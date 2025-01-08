AFX Research, LLC has integrated with Xactware to more efficiently deliver title search reports ordered by property claims insurers. This collaboration allows claims representatives to order a title search through their XactAnalysis file. Not only will this simplify the process for claims reps, it will also expedite their order and research will begin immediately and shorten the turnaround time in which they receive their title searches. - April 09, 2015 - AFX Research, LLC