Canadian marine upholstery supplier JT’s Top Shop has recently announced that they are lowering their prices on their full catalogue of do-it-yourself boating equipment. Clients can now look forward to seeing lowering prices on the latest brand name canvas supplies and marine... - September 30, 2011 - JT's Top Shop
Marinews.com Pty Ltd Launches Online Tackle Shop: Announces Massive Introductory Discounts
After more than a decade of service, Trailerboat Fisherman and Marinews.com has launched a much awaited online tackle shop. - September 02, 2011 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.
Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI) Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership
Ocean Star International, Inc., OSI today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, as innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry which provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement... - September 01, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to China’s Exclusive Claim to South China Sea
Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the ongoing power struggle between the Chinese government and the governments of surrounding countries, over China’s claim to exclusive rights to the South China Sea; rights to waters that were before considered by most to be international waters. - August 29, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to Imminent Threat on Shipping Due to Hurricane Irene
Ocean Star International, Inc., (OSI) an international shipping company, is keeping careful watch on Hurricane Irene as she approaches the eastern coast of the US. The storm is continuing to gain power and speed. Numerous ports in the Caribbean as well as the US have taken precautionary measures and have closed pending the storm’s passing. OSI is watching Hurricane Irene as she develops and is in constant contact with its offices in the areas currently being affected by these storms. - August 27, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to Growing Piracy Issues in Somalia and Surrounding Areas
Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the ongoing piracy issues plaguing Somalia and the surrounding areas. Pirates have been the cause of over 100 hijackings in the first quarter of 2011 with ransom payments of more than $5 million. - August 06, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International, Inc. Becomes a Member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA)
Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, has become a member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). OSI is honored to be a part of an organization that is so vital to the shipping trade. Their membership will not only strengthen their ties to other top-notch companies in their industry but will also help them to continue to provide exceptional service to their customers while maintaining their long-standing standard of excellence. - July 24, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International of Broward County, Florida, Becomes RIM Certified
Ocean Star International (OSI) of Coral Springs, Florida, has become a Registered International Mover (RIM Certified). OSI received its RIM certification in late June, 2011 after successfully completing the certification process. This process included but was not limited to meeting strict RIM standards for equipment and facilities, passing an on-site inspection, and being tested on general shipping knowledge, procedural comprehension, and proper documentation practices. - July 15, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International Inc. (OSI) is Featured in May/June 2011 Issue of IAM Magazine
Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI) is featured in the May/June 2011 issue of The Portal, IAM’s Magazine. OSI, a leader in the specialty freight forwarding and logistics industry, is committed to excellence and is honored to be recognized in such a prestigious publication as that of the International Association of Movers. - July 03, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
New USD 750 Million Facility
The executive committee of Euronav NV (NYSE EURONEXT: EURN) today announced that it has signed a new USD 750 million forward start senior secured credit facility. - June 25, 2011 - Euronav NV
International Shipping Company, Ocean Star International, Inc., Receives Minority Business Enterprise Certification
OSI, Ocean Star International, Inc. has officially been certified as a small minority business. This will enhance their ability to deliver shipping services to government agencies and other businesses that support minority enterprises. - May 22, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to Ongoing Tragedy in Japan
Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the ongoing tragedy from the earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan on March 11, 2011, reassuring continued shipping service to Japan’s available ports. OSI still offers assistance to Japan if needed, and continues to monitor the situation with regard to its customers’ commerce. - May 19, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International (OSI) Announces the Opening of Their Office in Australia
Ocean Star International (OSI) is proud to announce the opening of their Australia office with the intention of expanding their global business and better serving customers worldwide. OSI is a leader in the freight forwarding and logistics industry whose goal is to increase international shipping, importing and exporting, to and from Australia. - May 14, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International Inc. (OSI) Unveils New Logo and Tagline as Part of Rebranding Initiative
Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI), a leader in the specialty freight forwarding and logistics industry will unveil its new logo and tagline as part of its rebranding initiative designed to establish and communicate the company’s status and position in the shipping industry. - April 25, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International, Inc. Retains Internet Marketing and Management Group, FL, for Rebranding and Campaigns
Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI), a world class leader in the specialty freight forwarding and logistics industry, has retained the Coral Springs, FL, company Internet Marketing and Management Group (IMMG) for rebranding, to launch new marketing campaigns, and business expansion. OSI services customers with their personal or commercial shipping needs internationally. - April 01, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to Tragedy in Japan and Offers Support
Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the tragic earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan on March 11, 2011, reassuring continued shipping service to Japan’s available ports. OSI will offer assistance to Japan if needed, and monitor the situation with regard to its customers’ commerce. - March 23, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
International Shipping Company, Ocean Star International, Inc. is Proud to Announce the Launch of Their New Website
Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI), a world class leader in the specialty freight forwarding and logistics industry, launches a new Website to enhance customer experience. OSI serves customers with their personal or commercial shipping needs internationally. - February 19, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.
Euronav - First Semester Results 2010
The executive committee of Euronav NV (NYSE EURONEXT BRUSSELS: EURN) today reported its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2010. - July 25, 2010 - Euronav NV