Beazley to Serve as Insurer Partner for New Architects and Engineers Professional Liability Insurance Program. - December 15, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Salus Workers’ Compensation, LLC, Completes Acquisition of Managing General Underwriter and Wholesaler Method Insurance Services, LLC. - October 10, 2019 - Salus
Recovery Partners helping to rebuild Florida Cities devastated by Hurricane Michael team up with Rick Ware Racing & Driver Joey Gase in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series July 4th weekend at the Daytona International Speedway. Gase will drive a patriotic paint scheme on the No. 53 car, with Connected... - July 05, 2019 - SynergyID
SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerages, has hired Steven Guthart as President and Chief Marketing Officer. Guthart brings more than 30 years of industry experience and technical expertise to SterlingRisk, having built robust senior carrier relationships... - February 07, 2019 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Annual recognition celebrates the 50 most influential Long Islanders. - April 20, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance
17th Annual Long Island Go Red for Women Luncheon - March 17, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance
O'Donnell integral to growth of the Aviation Practice Group since its inception. - February 03, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Copcast™, a smartphone application, is now commercially available for police investigators. Copcast™ is used by law enforcement to record alleged crimes and evidence in a manner that allows images to be admissible in court proceedings. A smartphone is a better alternative than single purpose... - February 02, 2018 - Copcast - USA
Opus MedStrategies Inc. recently announced the launch of their health risk management organization. Opus will provide strategies and solutions to change the current healthcare paradigm by improving healthcare utilization and access to quality care, and by reducing costs to payers and plans nationwide. - January 24, 2018 - Opus MedStrategies
SterlingRisk has long history of encouraging employees to be more mindful of their health and wellness. - January 18, 2018 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Ian Sterling, Programs Team Leader and Business Development Associate at SterlingRisk Insurance (Woodbury, NY), has been elected to the board of directors of the New York Young Insurance Professionals (NY-YIP), a statewide professional development association affiliated with the Professional Insurance... - September 20, 2017 - SterlingRisk Insurance
With the incredible amount of losses, sometimes insurance companies are too overwhelmed to spend as much time as needed calculating actual cash values of totaled vehicles. Residents who feel that their vehicles are undervalued have recourse via Appraisal Engine Inc. - September 06, 2017 - Appraisal Engine Inc
International SOS, the world’s leading medical and travel security risk services company, and Global Excel Management, a worldwide leader in premium medical cost containment and claims management, have today announced a joint venture partnership to leverage mutual healthcare capabilities and services... - August 25, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.
Marci Waterman, Esq., has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SterlingRisk Insurance, one of the nation’s top independently owned insurance brokerage firms. Waterman, who joined SterlingRisk in 2013, most recently served as Chief Administrative Officer for the organization. Her appointment... - August 05, 2017 - SterlingRisk Insurance
Global Excel Management Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of ChargeCare International Limited which will be effective April 7, 2017. With this acquisition, Global Excel reinforces its position as a leading supplier of global healthcare risk management solutions. - April 04, 2017 - Global Excel Management Inc.
benefitsCONNECT has joined forces with Beazley, a specialist insurance provider, to increase the offerings on their online enrollment and eligibility platform for health insurance brokers. Beazley US Accident and Health’s Gap Medical product is now available on the benefitsCONNECT platform, making... - February 26, 2016 - benefitsCONNECT
Locally owned East Coast Adjusters LLC announced today that the Public Insurance Adjusting Company will be expanding their operation into South Carolina effective January 1, 2016.
New Fields
East Coast Adjusters management expects this expansion to not only widen its customer base but also hire new... - November 17, 2015 - East Coast Adjusters LLC
Global Excel Management Inc. announces acquisition of Olympus Managed Health Care Inc., and its associated companies, Olympus Healthcare Solutions México SA, ChoiceNet International México SA and Healthcare Concierge Services Inc. - July 02, 2015 - Global Excel Management Inc.
AFX Research, LLC has integrated with Xactware to more efficiently deliver title search reports ordered by property claims insurers. This collaboration allows claims representatives to order a title search through their XactAnalysis file. Not only will this simplify the process for claims reps, it will also expedite their order and research will begin immediately and shorten the turnaround time in which they receive their title searches. - April 09, 2015 - AFX Research, LLC
benefitsCONNECT, a nationwide leader in online benefits enrollment and administration, nabbed a top honors award under the category “Which technology vendor makes your life the easiest?” in Benefits Selling’s 10th annual Readers’ Choice Awards. - November 05, 2014 - benefitsCONNECT
East Coast Adjusters LLC is a New Jersey licensed and bonded public insurance adjusting company helping policyholders maximize their insurance damage claim. - August 04, 2014 - East Coast Adjusters LLC
Evers & Associates, Inc., an Alabama-based independent insurance adjusting firm, has opened a new office location near Dothan, Alabama, expanding its claims services in Southeast Alabama. The new office will be led by Josh Pike, who is being promoted from the Evers & Associates Huntsville office.
Josh... - July 27, 2014 - Evers & Associates
Jeffrey O'Connor, Vice President at Alex N. Sill Company, headquartered in Cleveland, OH, has been selected as Secretary of NAPIA. - July 13, 2014 - Alex N. Sill Company
Alex N. Sill Company, North America’s leading property and business interruption insurance claims consultancy, is opening an office in Highwood, a suburb of Chicago, IL, today. - March 12, 2014 - Alex N. Sill Company
New formulary makes industry-leading ACOEM treatment guidelines significantly more useful for clinicians, adjusters and other professionals who want to determine whether a medication is appropriate or not for a specific disorder. Free access to platform for users willing to offer feedback (take a short survey) after trying out the formulary. - December 20, 2013 - Reed Group
Medigaplist.com, an internet marketing company that specializes in Medicare Supplemental Insurance Quotes, launched an all inclusive web package targeting insurance agents. This package will include a mini website, Search Engine Optimization, lead generation and access to the web traffic generated by... - October 27, 2013 - medigaplist
Carl Warren & Company, headquartered in Placentia, California, was named the 2013 ESOP Company of the Year by The ESOP Association. The award was presented at the Association’s 36th Annual Conference in DC. - May 17, 2013 - Carl Warren & Company
This one-day event in Philadelphia features prominent in-house insurer and policyholder counsel from firms including Liberty Mutual, PepsiCo, ACE, Arrowood, WR Berkley, Brunswick, Zurich and Resolute, among others. This year’s conference is chaired by David F. McGonigle, Esq., of K&L Gates... - April 24, 2013 - Perrin Conferences
Third-generation family member, Michael Perlmuter, is promoted to President of Cleveland-based Alex N. Sill Company, North America’s leading provider of claims management services. - January 28, 2012 - Alex N. Sill Company
Learn issues facing the Ceiling & Wallboard Industry and how progressive companies are positioning themselves to be more competitive in their marketplace. - January 06, 2012 - IOA Risk Services
Independent Wealth Management Advisor Lacey E. Buteyn, CFP®, CIMA® announced today she has transferred her portfolio to Williams Financial Group. The move allows Ms. Buteyn to give her client base unparalleled resources while still maintaining the intimacy of a small office.
“My clients... - September 03, 2011 - Lacey E. Buteyn, CFP® CIMA® Wealth Management
billingCONNECT provides brokers and employer groups with one point of contact for all benefits administration processes. - September 02, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT
wellnessCONNECT allows brokers to deliver an integrated wellness solution to engage employees in healthy behaviors and reward them for success. - August 27, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT
payrollCONNECT allows brokers to simplify payroll services for employer groups and strengthen their relationships with their clients. - August 14, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT
communityCONNECT provides opportunities for members of the health insurance community to unite and work with business partners across North America to facilitate and participate in volunteer activities. - June 30, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT
New notification features take project management software to a new level by ensuring that projects are delivered on time through automated updates and reminders prompting necessary parties to provide required information. - June 15, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT
Integration provides brokers with a solution that more efficiently serves the needs of large employer groups by incorporating self-service benefits enrollment for HSA-qualified health plans, along with an application to open the corresponding HSA. - June 08, 2011 - benefitsCONNECT
T. Robert Huston promoted to Sales Manager - December 18, 2010 - benefitsCONNECT
Ja’Nene Kane Leads the Way
benefitsCONNECT® announced this month that Mrs. Ja’Nene R. Kane has been promoted to President / COO.
As President / COO, Mrs. Kane will be responsible for managing the day to day operations of benefitsCONNECT®. Over the last year, she has developed a... - November 20, 2010 - benefitsCONNECT
UKaftermarket, the specialist insurance product for motor factors launched early 2009 in the east midlands area, having numerous enquiries from outside this area Real Insurance are excited to say that the product has now been extended to the rest of the UK.
The UKaftermarket product has been developed... - December 23, 2009 - Real Insurance