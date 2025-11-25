The National Parking Association (NPA) has selected Laney Solutions’ Kathleen Laney, President, as a part of its 2016 40 Under 40 class of young professionals and up-and-coming leaders in the parking industry. Ms. Laney and the other chosen individuals, representing multiple sectors of the parking industry, will be inducted into the awards program at the NPA 2016 Convention & Expo on September 20 in Atlanta, GA. - August 19, 2016 - Kathleen Laney