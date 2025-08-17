Ocean Star International, Inc., (OSI) an international shipping company, is keeping careful watch on Hurricane Irene as she approaches the eastern coast of the US. The storm is continuing to gain power and speed. Numerous ports in the Caribbean as well as the US have taken precautionary measures and have closed pending the storm’s passing. OSI is watching Hurricane Irene as she develops and is in constant contact with its offices in the areas currently being affected by these storms. - August 27, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.