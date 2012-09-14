PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

SterlingRisk Launches Sterling A&E Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Salus Workers’ Compensation Completes Acquisition of Method Insurance Services Salus Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Completes Acquisition of Managing General Underwriter and Wholesaler Method Insurance Services, LLC. - October 10, 2019 - Salus

Rebuild Florida Team After Hurricane Michael Takes to the Track at Daytona NASCAR Weekend Recovery Partners helping to rebuild Florida Cities devastated by Hurricane Michael team up with Rick Ware Racing & Driver Joey Gase in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series July 4th weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. Gase will drive a patriotic paint scheme on the No. 53 car, with Connected... - July 05, 2019 - SynergyID

SterlingRisk Insurance Hires Steven Guthart as President, Chief Marketing Officer SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerages, has hired Steven Guthart as President and Chief Marketing Officer. Guthart brings more than 30 years of industry experience and technical expertise to SterlingRisk, having built robust senior carrier relationships... - February 07, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance

SterlingRisk Insurance CEO David Sterling Named to Long Island Press Power List Annual recognition celebrates the 50 most influential Long Islanders. - April 20, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

SterlingRisk Insurance Raises More Than $63,000 for the American Heart Association 17th Annual Long Island Go Red for Women Luncheon - March 17, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

SterlingRisk Insurance Names Michael O’Donnell President of Aviation Practice Group O'Donnell integral to growth of the Aviation Practice Group since its inception. - February 03, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Copcast - USA App Gives Investigators a New Tool to Record Evidence Copcast™, a smartphone application, is now commercially available for police investigators. Copcast™ is used by law enforcement to record alleged crimes and evidence in a manner that allows images to be admissible in court proceedings. A smartphone is a better alternative than single purpose... - February 02, 2018 - Copcast - USA

Opus MedStrategies Hits the Market with Innovative Health Risk Management and Directional Care Solutions Opus MedStrategies Inc. recently announced the launch of their health risk management organization. Opus will provide strategies and solutions to change the current healthcare paradigm by improving healthcare utilization and access to quality care, and by reducing costs to payers and plans nationwide. - January 24, 2018 - Opus MedStrategies

Women of SterlingRisk Named American Heart Association "Go Red for Women" Honorees SterlingRisk has long history of encouraging employees to be more mindful of their health and wellness. - January 18, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance

SterlingRisk’s Ian Sterling Elected to Board of Directors of New York Young Insurance Professionals Ian Sterling, Programs Team Leader and Business Development Associate at SterlingRisk Insurance (Woodbury, NY), has been elected to the board of directors of the New York Young Insurance Professionals (NY-YIP), a statewide professional development association affiliated with the Professional Insurance... - September 20, 2017 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Appraisal Engine Inc is Now Offering Valuation Reports to Vehicle Owners Affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc

International SOS and Global Excel Announce Joint Venture Partnership International SOS, the world’s leading medical and travel security risk services company, and Global Excel Management, a worldwide leader in premium medical cost containment and claims management, have today announced a joint venture partnership to leverage mutual healthcare capabilities and services... - August 25, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.

SterlingRisk Insurance Names Marci Waterman Chief Operating Officer Marci Waterman, Esq., has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerage firms. Waterman, who joined SterlingRisk in 2013, most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer for the organization. Her appointment... - August 05, 2017 - SterlingRisk Insurance

Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires ChargeCare International Limited Global Excel Management Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of ChargeCare International Limited which will be effective April 7, 2017. With this acquisition, Global Excel reinforces its position as a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions. - April 04, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.

benefitsCONNECT® Employee Shopping Experience is Enhanced with Beazley Gap Product benefitsCONNECT has joined forces with Beazley, a specialist insurance provider, to increase the offerings on their online enrollment and eligibility platform for health insurance brokers. Beazley US Accident and Health’s Gap Medical product is now available on the benefitsCONNECT platform, making... - February 26, 2016 - benefitsCONNECT

East Coast Adjusters Announces Expansion Locally owned East Coast Adjusters LLC announced today that the Public Insurance Adjusting Company will be expanding their operation into South Carolina effective January 1, 2016. New Fields East Coast Adjusters management expects this expansion to not only widen its customer base but also hire new... - November 17, 2015 - East Coast Adjusters LLC

Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Olympus Managed Health Care Inc. Global Excel Management Inc. announces acquisition of Olympus Managed Health Care Inc., and its associated companies, Olympus Healthcare Solutions México SA, ChoiceNet International México SA and Healthcare Concierge Services Inc. - July 02, 2015 - Global Excel Management Inc.

AFX Research, LLC Integrates with Xactware to Provide Title Searching Services for Property Claims AFX Research, LLC has integrated with Xactware to more efficiently deliver title search reports ordered by property claims insurers. This collaboration allows claims representatives to order a title search through their XactAnalysis file. Not only will this simplify the process for claims reps, it will also expedite their order and research will begin immediately and shorten the turnaround time in which they receive their title searches. - April 09, 2015 - AFX Research, LLC

benefitsCONNECT® Tops Apple as “Which Technology Vendor Makes Your Life Easiest” for Benefits Selling Readers’ Choice Awards benefitsCONNECT, a nationwide leader in online benefits enrollment and administration, nabbed a top honors award under the category “Which technology vendor makes your life the easiest?” in Benefits Selling’s 10th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. - November 05, 2014 - benefitsCONNECT

Public Insurance Adjusters New Location in Williamstown, Gloucester County, South Jersey East Coast Adjusters LLC is a New Jersey licensed and bonded public insurance adjusting company helping policyholders maximize their insurance damage claim. - August 04, 2014 - East Coast Adjusters LLC

Evers & Associates Insurance Adjusters Opens Dothan-Area Claims Office Evers & Associates, Inc., an Alabama-based independent insurance adjusting firm, has opened a new office location near Dothan, Alabama, expanding its claims services in Southeast Alabama. The new office will be led by Josh Pike, who is being promoted from the Evers & Associates Huntsville office. Josh... - July 27, 2014 - Evers & Associates

Alex N. Sill’s Jeffrey O’Connor is Elected Secretary of National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters Jeffrey O'Connor, Vice President at Alex N. Sill Company, headquartered in Cleveland, OH, has been selected as Secretary of NAPIA. - July 13, 2014 - Alex N. Sill Company

Alex N. Sill Company Opens Chicago Office Alex N. Sill Company, North America’s leading property and business interruption insurance claims consultancy, is opening an office in Highwood, a suburb of Chicago, IL, today. - March 12, 2014 - Alex N. Sill Company

Reed Group Releases Beta Formulary for ACOEM Practice Guidelines New formulary makes industry-leading ACOEM treatment guidelines significantly more useful for clinicians, adjusters and other professionals who want to determine whether a medication is appropriate or not for a specific disorder. Free access to platform for users willing to offer feedback (take a short survey) after trying out the formulary. - December 20, 2013 - Reed Group

Medigaplist.com Announces Medicare Supplemental Insurance Agent Package Medigaplist.com, an internet marketing company that specializes in Medicare Supplemental Insurance Quotes, launched an all inclusive web package targeting insurance agents. This package will include a mini website, Search Engine Optimization, lead generation and access to the web traffic generated by... - October 27, 2013 - medigaplist

Carl Warren & Company Named 2013 ESOP Company of the Year by The ESOP Association Carl Warren & Company, headquartered in Placentia, California, was named the 2013 ESOP Company of the Year by The ESOP Association. The award was presented at the Association’s 36th Annual Conference in DC. - May 17, 2013 - Carl Warren & Company

Join the Nation's Top Insurance Litigation Experts and Their Clients (May 14) at Perrin Conferences' 3rd Annual Emerging Insurance Coverage & Allocation Issues Conference This one-day event in Philadelphia features prominent in-house insurer and policyholder counsel from firms including Liberty Mutual, PepsiCo, ACE, Arrowood, WR Berkley, Brunswick, Zurich and Resolute, among others. This year’s conference is chaired by David F. McGonigle, Esq., of K&L Gates... - April 24, 2013 - Perrin Conferences

Alex N. Sill Company Names Michael Perlmuter, JD, President Third-generation family member, Michael Perlmuter, is promoted to President of Cleveland-based Alex N. Sill Company, North America’s leading provider of claims management services. - January 28, 2012 - Alex N. Sill Company

IOA Risk Services Identified: 4 Dangerous Trends Facing the Ceiling & Wallboard Industry Learn issues facing the Ceiling & Wallboard Industry and how progressive companies are positioning themselves to be more competitive in their marketplace. - January 06, 2012 - IOA Risk Services

Lacey E. Buteyn, CFP®, CIMA® Transfers Portfolio to Williams Financial Group - Move Gives Client Base Wall Street Resources with Main Street Intimacy Independent Wealth Management Advisor Lacey E. Buteyn, CFP®, CIMA® announced today she has transferred her portfolio to Williams Financial Group. The move allows Ms. Buteyn to give her client base unparalleled resources while still maintaining the intimacy of a small office. “My clients... - September 03, 2011 - Lacey E. Buteyn, CFP® CIMA® Wealth Management

benefitsCONNECT® Announces Their New billingCONNECT Product in Partnership with AmeriFlex billingCONNECT provides brokers and employer groups with one point of contact for all benefits administration processes. - September 02, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT

benefitsCONNECT® Announces wellnessCONNECT Powered by The Health & Wellness Institute® wellnessCONNECT allows brokers to deliver an integrated wellness solution to engage employees in healthy behaviors and reward them for success. - August 27, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT

benefitsCONNECT® Announces payrollCONNECT payrollCONNECT allows brokers to simplify payroll services for employer groups and strengthen their relationships with their clients. - August 14, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT

benefitsCONNECT® Announces Their New communityCONNECT Initiative communityCONNECT provides opportunities for members of the health insurance community to unite and work with business partners across North America to facilitate and participate in volunteer activities. - June 30, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT

benefitsCONNECT® Announces Updates to EDIE Project Management System New notification features take project management software to a new level by ensuring that projects are delivered on time through automated updates and reminders prompting necessary parties to provide required information. - June 15, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT

benefitsCONNECT® Announces Real-Time Integration with First Horizon Msaver HSAs Integration provides brokers with a solution that more efficiently serves the needs of large employer groups by incorporating self-service benefits enrollment for HSA-qualified health plans, along with an application to open the corresponding HSA. - June 08, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT

benefitsCONNECT® Announces New Sales Manager T. Robert Huston promoted to Sales Manager - December 18, 2010 - benefitsCONNECT

benefitsCONNECT® Announces New President / COO Ja’Nene Kane Leads the Way benefitsCONNECT® announced this month that Mrs. Ja’Nene R. Kane has been promoted to President / COO. As President / COO, Mrs. Kane will be responsible for managing the day to day operations of benefitsCONNECT®. Over the last year, she has developed a... - November 20, 2010 - benefitsCONNECT