PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.

ShipSecure Mitigating the Maritime Cyber Threat Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSecure suite of cyber defense services. ShipSecure is the first comprehensive cyber security service offered to the shipping community. ShipSecure suite provides services that mitigate the cyber threat against vessels by delivering real time threat assessment and defense over the satellite data stream. - June 06, 2017 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Blackhawk Partners and Golden Sea Ways S.C. Sign a 200 Million Euros Partnership Agreement to Fund & Facilitate the Purchase of 25 Vessels Blackhawk Partners, Inc. - a private equity family office involved in the physical commodities trading business and venture capital investments - is excited to announce it has signed today a Partnership Agreement with Golden Seaways to fund and facilitate the purchase of 25 vessels over the next 5 years. About... - September 22, 2014 - Golden sea ways S.C.

South African Navy Supports Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Conference to Boost Collaboration Among African Navies Some 600 maritime and naval experts are to meet in Cape Town from 25-27 November to discuss the price of piracy in Africa and the institutional and technical solutions available during the annual Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference and exhibition. It is the largest maritime defence and... - November 13, 2013 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Anti-Piracy Measures for Continent’s Coastline Discussed at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa Increasing piracy and sea crimes on Africa’s coastline as well as illegal fishing in South African waters will be amongst concerns raised by high-ranking navy and maritime industry leaders at the Maritime & Coastal Security Africa conference in Cape Town next week. Chief Director for Maritime... - November 04, 2012 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Summer Gets Hotter This Year with Trailerboat Fisherman Discounts on Tackles This summer Baitbox.com.au and Trailerboat Fisherman are offering its subscribers an excellent chance to get a flat 70% discount off every tackle product in their range. Trailerboat Fisherman has taken the concept of discount to new heights with this offer. It means TBF magazine subscribers can avail... - April 19, 2012 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.

Global Company Celebrates 60 Successful Years and Officially Announces New Boating Business Belzona Inc., Pushes the Boat Out with Its Worldwide Success and Harbors another Business in Florida Bringing a Load of Job Opportunities - February 03, 2012 - Belzona Marine

JT’s Top Shop Introduces New Line of Boat Canvas Supplies Midland, Ontario based boating supplies specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced the introduction of several new product lines to the company’s already comprehensive boat canvas supplies catalogue. These new product additions are designed to provide their customers across both Canada... - January 26, 2012 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Updated Line of Products Including YKK Zippers Midland, Ontario based boating supply specialist JT’s Top Shop have recently announced that they have recently added new items to their exceptional line of products for the do-it-yourself boater. The company’s new product additions, which include YKK zippers and brand-name grommets, have... - January 11, 2012 - JT's Top Shop

Boating Equipment Specialists JT's Top Shop Add New Marine Upholstery Products to Their Catalogue Midland, Ontario based boating equipment suppliers JT's Top Shop have recently announced that they have added a wide array of new marine upholstery solutions to their catalogue. The addition of these solutions is designed to give boaters from around the world more choice for their individual vessel needs. Boating... - December 14, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Announces Addition of New Boat Canvas Supplies to Catalogue Leading Canadian-owned boat canvas supplies specialists JT’s Top Shop has recently announced that they’ve added several new products to their existing catalogue. These new solutions are designed to provide their clients around the globe with a wider range of choices when it comes to constructing... - November 04, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

Baitbox.com.au Offers Special Holiday Discounts on Tackle Products for TBF Subscribers This holiday season, Baitbox.com.au, in association with Marinews.com, has further slashed the prices of various tackle products available on its online shop for the Trailerboat Fisherman magazine subscribers. However, the massive discounts on the entire range are only available for a limited time. The... - November 01, 2011 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.

Focus on Increased Piracy Threat at Maritime & Coastal Security Africa in Cape Town Piracy and other maritime threats around Africa are now costing most international users of sea routes millions in increased fuel prices, insurance, security and ransom payments as well as costing Africa its integrity, security and position as a leading player in sea trade. This is according to Tracey-Lee... - October 24, 2011 - Maritime & Coastal Security Africa

Leading Boat Canvas Supplies Specialist JT’s Top Shop Adds New How-to Section to Company Website DIY boating market leaders JT’s Boat Shop have recently announced that they have added a new section on their website designed to help their cliental professionally install and repair the boat canvas supplies on their vessel. This new how-to section offers helpful hints, manufacturing information... - October 14, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

JT’s Top Shop Now Offering Specialty Pricing on the Latest Marine Upholstery Leading Canadian marine upholstery supplier JT’s Top Shop has recently announced that they are lowering their prices on their full catalogue of do-it-yourself boating equipment. Clients can now look forward to seeing lowering prices on the latest brand name canvas supplies and marine upholstery... - September 30, 2011 - JT's Top Shop

Marinews.com Pty Ltd Launches Online Tackle Shop: Announces Massive Introductory Discounts After more than a decade of service, Trailerboat Fisherman and Marinews.com has launched a much awaited online tackle shop. - September 02, 2011 - Marinews.com Pty Ltd.

Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI) Joins U.S. EPA SmartWay® Transport Partnership Ocean Star International, Inc., OSI today announced that it joined the SmartWay® Transport Partnership, as innovative collaboration between U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and industry which provides a framework to assess the environmental and energy efficiency of goods movement supply... - September 01, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to China’s Exclusive Claim to South China Sea Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the ongoing power struggle between the Chinese government and the governments of surrounding countries, over China’s claim to exclusive rights to the South China Sea; rights to waters that were before considered by most to be international waters. - August 29, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to Imminent Threat on Shipping Due to Hurricane Irene Ocean Star International, Inc., (OSI) an international shipping company, is keeping careful watch on Hurricane Irene as she approaches the eastern coast of the US. The storm is continuing to gain power and speed. Numerous ports in the Caribbean as well as the US have taken precautionary measures and have closed pending the storm’s passing. OSI is watching Hurricane Irene as she develops and is in constant contact with its offices in the areas currently being affected by these storms. - August 27, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to Growing Piracy Issues in Somalia and Surrounding Areas Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the ongoing piracy issues plaguing Somalia and the surrounding areas. Pirates have been the cause of over 100 hijackings in the first quarter of 2011 with ransom payments of more than $5 million. - August 06, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International, Inc. Becomes a Member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, has become a member of the National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA). OSI is honored to be a part of an organization that is so vital to the shipping trade. Their membership will not only strengthen their ties to other top-notch companies in their industry but will also help them to continue to provide exceptional service to their customers while maintaining their long-standing standard of excellence. - July 24, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International of Broward County, Florida, Becomes RIM Certified Ocean Star International (OSI) of Coral Springs, Florida, has become a Registered International Mover (RIM Certified). OSI received its RIM certification in late June, 2011 after successfully completing the certification process. This process included but was not limited to meeting strict RIM standards for equipment and facilities, passing an on-site inspection, and being tested on general shipping knowledge, procedural comprehension, and proper documentation practices. - July 15, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International Inc. (OSI) is Featured in May/June 2011 Issue of IAM Magazine Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI) is featured in the May/June 2011 issue of The Portal, IAM’s Magazine. OSI, a leader in the specialty freight forwarding and logistics industry, is committed to excellence and is honored to be recognized in such a prestigious publication as that of the International Association of Movers. - July 03, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

New USD 750 Million Facility The executive committee of Euronav NV (NYSE EURONEXT: EURN) today announced that it has signed a new USD 750 million forward start senior secured credit facility. - June 25, 2011 - Euronav NV

International Shipping Company, Ocean Star International, Inc., Receives Minority Business Enterprise Certification OSI, Ocean Star International, Inc. has officially been certified as a small minority business. This will enhance their ability to deliver shipping services to government agencies and other businesses that support minority enterprises. - May 22, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to Ongoing Tragedy in Japan Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the ongoing tragedy from the earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan on March 11, 2011, reassuring continued shipping service to Japan’s available ports. OSI still offers assistance to Japan if needed, and continues to monitor the situation with regard to its customers’ commerce. - May 19, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International (OSI) Announces the Opening of Their Office in Australia Ocean Star International (OSI) is proud to announce the opening of their Australia office with the intention of expanding their global business and better serving customers worldwide. OSI is a leader in the freight forwarding and logistics industry whose goal is to increase international shipping, importing and exporting, to and from Australia. - May 14, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International Inc. (OSI) Unveils New Logo and Tagline as Part of Rebranding Initiative Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI), a leader in the specialty freight forwarding and logistics industry will unveil its new logo and tagline as part of its rebranding initiative designed to establish and communicate the company’s status and position in the shipping industry. - April 25, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International, Inc. Retains Internet Marketing and Management Group, FL, for Rebranding and Campaigns Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI), a world class leader in the specialty freight forwarding and logistics industry, has retained the Coral Springs, FL, company Internet Marketing and Management Group (IMMG) for rebranding, to launch new marketing campaigns, and business expansion. OSI services customers with their personal or commercial shipping needs internationally. - April 01, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Ocean Star International, Inc. Responds to Tragedy in Japan and Offers Support Ocean Star International, Inc., an international shipping company, provides a response to the tragic earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan on March 11, 2011, reassuring continued shipping service to Japan’s available ports. OSI will offer assistance to Japan if needed, and monitor the situation with regard to its customers’ commerce. - March 23, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

International Shipping Company, Ocean Star International, Inc. is Proud to Announce the Launch of Their New Website Ocean Star International, Inc. (OSI), a world class leader in the specialty freight forwarding and logistics industry, launches a new Website to enhance customer experience. OSI serves customers with their personal or commercial shipping needs internationally. - February 19, 2011 - Ocean Star International, Inc.

Euronav - First Semester Results 2010 The executive committee of Euronav NV (NYSE EURONEXT BRUSSELS: EURN) today reported its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2010. - July 25, 2010 - Euronav NV

ShipSat: Affordable Maritime Internet via Satellite World-Link Communications’ Hybrid Broadband Solution Makes the Internet at Sea a Reality - May 27, 2010 - World-Link Communications, Inc

World-Link Communications Earns ISO 9001:2008 Certification World-Link Communications today announces that it has received ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management certification. World-Link is committed to quality process management and to delivering reliable and innovative maritime communications services. The Company has established a measurable approach when developing,... - May 27, 2010 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Two Immigrants Struggle for Houston Success Partners from Central America Celebrate 25-Year Cargo Business - January 07, 2010 - Cargo Import Brokers, Inc.

World-Link Communications Achieves Gold World-Link Communications, an Inmarsat service provider (SP), has achieved Gold Service Provider status in the mobile satellite operator’s new accreditation scheme. World-Link received praise for their technical innovation in maritime value-added products that facilitate shipping companies’... - December 18, 2009 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Carex Shipping Upgrades Its Overseas Motorcycle Shipping Service Carex Shipping, an international cargo shipping company, makes improvements to its overseas motorcycle shipping service. - December 06, 2009 - Carex Shipping

FSO Project Update Euronav NV (EURONEXT BRUSSELS: EURN) provided an update today on the FSO Asia, a Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) service vessel owned by the joint venture in which OSG and Euronav NV each has a 50% interest. - December 05, 2009 - Euronav NV

Third Quarter Results 2009 The executive committee of Euronav NV (EuroNext Brussels: Eurn) today reported its financial results for the three months ended 30th September 2009. - October 25, 2009 - Euronav NV

World-Link Communications Wins the 2009 Seatrade Award for the Technical Innovation Category with ahoy-ahoy.net, the First Seafarer’s Social Network ahoy-ahoy.net , the first seafarer’s social network optimized for the maritime broadband connection, has been named the winner of the 2009 Seatrade Middle East & Indian Subcontinent Award in the Technical Innovation category. The awards presentation was held in Dubai. The award was presented... - October 15, 2009 - World-Link Communications, Inc

World-Link Communications Launches ShipSat – Managed Ku & L Broadband Service Today World-Link Communications announced the availability of its ShipSat service, a broadband IP solution that integrates Ku VSAT and Inmarsat’s L band services. ShipSat, for a flat monthly fee, delivers global IP access, least-cost-routing (LCR) and switching capabilities among Inmarsat FBB,... - September 29, 2009 - World-Link Communications, Inc

Euronav Announces Convertible Bond Offering Increased to USD 150 Million Following the placement of its fixed rate senior unsecured convertible bonds, due 2015 (the "Bonds") on Friday 4 September 2009, Euronav NV announces that due to additional demand from existing investors, the company has increased the size of the bond offering by an amount of USD 25 million,... - September 20, 2009 - Euronav NV

Euronav to Raise USD 125 Million On 4 September 2009, Euronav NV (‘Euronav’) priced its offering (the ‘Offering’) of USD 125 million fixed rate senior unsecured convertible bonds, due 2015 (the ‘Bonds’). - September 09, 2009 - Euronav NV

Euronav Launches an Offer of Up to USD 200 Million Fixed Rate Convertible Bonds, Due 2015 Euronav NV (‘Euronav’) announces that it has launched today an offering (the ‘Offering’) of up to USD 200 million fixed rate senior unsecured convertible bonds, due 2015 (the ‘Bonds’). - September 06, 2009 - Euronav NV

First Semester Results 2009 The executive committee of Euronav NV (Euronext Brussels: EURN) today reported its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2009. - July 26, 2009 - Euronav NV

Innovative Web Application Offers Shippers a New Way to Collect Competitive Ocean Container Shipping Rates Delymar.com announces the launch of their Innovative web application where shippers can collect competitive ocean container shipping rates, and freight forwarders can find new customers. How can shippers and freight forwarders alike cut time, costs, and find new business? By using the latest web-enabled... - February 19, 2009 - Delymar.com