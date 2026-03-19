Michael Shermer, best-selling author and monthly columnist for Scientific American, says, “This delightful book by Kimberly Blaker is the perfect balance of education and entertainment on a particular topic (horoscopes and astrology)... How do we know what is true? Science is the best tool we have, and this wonderful book should be gifted to every parent, teacher, and student.” - March 23, 2018 - Kimberly Blaker