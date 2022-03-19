Flow Management Devices Welcomes Braden Montalvo

Flow Management Devices Welcomes Braden Montalvo

Braden Montalvo Joins FMD as Regional Sales Manager in Houston, Texas - March 19, 2022 - Flow Management Devices

Flow Management Devices Expands Middle East Sales Coverage

Flow Management Devices Expands Middle East Sales Coverage

Please join FMD in welcoming Faiz Alkalbi as Regional Manager Middle East and North Africa. - February 09, 2022 - Flow Management Devices

Flow Management Devices Makes Significant Commitment to Expedite Small Volume Prover Delivery

Flow Management Devices Makes Significant Commitment to Expedite Small Volume Prover Delivery

Flow Management Devices, LLC (Flow MD), a unit of IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX), a premier manufacturer of Small Volume Provers, is pleased to announce improved lead times for their two large prover models; the FMD-130 and the FMD-200. Recent updates and improvements to the procurement and... - June 04, 2021 - Flow Management Devices

Flow Management Devices Small Volume Prover Heading to Calibration Lab in Saudi Arabia

Flow Management Devices Small Volume Prover Heading to Calibration Lab in Saudi Arabia

FMD Ships Small Volume Prover to Saudi Arabia for use in Calibration Lab in Damman Industrial City. - April 08, 2021 - Flow Management Devices

American PetroLog Adds Michael Rutherford as Senior Vice President

American PetroLog Adds Michael Rutherford as Senior Vice President

American PetroLog, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, hires Michael Rutherford as their Senior Vice President. American PetroLog provides logistics, transportation and rail to truck transloading throughout the US. - January 16, 2020 - American PetroLog

Gray Hawk Land Solutions is Proud to Announce the Launch of New Nationwide Integrated Land Services Provider

Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC. is a national integrated land services provider. Gray Hawk offers specialized expertise in land, right of way, surveying and database services. Its team of professionals can manage and execute projects of any size, coast-to-coast for clients in the oil & gas, pipeline, DOT, utility and electric transmission sectors by being committed to the use of cutting edge technology, exceptional client service, and timely and efficient project management. - June 26, 2018 - Gray Hawk Land Solutions, LLC

American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks

American PetroLog, LLC Expands Services with Fleet of Domestic ISO Tanks

American PetroLog, LLC expands their service offering by investing in domestic ISO tankers. This service will provide the chemical industry with reliable and cost effective alternative to the rising costs of traditional over the road tanker trucks. - October 18, 2017 - American PetroLog

American PetroLog is Awarded Texas Mutual Insurance’s Safety Grant

American PetroLog is Awarded Texas Mutual Insurance’s Safety Grant

Safety grant has been awarded to American PetroLog's Venus, TX transload and storage terminal serving BNSF Railway. - August 04, 2017 - American PetroLog

Flow Management Devices Raises the Bar in Small Volume Proving. Introducing the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover (SVP).

Flow Management Devices Raises the Bar in Small Volume Proving. Introducing the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover (SVP).

Flow Management Devices introduces the 4th Generation Unidirectional Captive Displacement Prover with enhanced performance and safety features. - June 09, 2017 - Flow Management Devices

American PetroLog Adds Another Military Veteran

American PetroLog Adds Another Military Veteran

West Point graduate and combat veteran Chris Clark joins American PetroLog team. - May 23, 2017 - American PetroLog

American PetroLog Opens BNSF Transload Terminal in TX

American PetroLog Opens BNSF Transload Terminal in TX

American PetroLog has opened a full service BNSF terminal with bulk liquid, dry bulk and carload transloading and storage capabilities. - May 22, 2017 - American PetroLog

Jim Million Named National Account Executive

Jim Million Named National Account Executive

Executive allows American PetroLog to expand national customer base. - December 07, 2016 - American PetroLog

American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA

American PetroLog Expands Into Lafayette, LA

With a new office centrally located in the Gulf South, American PetroLog is positioned to serve their customer base in Louisiana and Texas. - May 19, 2016 - American PetroLog

Lowery Plumbing of Texas Receives Nu Line “Job of the Year Award”

Nu Flow licensees from all around the world recently gathered in Las Vegas for the annual Licensee Summit. Lowery Plumbing, Heat and Air Conditioning of Texas was chosen to receive the Nu Line “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 in a room full of other licensees. It was their work at The... - May 14, 2015 - Nu Flow

Veteran Owned Carolina Pipe Repair Receives Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award”

Carolina Pipe Repair LLC, a Nu Flow Licensee, recently gained recognition for its hard work at Rebound Behavioral Health in Lancaster, SC. The South Carolina based company received the Nu Drain “Job of the Year Award” on May 5 at the annual Nu Flow Licensee Summit in Las Vegas. Chris... - May 13, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Italia Expands Reach with Two New Licensees

Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor has announced that Nu Flow Italia has added two new companies to their list of Licensees. “After showing the Licensees the products and doing some jobs together, the owners of the companies... - April 10, 2015 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Now with Presence on Six Continents as Nu Drain Brazil Completes First Lining Project in South America

Nu Flow Technologies Inc., a world-leading pipe lining manufacturer, installer and distributor announced today their newest international partner, Nu Drain Brazil has completed its first pipe lining project in Brazil, after completing a hands-on training in San Diego, California, this... - November 22, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity for #7000 System

Nu Flow's Potable Water Epoxy #7000 System has received the ACS Certificate of Sanitary Conformity in France. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives WaterMark Technical Specification for Epoxy Barrier Coating System

Nu Flow's Epoxy Barrier Coating System received the Australian WaterMark Technical Specification for use in water supply applications. - October 11, 2014 - Nu Flow

JD7 Founder to Lead Aquam’s R&D

Aquam Corp is announcing that the founder of JD7 will be the head of Aquam’s research and development department, with two locations. - October 04, 2014 - Nu Flow

Aquam Acquires JD7

Aquam’s addition of JD7 and other subsidiaries creates a dynamic tandem of diagnostics for pipe system repair. - June 21, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Ireland Finalist for Ireland’s Most Prestigious Building Awards

Nu Flow Ireland has been declared a finalist in two categories for this year’s Irish Building & Design Awards. - March 28, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Expands Into International Maritime Industry with Partner in Dubai

Nu Flow has increased its presence to the United Arab Emirates, partnering with Drydocks World, the renowned international services provider to the maritime, oil & gas and energy. - February 20, 2014 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Ireland Completes First Water Main Project

Nu Flow has completed its first water main project in Ireland using its Nu Line pipe lining system. - November 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Line in Compliance with NSF 372

Nu Flow's patented barrier coating helps protect potable water from lead contamination and makes the water lead-free. - November 14, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Increases Presence to the Caribbean Islands

Nu Flow welcomes its newest international partner, Nu Flow Caribbean. - August 30, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Opens Las Vegas Office

High demand has prompted Nu Flow, the world leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, to open an office in Las Vegas, Nevada. The city contains more than 160 high-rise buildings with ages that range from brand new to a century old. “These large hotels and casinos run 24 hours a... - August 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Growing Nu Flow Demand Spurs Sales Team Expansion

Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of four account managers to its national sales team. Combined, the new salesmen carry approximately 70 years of sales and marketing experience. “As national demand for our unique pipe... - July 25, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow’s Maryland Office Hires Two Salesman to Keep Up with Demand

Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is pleased to announce the addition of two new salesmen to its sales team. - July 19, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow America Welcomes New LA and Long Beach Salesman

Nu Flow America, the world leading small diameter pipe lining company, is adding several new faces to its sales team, including a new salesman in Los Angeles County. - July 13, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow’s Orange County Office Relocates

Nu Flow's Orange County office recently relocated to Tustin, CA. - June 05, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Announces Winner of World Water Day Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest

Nu Flow, the global industry leader for small diameter pipe lining technologies, announced the winner of its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest today. Nu Flow’s Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, in honor of World Water Day, was open to all nonprofit organizations in Canada and United States... - April 12, 2013 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Giving Away Pipe Lining Service to Nonprofit Organization

Nu Flow announces its first Nonprofit Pipe Lining Contest, which will have a Grand Prize of a free pipe lining service. - March 22, 2013 - Nu Flow

Progressive Cavity Pumps - Canam Launches Its Own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor

Announcing the launch of Canam's own Integrated Pumping Tee and Torque Anchor, part of the own progressive cavity pump system. As usually, the main focus is on quality. - December 16, 2012 - Canam Pipe & Supply

Nu Flow Broadens Scope of Work by Offering Spin Casting

Nu Flow has broadened its scope of pipe lining work by adding spin casting technology, which fills a void for customers. - December 07, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Receives Hygienic Quality Mark for 7000 Epoxy

Nu Flow received the Hygienic Quality Mark for the compliance with the DM 174/2004 for Nu Flow's 7000 epoxy to be used in potable water pipes. - November 30, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Ireland Opens New Doors with New Office and Industry Presentation

Nu Flow, the world's leading inside infrastructure renewal company opened a second office in Ireland. - November 23, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow CEO a Finalist for San Diego’s Most Admired CEO

Nu Flow CEO, Cameron Manners has been announced as a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal’s annual Most Admired CEO Awards. Mr. Manners was hand-selected as a finalist due to the increasing success of his worldwide company, his leading-edge ideas and his humble nature. Mr. Manners has... - November 17, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Installs Only Feasible Pipe Lining Solution for U.S. Theme Park

Nu Flow recently installed the only feasible pipe lining solution for a famous U.S. theme park. The job included the production of a custom 20”- to 16”-wide liner from their manufacturing plant. - November 10, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow UK Exhibits at AUE 42nd Annual Conference at Keele University

Nu Flow United Kingdom recently exhibited at the 42nd Annual Association of University Engineers Conference at Keele University in the beginning of September. - September 30, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Middle East to Launch at the Dubai Big 5 International Building & Construction Show

Nu Flow Middle East, a manufacturing, installation and licensing joint venture partner of Nu Flow Technologies set to launch at Big 5 Show. - September 28, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Thinks "Inside the Pipe" with Launch of Mi-T-Cutter

The Mi-T-Cutter from Nu Flow was constructed to fit in 4”-6” lined pipe and used to cut open lateral reinstatements, trapped drain connections and cutting out hard debris in longer sections of drain lines. - September 08, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Releases Light Duty Electric Micro-Cutter

Nu Flow has released its latest Micro-Cutter for light duty cleaning and reinstating. - September 06, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Manufacturing Produces 3200 CFM Equipment

Nu Flow manufacturing expands for industrial applications. - August 31, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow South Africa Launches at PlumbDrain

Nu Flow has expanded their presence in Africa after a recent partnership with Nu Flow South Africa who will provide customers with nondestructive pipe rehabilitation solutions. - August 26, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Preserves Salk Institute’s Stunning Architecture

Nu Flow recently provided a non-destructive pipe lining solution for the equally innovative, world-renown science laboratory, Salk Institute, in La Jolla, CA, to preserve the campus’ beautiful and unique architecture. - August 22, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Opens New Office Near Washington D.C.

Nu Flow America, the world leader for in-place mechanical pipe system rehabilitation, has opened its newest office near Washington, D.C. This expansion was made as a result of the flourishing growth and demand of Nu Flow’s unique services, as well as an abundance of previous work with... - August 16, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Develops New High-Temp Chemical Resistant Epoxy

Nu Flow has developed a new high temperature, high chemical resistant epoxy for in-place pipe lining of mechanical systems. - July 18, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Expands Product Offering with Nu Main and Nu Tube

Nu Flow, the world’s leading inside infrastructure corporation, announced the debut of their new lining products, Nu Main and Nu Tube. The new products will allow Nu Flow and their licensees the opportunity to offer inversion and main line pipe rehabilitation. - June 23, 2012 - Nu Flow

Nu Flow Welcomes 50th Global Partner

Nu Flow, the world’s leading inside infrastructure corporation, announced today that they have signed their 50th global partner, in addition to their hundreds of North American licensees. This means Nu Flow’s epoxy coatings and/or structural liners will be available to rehabilitate various water, drain and mechanical systems without disruption in 5 of 7 continents including, North America, Australia, Europe, Asia and Africa. - May 13, 2012 - Nu Flow

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