Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City.
Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in Melbourne. - August 15, 2019 - Localz
SmartONE Solutions Inc. (www.smartonesolutions.ca), dedicated to the development of next-generation Smart Communities, has partnered with Canada's award-winning parcel locker company Snaile (www.snailelockers.com) to provide Automated Parcel Lockers, which will be integrated into SmartONE’s smart... - February 05, 2019 - Snaile Inc.
Today, 722 Consulting LLC, (722) is pleased to announce that Dan Doyen has joined 722 Consulting as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions. 722 provides clients around the world with logistics and operational advice, with a special focus on the parcel sector. Dan has 40 years’... - December 15, 2017 - 722 Consulting
Kennedy Higdon and Pete Friedrich, the founders of Global Ad Distribution, the industry’s undisputed leader in alternate home delivery solutions, are proud to announce they have partnered with newspaper industry veteran Mark Henschen to form Horizon Delivery, LLC.
Horizon Delivery will address... - November 27, 2017 - Horizon Delivery
As a leading postal consolidator, APC Postal Logistics has opened a facility near Chicago O'Hare, providing ecommerce clients and volume mailers in the midwest with faster uplift and delivery worldwide. - October 20, 2017 - APC Postal Logistics
CloudAddressing: The first affordable, subscription-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solution which simplifies the process of preparing, updating and submitting Mail.dat files of any size directly to PostalOne!®. Flexible options include CASS, NCOALink® and Presort with an easy-to-use interface in an extremely affordable package. CloudAddressing automates mail processing from end-to-end, ensuring maximum postal discounts with minimum time and expense. - May 16, 2017 - Window Book, Inc.
Get Postal Mail on Your Mobile Device Via Personal Mail International and Anytime Mailbox Partnership.
It's 2017! You should be able to open, forward or shred your postal mail from your smartphone. Now you can!
Anytime Mailbox, the groundbreaking pioneer of virtual mailbox solutions, is pleased to... - February 14, 2017 - Anytime Mailbox
Skycart, Inc., developer of the world’s first fully automated drone delivery service, has been named a finalist and will compete in the UAE Drones for Good international competition. Scheduled for Feb. 16-18, 2017 in Dubai Internet City, 10 contestants from all parts of the world will compete for... - February 11, 2017 - Skycart, Inc.
Florida-based company USA Trading International offers mail management and mail forwarding service across the US and internationally. The company ships to 200 countries worldwide and serves as an intermediary for online shopping by foreign customers at US merchants. USA Trading International also handles... - October 22, 2016 - USA Trading International
Mind Your Fleet, India’s leading ground transportation and logistics software provider, has closed its angel round of investments. The company chooses to keep the amount undisclosed as of now.
“We’re delighted to announce the closing of our Angel round of investments. Some of the most... - April 17, 2016 - Mind Your Fleet
This new collaboration not only underlines SMETS’ will to further develop its
e-commerce activities, but also to build an omni-channel system, combining
e-commerce with traditional retail through BPM 24/7 click and collect solutions. - November 05, 2015 - BPM-Lux
Weshipp will make collection and shipping “plain-sailing” and “hassle-free” for individuals, sole & online marketplace traders and businesses. New startup company Weshipp (http://www.weshipp.com) is looking to change the face of logistics and shipping in the UK. Weshipp’s aim is to eliminate poor service and make shipping easier for everyone. - March 02, 2015 - weshipp
APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is weighing in on holiday delivery delays as retailers and courier firms continue to struggle to keep up with demand.
A high number of retailers were unable to deliver... - January 31, 2015 - APS Fulfillment Inc.
APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is pleased to announce it has expanded its international client base with the addition of two new customer wins, one in the energy drink sector and the second in the sports... - December 04, 2014 - APS Fulfillment Inc.
APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is weighing in on the upcoming holiday season and why brands need to exceed fulfillment expectations.
“With Thanksgiving and the holidays just around the corner,... - November 26, 2014 - APS Fulfillment Inc.
The modern design is cleaner, easier to use and includes some new features: Transglobal Express GmbH has been completely renewed and now offers advanced functionality. - October 18, 2014 - Transglobal Express GmbH
Businesses and individuals looking for a professional partner offering fast and easy photo printing services in the Charleston area now have a reliable choice with Charleston Mail & More, an all-in-one office services shop in Mount Pleasant, SC. - June 24, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Businesses and individuals alike looking for a professional, reliable method for international shipping in the Charleston area can trust the customer-comes-first services of Charleston Mail & More, a one-stop shop for a wide range of other office needs. - June 12, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Businesses and individuals looking for international shipping in the Charleston area now have a friendly, reliable and professional option with Charleston Mail and More, a one-stop shop for shipping, as well as printing, packaging, binding and mailbox services. - June 12, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
A 50% drop in delivery costs, with successful delivery rates having quadrupled compared to traditional distribution! - June 11, 2014 - BPM-Lux
Businesses and individuals looking for a helping hand with their needs for photo printing services now have a reliable, professional partner to offer them an all-in-one solution with Mount Pleasant Mail and More, a one-stop shop for a wide range of office services, including photo printing, in Mount Pleasant, SC. - April 07, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Businesses in Charleston looking to have their printing needs met for jobs of every size now have a friendly, reliable and professional option with Charleston Mail and More, a one-stop center for office services in Mount Pleasant, SC. - February 07, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More
Businesses having an urgent need to get a document out the door and to its destination the next day now have a professional solution for overnight shipping with Charleston Mail & More, an all-in-one office services provider located in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Utilizing a “we work, you relax”... - November 20, 2013 - Charleston Mail And More
The UPS Store ® located on the corner of E. Mockingbird and Greenville is helping local students pack and ship their belongings home for the summer break. Between now and the end of the semester, students can bring clothes, electronics, books and more to The UPS Store where it all will be properly... - April 19, 2012 - The UPS Store
On Jan. 22, postage rates will once again increase across Arizona. But one Valley firm is actually helping businesses drive their postage costs lower, as they traverse the Valley each day, picking up mail from small business owners, private companies, even Maricopa County Community Colleges and delivering... - January 23, 2012 - Postal Strategies
The UPS Store® located at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Mockingbird Lane officially opened its doors just in time for the holiday season. “As a one-stop shop for shipping, printing and business services, we look forward to serving the Lower Greenville and surrounding communities,”... - November 22, 2010 - The UPS Store
Print-n-Post invites the public to a celebration of their Postal and Business Service center in northeast Vancouver. - July 29, 2010 - Print-n-Post
As the national unemployment rate continues to rise, all Tucson The UPS Stores® are doing what they can to help those affected by providing free resume and job application faxing through June 30, 2009. “All you have to do is bring in your resume or job application, the number you need to fax... - May 16, 2009 - The UPS Store 0206
722 Consulting launched operations in Atlanta Georgia. 722 has combined 75 years of UPS experience in cost control and expense reduction across multiple operating disciplines including engineering, fleet management and transportation/logistics. This experience is at the cornerstone of the 722 proposition.
The... - January 29, 2009 - 722 Consulting
PakMail Virginia announces deadline of December 15th to ship Christmas packages to Armed Services members overseas. - December 10, 2008 - PakMail Virginia Beach
21Grams – global mail winner for technology 2008 – uses its iSort product to reduce business postal bills by up to 30%. After three and a half years of working in the Swedish market, 21grams clients now manage 10% of all mail in Sweden and 21grams are set to bring the same benefits to UK businesses. - August 06, 2008 - 21Grams Ltd
Today, The Shipping Shack, Inc. @ 3133 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816 announces Free Gas vouchers to its customers with qualified purchase. - July 17, 2008 - The Shipping Shack, Inc.
E-shipper's new online technology saves companies big money on all their day to day shipping costs. E-shipper can save on all modes of transport like courier, air freight and trucking services. - January 25, 2007 - Eshipper
With expansion on the horizon and new stores opening in Virginia and Atlanta, ShipOnSite celebrates three years with its unique twist on the traditional packing and shipping business model. - November 29, 2006 - ShipOnSite, Inc.