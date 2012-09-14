PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Australian Start Up Localz Opens Its Doors in Culver City Localz, the software business helping large organizations transform the day of service, has chosen to join Amazon, Apple and Google and open its first US office in the rapidly expanding tech ecosystem of Culver City. Localz began operations in 2013 and the development team are headquartered in Melbourne. - August 15, 2019 - Localz

SmartONE and Snaile Partner to Provide Integrated Parcel Lockers for Use in Canadian Smart Buildings SmartONE Solutions Inc. (www.smartonesolutions.ca), dedicated to the development of next-generation Smart Communities, has partnered with Canada's award-winning parcel locker company Snaile (www.snailelockers.com) to provide Automated Parcel Lockers, which will be integrated into SmartONE’s smart... - February 05, 2019 - Snaile Inc.

722 Consulting LLC Announces That Dan Doyen Has Joined as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions Today, 722 Consulting LLC, (722) is pleased to announce that Dan Doyen has joined 722 Consulting as Senior Vice President of Air Hub Operational Planning and Solutions. 722 provides clients around the world with logistics and operational advice, with a special focus on the parcel sector. Dan has 40 years’... - December 15, 2017 - 722 Consulting

Global Ad Distribution Partners with Renowned Circulation Expert to Form Horizon Delivery Kennedy Higdon and Pete Friedrich, the founders of Global Ad Distribution, the industry’s undisputed leader in alternate home delivery solutions, are proud to announce they have partnered with newspaper industry veteran Mark Henschen to form Horizon Delivery, LLC. Horizon Delivery will address... - November 27, 2017 - Horizon Delivery

APC Postal Logistics Opens New Midwest Facility As a leading postal consolidator, APC Postal Logistics has opened a facility near Chicago O'Hare, providing ecommerce clients and volume mailers in the midwest with faster uplift and delivery worldwide. - October 20, 2017 - APC Postal Logistics

Window Book, Inc. Introduces CloudAddressing™ – a SaaS-Based Address Cleansing Solution for Mailers of All Sizes CloudAddressing: The first affordable, subscription-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solution which simplifies the process of preparing, updating and submitting Mail.dat files of any size directly to PostalOne!®. Flexible options include CASS, NCOALink® and Presort with an easy-to-use interface in an extremely affordable package. CloudAddressing automates mail processing from end-to-end, ensuring maximum postal discounts with minimum time and expense. - May 16, 2017 - Window Book, Inc.

Personal Mail International Partners with Anytime Mailbox Get Postal Mail on Your Mobile Device Via Personal Mail International and Anytime Mailbox Partnership. It's 2017! You should be able to open, forward or shred your postal mail from your smartphone. Now you can! Anytime Mailbox, the groundbreaking pioneer of virtual mailbox solutions, is pleased to... - February 14, 2017 - Anytime Mailbox

Skycart Selected to Compete in UAE Drones for Good Skycart, Inc., developer of the world’s first fully automated drone delivery service, has been named a finalist and will compete in the UAE Drones for Good international competition. Scheduled for Feb. 16-18, 2017 in Dubai Internet City, 10 contestants from all parts of the world will compete for... - February 11, 2017 - Skycart, Inc.

USA Trading International's Mail Management and Mail Forwarding Service Reaches 220 Countries Worldwide Florida-based company USA Trading International offers mail management and mail forwarding service across the US and internationally. The company ships to 200 countries worldwide and serves as an intermediary for online shopping by foreign customers at US merchants. USA Trading International also handles... - October 22, 2016 - USA Trading International

Ground Transportation & Logistics Software Company Mind Your Fleet Raises Its Angel Round of Investment Mind Your Fleet, India’s leading ground transportation and logistics software provider, has closed its angel round of investments. The company chooses to keep the amount undisclosed as of now. “We’re delighted to announce the closing of our Angel round of investments. Some of the most... - April 17, 2016 - Mind Your Fleet

SMETS & BPM – Luxury Meets Innovation This new collaboration not only underlines SMETS’ will to further develop its e-commerce activities, but also to build an omni-channel system, combining e-commerce with traditional retail through BPM 24/7 click and collect solutions. - November 05, 2015 - BPM-Lux

Weshipp Will Make Collection and Shipping "Plain-Sailing" and "Hassle-Free" for Individuals, Sole & Online Marketplace Traders and Businesses Weshipp will make collection and shipping “plain-sailing” and “hassle-free” for individuals, sole & online marketplace traders and businesses. New startup company Weshipp (http://www.weshipp.com) is looking to change the face of logistics and shipping in the UK. Weshipp’s aim is to eliminate poor service and make shipping easier for everyone. - March 02, 2015 - weshipp

APS Fulfillment, Inc. Weighs in on Holiday Delivery Delays as Retailers Try to Keep Up APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is weighing in on holiday delivery delays as retailers and courier firms continue to struggle to keep up with demand. A high number of retailers were unable to deliver... - January 31, 2015 - APS Fulfillment Inc.

APS Fulfillment, Inc. Announces Energy Drink & Sports Nutrition Companies as New Clients APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is pleased to announce it has expanded its international client base with the addition of two new customer wins, one in the energy drink sector and the second in the sports... - December 04, 2014 - APS Fulfillment Inc.

APS Fulfillment, Inc. Says E-Commerce Brands Need to Exceed Expectations Over the Holidays APS Fulfillment, Inc., one of the nation’s leading cost-effective fulfillment and integrated direct mail marketing companies, is weighing in on the upcoming holiday season and why brands need to exceed fulfillment expectations. “With Thanksgiving and the holidays just around the corner,... - November 26, 2014 - APS Fulfillment Inc.

Company's Website Has a Fresh New Look The modern design is cleaner, easier to use and includes some new features: Transglobal Express GmbH has been completely renewed and now offers advanced functionality. - October 18, 2014 - Transglobal Express GmbH

Charleston Mail & More Now Offering Professional Photo Printing Services in Charleston Businesses and individuals looking for a professional partner offering fast and easy photo printing services in the Charleston area now have a reliable choice with Charleston Mail & More, an all-in-one office services shop in Mount Pleasant, SC. - June 24, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More

Charleston Mail & More Now Offering International Shipping for Businesses and Individuals in Charleston Area Businesses and individuals alike looking for a professional, reliable method for international shipping in the Charleston area can trust the customer-comes-first services of Charleston Mail & More, a one-stop shop for a wide range of other office needs. - June 12, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More

Charleston Mail and More Now Offering Overnight International Shipping for Envelopes and Packages Businesses and individuals looking for international shipping in the Charleston area now have a friendly, reliable and professional option with Charleston Mail and More, a one-stop shop for shipping, as well as printing, packaging, binding and mailbox services. - June 12, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More

Tango & BPM – the Distribution of the Future, Today! A 50% drop in delivery costs, with successful delivery rates having quadrupled compared to traditional distribution! - June 11, 2014 - BPM-Lux

Charleston Mail and More Now Providing Photo Printing Services for Businesses and Individuals in Mount Pleasant Businesses and individuals looking for a helping hand with their needs for photo printing services now have a reliable, professional partner to offer them an all-in-one solution with Mount Pleasant Mail and More, a one-stop shop for a wide range of office services, including photo printing, in Mount Pleasant, SC. - April 07, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More

Charleston Mail and More Meets Printing Needs for Small Business Businesses in Charleston looking to have their printing needs met for jobs of every size now have a friendly, reliable and professional option with Charleston Mail and More, a one-stop center for office services in Mount Pleasant, SC. - February 07, 2014 - Charleston Mail And More

Charleston Mail & More Offering Businesses Overnight Shipping Businesses having an urgent need to get a document out the door and to its destination the next day now have a professional solution for overnight shipping with Charleston Mail & More, an all-in-one office services provider located in Mount Pleasant, SC. Utilizing a “we work, you relax”... - November 20, 2013 - Charleston Mail And More

The UPS Store Helps SMU Students Return Home for the Summer The UPS Store ® located on the corner of E. Mockingbird and Greenville is helping local students pack and ship their belongings home for the summer break. Between now and the end of the semester, students can bring clothes, electronics, books and more to The UPS Store where it all will be properly... - April 19, 2012 - The UPS Store

Scottsdale Business Postal Strategies Offers Discounts as U.S. Post Office Raises Rates Jan. 22 On Jan. 22, postage rates will once again increase across Arizona. But one Valley firm is actually helping businesses drive their postage costs lower, as they traverse the Valley each day, picking up mail from small business owners, private companies, even Maricopa County Community Colleges and delivering... - January 23, 2012 - Postal Strategies

The UPS Store Opens New Location in Lower Greenville Just in Time for the Holidays The UPS Store® located at the corner of Greenville Avenue and Mockingbird Lane officially opened its doors just in time for the holiday season. “As a one-stop shop for shipping, printing and business services, we look forward to serving the Lower Greenville and surrounding communities,”... - November 22, 2010 - The UPS Store

Print-n-Post to Hold Weeklong Grand Opening - August 2 - 7, 2010 Print-n-Post invites the public to a celebration of their Postal and Business Service center in northeast Vancouver. - July 29, 2010 - Print-n-Post

The UPS Stores in Tucson Offer Free Resume and Job Application Faxing for the Unemployed As the national unemployment rate continues to rise, all Tucson The UPS Stores® are doing what they can to help those affected by providing free resume and job application faxing through June 30, 2009. “All you have to do is bring in your resume or job application, the number you need to fax... - May 16, 2009 - The UPS Store 0206

Former UPS Executives Form 722 Consulting 722 Consulting launched operations in Atlanta Georgia. 722 has combined 75 years of UPS experience in cost control and expense reduction across multiple operating disciplines including engineering, fleet management and transportation/logistics. This experience is at the cornerstone of the 722 proposition. The... - January 29, 2009 - 722 Consulting

PakMail Virginia Beach Sets Deadline for Christmas Packages to Reach Troops PakMail Virginia announces deadline of December 15th to ship Christmas packages to Armed Services members overseas. - December 10, 2008 - PakMail Virginia Beach

Award Winning Innovation Creates Huge Postal Savings for Business Users 21Grams – global mail winner for technology 2008 – uses its iSort product to reduce business postal bills by up to 30%. After three and a half years of working in the Swedish market, 21grams clients now manage 10% of all mail in Sweden and 21grams are set to bring the same benefits to UK businesses. - August 06, 2008 - 21Grams Ltd

Canadian Wholesale Shipping Company Unveils New Online Technology that Saves Companies up to 50% on Courier and Freight Shipping Costs E-shipper's new online technology saves companies big money on all their day to day shipping costs. E-shipper can save on all modes of transport like courier, air freight and trucking services. - January 25, 2007 - Eshipper