Recent Headlines
Within Urban Transit Systems
Sia Kusha, Leading Industry Figure on Public-Private Partnership Funding, Joins Swyft Cities as Advisor
Sia Kusha, a leading innovator in infrastructure financing, has joined Swyft Cities as an advisor on development of public-private funding strategies for its transformative transportation projects. - November 25, 2025 - Swyft Cities
Sensonic Board Appoints Ashish Upadhyay as New Chief Executive Officer
Sensonic, a pioneer in fiber optic sensing for the rail industry, today announced the appointment of Ashish Upadhyay as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Upadhyay brings a unique and comprehensive background combining deep expertise in core railway systems, signalling,... - April 04, 2025 - Sensonic
Chariot Welcomes Octavio Hinojosa as Executive Director
Chariot, formerly known as Drive a Senior Central Texas, provides free transportation and socialization for non-driving aging adults. As the organization continues to grow in service to the Greater Austin community, Chariot’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Octavio Hinojosa as Executive Director. - June 05, 2024 - Chariot
Bicycle Rides Across Georgia Announces Route for 2023 Big BRAG Ride
The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is excited to announce the route for their annual Big BRAG ride, taking place June 3-10, 2023. Cyclists will embark on a nearly 400-mile journey across the state of Georgia, starting in Clayton on Sunday, June 4, and finishing in downtown Augusta on Saturday,... - January 27, 2023 - Bicycle Ride Across Georgia
BOND Mobility Acquires e-motionlabs
BOND Mobility, the leading premium micromobility operator has acquired e-motionlabs, a micromobility technology company to strengthen its technological capabilities and engineering capacity. BOND Mobility will integrate emotionlabs' technology platform and operations to boost its service oriented, data-driven offering. - June 06, 2020 - BOND Mobility
Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) Scores Big in Florida State Budget
TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, is receiving a record-level amount of state funds, $2.5 million as authorized by the Florida Legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, to go toward operations and to study advanced transit innovations. - July 03, 2019 - TBARTA
The Future of Regional Transit in Tampa Bay Unveiled: Envision 2030
The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) is developing a 10-year regional transit plan for five Florida Gulf Coast counties in the Tampa Bay area. The public is now invited to participate in Envision 2030. - May 15, 2019 - TBARTA
Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project Advances Along Florida's Gulf Coast
TBARTA, the Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority, has proposed bus rapid transit to provide regional service in a three-county area. The project took a major step forward when the TBARTA board approved a contract with WSP USA to conduct a Project Development and Environmental Study (PD&E). - April 29, 2019 - TBARTA
FareShare is Changing the Road Trip, One Music Festival at a Time
FareShare.io, a Los Angeles based startup, just launched a city to city travel platform that aims to bring hitchhiking into the digital age. - March 29, 2019 - FareShare
OurBus Expands to More Locations in the US
OurBus, a tech company specializing in crowdsourced intercity and commuter bus routes, is excited to be expanding service in the Northeast and Texas, with service launching in the following cities: Rochester, N.Y. to New York City - December 20; Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh - December 21; Clifton, N.J. to Washington, D.C. - December 23 ; Washington, D.C. to New York City - express service, December 23 - January 04, 2019 - OurBus Inc.
NEXT Future Transportation Joins Public Finance Thought Leadership Discussion – Contributes Perspective on the Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles
NEXT Future Transportation Inc. ("NEXT"), the world’s leading modular-electric vehicle company, is pleased to join municipal finance leaders – from public sector issuers to investors, investment bankers, municipal advisors, rating agencies, buyers and bond counsels to discuss... - October 04, 2018 - NEXT Future Transportation
The First Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Buses Delivered to Multiple California School Districts by A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, successfully delivered seven new All Electric - All American zero emissions school buses built by Blue Bird to multiple school districts in Southern California this past week. These buses were funded by South Coast Air Quality... - October 02, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
NEXT Future Transportation Announces Autonomous Parcel Delivery Solution - Introduces the World’s First Modular Mobile Parcel Locker
Silicon Valley autonomous transportation startup identifies final-mile parcel delivery as an opportunity to enhance the customer experience, while creating significant supply chain improvements to traditional operating models. - September 27, 2018 - NEXT Future Transportation
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of transportation solutions, announces the appointment of Frank Dopp as Director of Operations. Frank’s role includes the full responsibility for Operations of Service and Parts for both Colton and Sacramento A-Z locations. - July 06, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales Inc.
Emmanuele Spera (CEO) of NEXT Future Transportation Was Honored with the New Mobility Visionary Award at the Automotive Global Awards North America 2018 in Detroit
Emmanuele Spera, Co-Founder and CEO, NEXT Future Transportation received the prestigious New Mobility Visionary Award at the fourth Automotive Global Awards North America in Detroit. - April 19, 2018 - NEXT Future Transportation
On-Demand, Driverless Shuttles: DemandTrans and EasyMile Partner to Bring Next Gen Capabilities to Agencies and Riders Nationwide
DemandTrans Solutions, a leading expert in Mobility-On-Demand technology, has partnered with EasyMile, a global leader in driverless technology, to provide efficient autonomous solutions to public agencies across North America as well as a customer-facing app that will enable point-to-point... - January 26, 2018 - EasyMile
The All-New Zero Emissions Blue Bird All American School Bus Heads to Northern California as A-Z Bus Sales Wraps Up Their Ride and Drive Event
After a week of touring in Southern California, the all-new zero emissions Blue Bird All American electric school bus heads to Northern California for its final Ride and Drive Event hosted by A-Z Bus Sales. - January 13, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Introduces the New 2018 Blue Bird All American Type D Electric School Bus Ride and Drive Events Throughout California
A-Z Bus Sales, Blue Bird and Adomani team up to showcase the all-new Blue Bird Type D Electric School Bus in California from January 8 through January 17 at select California school districts. - January 05, 2018 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Awarded Sales Excellence Award from Glaval Bus
A-Z Bus Sales Commercial and Transit Bus Sales division recognized for sales excellence by Glaval Bus for exceeding Glaval's sales goals throughout the California and Hawaii sales territory. - October 11, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division
A-Z Bus Sales names new Director of their Commercial and Transit Sales Division. The new director will oversee the commercial and transit bus sales team for California, Arizona, Nevada, and Hawaii. - September 05, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Announces the Hiring of Brandon Bluhm: Director of New School Bus Sales
A-Z Bus hires new Director of New School Bus Sales to fully run and plan the departments strategic and sales executions for their core bus brands, Blue Bird, Micro Bird, and Collins Bus. - June 20, 2017 - A-Z Bus Sales
Sanitis Global Appoints New Director of Sales
Sanitis (http://www.sanitisglobal.com) announced today that Andy Boisvert has joined the firm to further develop their growing portfolio of regional and national accounts. - March 02, 2017 - Sanitis
Tahoe Transportation District Gets Real-Time Arrival Information Powered by Swiftly, Inc.
TTD riders in the South Lake Tahoe region can now get real-time information about arriving buses right from their smartphones. - September 08, 2016 - Swiftly, Inc.
CCCTA (Central Contra Costa Transit Authority) Awards 5 Year Solar Sign Contract to Waysine LLC
WaySine LLC, a leading manufacturer of solar powered real time information signs for bus stops and shelters, is please to announce the award and installation of solar powered LCD signs throughout CCCTA's transit service. CCCTA selected Way Sine for it's low power, low cost, and ease of use... - August 27, 2016 - WaySine LLC
Kathleen Laney Honored as One of Parking Industry’s Most Influential Young Professionals
The National Parking Association (NPA) has selected Laney Solutions’ Kathleen Laney, President, as a part of its 2016 40 Under 40 class of young professionals and up-and-coming leaders in the parking industry. Ms. Laney and the other chosen individuals, representing multiple sectors of the parking industry, will be inducted into the awards program at the NPA 2016 Convention & Expo on September 20 in Atlanta, GA. - August 19, 2016 - Kathleen Laney
KiwiTaxi on the Largest Airports in the World
Even small towns usually have their own airports, let alone millionaire-cities with dense tourist traffic. KiwiTaxi did some research on which airports are truly considered the largest ones in the world. - July 07, 2016 - Kiwitaxi.com
Sanitis Announces New Partnership with HealthNet to Install Zylast Hand Hygiene Solution
Sanitis, an Austin-based supplier of innovative eco-friendly, next-generation infection control, disinfecting, and “green cleaning” products announced Friday that it has entered into a new partnership with HealthNet, Inc., Indiana’s largest Federally Qualified Health... - June 19, 2016 - Sanitis
Eastern Sierra Transit Authority Partners with Swiftly, Inc. to Bring Real-Time Information to Transit Riders in the Mammoth Lakes Region
Eastern Sierra Transit Authority has partnered with mobility solutions company Swiftly, Inc. to bring real-time arrival information to transit riders in the Mammoth Lakes region. - June 16, 2016 - Swiftly, Inc.
DC Metro and Bus App Hits 1 Million Downloads
Smartphone app's popularity spikes amid DC Metro's ongoing woes. Hits 1 million user downloads. - May 12, 2016 - Dixon Mobility, LLC
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Signs Four-State Exclusive Dealership Agreement with Tiffany Coach Builders
A-Z Bus Sales becomes first dealership to Tiffany Coach Builders, a premium luxury bus and limousine manufacturer. - May 06, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Announces Sales of A2Z Emissions to Diesel Emissions Service
A-Z Bus Sales announces the sale of their emissions solutions division, A2Z Emissions, to Diesel Emissions Service of Redding, California. - February 16, 2016 - A-Z Bus Sales
Brasco Premiers Urban Contemporary Shelter Line to Landscape Architects
At the annual American Society of Landscape Architects Show (ASLA) in Chicago, IL, Brasco International premiered its latest design series – The Aspen. This line is unique in that it performs as a bike shelter, transit shelter, smoking shelter, or independent space-making walls. The 13 x 7... - November 25, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.
Campus Transit at the Epicenter of Innovation and Cultural Change
Universities have long been the epicenter of innovation and cultural change. As our collective attitudes toward transit, transportation and personal mobility evolve, universities are poised to drive yet another cultural and technological revolution. A campus is the perfect environment to advance... - October 08, 2015 - TransLoc
NYU Introduces On-Demand Transit App for Students
The app NYU students use to track their buses in real time now provides a seamless Safe Ride request option that is reducing wait times and improving access and safety for students needing late night transportation. TransLoc OnDemand allows students to request a Safe Ride from the TransLoc Rider... - September 27, 2015 - TransLoc
A-Z Bus Sales Wins Portion of AZNIGP Contract for Cutaway Buses
A-Z Bus Sales Wins a portion of the National Institute of Government Purchasing, Arizona Chapter Contract #ADSPO16-102777 for Cutaway Buses. The cutaway bus selected by A-Z Bus Sales is the Elkhart Coach Bus, a highly configurable shuttle bus. - September 23, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
Brasco Awards Student Scholarship to Bike Shelter Design Contest Winners
Brasco International announces its 2015 Student Design Contest Winners. The contest invited college students to submit innovative architectural streetscape designs of a bus shelter, bike shelter, parklet, or combination thereof. Brasco launched the Student Design Contest at the 2014 ASLA show in... - September 04, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.
Brasco Launches European Influenced Cart Corral Series with Woodgrain Aluminum
The leading manufacturer of branded cart corrals introduces The Arbor Series cart corral line – a fresh design with clean lines, optional translucent roof and hanging banner. The Arbor is available in three configurations, each with bold 6” square columns that can be powder coated to... - August 28, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.
Les Hopper, PE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President – Business Development
RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Les Hopper, PE, has joined their team as Vice President – Business Development and San Diego Regional Manager to lead their San Diego office and facilitate the company’s continued growth by heading up their business development efforts. - August 15, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.
RailPros Awarded Alameda Corridor-East Grade Crossing Project
RailPros is excited to announce that they were awarded a contract to provide Preliminary Engineering and Final Design Services for the Pomona At-Grade Crossing Safety Improvement Project with Alameda Corridor-East Construction Authority. - July 10, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.
Bike Friendly University to Add More Brasco Bike Shelters to Campus
In celebration of Bike Month, Brasco International recognizes Stony Brook University in New York for its ongoing bike-friendly improvements. Stony Brook just ordered 8 additional bike shelters to add to the 15 other recently installed shelters. As a bike friendly campus, Stony Brook offers... - May 30, 2015 - Brasco International, Inc.
A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Central California
A-Z Bus Sales, California's Blue Bird Bus Distributor, names Terry White as New School Bus Territory Manager for Central California. - May 04, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales Announces New School Bus Territory Sales Manager for Northeast and Central California
A-Z Bus Sales Appoints Tom Scheidt as Territory Sales Manager of New School Bus Sales in California. Tom will manage California's Northeast and Central Counties. - April 21, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires New Director of Sales for Their Commercial & Transit Division
Karl Esguerra is appointed new Director of Commercial & Transit Sales at A-Z Bus Sales, Colton California. - April 14, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
MCI Supplier Kiel Sets New FMVSS 210 Testing Record for Safest Slider Seat with Three-Point Seat Belt and Stainless Steel Legs
Next generation slider seat safest, easiest to operate stainless steel model on the market for wheelchair lift equipped coaches; patent for self-aligning, foot-operated system pending. - March 12, 2015 - Kiel North America
Bob Matthews, PE, SE Joins RailPros, Inc. as Vice President
RailPros, Inc. is proud to announce that Bob Matthews, PE, SE, has joined the team as Vice President, Irvine Headquarters Office Manager to lead the RailPros engineering team and grow their company’s structural division. - March 05, 2015 - RailPros, Inc.
Kiel North America Introduces New Seat Model for Intercity and High Speed Rail Travel
Comfort Line to enhance premium travel experience with ergonomic, modern design; Stadler Rail already incorporates over 1,400 seats in MTR Express Sweden, other projects to follow - March 03, 2015 - Kiel North America
Kiel North America Presents Lightweight Innovations in Motor Coach Seating at UMA Expo in New Orleans
U.S. seating manufacturer exhibits spacious, fuel-efficient seat models with ergonomic European design at the United Motorcoach Association 2015 showcase in New Orleans. - January 19, 2015 - Kiel North America
A2Z Emissions Solutions Announces the Hiring of a New Director of Sales
A2Z Emissions Solutions, a division of A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. Hires Matthew Groth as Director of Sales in California. - January 15, 2015 - A-Z Bus Sales
Kiel North America Infuses California Program with Innovative Seating Systems
107 buses equipped with lightweight, highly comfortable Kiel seats that set new standards in comfort, safety, and efficiency. - January 14, 2015 - Kiel North America
METRO Houston Implements New Fleet with Kiel Coach Seats
US-seating specialist delivers over 5,200 lightweight, German-engineered seats for new fleet of 95 MCI commuter coaches. Kiel North America, a trendsetting seat provider to transit systems around the world, announced today that it has been delivering 95 sets of its premium quality coach seats to... - November 21, 2014 - Kiel North America