Smartweb Marketing Named a Constant Contact Certified Solution Provider Local Business marketing expert to help small businesses and nonprofits achieve meaningful marketing results using Constant Contact. - August 31, 2019 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC

Convert Website Visitors to Leads and Sales with Powerful Results Webinar SmartFinds Marketing will be presenting website conversions webinar on GoToWebinar Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9 AM EST. - June 13, 2019 - SmartFinds Internet Marketing

Effective Business Accompaniment with Vivoadvert.com The company provides an opportunity to buy cheap themed traffic for large online projects. - August 01, 2018 - Vivoadvert

Kids' STEM Book Debuts with Raving Endorsements - Horoscopes: Reality or Trickery? Michael Shermer, best-selling author and monthly columnist for Scientific American, says, “This delightful book by Kimberly Blaker is the perfect balance of education and entertainment on a particular topic (horoscopes and astrology)... How do we know what is true? Science is the best tool we have, and this wonderful book should be gifted to every parent, teacher, and student.” - March 23, 2018 - Kimberly Blaker

Collector's Guide to Easton Press Books Debuts in Time for Holidays The long awaited for Collector's Guide to Easton Press Books published by Green Grove Press has debuted just in time for the holidays. This 142-page semi-exhaustive reference guide contains more than 3,000 entries of Easton Press titles, both in-print and out-of-print. The Collector’s Guide to... - November 30, 2017 - Kimberly Blaker

Freelance Writer Kimberly Blaker's Blog to Help Businesses Address Declining Attention Spans A new study shows this decline continues. ComScore CEO Gian Fulgoni appeared in an interview on CNBC on July 21, 2017. A new study by comScore found millenials now have only a 5 to 6 second attention span for viewing commercials. - July 27, 2017 - Kimberly Blaker

Boxx.ai Introduces the Beta Version of AIDA That Helps Personalize Customer Touch The release enables e-commerce and online listing companies to personalize their customer touch. - March 26, 2017 - Boxx.ai

Get Premium Quality Expired Domains from DNmark.com Now save big by buying premium expired domains instead of new ones from DNmark.com, the one-stop destination for finding such domains at an attractive price. It also offers complete support for a successful transfer and website setup. - August 29, 2016 - DNMark

SEO Ninja Introduces Mobile-Oriented PPC Campaigns In the process of expanding the service offerings, SEO Ninja, one of the best SEO Marketing Companies in India, has added the option of mobile-oriented PPC campaigns. The services are highly sought after and the introduction of the packages makes it easier for clients to choose what they want. The packages... - March 17, 2016 - SEO Ninja

Hooqy Media Launches New Online and Mobile Advertising Website Hooqy Media is pleased to announce the launch of their new 2015 website: www.hooqy.com. - February 12, 2015 - Hooqy Media

VigLink Acquires LinkSmart and Tops Up Series C to $20 Million VigLink adds over a billion monthly impressions under management and welcomes Foundry Partner Seth Levine to the Board of Directors. - November 27, 2014 - VigLink

Unique Solutions Successfully Implemented Custom Software for CCC Commercial Contracting Group (CCG) is a dynamic international leader in providing turnkey project management for equipment installations and construction services for manufacturing facilities throughout North America. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies (aka USATInc) completed the implementation... - July 24, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Proforma Progressive Marketing Hosts Local Web Marketing Lunch and Learn with SmartFinds Internet Marketing on April 2, 2014 Free Seminar hosted at Proforma Progressive Marketing's office in Bakersfield, California during the lunch hour. - March 26, 2014 - SmartFinds Internet Marketing

Successful Story of Microsoft Dynamics Upgrade Project at Lymtal USATInc successfully completed Microsoft Dynamic Software upgrade and windows server upgrade at LymTal International. - January 17, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Munetrix.com Nominate USATInc as Their Information Technology Partner Munetrix (Municipal Metrics) is the leader in displaying heavy public sector financials in a way even the non-financially inclined can understand and use it. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (USATInc) is now their IT source for management of the fast growing Software as a Service (SaaS)... - December 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

LymTal International ERP Project Upgrade LymTal International Inc designated USATInc to upgrade their Enterprise Resource Planning software "Great Plains" also known in the industry as "Microsoft Dynamics." - November 01, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Metro Aircraft Instruments Named USATInc as Their IT Department Previously, nominated as Metro Aircraft Instruments IT Department, USATInc will now be supporting them in IT proceedings. - October 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc Edifies Businesses to Boost Profitability Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. keen to help businesses. - October 16, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Plymouth Brazing Awarded Custom Software Development Project to USATInc. Plymouth Brazing Inc nominates USATInc to develop and deploy BOMS. - October 11, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

1500 Business Technology Consortium Calls "Marketing 2 Step" Conference Free registrations for seminar on "Marketing 2 Step" to help attendees attain marketing skills and business leads. - October 09, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc is Now a Trend Micro Smart Protection Partner Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc partners with Trend Micro Smart Protection Network. - October 03, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc on a Mission to Educate "One Business a Day" on "Applying Technology for Profitability" Loss in business due to lesser productivity can be reduced greatly if appropriate technology is employed to augment productivity. USATInc is keen to help businesses adopt technology, hassle free. - September 28, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Simplified Knowledge Base on ETL Process is Published ETL involves Extracting, Transforming and Loading data for better decision making and business intelligence. - September 26, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc Delivered PRIMS, a Custom Software Developed for Quantum Chiropractic Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies completed the design and development of customized software platform; Patient Record & Information Management System (PRIMS) for Quantum Chiropractic. - September 21, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Jolly Lama Granted E-Commerce Software Development Project to USATInc Jolly Lama Creations recognized Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. to create a customized E-commerce platform. - September 14, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

USATInc to Develop and Enhance Complete Law LLC's Online Legal Software Solution Attorneys all over USA can now manage and maintain their cases online. - September 07, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Data Collection and Analysis Software for Gizaplex Inc. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (www.USATInc.com) has just completed the upgrade to Custom Software Development, Database design and construction project of Gizaplex Inc. In the Phase II project USATInc would be responsible for adding improvements, features and functionalities to Gizaplex... - August 31, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Actionizing Innovation Strategy - From Funnel to Tunnel to the End of the Rainbow Greatly valuable seminar titled “The Actionizing Innovation Strategy” will be presented to the project management community on Wednesday, September 11th 2013 in Royal Oak at 1500 N. Stephenson Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48067. This is made available with the volunteer efforts of the staff of Unique... - August 29, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Ithos Global, Golden State Foods Partner Delta Partners to Present at 3rd Annual WTG Food Manufacturing & Safety Forum Ithos Global, Inc., leading global product safety content and enterprise regulatory software solutions, and Delta Partners, full service consultation firm- in partnership with Golden State Foods diversified foodservice industry supplier- are set to present on food safety and supplier quality systems... - February 21, 2013 - Ithos Global, Inc

Workhouse Arts Center and SmartWeb Marketing Team Up to Win a Google Grant for Building Online Awareness Google has awarded a Google Grant to the Workhouse Arts Center, a 501c3 nonprofit arts center located in the historic former prison in Lorton, Virginia. SmartWeb Marketing, a Google AdWords consulting services firm, will manage the Google Grant, a $10,000 per month, in-kind advertising donation used... - February 18, 2013 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC

Sacramento SEO Marketing Firm Now Offering SIRI Optimization Sacramento Search Engine Optimization firm says SIRI marketing will be an important part of local search marketing. - February 12, 2013 - El Dorado SEO

Virginia Agency Offers Online Advertising on Bing and Yahoo SmartWeb Marketing, www.GetSmartWebMarketing.com, a Pay Per Click (PPC) Online Advertising agency, announced a new service offering for Virginia businesses looking to expand their Internet advertising presence: Bing and Yahoo Search Engine Marketing. - October 22, 2012 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC

eMarketingEye Wins the Award for Best Hotel Website at Sri Lanka Tourism Awards The only Internet marketing agency to be recognized at the Sri Lanka Tourism Awards held recently, eMarketingEye (www.emarketingeye.com) won the prestigious Tourism Award for best Hotel / Accommodation website under the Marketing Communications category. - October 06, 2012 - eMarketingEye

Payroll Service Provider Partners with Custom Software Development Company A custom software development company, Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies, today announced that Unique Solutions has partnered with the payroll service provider, NZ Payroll Inc. With this announcement, Unique Solutions begins a joint venture alliance to increase profitability and improve the efficiency... - September 15, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Sacramento SEO Marketing Firm Hits 23,000 Twitter Followers Local Sacramento restaurant marketing firm El Dorado SEO gaining a large following on social media website Twitter. - September 05, 2012 - El Dorado SEO

Sacramento Restaurant SEO Marketing Firm Helps Local Restaurants Sacramento restaurant SEO marketing firm, El Dorado SEO has begun a focused strategy to increase the online presence of Sacramento area restaurants. - September 05, 2012 - El Dorado SEO

Hooqy Media Redesigns Its Website and Logo Toronto-based Online Advertising company, Hooqy Media, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website – www.hooqy.com. - August 05, 2012 - Hooqy Media

AmeroBiz Nominated for 2012 Small Business Influencer Awards AmeroBiz has been nominated for a 2012 Small Business Influencer Award in the category of Apps. - July 29, 2012 - AmeroBiz

Superfish, Inc. Announces Latest Visual Search Developments Superfish, Inc., a global leader in visual search technology, today announced one of its finest technological developments with ShapeRank. ShapeRank examines images' visual features and then does something no other visual search technology does - it examines the geometric relationships between them,... - July 17, 2012 - Superfish, Inc.

PPC Ad Management Now Offered by Astral Web Astral Web is proud to add another amazing service for its clients. - June 22, 2012 - Astral Web Inc.

Traffikoo LLC Launches ContentAdder to Help Businesses Get More Exposure to New Customers on Social Media Traffikoo LLC is proud to announce the launch of ContentAdder (http://ContentAdder.com). ContentAdder is a unique new service which helps businesses with their social media marketing by automatically generating and posting content to their Facebook business pages, Tumblr blogs, and/or Twitter accounts,... - May 24, 2012 - Traffikoo LLC

Red Door Realty Selected USATInc as Their IT Department Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc (www.USATInc.com) is pleased to announce that they have been selected to perform as the IT department for Red Door Realty. Unique Solutions recently completed a IT Systems integration project for Red Door to resolve their technology bottlenecks. The technological... - May 16, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Debunky Aims to Civilize the Internet DeBunky, a New York based startup, is hoping to change the landscape of online discussion by turning debating into a competitive game. - April 27, 2012 - Debunky.com

Way Makers Teams with Custom Software Development Company Custom software development company, Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies, today announced that it has partnered with the Payroll service experts, Way Makers LLC. With this announcement, USATInc began a joint venture alliance with them. - March 31, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Tim Brooks Named Chairman of Digital Advertising Technology Company Azullo Tim Brooks has been appointed Chairman of digital advertising technology company Azullo. Tim is former Managing Director of Guardian News & Media, Chairman of Newspaper Publishers Association, and before that, a director of IPC Media. He is currently teaching at London Business School and consulting... - March 29, 2012 - Azullo

Unique Influence’s Study Reveals How Search Marketing Tools Can Dramatically Improve Google Rankings Ryan Pitylak, 13 year veteran of the digital marketing field and CEO of Unique Influence, a full service search marketing and digital PR agency, released an in-depth study on using online tools for link prospecting and relationship management. The study was the first of its kind to describe the use... - March 09, 2012 - Unique Influence, Inc.

Sentimental Analysis Website Project is Awarded to USATInc www.USATInc.com has just been awarded a Custom Software Development, Database design and construction project by Gizaplex Inc. With this project USATInc will be developing an Internet based web portal for capturing sentimental analysis data. This product is a business critical data collection and data... - March 07, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc

Quinn’s Goldsmith, Local Woodbridge Jewelry Store, Renews Advertising Contract with Google AdWords Expert, SmartWeb Marketing SmartWeb Marketing, www.getsmartwebmarketing.com, a Google AdWords consulting services firm, announced the contract renewal of Quinn’s Goldsmith www.quinnsgoldsmith.com , for 2012. This marks the third year the local jeweler has been using the highly popular Google AdWords strategy to get more customers, and more business to their website using the Internet advertising model of Google. - January 27, 2012 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC

Ad Dynamo Launches Social Offering Through Integration with the Facebook Ads API Ad Dynamo™ today launches Ad Dynamo Social, a new offering that builds on the successful contextual advertising marketplace developed over the past 2 years. Ad Dynamo Social will offer advertisers the ability to reach leading social networks and engage their targeted customers in a more personal, engaging manner. - December 14, 2011 - Ad Dynamo International