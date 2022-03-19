Nu Flow, the world’s leading inside infrastructure corporation, announced today that they have signed their 50th global partner, in addition to their hundreds of North American licensees. This means Nu Flow’s epoxy coatings and/or structural liners will be available to rehabilitate various water, drain and mechanical systems without disruption in 5 of 7 continents including, North America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Africa. - May 13, 2012 - Nu Flow