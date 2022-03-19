Recent Headlines
Within Pipeline Transportation of Refined Petroleum Products
Flow Management Devices Welcomes Braden Montalvo
Braden Montalvo Joins FMD as Regional Sales Manager in Houston, Texas - March 19, 2022 - Flow Management Devices
Flow Management Devices Expands Middle East Sales Coverage
Please join FMD in welcoming Faiz Alkalbi as Regional Manager Middle East and North Africa. - February 09, 2022 - Flow Management Devices
Flow Management Devices Makes Significant Commitment to Expedite Small Volume Prover Delivery
Flow Management Devices, LLC (Flow MD), a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), a premier manufacturer of Small Volume Provers, is pleased to announce improved lead times for their two large prover models; the FMD-130 and the FMD-200. Recent updates and improvements to the procurement and... - June 04, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
Flow Management Devices Small Volume Prover Heading to Calibration Lab in Saudi Arabia
FMD Ships Small Volume Prover to Saudi Arabia for use in Calibration Lab in Damman Industrial City. - April 08, 2021 - Flow Management Devices
American PetroLog Adds Michael Rutherford as Senior Vice President
American PetroLog, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, hires Michael Rutherford as their Senior Vice President. American PetroLog provides logistics, transportation and rail to truck transloading throughout the US. - January 16, 2020 - American PetroLog
Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider
Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC
American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks
American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog
American PetroLog is Awarded Texas Mutual Insurance’s Safety Grant
Safety grant has been awarded to American PetroLog's Venus, TX transload and storage terminal serving BNSF Railway. - August 04, 2017 - American PetroLog
Flow Management Devices Raises the Bar in Small Volume Proving. Introducing the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover (SVP).
Flow Management Devices introduces the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover with enhanced performance and safety features. - June 09, 2017 - Flow Management Devices
American PetroLog Adds Another Military Veteran
West Point graduate and combat veteran Chris Clark joins American PetroLog team. - May 23, 2017 - American PetroLog
American PetroLog Opens BNSF Transload Terminal in TX
American PetroLog has opened a full service BNSF terminal with bulk liquid, dry bulk and carload transloading and storage capabilities. - May 22, 2017 - American PetroLog
Jim Million Named National Account Executive
Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog
American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA
With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog
Lowery Plumbing of Texas Receives Nu Line “Job of the Year Award”
Nu Flow licensees from all around the world recently gathered in Las Vegas for the annual Licensee Summit. Lowery Plumbing, Heat and Air Conditioning of Texas was chosen to receive the Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 in a room full of other licensees. It was their work at The... - May 14, 2015 - Nu Flow
Veteran Owned Carolina Pipe Repair Receives Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award”
Carolina Pipe Repair LLC, a Nu Flow Licensee, recently gained recognition for its hard work at Rebound Behavioral Health in Lancaster, SC. The South Carolina based company received the Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 at the annual Nu Flow Licensee Summit in Las Vegas. Chris... - May 13, 2015 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Italia Expands Reach with Two New Licensees
Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor has announced that Nu Flow Italia has added two new companies to their list of Licensees. “After showing the Licensees the products and doing some jobs together, the owners of the companies... - April 10, 2015 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Now with Presence on Six Continents as Nu Drain Brazil Completes First Lining Project in South America
Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor announced today their newest international partner, Nu Drain Brazil has completed its first pipe lining project in Brazil, after completing a hands-on training in San Diego, California, this... - November 22, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Receives ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity for #7000 System
Nu Flow's Potable Water Epoxy #7000 System has received the ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity in France. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Receives WaterMark Technical Specification for Epoxy Barrier Coating System
Nu Flow's Epoxy Barrier Coating System received the Australian WaterMark Technical Specification for use in water supply applications. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow
JD7 Founder to Lead Aquam’s R&D
Aquam Corp is announcing that the founder of JD7 will be the head of Aquam’s research and development department, with two locations. - October 04, 2014 - Nu Flow
Aquam Acquires JD7
Aquam’s addition of JD7 and other subsidiaries creates a dynamic tandem of diagnostics for pipe system repair. - June 21, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Ireland Finalist for Ireland’s Most Prestigious Building Awards
Nu Flow Ireland has been declared a finalist in two categories for this year’s Irish Building & Design Awards. - March 28, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Expands Into International Maritime Industry with Partner in Dubai
Nu Flow has increased its presence to the United Arab Emirates, partnering with Drydocks World, the renowned international services provider to the maritime, oil & gas and energy. - February 20, 2014 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Ireland Completes First Water Main Project
Nu Flow has completed its first water main project in Ireland using its Nu Line pipe lining system. - November 22, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Line in Compliance with NSF 372
Nu Flow's patented barrier coating helps protect potable water from lead contamination and makes the water lead-free. - November 14, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Increases Presence to the Caribbean Islands
Nu Flow welcomes its newest international partner, Nu Flow Caribbean. - August 30, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Opens Las Vegas Office
High demand has prompted Nu Flow, the world leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, to open an office in Las Vegas, Nevada. The city contains more than 160 high-rise buildings with ages that range from brand new to a century old. “These large hotels and casinos run 24 hours a... - August 22, 2013 - Nu Flow
Growing Nu Flow Demand Spurs Sales Team Expansion
Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of four account managers to its national sales team. Combined, the new salesmen carry approximately 70 years of sales and marketing experience. “As national demand for our unique pipe... - July 25, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow’s Maryland Office Hires Two Salesman to Keep Up with Demand
Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of two new salesmen to its sales team. - July 19, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow America Welcomes New LA and Long Beach Salesman
Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is adding several new faces to its sales team, including a new salesman in Los Angeles County. - July 13, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow’s Orange County Office Relocates
Nu Flow's Orange County office recently relocated to Tustin, CA. - June 05, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Announces Winner of World Water Day Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest
Nu Flow, the global industry leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, announced the winner of its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest today. Nu Flow’s Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, in honor of World Water Day, was open to all nonprofit organizations in Canada and United States... - April 12, 2013 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Giving Away Pipe Lining Service to Nonprofit Organization
Nu Flow announces its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, which will have a Grand Prize of a free pipe lining service. - March 22, 2013 - Nu Flow
Progressive Cavity Pumps - Canam Launches Its Own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor
Announcing the launch of Canam's own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor, part of the own progressive cavity pump system. As usually, the main focus is on quality. - December 16, 2012 - Canam Pipe & Supply
Nu Flow Broadens Scope of Work by Offering Spin Casting
Nu Flow has broadened its scope of pipe lining work by adding spin casting technology, which fills a void for customers. - December 07, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Receives Hygienic Quality Mark for 7000 Epoxy
Nu Flow received the Hygienic Quality Mark for the compliance with the DM 174/2004 for Nu Flow's 7000 epoxy to be used in potable water pipes. - November 30, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Ireland Opens New Doors with New Office and Industry Presentation
Nu Flow, the world's leading inside infrastructure renewal company opened a second office in Ireland. - November 23, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow CEO a Finalist for San Diego’s Most Admired CEO
Nu Flow CEO, Cameron Manners has been announced as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s annual Most Admired CEO Awards. Mr. Manners was hand-selected as a finalist due to the increasing success of his worldwide company, his leading-edge ideas and his humble nature. Mr. Manners has... - November 17, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Installs Only Feasible Pipe Lining Solution for U.S. Theme Park
Nu Flow recently installed the only feasible pipe lining solution for a famous U.S. theme park. The job included the production of a custom 20”- to 16”-wide liner from their manufacturing plant. - November 10, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow UK Exhibits at AUE 42nd Annual Conference at Keele University
Nu Flow United Kingdom recently exhibited at the 42nd Annual Association of University Engineers Conference at Keele University in the beginning of September. - September 30, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Middle East to Launch at the Dubai Big 5 International Building & Construction Show
Nu Flow Middle East, a manufacturing, installation and licensing joint venture partner of Nu Flow Technologies set to launch at Big 5 Show. - September 28, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Thinks "Inside the Pipe" with Launch of Mi-T-Cutter
The Mi-T-Cutter from Nu Flow was constructed to fit in 4”-6” lined pipe and used to cut open lateral reinstatements, trapped drain connections and cutting out hard debris in longer sections of drain lines. - September 08, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Releases Light Duty Electric Micro-Cutter
Nu Flow has released its latest Micro-Cutter for light duty cleaning and reinstating. - September 06, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Manufacturing Produces 3200 CFM Equipment
Nu Flow manufacturing expands for industrial applications. - August 31, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow South Africa Launches at PlumbDrain
Nu Flow has expanded their presence in Africa after a recent partnership with Nu Flow South Africa who will provide customers with nondestructive pipe rehabilitation solutions. - August 26, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Preserves Salk Institute’s Stunning Architecture
Nu Flow recently provided a non-destructive pipe lining solution for the equally innovative, world-renown science laboratory, Salk Institute, in La Jolla, CA, to preserve the campus’ beautiful and unique architecture. - August 22, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Opens New Office Near Washington D.C.
Nu Flow America, the world leader for in-place mechanical pipe system rehabilitation, has opened its newest office near Washington, D.C. This expansion was made as a result of the flourishing growth and demand of Nu Flow’s unique services, as well as an abundance of previous work with... - August 16, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Develops New High-Temp Chemical Resistant Epoxy
Nu Flow has developed a new high temperature, high chemical resistant epoxy for in-place pipe lining of mechanical systems. - July 18, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Expands Product Offering with Nu Main and Nu Tube
Nu Flow, the world’s leading inside infrastructure corporation, announced the debut of their new lining products, Nu Main and Nu Tube. The new products will allow Nu Flow and their licensees the opportunity to offer inversion and main line pipe rehabilitation. - June 23, 2012 - Nu Flow
Nu Flow Welcomes 50th Global Partner
Nu Flow, the world’s leading inside infrastructure corporation, announced today that they have signed their 50th global partner, in addition to their hundreds of North American licensees. This means Nu Flow’s epoxy coatings and/or structural liners will be available to rehabilitate various water, drain and mechanical systems without disruption in 5 of 7 continents including, North America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Africa. - May 13, 2012 - Nu Flow