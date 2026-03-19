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SkyPostal Strengthens Direct Access to Brazil with Integrated Infrastructure and Scalable Capacity
SkyPostal announced the expansion of its Brazil cross-border infrastructure, highlighting its multi-gateway access (VCP, GRU, REC), proprietary customs clearance, and in-country operations, including airport-based warehouses and local customer service. With capacity to process over 500,000 parcels per day, SkyPostal emphasized its end-to-end control of the logistics chain, enabling greater efficiency, reduced delays, and more consistent performance compared to models that rely on third-parties. - March 19, 2026 - SkyPostal Inc.
The Perfect Shipping Company Launches SEND, 1st Multicarrier Self-Service Shipping Kiosks
The leading Multi-Carrier Self-Service Shipping kiosk company in the USA launched a full line of SEND kiosks to reach new markets, increase locations closer to the consumer, optimizing costs and customer experience. - March 08, 2023 - The Perfect Shipping
Excelsior Integrated Again Named a Multichannel Merchant’s Top 3PL List for 2023
Excelsior Integrated has once again been named a MCM Top 3PL for 2023, joining other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its 8th annual directory. After researching candidates across the industry and reviewing submissions from providers, Multichannel... - February 13, 2023 - Excelsior Integrated Inc.
London-Based Virtual Office Provider Launches SBN Wisconsin, Bringing Flexible and Affordable Business Services to Midwest Entrepreneurs
London-based flexible workplace solutions provider SBN Ltd. announced today the launch of SBN Wisconsin, bringing the international company’s virtual office services to entrepreneurs and business owners throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan. SBN Wisconsin’s virtual office,... - May 09, 2022 - Steady Business Network LLC
Free of Fear - a New Trend in Fashion Accessories
Sustainable, one-of-a-kind luxury products celebrate the heroism of US Fire Fighters and help save the environment one-hose-at-a-time. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student Byron Matysek, 18, creatively upcycles decommissioned fire hoses into luxury fashion accessories. Two runs at the Chicago Fashion Show in Water Tower Place. - October 28, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
High School Student Fights COVID One Glove at a Time with Fuel Door Gloves
Small pouch with disposable gloves mounts on vehicle fuel doors to protect gas station patrons. Alexander W Dreyfoos School of the Arts high school student, Byron Matysek, 18, creates this innovative solution to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at gas stations. Gas stations, convenience stores, employers and branding specialists pick up innovative, US and International Patent Pending product solution, “Fuel Door Gloves.” - October 20, 2021 - Fuel Door Gloves LLC
Peerless Services: Debrett’s Appoints Air Business for Membership Management
Debrett’s, the world’s leading etiquette authority and publisher of the renowned Debrett’s Peerage and Baronetage since 1769, has selected Air Business Subscriptions to provide a range of membership management services. - October 16, 2021 - Air Business
DesktopShipper Announces Strategic Partnership with Advanced Shipping Manager
DesktopShipper excitedly announces a new partnership with Advanced Shipper Manager. As two thought leaders in the small parcel shipping space, this partnership will help further set goals of helping new and existing customers succeed in fulfilling their e-commerce orders... - April 16, 2021 - DesktopShipper
Trunkmoves.com Launches Partner Lead Re-Targeting Program
Trunkmoves.com's lead retargeting program gives moving and relocation companies a strong passive revenue stream and greater possibilities of future business sales. - March 01, 2021 - Trunk Moves
South West Logistics Inc. Ensures Website Security to Protect Its Customers
Google pushes to have the internet more secure by having their browsers notify their users of a website's security. How does this affect your business? - August 29, 2020 - South West Logistics Inc.
Australian Start Up Localz Opens Its Doors in Culver City
Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City. Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in... - August 15, 2019 - Localz
SmartONE and Snaile Partner to Provide Integrated Parcel Lockers for Use in Canadian Smart Buildings
SmartONE Solutions Inc. (https://smart-one.ca), dedicated to the development of next-generation Smart Communities, has partnered with Canada's award-winning parcel locker company Snaile (www.snailelockers.com) to provide Automated Parcel Lockers, which will be integrated into SmartONE’s smart... - February 05, 2019 - Snaile Inc.
722 Consulting LLC Announces That Dan Doyen Has Joined as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions
Today, 722 Consulting LLC, (722) is pleased to announce that Dan Doyen has joined 722 Consulting as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions. 722 provides clients around the world with logistics and operational advice, with a special focus on the parcel sector. Dan has 40... - December 15, 2017 - 722 Consulting
Global Ad Distribution Partners with Renowned Circulation Expert to Form Horizon Delivery
Kennedy Higdon and Pete Friedrich, the founders of Global Ad Distribution, the industry’s undisputed leader in alternate home delivery solutions, are proud to announce they have partnered with newspaper industry veteran Mark Henschen to form Horizon Delivery, LLC. Horizon Delivery will... - November 27, 2017 - Horizon Delivery
APC Postal Logistics Opens New Midwest Facility
As a leading postal consolidator, APC Postal Logistics has opened a facility near Chicago O'Hare, providing ecommerce clients and volume mailers in the midwest with faster uplift and delivery worldwide. - October 20, 2017 - APC Postal Logistics
Personal Mail International Partners with Anytime Mailbox
Get Postal Mail on Your Mobile Device Via Personal Mail International and Anytime Mailbox Partnership. It's 2017! You should be able to open, forward or shred your postal mail from your smartphone. Now you can! Anytime Mailbox, the groundbreaking pioneer of virtual mailbox solutions, is pleased... - February 14, 2017 - Anytime Mailbox
Skycart Selected to Compete in UAE Drones for Good
Skycart, Inc., developer of the world’s first fully automated drone delivery service, has been named a finalist and will compete in the UAE Drones for Good international competition. Scheduled for Feb. 16-18, 2017 in Dubai Internet City, 10 contestants from all parts of the world will compete... - February 11, 2017 - Skycart, Inc.
USA Trading International's Mail Management and Mail Forwarding Service Reaches 220 Countries Worldwide
Florida-based company USA Trading International offers mail management and mail forwarding service across the US and internationally. The company ships to 200 countries worldwide and serves as an intermediary for online shopping by foreign customers at US merchants. USA Trading International also... - October 22, 2016 - USA Trading International
Ground Transportation & Logistics Software Company Mind Your Fleet Raises Its Angel Round of Investment
Mind Your Fleet, India’s leading ground transportation and logistics software provider, has closed its angel round of investments. The company chooses to keep the amount undisclosed as of now. “We’re delighted to announce the closing of our Angel round of investments. Some of the... - April 17, 2016 - Mind Your Fleet
SMETS & BPM – Luxury Meets Innovation
This new collaboration not only underlines SMETS’ will to further develop its e-commerce activities, but also to build an omni-channel system, combining e-commerce with traditional retail through BPM 24/7 click and collect solutions. - November 05, 2015 - BPM-Lux
Weshipp Will Make Collection and Shipping "Plain-Sailing" and "Hassle-Free" for Individuals, Sole & Online Marketplace Traders and Businesses
Weshipp will make collection and shipping “plain-sailing” and “hassle-free” for individuals, sole & online marketplace traders and businesses. New startup company Weshipp (http://www.weshipp.com) is looking to change the face of logistics and shipping in the UK. Weshipp’s aim is to eliminate poor service and make shipping easier for everyone. - March 02, 2015 - weshipp
APS Fulfillment, Inc. Weighs in on Holiday Delivery Delays as Retailers Try to Keep Up
APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is weighing in on holiday delivery delays as retailers and courier firms continue to struggle to keep up with demand. A high number of retailers were unable to... - January 31, 2015 - APS Fulfillment Inc.
APS Fulfillment, Inc. Announces Energy Drink & Sports Nutrition Companies as New Clients
APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is pleased to announce it has expanded its international client base with the addition of two new customer wins, one in the energy drink sector and the second in the... - December 04, 2014 - APS Fulfillment Inc.
APS Fulfillment, Inc. Says E-Commerce Brands Need to Exceed Expectations Over the Holidays
APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is weighing in on the upcoming holiday season and why brands need to exceed fulfillment expectations. “With Thanksgiving and the holidays just around the... - November 26, 2014 - APS Fulfillment Inc.
Company's Website Has a Fresh New Look
The modern design is cleaner, easier to use and includes some new features: Transglobal Express GmbH has been completely renewed and now offers advanced functionality. - October 18, 2014 - Transglobal Express GmbH
Charleston Mail & More Now Offering Professional Photo Printing Services in Charleston
Businesses and individuals looking for a professional partner offering fast and easy photo printing services in the Charleston area now have a reliable choice with Charleston Mail & More, an all-in-one office services shop in Mount Pleasant, SC. - June 24, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Charleston Mail and More Now Offering Overnight International Shipping for Envelopes and Packages
Businesses and individuals looking for international shipping in the Charleston area now have a friendly, reliable and professional option with Charleston Mail and More, a one-stop shop for shipping, as well as printing, packaging, binding and mailbox services. - June 12, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Charleston Mail & More Now Offering International Shipping for Businesses and Individuals in Charleston Area
Businesses and individuals alike looking for a professional, reliable method for international shipping in the Charleston area can trust the customer-comes-first services of Charleston Mail & More, a one-stop shop for a wide range of other office needs. - June 12, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Tango & BPM – the Distribution of the Future, Today!
A 50% drop in delivery costs, with successful delivery rates having quadrupled compared to traditional distribution! - June 11, 2014 - BPM-Lux
Charleston Mail and More Now Providing Photo Printing Services for Businesses and Individuals in Mount Pleasant
Businesses and individuals looking for a helping hand with their needs for photo printing services now have a reliable, professional partner to offer them an all-in-one solution with Mount Pleasant Mail and More, a one-stop shop for a wide range of office services, including photo printing, in Mount Pleasant, SC. - April 07, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Charleston Mail and More Meets Printing Needs for Small Business
Businesses in Charleston looking to have their printing needs met for jobs of every size now have a friendly, reliable and professional option with Charleston Mail and More, a one-stop center for office services in Mount Pleasant, SC. - February 07, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Charleston Mail & More Offering Businesses Overnight Shipping
Businesses having an urgent need to get a document out the door and to its destination the next day now have a professional solution for overnight shipping with Charleston Mail & More, an all-in-one office services provider located in Mount Pleasant, SC. Utilizing a “we work, you... - November 20, 2013 - Charleston Mail And More
The UPS Store Helps SMU Students Return Home for the Summer
The UPS Store ® located on the corner of E. Mockingbird and Greenville is helping local students pack and ship their belongings home for the summer break. Between now and the end of the semester, students can bring clothes, electronics, books and more to The UPS Store where it all will be... - April 19, 2012 - The UPS Store
Scottsdale Business Postal Strategies Offers Discounts as U.S. Post Office Raises Rates Jan. 22
On Jan. 22, postage rates will once again increase across Arizona. But one Valley firm is actually helping businesses drive their postage costs lower, as they traverse the Valley each day, picking up mail from small business owners, private companies, even Maricopa County Community Colleges and... - January 23, 2012 - Postal Strategies
The UPS Store Opens New Location in Lower Greenville Just in Time for the Holidays
The UPS Store® located at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Mockingbird Lane officially opened its doors just in time for the holiday season. “As a one-stop shop for shipping, printing and business services, we look forward to serving the Lower Greenville and surrounding... - November 22, 2010 - The UPS Store
Print-n-Post to Hold Weeklong Grand Opening - August 2 - 7, 2010
Print-n-Post invites the public to a celebration of their Postal and Business Service center in northeast Vancouver. - July 29, 2010 - Print-n-Post
The UPS Stores in Tucson Offer Free Resume and Job Application Faxing for the Unemployed
As the national unemployment rate continues to rise, all Tucson The UPS Stores® are doing what they can to help those affected by providing free resume and job application faxing through June 30, 2009. “All you have to do is bring in your resume or job application, the number you need to... - May 16, 2009 - The UPS Store 0206
Former UPS Executives Form 722 Consulting
722 Consulting launched operations in Atlanta Georgia. 722 has combined 75 years of UPS experience in cost control and expense reduction across multiple operating disciplines including engineering, fleet management and transportation/logistics. This experience is at the cornerstone of the 722... - January 29, 2009 - 722 Consulting
PakMail Virginia Beach Sets Deadline for Christmas Packages to Reach Troops
PakMail Virginia announces deadline of December 15th to ship Christmas packages to Armed Services members overseas. - December 10, 2008 - PakMail Virginia Beach
Award Winning Innovation Creates Huge Postal Savings for Business Users
21Grams – global mail winner for technology 2008 – uses its iSort product to reduce business postal bills by up to 30%. After three and a half years of working in the Swedish market, 21grams clients now manage 10% of all mail in Sweden and 21grams are set to bring the same benefits to UK businesses. - August 06, 2008 - 21Grams Ltd
The Shipping Shack, Inc. Announces Free Gas for It’s Customers; the Shipping Shack, Inc. @ 3133 Waialae Ave., Hi 96816 Announces it Will Give Away Gas Voucher
Today, The Shipping Shack, Inc. @ 3133 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816 announces Free Gas vouchers to its customers with qualified purchase. - July 17, 2008 - The Shipping Shack, Inc.
Canadian Wholesale Shipping Company Unveils New Online Technology that Saves Companies up to 50% on Courier and Freight Shipping Costs
E-shipper's new online technology saves companies big money on all their day to day shipping costs. E-shipper can save on all modes of transport like courier, air freight and trucking services. - January 25, 2007 - Eshipper
ShipOnSite Celebrates Its Third Year with First Virginia Store Opening
With expansion on the horizon and new stores opening in Virginia and Atlanta, ShipOnSite celebrates three years with its unique twist on the traditional packing and shipping business model. - November 29, 2006 - ShipOnSite, Inc.