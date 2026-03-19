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Unlock Your Creative Potential with Free Adobe InDesign Video Courses from GalaxyonKnowledge
GalaxyonKnowledge offers free video courses focused on Adobe InDesign, aimed at unlocking individual creative potential. These courses cater to various skill levels and cover a broad range of topics within InDesign, helping users develop their design skills effectively and efficiently. By utilizing these resources, aspiring designers can enhance their understanding of the software and improve their creative output. - March 19, 2026 - GalaxyonKnowledge
GalaxyonKnowledge Offers Free Comprehensive Courses on Google Analytics and Google Search Console
GalaxyonKnowledge is providing free, comprehensive courses focused on Google Analytics and Google Search Console. These courses aim to equip learners with essential skills in data analysis and website performance tracking. By offering these resources at no cost, GalaxyonKnowledge seeks to enhance accessibility to valuable digital marketing tools, enabling individuals and businesses to improve their online presence. - September 01, 2025 - GalaxyonKnowledge
Thirdeye Launches State-of-the-Art AI-Analytics Platform to Empower Brands in the AI Search Era
Thirdeye launches a cutting-edge AI-analytics platform enabling brands to track, analyze, and optimize their presence across major AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini. With real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, and smart alerts, Thirdeye empowers marketing teams to lead in the AI-powered search era. - August 23, 2025 - Thirdeye
DX Media Direct Named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas
Local North Texas advertising agency is named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas. - May 15, 2025 - DX Media Direct
How Content Marketing Can Support Thought Leadership
Recently, it seems that content marketing and thought leadership have been competing for airspace in the marketing industry. These concepts may seem similar at face value but differ in their fundamental approach to content. Instead of fuelling this competition, content marketing agency ELV Agency... - March 13, 2023 - ELV Agency
New Award-Winning Marketing Book "Brain Glue," by James I. Bond, Has Been Released
The marketing book "Brain Glue" by James I. Bond has been released and is already receiving critical acclaim from business leaders like Jack Canfield and Publishers Weekly. The book teaches the secret to utilizing brain science to increase the persuasive power of ads, emails, social media posts, and personal presentations. Bond emphasizes the importance of emotional triggers in persuasion and provides practical techniques. "Brain Glue" is available for purchase on major book retailers. - March 07, 2023 - James I. Bond
W.D.O.P.E. Dopetrackz Radio - Music Submission Service
Dopetrackz Radio today announced - Music Submissions for Artists - a new service for Dopetrackz.com. Featured Weekly Artist is a promotion campaign where Artist music content will be placed in the Featured Artist Section on Top of the Home Page for 7 days then moved to the New Music Section after. - January 18, 2023 - Dopetrackz Radio
SmartWeb Marketing Improves Woodbridge Property Management Company's Website and Local SEO
SmartWeb Marketing recently concluded a new project to help a residential property management company, based in nearby Woodbridge, Virginia, appear more prominently in local search engine results. Managing Partner at Capital Property Management, Allen McBride, realized the highly competitive... - January 28, 2022 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC
ActualConversion Launches V2 of Business Intelligence Platform in Their Bid to Create a World Class Insights Platform Accessible to All Independent Retailers
ActualConversion launches V2 of BI platform geared to not only offer a solution for Independent Retailers and Small Businesses in their quest to understand what marketing works, but to make it financially and technically accessible. “Today we are extremely excited to announce the V2 go live... - December 08, 2020 - ActualConversion Inc.
ActualConversion Launches New MAD Module That for the First Time Makes It Easy for SMBs to Connect the Impact of Offline to Online Activities
ActualConversion launches the new MAD (Managed Activities Dashboard) module for SMBs. The new release makes it easy for SMBs to log and track "offline" activities such as events, 3rd part press releases, awards and articles, and then overlay them to all "online" activities -... - August 13, 2020 - ActualConversion Inc.
STORYSOFT Makes Marketing More Human with the Launch of Their Digital Storytelling Platform
A storytelling software startup on a mission to help marketers tell breakthrough brand stories at scale. - January 16, 2020 - STORYSOFT
Smartweb Marketing Named a Constant Contact Certified Solution Provider
Local Business marketing expert to help small businesses and nonprofits achieve meaningful marketing results using Constant Contact. - August 31, 2019 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC
Effective Business Accompaniment with Vivoadvert.com
The company provides an opportunity to buy cheap themed traffic for large online projects. - August 01, 2018 - Vivoadvert
Kids' STEM Book Debuts with Raving Endorsements - Horoscopes: Reality or Trickery?
Michael Shermer, best-selling author and monthly columnist for Scientific American, says, “This delightful book by Kimberly Blaker is the perfect balance of education and entertainment on a particular topic (horoscopes and astrology)... How do we know what is true? Science is the best tool we have, and this wonderful book should be gifted to every parent, teacher, and student.” - March 23, 2018 - Kimberly Blaker
Collector's Guide to Easton Press Books Debuts in Time for Holidays
The long awaited for Collector's Guide to Easton Press Books published by Green Grove Press has debuted just in time for the holidays. This 142-page semi-exhaustive reference guide contains more than 3,000 entries of Easton Press titles, both in-print and out-of-print. The Collector’s Guide... - November 30, 2017 - Kimberly Blaker
Freelance Writer Kimberly Blaker's Blog to Help Businesses Address Declining Attention Spans
A new study shows this decline continues. ComScore CEO Gian Fulgoni appeared in an interview on CNBC on July 21, 2017. A new study by comScore found millenials now have only a 5 to 6 second attention span for viewing commercials. - July 27, 2017 - Kimberly Blaker
Boxx.ai Introduces the Beta Version of AIDA That Helps Personalize Customer Touch
The release enables e-commerce and online listing companies to personalize their customer touch. - March 26, 2017 - Boxx.ai
Get Premium Quality Expired Domains from DNmark.com
Now save big by buying premium expired domains instead of new ones from DNmark.com, the one-stop destination for finding such domains at an attractive price. It also offers complete support for a successful transfer and website setup. - August 29, 2016 - DNMark
SEO Ninja Introduces Mobile-Oriented PPC Campaigns
In the process of expanding the service offerings, SEO Ninja, one of the best SEO Marketing Companies in India, has added the option of mobile-oriented PPC campaigns. The services are highly sought after and the introduction of the packages makes it easier for clients to choose what they want. The... - March 17, 2016 - SEO Ninja
VigLink Acquires LinkSmart and Tops Up Series C to $20 Million
VigLink adds over a billion monthly impressions under management and welcomes Foundry Partner Seth Levine to the Board of Directors. - November 27, 2014 - VigLink
Unique Solutions Successfully Implemented Custom Software for CCC
Commercial Contracting Group (CCG) is a dynamic international leader in providing turnkey project management for equipment installations and construction services for manufacturing facilities throughout North America. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies (aka USATInc) completed the... - July 24, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Successful Story of Microsoft Dynamics Upgrade Project at Lymtal
USATInc successfully completed Microsoft Dynamic Software upgrade and windows server upgrade at LymTal International. - January 17, 2014 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Munetrix.com Nominate USATInc as Their Information Technology Partner
Munetrix (Municipal Metrics) is the leader in displaying heavy public sector financials in a way even the non-financially inclined can understand and use it. Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (USATInc) is now their IT source for management of the fast growing Software as a Service... - December 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
LymTal International ERP Project Upgrade
LymTal International Inc designated USATInc to upgrade their Enterprise Resource Planning software "Great Plains" also known in the industry as "Microsoft Dynamics." - November 01, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Metro Aircraft Instruments Named USATInc as Their IT Department
Previously, nominated as Metro Aircraft Instruments IT Department, USATInc will now be supporting them in IT proceedings. - October 25, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc Edifies Businesses to Boost Profitability
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. keen to help businesses. - October 16, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Plymouth Brazing Awarded Custom Software Development Project to USATInc.
Plymouth Brazing Inc nominates USATInc to develop and deploy BOMS. - October 11, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
1500 Business Technology Consortium Calls "Marketing 2 Step" Conference
Free registrations for seminar on "Marketing 2 Step" to help attendees attain marketing skills and business leads. - October 09, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc is Now a Trend Micro Smart Protection Partner
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc partners with Trend Micro Smart Protection Network. - October 03, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc on a Mission to Educate "One Business a Day" on "Applying Technology for Profitability"
Loss in business due to lesser productivity can be reduced greatly if appropriate technology is employed to augment productivity. USATInc is keen to help businesses adopt technology, hassle free. - September 28, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Simplified Knowledge Base on ETL Process is Published
ETL involves Extracting, Transforming and Loading data for better decision making and business intelligence. - September 26, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc Delivered PRIMS, a Custom Software Developed for Quantum Chiropractic
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies completed the design and development of customized software platform; Patient Record & Information Management System (PRIMS) for Quantum Chiropractic. - September 21, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Jolly Lama Granted E-Commerce Software Development Project to USATInc
Jolly Lama Creations recognized Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. to create a customized E-commerce platform. - September 14, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
USATInc to Develop and Enhance Complete Law LLC's Online Legal Software Solution
Attorneys all over USA can now manage and maintain their cases online. - September 07, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Data Collection and Analysis Software for Gizaplex Inc.
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc. (www.USATInc.com) has just completed the upgrade to Custom Software Development, Database design and construction project of Gizaplex Inc. In the Phase II project USATInc would be responsible for adding improvements, features and functionalities to... - August 31, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Actionizing Innovation Strategy - From Funnel to Tunnel to the End of the Rainbow
Greatly valuable seminar titled “The Actionizing Innovation Strategy” will be presented to the project management community on Wednesday, September 11th 2013 in Royal Oak at 1500 N. Stephenson Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48067. This is made available with the volunteer efforts of the staff of... - August 29, 2013 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Ithos Global, Golden State Foods Partner Delta Partners to Present at 3rd Annual WTG Food Manufacturing & Safety Forum
Ithos Global, Inc., leading global product safety content and enterprise regulatory software solutions, and Delta Partners, full service consultation firm- in partnership with Golden State Foods diversified foodservice industry supplier- are set to present on food safety and supplier quality... - February 21, 2013 - Ithos Global, Inc
Workhouse Arts Center and SmartWeb Marketing Team Up to Win a Google Grant for Building Online Awareness
Google has awarded a Google Grant to the Workhouse Arts Center, a 501c3 nonprofit arts center located in the historic former prison in Lorton, Virginia. SmartWeb Marketing, a Google AdWords consulting services firm, will manage the Google Grant, a $10,000 per month, in-kind advertising donation... - February 18, 2013 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC
Sacramento SEO Marketing Firm Now Offering SIRI Optimization
Sacramento Search Engine Optimization firm says SIRI marketing will be an important part of local search marketing. - February 12, 2013 - El Dorado SEO
Virginia Agency Offers Online Advertising on Bing and Yahoo
SmartWeb Marketing, www.GetSmartWebMarketing.com, a Pay Per Click (PPC) Online Advertising agency, announced a new service offering for Virginia businesses looking to expand their Internet advertising presence: Bing and Yahoo Search Engine Marketing. - October 22, 2012 - SmartWeb Marketing, LLC
eMarketingEye Wins the Award for Best Hotel Website at Sri Lanka Tourism Awards
The only Internet marketing agency to be recognized at the Sri Lanka Tourism Awards held recently, eMarketingEye (www.emarketingeye.com) won the prestigious Tourism Award for best Hotel / Accommodation website under the Marketing Communications category. - October 06, 2012 - eMarketingEye
Payroll Service Provider Partners with Custom Software Development Company
A custom software development company, Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies, today announced that Unique Solutions has partnered with the payroll service provider, NZ Payroll Inc. With this announcement, Unique Solutions begins a joint venture alliance to increase profitability and improve the... - September 15, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Sacramento SEO Marketing Firm Hits 23,000 Twitter Followers
Local Sacramento restaurant marketing firm El Dorado SEO gaining a large following on social media website Twitter. - September 05, 2012 - El Dorado SEO
Sacramento Restaurant SEO Marketing Firm Helps Local Restaurants
Sacramento restaurant SEO marketing firm, El Dorado SEO has begun a focused strategy to increase the online presence of Sacramento area restaurants. - September 05, 2012 - El Dorado SEO
AmeroBiz Nominated for 2012 Small Business Influencer Awards
AmeroBiz has been nominated for a 2012 Small Business Influencer Award in the category of Apps. - July 29, 2012 - AmeroBiz
Superfish, Inc. Announces Latest Visual Search Developments
Superfish, Inc., a global leader in visual search technology, today announced one of its finest technological developments with ShapeRank. ShapeRank examines images' visual features and then does something no other visual search technology does - it examines the geometric relationships between... - July 17, 2012 - Superfish, Inc.
PPC Ad Management Now Offered by Astral Web
Astral Web is proud to add another amazing service for its clients. - June 22, 2012 - Astral Web Inc.
Traffikoo LLC Launches ContentAdder to Help Businesses Get More Exposure to New Customers on Social Media
Traffikoo LLC is proud to announce the launch of ContentAdder (http://ContentAdder.com). ContentAdder is a unique new service which helps businesses with their social media marketing by automatically generating and posting content to their Facebook business pages, Tumblr blogs, and/or Twitter... - May 24, 2012 - Traffikoo LLC
Red Door Realty Selected USATInc as Their IT Department
Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc (www.USATInc.com) is pleased to announce that they have been selected to perform as the IT department for Red Door Realty. Unique Solutions recently completed a IT Systems integration project for Red Door to resolve their technology bottlenecks. The... - May 16, 2012 - Unique Solutions of Advanced Technologies Inc
Debunky Aims to Civilize the Internet
DeBunky, a New York based startup, is hoping to change the landscape of online discussion by turning debating into a competitive game. - April 27, 2012 - Debunky.com